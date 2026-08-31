Intercepta by PixelPlex Goes Live in Trust Wallet, Protecting 220 Million Users
The riskiest second in crypto comes right before you approve a transaction, and Trust Wallet just added a layer built to watch it.
Stay up to date with the latest developments, feature releases, and technical breakdowns of CC Suite.
Explore practical guides and expert articles on building scalable, privacy-enabled applications across the Canton Network.
Accelerate your Daml workflows and streamline on-chain interoperability with our in-house toolkit.
The riskiest second in crypto comes right before you approve a transaction, and Trust Wallet just added a layer built to watch it.
Every Canton Network product we run and every Canton service we build for clients now lives in one place, and that place is CC Suite.
The Console Visa card has passed initial testing and is rolling out to wider access. It's the first card on Canton that lets you spend Canton Coin directly in the real world.
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We offer a comprehensive range of services, including IT consulting, custom software development, and specialized expertise in blockchain, machine learning, and data science.
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Give us the pleasure of adding our secret sauce to your app.
We’ll create beautiful screens at the front while breaking the limits of what’s behind them to help your app get to beyond-plausible business achievements.
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MVP Development Services
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Build a clear go-to-market strategy and revenue operations system that helps your team turn more leads into qualified opportunities. We align marketing, sales, automation, and analytics to make revenue growth easier to track, manage, and scale.
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SolutionsCC Suite
Enter and operate the Canton Network faster with complete, end-to-end tooling — explorers, APIs, wallets and custom builds for every stage of Canton.
CC Suite
One hub for every Canton Network touchpointRWA Platform
Tokenization makes it easier to trade assets and opens up new investment opportunities and diversifies portfolio.
RWA Platform
Asset tokenization platform developmentArbitrage Bot
Profit from market inefficiencies with automated, customized trading strategies that boost returns and minimize risk.
Arbitrage Bot
Be a transaction ahead. Catch profit at short noticeCryptoAPI
Gain an unfair data edge for your dApps. Tap into high-quality blockchain insights to outsmart competitors and fuel smarter decisions.
CryptoAPI
Connect your dApps to blockchain networks in a flashOTC Hawk
Offer high-net-worth clients a secure, enterprise-grade trading terminal. Streamline deals, enhance reliability, and optimize top-tier crypto assets.
OTC Hawk
Benefit from our portfolio and wealth management appDocFlow
Manage sensitive documents on blockchain. Leverage optional zero-knowledge proofs for trust, privacy, and streamlined workflows.
DocFlow
Intuitive Blockchain-Powered Document Management SystemKnow-Your-Transaction
Ensure every transaction is above board. Monitor digital asset flows for compliance and transparency, supporting both businesses and regulators.
KYT crypto platform
Our KYT platform fosters integrity of financial ecosystems
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