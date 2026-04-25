Asset tokenization is the process of recording ownership or claims to real or financial assets as tokens on a blockchain or another distributed ledger. Examples include a bond, a fund share or gold. The asset can be issued directly on the ledger, or represented there while its official ownership record remains elsewhere.

rwa.xyz, 9 November 2026, against market sizes from SIFMA and the World Gold Council. Log scale from $100 million to $100 trillion

Tokenized assets next to the markets they come from

$39.61 billion tokenized assets that can move between wallets $391.90 billion tokenized assets that cannot leave the platform 5,691,865 holders, as rwa.xyz counts them

U.S. Treasury funds $14.12 billion U.S. Treasuries outstanding, September 2026 (SIFMA). Tokenized share: 0.0444% $31.8 trillion Credit $8.20 billion Commodities $5.33 billion Above-ground gold, end of Q3 2026 (World Gold Council). Tokenized share: 0.0178% $30.0 trillion Active strategy funds $4.74 billion Stocks $3.74 billion Non-U.S. government debt $0.75 billion Real estate $0.21 billion