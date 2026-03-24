Most public blockchains are too transparent for banks, and most private ones are too isolated to be useful. Financial giants want the efficiency of the blockchain, but they cannot risk leaking their trade secrets or client data to the whole world.

Stats show us that the potential here is massive. While retail DeFi has a Total Value Locked (TVL) of around 100 billion dollars, the world of institutional finance deals with hundreds of trillions. Experts suggest that tokenizing just a fraction of global private assets could add 5 trillion dollars to the blockchain economy by 2030. Our blockchain development team at PixelPlex understands these numbers. We have created this guide because we know the Canton Network is the best place to capture this value. Our team will be glad to help you build these profitable solutions. If you want to dive into Canton Network development services, you are in the right place.

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Why Canton Network is growing so fast Unique build You might wonder why everyone is talking about Canton. Usually, blockchains make you choose between privacy and being able to talk to other networks. Canton changed the game: it uses a unique structure where every participant keeps their own data but can still transact with others safely. This is why we see so much growth. It gives businesses the privacy of a private room with the connectivity of a global marketplace. Daml language Another big reason is the language it uses, which is called Daml. Developers love it because it focuses on rights and obligations rather than just moving tokens around. This makes it perfect for complex financial deals. Because it handles the “who can see what” part automatically, companies do not have to spend months building custom privacy layers. We don’t usually see a technology that fits so perfectly with what banks’ needs. Growth drivers of the Canton Network Feature Impact Why it matters Privacy-by-design High Keeps trade data hidden from competitors Interoperability High Connects different financial silos Daml Medium Speeds up the development of complex apps Institutional backing Very High Major banks are already using the network Scalability High Handles heavy loads without slowing down Regulatory alignment Very High Built to follow existing financial laws In symbiosis with TradFi The network grows because it feels familiar to traditional finance professionals. They do not have to change how they do business just to use the tech. Instead, the tech adapts to them. This creates a snowball effect where more participants bring more liquidity, which then attracts even more participants. To get started with these complex setups, you might want to look into private blockchain development to understand how these environments work.

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Ways to gain profit with Canton Network If you are looking to make a profit here, you have several paths. It is not just about holding a coin and hoping the price goes up. This is a working network where utility creates value. Let’s look at the three main ways you can actually see a return on your investment. Rewards from Canton One of the most direct ways to gain profit is through the network itself. Canton relies on validators to keep everything running smoothly. By running a validator node, you help secure the ecosystem and ensure that transactions are processed correctly. In return for this work, you can earn rewards. It is a steady way to generate income if you have the technical setup to keep a node online 24/7. The leaderboard for validators shows that those who are consistent and reliable get the most out of the system. This information is about being the most dependable, basically, if you provide a stable service, the network rewards you. Our team can help you set up this infrastructure so you don’t miss out on these rewards.

Important to remember Running a validator is not a “set it and forget it” task. You need to stay updated with network shifts and ensure your hardware is top-notch to stay at the top of the leaderboard.

Ways to gain profit with Canton Network If you are looking to make a profit here, you have several paths. It is not just about holding a coin and hoping the price goes up. This is a working network where utility creates value. Let’s look at the three main ways you can actually see a return on your investment. Rewards from Canton One of the most direct ways to gain profit is through the network itself. Canton relies on validators to keep everything running smoothly. By running a validator node, you help secure the ecosystem and ensure that transactions are processed correctly. In return for this work, you can earn rewards. It is a steady way to generate income if you have the technical setup to keep a node online 24/7. The leaderboard for validators shows that those who are consistent and reliable get the most out of the system. This information is about being the most dependable, basically, if you provide a stable service, the network rewards you. Our team can help you set up this infrastructure so you don’t miss out on these rewards. Important to remember Running a validator is not a “set it and forget it” task. You need to stay updated with network shifts and ensure your hardware is top-notch to stay at the top of the leaderboard. Transaction fees and app utility When you build a solution on Canton, you can charge fees for its use. Let’s compare to a trading platform or a clearing house: every time someone uses your tool to move money or assets, a small fee goes to you. Because Canton is designed for high-value institutional trades, even small percentage fees can add up to huge amounts very quickly. Since the network allows different apps to talk to each other, your tool could become a necessary part of someone else’s workflow. This creates a recurring revenue stream. You are providing a service that saves a bank time and money, and they are more than happy to pay a fee for that efficiency. For building such tools, exploring dApp development is a great first step.

