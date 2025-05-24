Validity proof

Published:

A validity proof, in the context of cryptography and blockchain technology, is a cryptographic construction that allows one party (the prover) to demonstrate to another party (the verifier) that a certain computational statement is true, without necessarily revealing all the information that makes it true. These proofs are a cornerstone of zero-knowledge proof systems and Layer 2 scaling solutions like ZK-rollups.

The prover executes a computation and generates a compact proof attesting to its correctness. The verifier can then quickly check this proof to be convinced of the computation’s validity without having to re-execute the entire computation or learn any sensitive inputs. This is particularly powerful for enhancing privacy and scalability. For example, in a ZK-rollup, a large batch of transactions can be processed off-chain, and a single validity proof is submitted to the main blockchain to confirm the integrity of all those off-chain transactions. Prominent types of validity proofs include ZK-SNARKs (Zero-Knowledge Succinct Non-Interactive Argument of Knowledge) and ZK-STARKs (Zero-Knowledge Scalable Transparent Argument of Knowledge), each with different properties regarding proof size, verification time, and trust assumptions.

Follow us on Facebook and LinkedIn to keep abreast of our latest news and articles

Other definitions

Crypto glossarymore-content
Validatormore-content
Validiummore-content
Clientmore-content
Distributed ledgermore-content
ICOmore-content