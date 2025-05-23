A relayer in the context of blockchain technology is an intermediary entity or system that facilitates communication or transactions, often between different blockchains or between an off-chain system and a blockchain. Relayers play a crucial role in enabling interoperability and enhancing the functionality of decentralized applications (dApps) and blockchain networks. They essentially “relay” messages or data from one point to another, often performing a necessary action in the process.

For example, in cross-chain bridges, relayers might monitor events on one blockchain and then submit corresponding transactions to another blockchain. In the context of meta-transactions, a relayer can pay the gas fees on behalf of a user, allowing for a smoother user experience, especially for those new to cryptocurrency. Relayers are not typically part of the core consensus mechanism of a blockchain but act as important infrastructure components that help to bridge gaps and overcome limitations within the ecosystem. Their operation can be centralized or decentralized, depending on the specific protocol they serve.