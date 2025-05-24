Rinkeby was a prominent public Ethereum testnet that operated using a Proof-of-Authority (PoA) consensus mechanism, specifically utilizing the Geth client’s Clique PoA protocol. In this model, a limited number of trusted nodes, known as sealers or authorities, were responsible for validating transactions and creating new blocks. This approach provided consistent block times and a stable environment for dApp development and testing. The name “Rinkeby” was inspired by a station in the Stockholm metro.

For a significant period, Rinkeby served as a crucial sandbox for Ethereum developers, allowing them to deploy and thoroughly test their smart contracts and decentralized applications without incurring real gas costs or impacting the Ethereum mainnet. Rinkeby Ether (rETH) could be obtained from public faucets for testing purposes. Following Ethereum’s transition to Proof-of-Stake (The Merge) and the subsequent evolution of its testing infrastructure, Rinkeby, like other older testnets, was deprecated. It was officially shut down and archived, with developers guided to migrate their testing activities to newer, more representative testnets such as Sepolia or Goerli (though Goerli is also slated for eventual deprecation).