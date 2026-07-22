Canton Network Solutions

Tooling institutions trust on Canton. Everything a bank needs to enter, build on and operate the Canton Network – explorers, APIs, wallets and custom builds from one team.
6.08M
API requests served
6,081,927
0.02%
API error rate
last 30 days
132.82M
Canton updates indexed
132,818,748
250K+
Console Wallet users
across 4 platforms
17M+
wallet transactions
since launch
One hub for every Canton Network touchpoint
Six production-ready products and three service lines for the Canton Network blockchain: explorers, data APIs, a self-custodial wallet, identity tags, bridging and AML screening, backed by a team that also delivers custom Canton Network development solutions.
Daml engineers ready to start
Off-the-shelf won't cut it? Our custom services cover smart contracts, validators and full apps – a Canton development company that takes you from scoping to mainnet.
Impact
Validator operator, General Foundation Member, CIP-103, CIP-169 and CIP-204 co-authored.
Review before you ship
Before your Daml touches the mainnet, we read it line by line – logic, authorization, privacy, and re-check after every fix. Ship on the Canton Network blockchain with zero hidden risk.
Impact
1M+ smart contracts shipped to mainnet, line-by-line review + re-audit after fixes.
Get to production faster
Hands-on Canton development solutions that slot into your existing stack. We handle the integration end to end, so your team hits production faster.
Impact
80+ blockchain projects across 10 enterprise industries.
Canton block explorer
The live view of the Canton Network blockchain. Track transactions to finality, watch validator health and follow Canton Coin flows across the network – in real time.
Canton data API
One Canton API for everything on-chain: a full Canton scan API over REST and WebSocket. Feed dashboards, wallets and reconciliation without indexing the chain yourself.
Self-custodial Canton wallet
The first non-custodial wallet built natively for Canton. Keys never leave your device – and it already ranks among the top Canton Coin validators by rewards.
ERC-20 into Canton
Bring ERC-20 assets onto Canton and move value back out again. CC Bridge gives regulated institutions a compliant path between Canton and the chains they already hold.
Canton naming
Readable identity tags instead of long Canton addresses. Send to a name, drop the errors, and give every counterparty a verifiable on-chain handle.
AML and counterparty screening
Real-time screening that flags threats, blocks exploits and scores counterparty risk on-chain. The same intelligence already powers the risk data inside CC View.
Teams building on Canton build with us
Wallets, identity, exchanges, lending platforms and audits. Here is what we have shipped alongside the teams building the Canton ecosystem.
One of the most widely used self-custodial wallets on Canton, listed as a Featured App in the official ecosystem marketplace.
Our role
A reusable KYC layer for Canton, built for FiveNorth. Verify once, onboard to any connected app in ~2 minutes, with consent handled on-chain.
Our role
A CLOB-based derivatives exchange on Canton — off-chain orderbook matching with deferred on-chain settlement for institutional desks. A Canton Featured App.
Our role
Compliant digital-asset lending, borrowing and treasury management on Canton. Ergonia Labs is backed by DRW and Cumberland.
Our role
Institutional HTLC swaps across Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana and Canton, with keys that never leave the customer — the first production-grade atomic swaps on Canton MainNet.
Our role
PixelPlex took part in the first live non-custodial cross-chain atomic swaps on Canton MainNet in July 2026, alongside Arqitech, MPCH and sFOX.
Canton Network
A privacy-enabled blockchain for regulated finance. Private by default, real-time settlement, each institution in control.
$6T+
tokenized real world assets
700+
institutions connected, from JPMorgan to Visa
$350B
daily U.S. Treasury repo settled on-chain
2023
launch, MainNet 2024
PixelPlex
13 years building blockchain, now all-in on Canton. Validator operator, General Foundation Member, trusted by the teams building the ecosystem.
500+
projects delivered
$1.2B
raised by our clients
250K+
wallet users on Console Wallet
600+ days
of Canton history indexed – CIP-103, CIP-169, CIP-204 co-authored
“CC View has been a godsend for me”
Eric Saraniecki
Co-Founder & Head of Network Strategy, Digital Asset
The teams closest to Canton use our products
Canton Foundation
Digital Asset
BitSafe
Circle
BRØN
Cantara
Gate
Modulo
Kiln
Obsidian Systems
Handl
Finoa
The full API reference, wallet guides and SDK
Endpoint-level docs, integration guides, error codes and a TypeScript SDK, written by the engineers who run the infrastructure and updated with every release.
