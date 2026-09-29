When a new counterparty arrives with nothing but a Canton party ID, most onboarding and compliance teams hit a wall. Canton keeps activity private by design, and the network’s scan interface returns raw ledger events without aggregation, identity resolution or screening. In this demo, Josh from CC View shows how to get from a single party ID to an onboarding decision you can defend, in a few minutes.

The walkthrough follows five questions. Who is this party: its type, the validator that hosts it, the validator that funded it and when it first appeared. How big is it: balance trajectory, transfer and update counts, concentration in the top three counterparties and the split between public and private activity. Who does it deal with: an interactive counterparty graph ranked by volume and frequency. Is it linked to other accounts: same-key parties, synchronizers and Daml packages. Should anything stop the deal: hourly and daily activity patterns, plus sanctions and AML screening through Intercepta and an external provider.

Who is it for?

For teams that need these answers inside their own systems, CC View removes the need to build an indexer, identity resolution, a graph layer and an AML integration in-house, a project CC View estimates at around eight engineering months plus ongoing maintenance as the protocol evolves. Every check is available through the CC View API with full network history, and new activity reaches the index in under a second, so screening can run before a transaction goes through.

Webhooks keep approved counterparties under watch after onboarding and flag changes in their risk profile. Exportable logs of transfers, updates, counterparties and offers give auditors a clear evidence trail. The same data also helps trading desks find active, automated flow that no single venue already controls.

Timecodes:

0:00 Vetting a counterparty from a single Canton party ID

0:40 Why raw ledger events are not enough

1:13 Question 1: who is this party?

1:55 Question 2: how big is it and how much can you see?

2:40 Question 3: who does it deal with?

3:33 Question 4: same-key parties, synchronizers and Daml packages

4:15 Question 5: behavior patterns and AML screening

5:05 Exportable logs: transfers, updates, counterparties, offers

5:55 CC View API: endpoints, full history and plans

6:41 Trading desk use case: finding reachable flow

7:20 Try CC View and get API access