A ‘mainnet’ (main network) is the term used to describe a live, independently functioning blockchain where actual digital asset transactions are broadcasted, verified, validated, and recorded. It is the deployed, production version of a blockchain project, distinct from a ‘testnet’ which is used for development and testing purposes. When a blockchain project launches its mainnet, its native cryptocurrency or tokens typically gain real economic value, and its protocols and features become fully operational for public use.

The mainnet is where the core utility of a blockchain is realized – be it for peer-to-peer cryptocurrency transfers, the execution of smart contracts, the operation of decentralized applications (dApps), or the secure and immutable recording of data. It represents the culmination of development efforts, having undergone rigorous testing to ensure stability, security, and scalability.

Key characteristics of a mainnet include its consensus mechanism (like Proof-of-Work or Proof-of-Stake) which secures the network, its distributed ledger that provides a transparent and unalterable history of transactions, and its role as the foundational layer for its entire ecosystem. The launch and successful operation of a mainnet are critical milestones for any blockchain initiative.