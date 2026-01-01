From a white-label ICO launch to a comprehensive Web3 financial ecosystem in 10 weeks
The project started as a rapid white-label ICO deployment and quickly scaled into a dynamic Web3 platform centered around the KIWIH token. The application now supports direct token sales, secure staking, and internal swaps between KIWIH and USDC.
The client's vision of the project expanded from a rapid ICO launch to a comprehensive Web3 MVP with multiple financial streams. This resulted in numerous updates to essential functionality, such as staking, internal token swapping, and fiat gateways. Our team successfully adapted the roadmap and tackled advanced technical requests.
Date:
2026
Timeline:
10 weeks
Team
Project manager
UI/UX Designer
Front-end developer
Back-end developer
Blockchain developer
Blockchain consultant
QA engineer
Launch a successful ICO to secure primary capital and deploy staking mechanisms for user retention and predictable token rewards.
Rapidly deploy a secure token sale to capitalize on market momentum and capture early investor interest.
Attract investors with clear and logical wallet setups. Implement intuitive fiat-to-crypto payment gateways and simplified transaction models.
Within a rapid 10-week timeframe, PixelPlex successfully guided Kiwih from initial idea to a live production environment. We deployed the active token sale portal and simultaneously established the Web3 and DeFi infrastructure required for the platform's long-term scalability.
Scaled by our enterprise-grade platform architecture.
Secured by our robust smart contract development.
Executed via our flawless automated staking mechanisms.
Achieved through our bank-grade security and compliance standards.
Have a vision for your business token?
Designed and deployed the foundational token sale environment and custom smart contracts, enabling the immediate public launch of the $KIWIH token.
Buyers acquire KIWIH using ETH or USDC directly from a connected wallet.
Users lock tokens in dedicated smart contracts to earn passive returns based on platform metrics.
A built-in swap mechanism converts holdings back to USDC directly within the platform, bypassing the need for external decentralized exchanges.
Designed the foundational logic and initiated payment provider integrations to prepare the platform for future fiat-to-crypto purchases.
We delivered a fully functional MVP ICO environment to secure initial funding. PixelPlex's experts architected a robust foundation ready for fiat integration and mass public rollout.
Leveraging our Web3 expertise, we designed a sustainable financial model and deployed rigorously tested smart contracts to govern $KIWIH creation and distribution.
We engineered an internal exchange for KIWIH/USDC trading and built the complex staking logic required to guarantee users predictable and automated rewards over time.
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+971 58 5788150
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+81 90 7540-7726
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