RPC (Remote Procedure Call)

(Remote Procedure Call) is a communication protocol that allows a program on one computer to execute a procedure (a subroutine or function) in another program located on a different computer or in a separate address space on the same computer, without the programmer needing to explicitly code the details of this remote interaction. Essentially, it makes a request to a remote server to execute a specific function as if it were a local call.

When an RPC is made, the calling program sends a request message to the server that contains the procedure’s identifier and any necessary parameters. The server receives the request, executes the specified procedure, and then sends a response message back to the calling program, which may include return values or error notifications. This process is designed to be largely transparent to the developer. RPC is a foundational concept in distributed computing and is widely used in client-server applications, microservices architectures, and for interacting with blockchain nodes to query data or submit transactions.

