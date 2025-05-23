Rollups are a prominent Layer 2 scaling solution designed to enhance the throughput and reduce the transaction costs of a main blockchain (Layer 1), such as Ethereum. They work by processing and bundling multiple transactions off-chain, then submitting a compressed summary of these transactions back to the main chain. This significantly reduces the data load on the Layer 1 network, leading to faster confirmation times and lower fees for users.

There are primarily two types of rollups: Optimistic Rollups and Zero-Knowledge (ZK) Rollups. Optimistic Rollups assume transactions are valid by default and only run computations (fraud proofs) if a transaction is challenged. ZK-Rollups, on the other hand, use complex cryptographic proofs (validity proofs) to demonstrate the correctness of off-chain transactions without revealing the underlying data itself. Both approaches aim to inherit the security of the underlying Layer 1 blockchain while offering substantial scalability improvements, making blockchain applications more efficient and accessible to a wider audience.