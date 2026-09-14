Our team is joining the Canton community in NYC, and we are bringing a new addition to our Canton toolkit with us.

Canton Summit 2026 gathers the institutions, validators, developers, and infrastructure providers building on the Canton Network. Over the past two years the network has moved from early pilots to production use by financial institutions, and the summit is one of the few occasions where the people behind that work sit in the same room. PixelPlex will be there.

New York is a good opportunity to hear directly from teams solving the same problems we are: data availability, compliance workflows, wallet infrastructure, and the practical side of running on a network designed for regulated finance. If you are attending, our team will be available for meetings throughout the event.

What we bring to the conversation

Our involvement with Canton is not new. We operate a validator, hold General Foundation Member status, and have co-authored 3 Canton Improvement Proposals: CIP-103, CIP-169 and CIP-204. Alongside that, we run public data infrastructure for the network and build tooling that institutions use day to day.

That work gives us a fairly specific view of where Canton stands today. Our Canton Network explorer has indexed well over 500M ledger updates, our wallet is used across four platforms and our screening product looks at counterparty risk beyond Canton itself.

Most of the questions we get from institutions are practical rather than conceptual. How do we see what is happening on the network, how do we check who we are dealing with, how do we hand a reviewer something they can actually read. Those questions are worth discussing in person.

Conversations at events like this one tend to shape what we build next. Requests we hear once are interesting, and requests we hear from five different teams usually turn into a roadmap item. Part of the reason we go is to collect them.

A new addition to CC Suite

We are using the summit to introduce something new as well. It will join CC Suite, the set of Canton products we maintain, which today covers block exploration, public data APIs, wallets, naming, cross-chain transfers, and counterparty screening.

We are not naming it yet, but we can describe the job it does. It grew out of questions we kept hearing from compliance and investigation teams working with Canton data, so it belongs inside the same product family rather than next to it.

What it does

It is an investigation tool. You start from a party or a transaction, follow the transfers around it, and see how counterparties connect across several hops. The underlying ledger records stay within reach, so a finding can be checked instead of taken on trust.

Documentation is the other half of the work. Graphs, notes, and supporting records sit in one workspace that a team can share, with editor or viewer roles and access that expires on a date you set. Reviewers outside the organization can get a read-only link rather than an account.

Two capabilities extend it beyond public data. Screening context from Intercepta can be pulled into the same case, and a private deployment can be connected to your own participant node, so an institution works with the data it is authorized to see alongside Canton’s public records.

The details and the screenshots will follow closer to the event. If you want to talk about Canton over coffee in New York in the meantime, get in touch with our team and we will find a slot.