What is air gapping? Air gapping is a security practice where a system or device is completely isolated from the internet and external networks to prevent unauthorized access. In cybersecurity, air gapping is commonly used to protect sensitive data, critical infrastructure, and digital assets from cyber threats. In blockchain, air gapping means keeping private keys, seed phrases, or cryptographic wallets offline to protect them from hacking, malware, and remote attacks.

What is air gapping in cybersecurity? In this context, air gapping is often used to secure highly sensitive systems, such as government databases, financial institutions, or military networks. In blockchain, air-gapped systems are crucial for cold wallets, where transactions are signed offline and then transferred to an online system for broadcasting to the blockchain. While air gapping greatly improves security, it also requires careful physical access management and additional steps to safely transfer signed transactions.