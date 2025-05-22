A mesh network is a type of network topology where individual devices, often called nodes, connect directly and dynamically to as many other nodes as possible. Unlike traditional hierarchical or star topologies that rely on a central point of connection (like a router or switch), a mesh network allows data to be relayed between nodes through multiple potential paths. This decentralized approach significantly enhances the network’s resilience and reliability.

In a mesh network, if one node fails or becomes unavailable, the network can automatically self-heal by rerouting data through alternative active nodes. This makes mesh networks highly robust and suitable for environments where consistent connectivity is crucial. They are also inherently scalable, adding new nodes can extend the network’s reach and capacity.

Data transmission in a mesh network can occur by “hopping” from one node to another until it reaches its intended destination. This method allows for efficient data routing and can extend coverage over large areas without the need for extensive cabling to a central point. Mesh networks are increasingly used in various applications, including home Wi-Fi systems, smart city infrastructure, industrial Internet of Things deployments, and communication systems in challenging terrains where centralized infrastructure is impractical.