kiwih case preview

Kiwih

From a white-label ICO launch to a comprehensive Web3 financial ecosystem in 10 weeks

About the solution

The project started as a rapid white-label ICO deployment and quickly scaled into a dynamic Web3 platform centered around the KIWIH token. The application now supports direct token sales, secure staking, and internal swaps between KIWIH and USDC.

Challenge

The client's vision of the project expanded from a rapid ICO launch to a comprehensive Web3 MVP with multiple financial streams. This resulted in numerous updates to essential functionality, such as staking, internal token swapping, and fiat gateways. Our team successfully adapted the roadmap and tackled advanced technical requests.

Details

Date:

2026

Timeline:

10 weeks

Team

Project manager

UI/UX Designer

Front-end developer

Back-end developer

Blockchain developer

Blockchain consultant

QA engineer

Project goals and solutions

GOAL 1SOLUTION 1

Secure funding and build a yield ecosystem

Launch a successful ICO to secure primary capital and deploy staking mechanisms for user retention and predictable token rewards.

How we achieved it
We expanded a basic ICO into a full Web3 MVP. We developed and tested a staking mechanism to incentivize holding, and implemented an internal swap feature that allows users to exchange KIWIH for USDC directly within the platform.
GOAL 2SOLUTION 2

Accelerate time-to-market for the initial token launch

Rapidly deploy a secure token sale to capitalize on market momentum and capture early investor interest.

How we achieved it
We utilized a white-label approach to rapidly deploy the core ICO logic. This allowed us to quickly design the initial user interfaces, finalize and test the smart contracts, and successfully launch the KIWIH token sale platform into production.
GOAL 3SOLUTION 3

Create seamless fiat-to-crypto onboarding

Attract investors with clear and logical wallet setups. Implement intuitive fiat-to-crypto payment gateways and simplified transaction models.

How we achieved it
Our team integrated dedicated payment providers to establish a smooth fiat on-ramp architecture. We also implemented account abstraction, enabling users to pay network gas fees directly in USDC rather than native blockchain tokens.

Delivery

Within a rapid 10-week timeframe, PixelPlex successfully guided Kiwih from initial idea to a live production environment. We deployed the active token sale portal and simultaneously established the Web3 and DeFi infrastructure required for the platform's long-term scalability.

Kiwih delivery timeline

Business value

€150M tokenized

Scaled by our enterprise-grade platform architecture.

5.50% yearly yield

Secured by our robust smart contract development.

0.015% daily returns

Executed via our flawless automated staking mechanisms.

1st MiCA-compliant

Achieved through our bank-grade security and compliance standards.

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Key features & functionality

Kiwih white-label ICO portal

White-label ICO portal

Designed and deployed the foundational token sale environment and custom smart contracts, enabling the immediate public launch of the $KIWIH token.

Kiwih multi-currency purchasing

Multi-currency purchasing

Buyers acquire KIWIH using ETH or USDC directly from a connected wallet.

Kiwih staking interface

Yield-generating staking

Users lock tokens in dedicated smart contracts to earn passive returns based on platform metrics.

Kiwih token swap interface

Instant token swaps

A built-in swap mechanism converts holdings back to USDC directly within the platform, bypassing the need for external decentralized exchanges.

Kiwih fiat payment interface

Fiat-ready infrastructure

Designed the foundational logic and initiated payment provider integrations to prepare the platform for future fiat-to-crypto purchases.

Driving Kiwih from concept to scale

  • 1

    Production launch

    We delivered a fully functional MVP ICO environment to secure initial funding. PixelPlex's experts architected a robust foundation ready for fiat integration and mass public rollout.

  • 2

    Tokenomics and smart contracts

    Leveraging our Web3 expertise, we designed a sustainable financial model and deployed rigorously tested smart contracts to govern $KIWIH creation and distribution.

  • 3

    Staking & swapping implementation

    We engineered an internal exchange for KIWIH/USDC trading and built the complex staking logic required to guarantee users predictable and automated rewards over time.

Meet us anywhere

USA, UK, Switzerland, UAE, Portugal, Japan.

The outline of Earth continents

USA

+1 646 490 0772

West 28th St. Suite 31

UK

+44 20 4538 8887

Kemp House, 124 City Road

Switzerland

+41 79 731-03-14

Zentrum zum Staldenbach 11, 8808

Portugal

+351 91 402 1121

Av. Duque de Loulé 12, 1050-093

UAE

+971 58 5788150

Dubai Silicon Oasis, DDP, Building A2

Japan

+81 90 7540-7726

Avex Building 2F