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Tokenization of real-world assets You can take things like real estate, gold, or even private equity and turn them into digital tokens on Canton Network. By doing this, you make these assets easier to trade and fractionally own. You profit by taking a piece of the issuance fee or by managing the platform where these assets are traded. Only on a network like Canton can you do this while keeping the ownership details private. This attracts big-money players who would never put their portfolios on a public chain like Ethereum. The profit comes from bringing liquidity to assets that were previously “stuck” or hard to sell. Building a real-world asset tokenization platform development setup is a primary way to dominate this niche. Comparison of profit models Model Risk level Potential return Effort required Validator node Low Steady / Moderate High technical setup Transaction fees Medium Scalable / High High marketing/UX RWA tokenization High Very High High legal/Compliance Staking Low Moderate Low Data services Medium Steady Medium Governance Low Low (Influence) Medium

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Which solutions fit the most for Canton specifics Not every app is a good fit for Canton. You want to build things that take advantage of its privacy and its ability to connect with other financial systems. Let’s break down the types of solutions that are currently in high demand and offer the most profit potential. Native Canton Network wallets People need a place to hold their assets, but they need more than just a simple “send and receive” button. A native Canton wallet needs to handle complex Daml contracts. It should show the user not just their balance, but also their rights in various contracts. Profit here comes from service fees, integration with other apps, and providing a premium user experience for high-net-worth individuals. Building these requires a deep understanding of the network’s unique architecture. You can see how this works by looking into Canton Network wallet development options. A good wallet is the gateway to the whole ecosystem, making it a very valuable piece of real estate.

Our Canton team advice When building a wallet, focus on “human-readable” contracts. Users should be able to see exactly what they are signing without needing a law degree.

Data indexers and explorers Because Canton is private, you cannot just look at a public website to see what is happening. This creates a huge need for data indexers. These tools gather the data that a specific user is allowed to see and present it in a way that makes sense. If you build a powerful indexer, every company on the network will want to use it to manage their own internal records. This falls under the category of business intelligence solutions. You are helping businesses make sense of their own blockchain data. You can charge a subscription fee for the software or provide custom reporting for large clients.

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Institutional trading platforms Banks want to trade with each other without everyone else seeing their moves. A trading platform on Canton allows for trading where the order book is not public. This is a dream for large institutions, basically, you can profit from the “spread” or by charging a membership fee to access the platform. To build this, you need a solid foundation in Web3 app development. The logic has to be perfect, and the speed has to be top-tier. Since Canton handles the settlement instantly, you remove the risk that one party won’t pay up, which is a huge selling point. Compliance and monitoring tools Regulators are always watching. Companies need tools that automatically check if their trades follow the law. You can build software that sits on top of Canton and monitors transactions for red flags. This is essential for anyone who wants to stay out of trouble with the government. Profit comes from selling this as a “must-have” compliance layer. Most firms would rather pay for your transaction monitoring software than risk a multi-million dollar fine. It is a stable, high-demand niche. Custody solutions for digital assets Big investors don’t keep their own keys, they use custody services. Building a secure, Canton-compatible custody solution is a way to earn a percentage of the Total Value Locked. It requires incredible security, but the rewards are some of the highest in the industry. You should definitely look into security audit and risk management if you go this route. One mistake could be fatal, so your code must be bulletproof. However, the trust you build with clients will pay off for years. Cross-chain bridges and oracles Even though Canton is great, it still needs to talk to the outside world. It needs to know the price of gold or the value of the dollar in real-time. Building an oracle that feeds this data into Canton is a vital service. Similarly, a bridge that allows assets to move between Canton and other networks is a huge money-maker through bridge fees. For this, you need Canton Network smart contract development skills. The contracts have to handle the data coming from outside the chain very carefully. If you provide the most reliable data, you become the backbone of the entire network.

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Payment gateways Finally, people need to pay for things. Building a payment gateway that allows businesses to settle invoices in stablecoins or tokenized cash on Canton is a great business. You take a small slice of every transaction. Check out crypto payment solutions to see how these systems are structured. On Canton Network, these payments are private and final, which is exactly what a B2B company wants. Solution profitability vs. difficulty Solution type Profit potential Technical difficulty Time to market Wallet High Medium 4-6 Months Indexer Medium High 3-5 Months Trading platform Very High Very High 8-12 Months Compliance tool High Medium 5-7 Months Oracle Medium High 4-6 Months Payment gateway High Medium 6-8 Months Canton Coin Validator Leaderboard If you want to know who is really winning on the Canton Network, you have to look at the validator leaderboard. This data, often tracked by sources like The Tie, shows which nodes are performing the best. Being at the top of this list is a badge of honor. It shows that your infrastructure is fast, reliable, and secure. The leaderboard directly affects how much you can earn. High-performing validators attract more trust and more opportunities for partnership. You’ll see PixelPlex on this list, it is because we put in the work to ensure our nodes are perfect. 10 most profitable solutions from the Leaderboard Rank Solution / Brand Developer Primary “Solution” Dev. time (approx.) 30D reward 1 Cantor8 Cantor 8 Digik Mobile/web wallet: A non-custodial wallet with external signing that allows institutions to manage assets while keeping keys on-device. 4–6 months 16.21M 2 Temple Temple Digital Group Institutional trading: A 24/7 private trading platform using a Central Limit Order Book (CLOB) for atomic settlement of digital assets. 9–12 months 15.75M 3 CantonLoop PixelPlex x FiveNorth Loop wallet: The network’s first major non-custodial wallet designed for institutional and retail asset management. 2–3 months 7.24M 4 Cantex Cantex Infrastructure Node-as-a-Service: High-performance validator infrastructure providing reliable network entry for third-party participants. 1–2 months 3.89M 5 Send Send Protocol Team Asset transfer utility: Specialized validator focused on high-throughput “Send/Receive” operations for cross-app liquidity. 2–3 months 3.69M 6 Obsidian Obsidian Systems Kiln GUI: A professional desktop application that simplifies node management and hardware wallet integration for validators. 6–8 months 2.8M 7 Pixelplex PixelPlex Ecosystem suite: CC View – Actionable data explorer for Canton Network, operational standard for the Canton Foundation. 2–3 months 2.61M 8 Hello Moon Hello Moon Data & indexing: An institutional-grade analytics dashboard and data indexing service to track on-chain Canton activity. 5–7 months 2.36M 9 Angel Hack Angel Hack Developer Infrastructure: A community-led validator supporting ecosystem growth and hackathon-born project deployments. 1–2 Months 1.56M 10 Bron (MPCH) MPCH Bron Wallet: An ultra-secure wallet using Multi-Party Computation (MPC) for institutional cryptographic security. 6–9 Months 1.43M A key insight from the leaderboard is that the network is becoming more decentralized. New players are moving up the ranks every month. This means there is still plenty of room for you to enter and claim a top spot if you have the right team behind you.

