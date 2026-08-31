The riskiest second in crypto comes right before you approve a transaction, and Trust Wallet just added a layer built to watch it.

Intercepta is now part of Trust Wallet. The rollout took effect on July 2, 2026 and connects a security layer PixelPlex has spent years building to a wallet used by more than 220 million people. From here on, the wallet checks each action with Intercepta before the user commits to it.

What this looks like in practice

Picture a normal afternoon. You copy an address to send USDT to an exchange, paste it, and hit send. The first and last characters match, so it looks right. What you cannot see is that malware quietly swapped your clipboard, and the address now belongs to an attacker. Intercepta catches it.

The wallet points out that the destination impersonates one you have paid before, and it holds the transfer until you confirm you really mean it. The same guard kicks in when a token asks for an unlimited spending allowance, or when a signing request is written to empty an account instead of finishing a swap. None of it slips through without a warning first.

Years of security work behind one launch

Intercepta did not appear overnight. PixelPlex has been shipping software for 18 years and has delivered over 450 projects, from blockchain systems to enterprise platforms. Security questions came up again and again in that work, wallets most of all, and the answer eventually became a product of its own. It launched as Web3 Antivirus, then grew past what that name could describe.

Today it protects wallets, protocols, and infrastructure teams alike. Founder and CEO Alex Dulub put it simply on launch day: “What started as Web3 Antivirus has evolved into a security layer designed for the transaction era of Web3.”

Where the risk lives

Most crypto losses today have little to do with broken code. They start with the person holding the wallet. A convincing phishing page. An address that copies one you trust. A token that traps whatever you send it. A signing prompt that hides what it really asks for. Attacks like these pay off in the moment someone confirms, so that is the moment Intercepta watches.

What Trust Wallet users get

The integration adds six checks to the wallet:

Address impersonation detection

Website risk analysis

Token risk assessment

Transaction scanning

First-time transfer detection

Message analysis

The engine behind the checks

Six modules do the work, each with a job of its own:

Threat Detector runs simulations on transactions, contracts, and tokens to predict how they behave

Signing Guardian reviews what a signature or transaction will do before you approve it

Risk Screener scores tokens, contracts, addresses, and interactions

Compliance Engine handles sanctions screening, AML monitoring, and fund-flow analysis

Automation Rules trigger a set response when a known threat shows up

Risk Monitoring keeps watch across wallets and the wider ecosystem

A verdict comes back in under a second, and false alarms stay rare, under one in 100,000 safe actions. On a given day Intercepta looks over more than 100,000 threats, and it already runs inside products like MetaMask and 1inch.

Security at self-custody scale

Self-custody is a trade. You get full control of your funds, and you carry full responsibility for every approval you sign. Trust Wallet’s audience is broad, from someone buying their first token to traders moving size all day. A good safety layer cannot slow the experts down, and it cannot assume the beginners know what a malicious approval looks like. Intercepta tries to hold that line, speaking up loudly when the risk is real and staying quiet when it is not.

Built to be shared

Trust Wallet is a high-profile home for Intercepta, but not the only one. The same layer is open to other wallets, exchanges, and builders who want these checks without assembling the pieces themselves. That is deliberate. Attackers reuse the same tricks across the whole ecosystem, so detection gets better as more platforms feed into it and share what they see.

Beyond wallets: PixelPlex on Canton

Wallet security is one part of a wider push. As a General Partner of the Canton Foundation, PixelPlex builds tooling for regulated, institutional finance on the Canton Network, grouped under our CC Suite. That work includes the Canton Loop wallet, the Console Wallet, and the CC View data tools, which help institutions see and manage their on-chain activity. The settings differ, an individual wallet on one side and an institutional ledger on the other, yet both come down to the same principle. People should understand what they are approving before value moves.

What comes next

The integration is live for Trust Wallet users now, and Intercepta keeps widening what it checks as attackers try new angles. Our thanks go to the Trust Wallet team for the partnership. Protecting 220 million people is a serious job, and one we are glad to take on.