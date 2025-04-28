Halving is a process in blockchain networks, primarily associated with Bitcoin and other proof-of-work cryptocurrencies, where the reward for mining new blocks is reduced by half. This event occurs at predetermined intervals, typically every four years in Bitcoin’s case, reducing the rate at which new coins enter circulation. By decreasing the block reward, halving slows the supply of new coins, reinforcing the principles of scarcity and helping to maintain the asset’s value over time.

What is halving in blockchain? First of all, halving is crucial for both miners and investors, as it directly impacts mining profitability and market dynamics. With reduced rewards, miners must rely on transaction fees and efficient operations to remain profitable, while the limited supply often influences market sentiment and price movements. Historically, Bitcoin halving events have led to increased interest and speculation, as lower inflation rates can drive demand, potentially affecting the asset’s long-term valuation.