Hexadecimal is a base-16 numbering system that uses sixteen distinct symbols: the digits 0-9 and the letters A-F. It is widely used in computing and cryptography because it provides a compact and human-readable representation of binary data. Each hexadecimal digit represents four bits, meaning that two hexadecimal digits correspond to a single byte. This makes it an efficient way to display large numbers, such as cryptographic hashes and blockchain addresses, without overwhelming users with long strings of binary digits.

Understanding what hexadecimal is helps in recognizing its importance in blockchain technology and digital security. In blockchain, hexadecimal notation is commonly used for wallet addresses, transaction hashes, and smart contract codes. Since computers operate in binary, hexadecimal serves as an intermediary format that simplifies data representation while maintaining precision. Its use enhances readability and efficiency, making it a fundamental component of many digital systems.