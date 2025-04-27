Bytecode is a low-level, platform-independent representation of code that is generated from high-level programming languages, such as Solidity for smart contracts on Ethereum. It is the compiled version of code that can be interpreted or executed by a specific runtime environment. Unlike source code, which is human-readable, bytecode is a machine-readable format designed to be executed by a virtual machine, such as the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM). It allows programs to be run on any platform or system that supports the virtual machine, making the code portable and adaptable across different environments.

What is bytecode in blockchain? Bytecode refers to the code executed by the network’s virtual machine, such as in Ethereum’s smart contract deployment. Bytecode is critical for smart contract execution because it ensures that contract logic is executed correctly across different nodes in the network while remaining independent of the underlying hardware and operating system. This gives blockchain-based applications their scalability and reliability, as the same bytecode can be deployed and executed across the decentralized network.