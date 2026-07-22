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Canton Network Solutions

  • No commitment
  • 24/7 technical support
  • NDA on request

Tooling institutions trust on Canton. Everything a bank needs to enter, build on and operate the Canton Network – explorers, APIs, wallets and custom builds from one team.

Real production numbers, pulled live. Not marketing figures

  • 6.08M

    API requests served

    6,081,927

  • 0.02%

    API error rate

    last 30 days

  • 132.82M

    Canton updates indexed

    132,818,748

  • 250K+

    Console Wallet users

    across 4 platforms

  • 17M+

    wallet transactions

    since launch

Products and services

One hub for every Canton Network touchpoint

Six production-ready products and three service lines for the Canton Network blockchain: explorers, data APIs, a self-custodial wallet, identity tags, bridging and AML screening, backed by a team that also delivers custom Canton Network development solutions.

Services

Canton development services preview

Daml engineers ready to start

Canton development services

Off-the-shelf won't cut it? Our custom services cover smart contracts, validators and full apps – a Canton development company that takes you from scoping to mainnet.

Impact

Validator operator, General Foundation Member, CIP-103, CIP-169 and CIP-204 co-authored.

Learn more
Daml smart contract audit preview

Review before you ship

Daml smart contract audit

Before your Daml touches the mainnet, we read it line by line – logic, authorization, privacy, and re-check after every fix. Ship on the Canton Network blockchain with zero hidden risk.

Impact

1M+ smart contracts shipped to mainnet, line-by-line review + re-audit after fixes.

Learn more
Integration support preview

Get to production faster

Integration support

Hands-on Canton development solutions that slot into your existing stack. We handle the integration end to end, so your team hits production faster.

Impact

80+ blockchain projects across 10 enterprise industries.

Learn more

Products

  • CC View preview

    Canton block explorer

    CC View

    The live view of the Canton Network blockchain. Track transactions to finality, watch validator health and follow Canton Coin flows across the network – in real time.

    • 600+ days covered
    • 133M+ updates indexed
    ccview.ioarrow
  • CC View API preview

    Canton data API

    CC View API

    One Canton API for everything on-chain: a full Canton scan API over REST and WebSocket. Feed dashboards, wallets and reconciliation without indexing the chain yourself.

    • 96M+ transfers indexed
    • <0.03% error rate
    • 600ms p50 latency
    api.ccview.ioarrow
  • Console Wallet preview

    Self-custodial Canton wallet

    Console Wallet

    The first non-custodial wallet built natively for Canton. Keys never leave your device – and it already ranks among the top Canton Coin validators by rewards.

    • 250K+ users
    • 17M+ transactions
    • 4 platforms
    consolewallet.ioarrow
  • CC Bridge preview

    ERC-20 into Canton

    CC Bridge

    Bring ERC-20 assets onto Canton and move value back out again. CC Bridge gives regulated institutions a compliant path between Canton and the chains they already hold.

    • Atomic settlement
    • 0 assets handed to third parties
    • All-or-nothing execution
  • CC Tag preview

    Canton naming

    CC Tag

    Readable identity tags instead of long Canton addresses. Send to a name, drop the errors, and give every counterparty a verifiable on-chain handle.

    • One verifiable handle across every Canton app
    cctag.ioarrow
  • Intercepta preview

    AML and counterparty screening

    Intercepta

    Real-time screening that flags threats, blocks exploits and scores counterparty risk on-chain. The same intelligence already powers the risk data inside CC View.

    • 300M+ wallet users
    • <0.001% false positives
    • <1s real-time screening
    intercepta.ioarrow

Selected client work

Teams building on Canton build with us

Wallets, identity, exchanges, lending platforms and audits. Here is what we have shipped alongside the teams building the Canton ecosystem.

  • canton loop logo

    Canton Loop

    One of the most widely used self-custodial wallets on Canton, listed as a Featured App in the official ecosystem marketplace.

    Our role

    • Built end-to-end in 2.5 months
    • Non-custodial, passkey auth
    • Validator node integrated
  • 5n id logo

    5N ID

    A reusable KYC layer for Canton, built for FiveNorth. Verify once, onboard to any connected app in ~2 minutes, with consent handled on-chain.

    Our role

    • MVP in 2.5 months
    • Two custom Daml contracts
    • Node.js + React/Next.js build
  • ekiden logo

    Ekiden

    A CLOB-based derivatives exchange on Canton — off-chain orderbook matching with deferred on-chain settlement for institutional desks. A Canton Featured App.

    Our role

    • Full Daml smart-contract development support
    • BE Rust support
    • Smart-contract audits and deployment support
  • ergonia logo

    Ergonia

    Compliant digital-asset lending, borrowing and treasury management on Canton. Ergonia Labs is backed by DRW and Cumberland.