Every REST and WebSocket endpoint, v4.2, 68 pages
Setup, offer-based transfers, recovery, 34 pages
Provider methods, events and error codes, v2.1
TypeScript SDK, runnable examples, changelog, 4.8 MB
USA, UK, Switzerland, UAE, Portugal, Japan.
USA
+1 646 490 0772
West 28th St. Suite 31
UK
+44 20 4538 8887
Kemp House, 124 City Road
Switzerland
+41 79 731-03-14
Zentrum zum Staldenbach 11, 8808
Portugal
+351 91 402 1121
Av. Duque de Loulé 12, 1050-093
UAE
+971 58 5788150
Dubai Silicon Oasis, DDP, Building A2
Japan
+81 90 7540-7726
Avex Building 2F
Services
We offer a comprehensive range of services, including IT consulting, custom software development, and specialized expertise in blockchain, machine learning, and data science.
Blockchain Development
Blockchain Development
Smart Contract Development
Web3 Development
Blockchain Game Development
Crypto Payment Solutions
Tokenization Services
Protocols
Protocols
Cryptocurrency Exchange Development
Cryptocurrency Development
NFT Marketplace Development
Dapp Development
DeFi Development
Top Development Company
Blockchain Consulting
Smart Contract Audit
Top Blockchain Consulting Company
Custom Software Development
Custom Software Development
Mobile App Development
Web Development
Top IT Services Company
IT Consulting
Top Consulting Company
ML Development
Artificial Intelligence Development
Machine Learning Development
Data Science Development
Database Development
Top BI & Big Data Company
AR & VR Development
AR & VR Development
QA & Software Testing
QA & Software Testing ServicesUI/UX Design
Give us the pleasure of adding our secret sauce to your app.
We’ll create beautiful screens at the front while breaking the limits of what’s behind them to help your app get to beyond-plausible business achievements.
UI/UX Design Services
MVP Development
MVP Development Services
Metaverse Consulting & Development
Top Development CompanyGTM & RevOps
Build a clear go-to-market strategy and revenue operations system that helps your team turn more leads into qualified opportunities. We align marketing, sales, automation, and analytics to make revenue growth easier to track, manage, and scale.
GTM RevOps ServicesAll services
SolutionsCC Suite
Enter and operate the Canton Network faster with complete, end-to-end tooling — explorers, APIs, wallets and custom builds for every stage of Canton.
CC Suite
One hub for every Canton Network touchpointRWA Platform
Tokenization makes it easier to trade assets and opens up new investment opportunities and diversifies portfolio.
RWA Platform
Asset tokenization platform developmentArbitrage Bot
Profit from market inefficiencies with automated, customized trading strategies that boost returns and minimize risk.
Arbitrage Bot
Be a transaction ahead. Catch profit at short noticeCryptoAPI
Gain an unfair data edge for your dApps. Tap into high-quality blockchain insights to outsmart competitors and fuel smarter decisions.
CryptoAPI
Connect your dApps to blockchain networks in a flashOTC Hawk
Offer high-net-worth clients a secure, enterprise-grade trading terminal. Streamline deals, enhance reliability, and optimize top-tier crypto assets.
OTC Hawk
Benefit from our portfolio and wealth management appDocFlow
Manage sensitive documents on blockchain. Leverage optional zero-knowledge proofs for trust, privacy, and streamlined workflows.
DocFlow
Intuitive Blockchain-Powered Document Management SystemKnow-Your-Transaction
Ensure every transaction is above board. Monitor digital asset flows for compliance and transparency, supporting both businesses and regulators.
KYT crypto platform
Our KYT platform fosters integrity of financial ecosystems
TechnologiesDAML Fift FunC Tact
Industries
We work across a variety of industries, from FinTech to eCommerce, leveraging our accumulated knowledge and best practices to deliver solutions tailored to the unique needs of your business.
Finance & Insurance
Solutions for Finance & Insurance
Commerce & Logistics
Solutions for Commerce & Logistics
Health, Fitness & Education
Solutions for Health, Fitness & Education
Real Estate & Industrial
Solutions for Real Estate & Industrial
Hospitality & Entertainment
Solutions for Hospitality & Entertainment
Success stories
Domain
Industry
Protocols
CompanyAbout us Team Achievements Careers Social Responsibility
ResourcesBlockchain Big Data Artificial Intelligence AR/VR Mobile Glossary News View Blog