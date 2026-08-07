A clear explanation of DAML and the Canton Network — the stack banks, exchanges and asset managers rely on to run real financial products on-chain without breaking compliance. PixelPlex walks through how DAML works, where it outperforms Solidity on private, permissioned deals, and the wallets and tooling we’ve already delivered on Canton. Considering DAML for your project? Book a free consultation with our team.

Timecodes:

0:00 Intro – DAML & Canton for regulated finance

0:32 Why real deals aren’t like DeFi (the bond example)

1:12 What is DAML

2:09 DAML vs Solidity

3:36 Contract roles: signatories, observers, controllers

4:56 Privacy & flexibility by default

5:43 Business logic separated from infrastructure

6:22 The Canton network

7:31 Why interest is growing now

8:29 How to get started: discovery to build

9:39 What PixelPlex ships on Canton (Console Wallet, Canton Loop, CC View, CC Tag)

11:21 Our team & tech stack

12:07 Common mistakes & challenges

13:35 Is DAML the right fit for you?

14:21 Next steps & free consultation