The gas limit in blockchain refers to the maximum amount of computational work a user allows for a transaction or smart contract execution. It defines the upper boundary of gas units that can be consumed, ensuring that transactions do not run indefinitely or exceed the user’s intended cost. Setting an appropriate gas limit is essential, as a low limit may cause a transaction to fail, while an unnecessarily high limit can lead to wasted fees.

Understanding what the gas limit is helps users optimize transaction costs and execution efficiency. If a transaction runs out of gas before completion, it is reverted, but the spent gas is not refunded. Blockchain networks like Ethereum have a block-wide gas limit, determining the total computational power that can be used within a single block. Users must balance their gas limits to ensure transactions are processed without excessive fees or failures.