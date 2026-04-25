A problem describes what an acceptable answer looks like for every input. An algorithm supplies the steps to find that answer. Design means finding a procedure that is correct, efficient and clear enough to examine. The specification comes first, including which output is acceptable and which constraints apply. The definitions below distinguish these ideas across computing and artificial intelligence.

MIT's Spring 2020 introduction to algorithms treats a problem specification as a relation between inputs and correct outputs. A deterministic algorithm maps each input to one output, and it solves the problem when every such output satisfies that relation. Knuth's 1997 edition of The Art of Computer Programming, Volume 1, lists five properties: finiteness, definiteness, input, output and effectiveness. These require termination and precisely defined, executable steps. In section 1.1, he also emphasizes that usefulness needs "a reasonable number" of steps, not merely a finite count.

The practice predates electronic computers. Euclid's Elements included a greatest common divisor algorithm about 300 BC. The word comes from al-Khwarizmi, who wrote a book of arithmetic rules about 825, according to NIST's Dictionary of Algorithms and Data Structures. Modern algorithm design evaluates two separate qualities: correctness and efficiency. Textbooks call an algorithm efficient when its running time is polynomial in the size of the problem. That classification concerns growth, not a promise about seconds on a particular machine.

In machine learning, the designer chooses an objective function, often expressed as a loss function, together with the data and evaluation method. The optimization algorithm may use gradient descent to seek a low value, without guaranteeing the minimum. Model training runs an algorithm that produces a model. Inference applies that model to new inputs. These are separate design tasks: learning parameters and using them need not have the same computational cost.