A light client, also known as a lightweight client, is a type of software application in decentralized or peer-to-peer (P2P) networks, particularly prominent in blockchain technology. Unlike full nodes, which download and validate every transaction and block in the entire history of the network, light clients offer a more resource-efficient way to interact with the network. They achieve this by downloading only a fraction of the necessary data, typically block headers, and relying on full nodes to provide specific information about transactions or states relevant to the client.

This approach significantly reduces the storage, bandwidth, and computational power required to participate in the network, making it feasible for users on devices with limited resources, such as mobile phones or web browsers, to access and interact with the blockchain. Light clients use various cryptographic techniques, like Merkle proofs, to verify the authenticity of the data they receive from full nodes without needing to process the entire blockchain themselves. This allows users to securely confirm transactions and query network status with a high degree of confidence, balancing efficiency with security. While they offer less decentralization and trustlessness compared to running a full node, light clients are crucial for broader adoption and accessibility of decentralized systems.