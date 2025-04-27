An API (application programming interface) is a set of rules that allows software applications to communicate with each other. What is API? It defines how requests and responses are sent between systems, enabling seamless integration between different platforms. API meaning includes functions, protocols, and tools that developers use to connect applications without needing to understand their internal code.

What is an API used for? APIs allow websites, mobile apps, and software to access external services, such as payment processing, data retrieval, or authentication. In blockchain, APIs help developers interact with networks, retrieve transaction data, and execute smart contracts. What is an application programming interface in practice? It can be RESTful APIs, which use standard web protocols, or WebSocket APIs, which provide real-time data streaming.