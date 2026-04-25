Glossary · Tokenization
Published 25 Apr 2026 · Updated 9 Nov 2026 · 17 min read
Asset tokenization is the process of recording ownership or claims to real or financial assets as tokens on a blockchain or another distributed ledger. Examples include a bond, a fund share or gold. The asset can be issued directly on the ledger, or represented there while its official ownership record remains elsewhere.
The starting point is a record of who owns what. Asset tokenization puts that record, or a representation of it, on a shared ledger. A blockchain token can carry rules about which investor may receive it. The official ownership record may still sit with an intermediary. The definitions below describe this combination of asset records and programmable transfer rules.
|Source
|Date
|Definition, in its own words
|What it adds
|BIS, Annual Economic Report 2025, chapter III
|Date29 June 2025
|Definition, in its own words“tokenisation, the process of recording claims on real or financial assets that exist on a traditional ledger onto a programmable platform”
|What it addsClaims move onto a platform that carries transfer rules
|FSB, The Financial Stability Implications of Tokenisation
|Date22 October 2024
|Definition, in its own words“tokenisation refers to a process that involves utilising new technologies, such as distributed ledger technology (DLT), to issue or represent assets in digital forms known as tokens.”
|What it addsIssue on the ledger, or represent what exists elsewhere
|IOSCO, Tokenization of Financial Assets
|DateNovember 2025
|Definition, in its own words“Tokenization generally refers to the creation, issuance, or representation of assets on a digital token ledger or a programmable platform.”
|What it addsDigital native against digital twin
|OECD, The Tokenisation of Assets and Potential Implications for Financial Markets
|Date2020
|Definition, in its own words“The tokenisation of assets involves the digital representation of real (physical) assets on distributed ledgers, or the issuance of traditional asset classes in tokenised form.”
|What it addsReal assets and traditional asset classes
|SEC staff, Statement on Tokenized Securities
|Date28 January 2026
|Definition, in its own words“Tokenization is the process of creating a digital representation of a tangible or intangible asset using DLT.”
|What it addsThe format does not change the securities laws
|EU DLT Pilot Regime, Regulation (EU) 2022/858, Article 2(11)
|Date30 May 2022, applies since 23 March 2023
|Definition, in its own words“‘DLT financial instrument’ means a financial instrument that is issued, recorded, transferred and stored using distributed ledger technology”
|What it addsThe only one of the six that is law
An asset issued directly on a distributed ledger is digital native. A digital twin represents something originally issued elsewhere, including real-world assets. SEC staff's 28 January 2026 statement separates four tokenized securities models. Issuers can integrate the ownership record with the blockchain or keep it separate. An unintegrated token conveys no rights in the security. Third parties can hold assets in custody or provide synthetic exposure. These routes produce different claims. The tokenized format does not change the applicable securities laws.
Germany's eWpG, effective 10 June 2021, recognizes a crypto securities register. Franklin's August 2026 prospectus describes a transfer agent's blockchain-integrated ownership record. DTC's December 2025 no-action letter identifies LedgerScan's off-chain record, which reads the chain, as the proposed official books. Securitize's July 2026 filing describes a control book and master securityholder file spanning chains. Securitize determines which chain counts after a fork. These are different ways to maintain an authoritative register, not a single universal record model. A transaction's appearance on a chain must be read within that arrangement.
The word has two other meanings. In natural language processing, a tokenizer splits text into tokens a model can process, supporting tasks such as AI text generation. Payment card tokenization replaces a card number with a surrogate value, as PCI Security Standards Council explained in 2011. EMVCo payment tokens can be restricted to a merchant, device or payment scenario. This payment tokenization process and AI tokenization are unrelated to asset tokenization. Neither creates a claim on a real-world asset.
Legal, recordkeeping and operating decisions come before issuance. To tokenize a real-world asset, the parties first establish the rights being represented. Programmable smart contracts then implement selected rules for holding, transferring and servicing those rights. The six stages separate these responsibilities rather than treating tokenization as a single deployment.
The legal form establishes what the token represents. Tokenization can issue an asset natively or represent a claim through a vehicle or custodian.
The ownership record has an identified keeper, such as a registrar, transfer agent or central securities depository. That record determines which token holdings count under the chosen structure.
Know Your Customer checks establish identity alongside investor eligibility checks. Trusted issuers provide signed claims linked to wallets, identifying token recipients' location or status for a particular offering.
ERC-3643 mints tokens only to verified wallets. BUIDL launched in March 2024 with a $5 million initial minimum, and Franklin's August 2026 prospectus lists minimums from $20 to $5,000,000 depending on the network.
An allowlist can restrict token transfers to approved wallets. BUIDL's March 2024 launch terms permit round-the-clock transfers between pre-approved investors, while permissioned contracts check each proposed movement.
