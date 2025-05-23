A public blockchain is a type of distributed ledger technology that is open and accessible to anyone with an internet connection. Unlike private or permissioned blockchains, public blockchains do not require permission to join, participate in the network, or view the recorded data. Transactions are transparent, meaning all participants can see the history of transactions, although the identities of the participants are typically pseudonymous (represented by cryptographic addresses).

The decentralized nature of public blockchains means that no single entity has control over the network. Instead, consensus mechanisms, such as Proof-of-Work (PoW) or Proof-of-Stake (PoS), are used to validate transactions and add new blocks to the chain. This distributed consensus makes public blockchains highly resistant to censorship and single points of failure. Well-known examples include Bitcoin and Ethereum. Their openness fosters innovation and allows for a wide range of applications, from cryptocurrencies to decentralized applications, built upon their transparent and immutable infrastructure.