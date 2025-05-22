MetaMask

MetaMask is a popular and versatile cryptocurrency wallet and browser extension that serves as a bridge to the decentralized web, primarily the Ethereum blockchain. It can be compared to a digital passport and wallet for interacting with a growing ecosystem of dApps, from DeFi platforms to NFT marketplaces and blockchain-based games.

Once installed in a browser (like Chrome, Firefox, or Brave), MetaMask allows you to securely store, send, and receive Ether (ETH) and other Ethereum-based tokens (known as ERC-20 or ERC-721 tokens). More than just a storage solution, it enables websites to directly request and execute transactions on the blockchain with a permission. This means a person can authorize payments, sign smart contracts, and manage your digital assets without needing to trust a central intermediary.

MetaMask puts users in control of their private keys, which are stored locally on their devices, enhancing security and ownership over crypto holdings.