At its March 2024 launch, BUIDL paid dividends monthly as new tokens in investors' wallets. Redemption burns units, and ERC-3643's burn function bypasses eligibility checks so a redemption is not blocked.
Settlement needs a compatible cash leg. Options include payment stablecoins, with the GENIUS Act effective 18 January 2027, and JPMD deposit tokens for institutional clients from November 2025. Central bank money settles tokenized assets through Pontes from 21 September 2026. Wholesale CBDC settles tokenized MAS Bills from 23 September 2026 and EnsembleTX interbank transfers from 2 November 2026. Delivery versus payment can use atomic settlement, where all legs execute or none do. BIS-CPMI's October 2024 analysis notes that pre-funding this arrangement carries substantial liquidity costs.
A permissioned token checks whether a proposed movement is allowed before changing balances. ERC-3643 connects the asset contract to an identity registry and a compliance module. Its verification checks receiving eligibility, while separate rules govern the transfer. The figure uses examples, not a live offering's policies.
An agent can pause transfers, impose a full or partial freeze, and recover tokens from lost wallets. A forced transfer bypasses compliance rules but requires a verified receiver. Recovery history stays on the blockchain. Rule 506(c)'s verified accredited investor requirement can become a claim. Rule 144's one-year public-resale hold for restricted securities of non-reporting issuers can become a lock-up. Regulation S can inform country checks. The draft ERC-1400 family supplies reason codes, including 0x55 for locked holdings.
The same blockchain wallet display can represent very different legal interests. A tokenized security may be issued directly, recorded through an intermediary or linked to another instrument. The figure separates the claim an investor holds from the asset behind it and identifies the recordkeeper and redemption party.
The structure determines whose obligation the holder can enforce. SEC staff's 28 January 2026 statement warns that third-party tokens add exposure to that party's bankruptcy. The FSB's October 2024 report notes that holders' claims may lack legal clarity. A stock derivative can provide price exposure without shares or voting rights. Robinhood's July 2026 EU documentation names Robinhood Europe as sole counterparty and excludes compensation or deposit insurance coverage. Tokenization does not convert that derivative into direct share ownership.
Coupons, dividends and redemptions must reach every entitled holder. Someone pays gas for each blockchain payment. This local model uses the 0.1417 gwei base fee from 9 November 2026, not live product measurements. Permissioned tokenized assets incur extra identity and compliance costs beyond this plain ERC-20 test.
For conventional securities, the issuer pays a paying agent, and the central securities depository credits participants with entitled positions. A July 2026 T+1 guide from AMI-SeCo, an ECB advisory group, aligns the ex-date with the record date. Payment should follow one day later. Hong Kong's February 2023 tokenized green bond used HKD cash tokens for principal and interest. Its platform calculated interest amounts for paying-agent approval. Tokenization therefore changes payment processing without removing the approval role.
The table separates three concepts that are often grouped together. Tokenized securities change the recording format. Book-entry securities use depository and intermediary records. Securitization pools assets in a special purpose vehicle whose notes depend on pool performance. Tokenization and securitization therefore describe different aspects of an arrangement.
|Tokenized securities
|Book-entry securities
|Securitization
|What it is
|Tokenized securitiesThe same instrument in a new record format. Securities law still applies
|Book-entry securitiesSecurities held through a central securities depository and intermediaries
|SecuritizationAssets pooled in a special purpose entity, with notes paid from the pool
|The record
|Tokenized securitiesA ledger register, a transfer agent's file on a chain, or an off-chain record that reads the chain
|Book-entry securitiesDepository and registrar books
|SecuritizationThe entity's notes, held through the usual book-entry systems
|Settlement and hours
|Tokenized securitiesTransfers between approved wallets around the clock. Atomic delivery against payment is possible
|Book-entry securitiesT+1 in the US since 28 May 2024. The EU moves to T+1 on 11 October 2027
|SecuritizationAs for other notes
|Transfer restrictions
|Tokenized securitiesCoded in the token: identity and compliance checks on every transfer
|Book-entry securitiesEnforced by law and intermediaries, for example Rule 144 holding periods
|SecuritizationSecurities law limits
|Intermediaries
|Tokenized securitiesStill there: issuer, transfer agent, custodian, registrar or platform
|Book-entry securitiesIssuers, paying agents, depositories and their participants
|SecuritizationOriginator, sponsor and the special purpose entity
|Investor protection
|Tokenized securitiesThe same securities laws. Third-party tokens add the third party's risk
|Book-entry securitiesSecurities law and depository rules
|SecuritizationSecurities law and the EU Securitisation Regulation
|Custody
|Tokenized securitiesWallet keys, qualified custodians, and agent recovery of lost wallets
|Book-entry securitiesBanks and depositories
|SecuritizationAs for book-entry securities
|Interoperability
|Tokenized securitiesLimited between chains, says IOSCO
|Book-entry securitiesIn 2023, more than 95% of EU transactions settled within one depository (ECB)
|SecuritizationAs for book-entry securities
Read the comparison as an operating model, not a promise of lower cost. Asset tokenization changes records and transfer controls without replacing the underlying legal instrument. Issuers, registrars, custodians and paying agents can remain involved. Faster settlement still depends on a compatible cash leg. IOSCO's November 2025 report distinguishes operational transfers from final settlement. No official figure for cost savings was found.