Use this hack Check the leaderboard daily to see which validators are dropping in performance. This can give you a hint about which technical setups are failing and what you should avoid in your own build

Top Validator metrics to track Metric What it tells you Why it matters for profit Uptime percentage Reliability Prevents loss of rewards Latency Speed Ensures fast transaction finality Success rate Accuracy High rates build trust Stake amount Popularity Shows how much capital is backing them Version sync Maintenance Shows the team is active and updated Governance participation Engagement Shows influence in network changes PixelPlex x Canton Network Our team has been involved in some of the most important projects in the ecosystem. We have seen firsthand how this tech can transform a business. Two of our biggest achievements are Canton Loop and CC View. Canton Loop Canton Loop is a sophisticated wallet and asset management tool. We designed it specifically for the Canton Network to handle the complexities of Daml contracts. It allows users to manage their digital identities and their assets in one place without sacrificing privacy. We built it to be intuitive. Most crypto wallets are confusing, but Canton Loop feels like a modern banking app. If you want to build something similar, our crypto wallet development expertise is exactly what you need. We took the complicated parts of the blockchain and hid them behind a clean, easy-to-use interface. Key features: Flexible & secure onboarding

Personalized user profile

Unified asset dashboard

Integration with the Canton Name Service

Smart address book

Comprehensive transaction history

Real-time event notifications CC View CC View is a tool we are incredibly proud of. It acts as an on-chain data indexer and explorer. Because Canton’s data is partitioned, you need a smart way to aggregate and visualize it. CC View does exactly that for its users. It provides a clear view of what is happening in your specific corner of the network. Without a tool like CC View, managing a large-scale project on Canton would be insanely difficult. It provides the data insights that businesses need to make smart decisions. Key features: Enriched party & token intelligence

Featured app performance & PnL tracking

Tools for institutions

Integration with Console Wallet

Network governance transparency

Built-in cross-chain swap

Strategic protocol metrics

If you want to maximize ROI Build your application with an indexer like CC View in mind from day one. Having clear data visibility will save you thousands of hours in debugging and business analysis later on.

Why you should choose us for your Canton project You need someone who hasn’t just read the documentation but is actually experienced in Canton Network development. And we know where the traps are and how to avoid them. Our experience with Daml development is impeccable. Since Daml is the heart of Canton, this expertise is vital. We build a solution that fits into your existing business model and we help you figure out how to turn the tech into actual profit. Why PixelPlex stands out: Proven track record with major Canton projects

Deep expertise in Daml and privacy-first architecture

Full-stack support from design to deployment

Focus on security and compliance (0 exploits in our career!)

Active contributors to the Canton ecosystem We also understand the financial side. Our background in financial software development means we speak the language of banks and hedge funds. We know how to build systems that meet the strict requirements of the financial world. You won’t have to explain what a “clearing cycle” is to us. We already know. What we deliver Service You get Key benefit Strategic consulting A roadmap for your project Avoids costly mistakes Smart contract audit Secure, audited Daml code Protects your assets UI/UX design User-friendly interfaces Increases user adoption Custom indexing Tailored data views Better business intelligence Ongoing support Maintenance and updates Long-term project health Integration services Connecting Canton to your legacy systems Maximizes existing investments

Did you know? Most blockchain projects fail not because the tech is bad, but because the user experience is too difficult. We prioritize making the complex simple so your users actually enjoy using your product.

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Final thoughts Whether you are interested in creating the next great wallet or a high-speed trading platform, the potential for profit is real and growing. Only on Canton can you find this specific mix of institutional trust and blockchain innovation. It is an exciting time to be part of this ecosystem. In conclusion, our blockchain development team will be glad to assist with Canton Network development and expertise. We wrote this comprehensive article to show you what is possible when you have the right tools and the right partner. If you are ready to start building, don’t hesitate to reach out. We can help you turn your idea into a profitable reality. Don’t let this chance pass you by. With a solid plan and a strong technical team, the path to a profitable DeFi solution is clearer than ever. We look forward to seeing what you build.