    Our role

    • Developed an uncollateralized lending platform on Canton
    • Constant SLA node support & upgrades
    • Smart contracts, BE and FE development
  • arqitech logo

    Arqitech

    Institutional HTLC swaps across Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana and Canton, with keys that never leave the customer — the first production-grade atomic swaps on Canton MainNet.

    Our role

    • Audited the Daml contracts
    • Reviewed cross-chain settlement
    • Checked vs Token Standard V2

Industry first

PixelPlex took part in the first live non-custodial cross-chain atomic swaps on Canton MainNet in July 2026, alongside Arqitech, MPCH and sFOX.

Canton logo
  • canton network logo

    Canton Network

    A privacy-enabled blockchain for regulated finance. Private by default, real-time settlement, each institution in control.

    • $6T+

      tokenized real world assets

    • 700+

      institutions connected, from JPMorgan to Visa

    • $350B

      daily U.S. Treasury repo settled on-chain

    • 2023

      launch, MainNet 2024

  • pixelplex logo

    PixelPlex

    13 years building blockchain, now all-in on Canton. Validator operator, General Foundation Member, trusted by the teams building the ecosystem.

    • 500+

      projects delivered

    • $1.2B

      raised by our clients

    • 250K+

      wallet users on Console Wallet

    • 600+ days

      of Canton history indexed – CIP-103, CIP-169, CIP-204 co-authored

“CC View has been a godsend for me”

Eric Saraniecki

Eric Saraniecki

Co-Founder & Head of Network Strategy, Digital Asset

Partnering with

The teams closest to Canton use our products

canton foundation logo

Canton Foundation

digital asset logo

Digital Asset

bitsafe logo

BitSafe

circle logo

Circle

bron logo

BRØN

cantara logo

Cantara

gate logo

Gate

modulo logo

Modulo

kiln logo

Kiln

obsidian systems logo

Obsidian Systems

handl logo

Handl

finoa logo

Finoa

Technical library

The full API reference, wallet guides and SDK

Endpoint-level docs, integration guides, error codes and a TypeScript SDK, written by the engineers who run the infrastructure and updated with every release.

  • Full REST + WebSocket reference
  • Runnable TypeScript examples
cc view api documentation icon

CC View API Documentation

Every REST and WebSocket endpoint, v4.2, 68 pages

Get access
console wallet user guide icon

Console Wallet User Guide

Setup, offer-based transfers, recovery, 34 pages

Get access
console wallet api documentation icon

Console Wallet API Documentation

Provider methods, events and error codes, v2.1

Get access
console wallet sdk icon

Console Wallet SDK

TypeScript SDK, runnable examples, changelog, 4.8 MB

Get access

Questions institutional teams ask first

How is the Canton Network blockchain different from a public chain?

Data is private by default and partitioned per participant, so you only see what concerns you. It's built for institutions that can't broadcast every trade to a public ledger.

Do you offer Canton development beyond the CC Suite tools?

Yes. Beyond the CC Suite tools, our Canton Network development services cover custom smart contracts, validators, wallets and integrations. As a Canton Network development company we scope, build and ship to mainnet.

Is Console Wallet self-custody or custodial?

Fully self-custody. Private keys are generated and stored on your device – we never hold them.

How is CC View different from the Canton Network itself?

Canton is the network; CC View is how you read it – a real-time explorer, and the API Canton teams query to turn partitioned data into finality checks, validator health and Canton Coin flows.

What are your SLAs and uptime?

The API runs at a 0.02% error rate with 600ms p50 latency across 6.08M served requests. Paid plans carry a 99.9% monthly uptime commitment and 24/7 technical support.

How is data licensed and priced?

API access starts at $90 per month with a seven day free trial. Higher volumes and redistribution rights are licensed per contract, so bring your expected request profile to the call.

What is your security and audit posture?

Console Wallet keys never leave the device, and our Daml contracts are reviewed by the same team that audits client code. We share audit reports and architecture documentation under NDA.

Meet us anywhere

USA, UK, Switzerland, UAE, Portugal, Japan.

The outline of Earth continents

USA

+1 646 490 0772

West 28th St. Suite 31

UK

+44 20 4538 8887

Kemp House, 124 City Road

Switzerland

+41 79 731-03-14

Zentrum zum Staldenbach 11, 8808

Portugal

+351 91 402 1121

Av. Duque de Loulé 12, 1050-093

UAE

+971 58 5788150

Dubai Silicon Oasis, DDP, Building A2

Japan

+81 90 7540-7726

Avex Building 2F