Regulatory treatment follows the instrument, investor and jurisdiction. Asset tokenization does not create one global rulebook. The EU's DLT Pilot Regime applies from March 2023. It caps share issuers' market value at EUR 500 million and bond issue size at EUR 1 billion. The total per infrastructure cannot exceed EUR 6 billion.
The SEC's 28 January 2026 staff statement preserves securities law regardless of format. DTC's 11 December 2025 no-action letter covers Russell 1000 stocks, Treasuries and major index ETFs, with registered wallets. In March 2026, the SEC approved Nasdaq trading in tokenized form during DTC's pilot. The 17 September 2026 innovation exemption is temporary and conditional. A September 2026 transfer agent proposal would permit DLT records but remains unadopted in November 2026. DTCC's service went live on 28 October 2026. The GENIUS Act takes effect 18 January 2027.
The EU regime has six authorized infrastructures, following its 23 March 2023 start. MiCA excludes financial instruments and deposits. The Council's reform position dates to 9 October 2026. The UK sandbox runs from 8 January 2024 to 8 January 2029. Switzerland's DLT Act took full effect in August 2021. Singapore launched Project Guardian in May 2022. Hong Kong launched Project Ensemble in March 2024.
Tokenized bonds appeared with bond-i in August 2018 and the EIB's Ethereum issuance in April 2021. Switzerland's DLT Act took full effect in August 2021, followed by the EU pilot regime in March 2023. BUIDL's tokenized fund shares followed in March 2024, then US securities infrastructure in October 2026.
The World Bank priced bond-i at A$110 million over two years on 23 August 2018. Its issuance, allocation, transfers and lifecycle management used distributed ledger technology.
The EIB issued a EUR 100 million, two-year digital bond on Ethereum on 28 April 2021. The instrument used digital-native security tokens registered on a public blockchain.
Switzerland's DLT Act took full effect on 1 August 2021. Its ledger-based securities provisions had taken effect on 1 February 2021, establishing a legal route for this record format.
Siemens issued a EUR 60 million, one-year digital bond under Germany's eWpG on 14 February 2023. Hauck Aufhäuser Lampe served as registrar, connecting the issuance to a legally recognized register.
The EU DLT Pilot Regime started applying on 23 March 2023. It provided a framework for financial instruments issued, recorded, transferred and stored using distributed ledger technology.
BlackRock launched BUIDL on Ethereum on 20 March 2024, with Securitize as transfer agent. The tokenized fund permitted transfers between pre-approved holders rather than unrestricted public access.
SEC staff published its Statement on Tokenized Securities on 28 January 2026. It distinguished issuer-sponsored and third-party structures while confirming that digital format does not displace securities law.
The DTCC Tokenization Service went live on 28 October 2026. It integrated with the Canton Network and DTCC's private Besu network, with 20 DTC participants signed up.
A token does not resolve every dependency around a real-world asset. Tokenization still relies on enforceable claims, connected systems and reliable operations. These limits affect whether a product can work across institutions, not just whether a transfer can run on one network.
The FSB's October 2024 report flags unclear token claims and missing off-chain recognition. IOSCO's November 2025 report warns that tokenized ownership or transfers may be invalidated.
In a 2024 IOSCO survey, 91% of respondents reported nil or very limited use cases. Trading in tokenized money market funds is limited to whitelisted investors. On rwa.xyz, represented value is 9.9 times distributed.
The ECB warned in August 2026 that incompatible platforms could deepen fragmentation. Tokenized records on different networks do not automatically form one connected market.
The FSB's October 2024 report ties benefits to settlement assets. The ECB warned in August 2026 about dependence on private money. Full implementation of Pontes is expected by 2028.
IOSCO's November 2025 report identifies smart contract bugs and lost private keys. The FSB's October 2024 report says smart contract security practices are still evolving.
US relief remains time-limited, while EU infrastructure caps face reform. The UK Digital Securities Sandbox has a scheduled end date of 8 January 2029.
We build asset tokenization platforms and security tokens with investor eligibility checks and transfer rules. Our work also includes Canton applications for multi-party settlement. PixelPlex is a software engineering company founded in 2007, with blockchain development work since 2013. These services address software implementation rather than replacing the institutions responsible for legal records and asset administration.
