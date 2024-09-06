The Stellar blockchain has the potential to drive significant change across various sectors. But what are the most notable use cases and applications of this technology?

In this article, we will explore the most remarkable Stellar blockchain solutions and use cases, and examine how this platform drives innovation.

Top 6 Stellar blockchain use cases

The Stellar blockchain supports a wide range of use cases. Below, we will highlight the most outstanding ones based on our analysis of Stellar’s official resources. However, it is worth noting that Stellar has much more to offer and is likely to support many additional blockchain-based applications in the future.

1. Cross-border payments

One of Stellar’s most powerful applications is in making cross-border payments easier and more accessible. This is a vital solution for people and businesses in areas with limited traditional banking services.

The Stellar network allows digital assets to be transferred across borders quickly and at a fraction of the usual cost, making it ideal for remittances, peer-to-peer payments, payroll, banking invoices, enterprise and social payouts, merchant settlements, and other financial transactions that need to be fast and affordable.

For example, ClickPesa uses Stellar’s blockchain to provide digital financial services across East Africa, including countries such as Tanzania, Kenya, and Rwanda. With Stellar, ClickPesa users can make payments, exchange currencies, and easily send remittances without the high fees or long wait times that typically come with these transactions.

2. On and off ramps

In many places around the world, cash is still the go-to method for transactions, and shifting to digital finance can be a bit tricky. Stellar Ramps, for its part, simplifies this transition and empowers users to smoothly convert cash into digital assets or use traditional payment methods with ease.

Stellar Ramps is an open set of standards that enables your app to easily connect to a global network of Stellar anchors. With a single integration, you can offer users new ways to manage payments and onboarding, using both fiat and cryptocurrencies.

For businesses, this means a one-time integration that instantly connects them to Stellar’s extensive network of on- and off-ramps. The expanding ecosystem, now including partners like Kado and Payfura, gives users a variety of options to effortlessly switch between cash and digital payments.

3. Asset tokenization

Stellar allows you to turn real-world assets like cash, commodities, and even real estate into digital tokens.

For example, with Stellar, you can invest in a portion of a property rather than having to buy it outright. This means more people can get involved in real estate investments without needing huge amounts of money.

As of early 2024, Stellar has already tokenized over $533 million in assets, which shows how quickly it is becoming a key player in making assets more liquid and accessible.