An airdrop in blockchain is the distribution of free tokens or cryptocurrency to multiple wallet addresses. What is airdrop? It’s a method used by blockchain projects to promote their platform, reward users, or attract attention. Airdrops often target users who meet certain conditions, such as holding a specific token, joining a community, or registering for an event.

Airdrops are used for various reasons, including token launches, platform promotions, or hard fork distributions. Users may need to complete tasks like joining a social media group, signing up for a platform, or holding a particular asset in their wallet at a specific time. While airdrops offer free tokens, users should be cautious, as scams can sometimes pose as legitimate airdrop offers to steal personal information or funds.