In a 2022 US real estate STO project, we assessed T-REX, also known as ERC-3643, alongside an ERC-1400 implementation. We also assessed ERC-20 with a whitelist contract and advised the client to use Polygon. For the Resorts STO platform, KYC and AML checks covered identity, residency, source of funds and accreditation status, adapted to Swiss law.
Discuss the structure of your tokenized product
We can talk through your proposed ownership records, eligibility checks and payment flows before discussing software implementation.Discuss your project
Get updates about blockchain, technologies and our companyWe will process the personal data you provide in accordance with our Privacy policy. You can unsubscribe or change your preferences at any time by clicking the link in any email.
Services
BlockchainBlockchain consulting
Strategy, architecture, feasibilityCrypto wallet development
Self-custody, MPC, cards on topCryptocurrency exchange development
Trading venues, liquidity and protocolsTokenization services
RWA, funds, collateralCrypto payments development
Accept, settle and pay out in cryptoSmart contracts development
Design, build, auditBlockchain integration dApp development DeFi development NFTs Tokens Web3 development All blockchain services All services
NetworksCanton development
Daml apps, wallets, settlement, validators
Official PartnerEthereum development
Smart contracts, L2s and dAppsSolana development
High-throughput programs and dAppsTON development
Mini apps, wallets, Telegram ecosystem
Official PartnerHedera development
Hashgraph apps and token services
Exclusive PartnerHyperledger development
Permissioned networks for enterprises
Certified PartnerCardano Algorand Stellar Avalanche Bitcoin Polygon All networks All services
AI & MLAI agents development
Connect tools and automate multi-step workflowsRAG development
Find answers across your company’s documents and systemsAI copilot development
Add useful assistance to your product or internal toolsLLM development
Custom and fine-tuned models for your domainPrivate AI deployment
Run models in your own environmentAI consulting
Use cases, feasibility and a roadmapGenerative AI development Machine learning development Computer vision Chatbot development ChatGPT integration Deep learning development All AI services All services
Data & analyticsData engineering
Pipelines that keep your data reliableData platform development
One source of truth for analyticsAnalytics & dashboards development
BI your teams actually usePredictive analytics
Forecasts built on your own historyData strategy
Where data can pay off firstData visualization
Dashboards and visual stories from your dataData science development Development of data marts All data services All services
SoftwareProduct discovery
Validate scope and cost before you buildMVP development
A launch-ready first releaseWeb application development
Platforms, portals and internal toolsMobile app development
iOS, Android and cross-platformSaaS development
Multi-tenant products that scaleSoftware integration
Connect the systems you already runInfrastructure & cloud cost UI/UX design IT consulting QA & software testing R&D Serverless development All software services All services
Security & complianceSmart contract audits
Find vulnerabilities before launchTransaction monitoring development
Intercepta inside your systems and processesSecurity assessments
Test apps, infrastructure and processesData security services
Protect sensitive data across its lifecycleCloud security services
Secure cloud workloads and configurationsDAML smart contract audit
Review DAML contracts before they go liveAll security services All services
Solutions
Products, APIs and platforms
New
Products and engineering to build and operate on Canton.
In production 55M API requests served in 8 monthsCrypto API
Blockchain data for your applications.
Power in numbers 6 TB Data storage. 500K Tokens indexedRWA platform
A foundation for your asset tokenization platform.
Time to launch 2–4 weeks Branding & setup. 90% more cost-efficientDocFlow
Blockchain-based document management.
Use case & value 100% Secure workflows. Zero third-party risks.OTC Hawk Arbitrage Bot Book a solution consult
Work
450+ projects. 250+ clients. 3 unicorns in portfolio
The first non-custodial wallet built natively for CantonTON ecosystem
A series of improvements for The Open NetworkMining platform
Environmentally friendly web platform for Bitcoin pool miningMantra DAO
Community-governed DeFi: 60+ staking pools, $23M TVLCanton TON Web3 & DeFi Digital Assets & Tokenization AI & Data Intelligence IoT & Edge Computing Consulting See all projects
Industries
Trusted by startups, small businesses, and enterprises
Banking, payments, lending, insurance, capital marketsReal estate software development
Investment, property operations, tokenizationRetail & commerce software development
Commerce, loyalty and fulfillmentSupply chain software development
Traceability and connected operationsHealthcare software development
Patient services, data and connected systemsBanking software development
Core banking, digital channels, paymentsFitness Education Oil & Gas Insurance Construction Travel
Company
From R&D to launch, we bring any of your ideas to life
Engineering partner. Product builder. Since 2007.
Technical experience 19+ years All competencies on board. Scalable team.Achievements
Industry recognition & awards.
Delivering real value 4.9 Clutch ratings. 150+ awardsContact us
Discuss your project.
Quick response 30 min Average reply time. Offices in 6 countriesBlog
Dive into the latest software trends.
Fresh insights 500+ Articles in blockchain, AI, big data, AR/VRTeam Careers Social responsibility Glossary