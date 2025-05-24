Kovan was a public Ethereum testnet that utilized a Proof-of-Authority (PoA) consensus mechanism. Unlike Proof-of-Work (PoW) or Proof-of-Stake (PoS) networks, PoA networks rely on a set of pre-approved “authorities” or validators to create new blocks and secure the network. This structure allowed Kovan to offer more predictable block times and greater resistance to certain types of spam attacks compared to some other testnets of its time. It was named after a metro station in Singapore.

Kovan was widely used by Ethereum developers for deploying and testing smart contracts and decentralized applications (dApps) before launching them on the Ethereum mainnet. Test Ether on Kovan (KETH) was freely available through faucets for development purposes. However, with the evolution of the Ethereum ecosystem, particularly after Ethereum’s merge to Proof-of-Stake, older testnets like Kovan have been deprecated and are no longer actively maintained or recommended for new development. Developers are now encouraged to use newer testnets like Sepolia or Holesky, which more closely reflect the current architecture of the Ethereum mainnet.