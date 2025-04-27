Attestation refers to the process of verifying and validating data, transactions, or identities within a decentralized network. It ensures that information recorded on the blockchain is accurate, trustworthy, and meets predefined conditions. It is also a proof mechanism that confirms the authenticity of data, often used in identity verification, smart contracts, and staking mechanisms.

What does attestation mean in blockchain? It involves digitally signing or endorsing a piece of information to confirm its validity. What is an attestation in practice? It can take various forms, such as validators confirming transactions in a proof-of-stake blockchain or third parties verifying credentials in a decentralized identity system. Attestations enhance trust and security by providing cryptographic proof that specific conditions have been met.