Starlink Energy Case Preview
Starlink Energy

Strategic concept for a USDC lending platform, delivered in 3 weeks

About the solution

PixelPlex created a project for the USDC lending platform. It is a non-custodial platform that offers users predictable fixed-yield earnings on USDC deposits. The concept prioritizes future growth while optimizing the client's initial development budget.

Details

Date:

2025

Timeline:

3 weeks

Team

Business Analyst

UI/UX Designer

Technical Lead

Project Manager

Solidity Developer

Project goals and solutions

Our primary objective was to deliver a solution that would become a cornerstone of the Canton ecosystem. We focused on three key goals:

GOAL 1SOLUTION 1

Develop an MVP

Validate the demand among crypto holders for a simple, secure, and compliant way to earn predictable passive income on stablecoins.

How we achieved it?

To efficiently validate the demand, we began by conducting a discovery phase to build a solid foundation. This allowed us to then quickly design a targeted MVP that would provide the real-world data.
GOAL 2SOLUTION 2

Provide investors with predictable returns

There’s a demand for stable yield-generating opportunities in the cryptocurrency market. Most products expose users to high volatility and complex risks.

How we achieved it?

Users earn fixed yields by depositing funds under pre-defined APY terms, enforced by secure smart contracts. A dedicated on-chain reserve fund, automatically managed via Circle API, guarantees all interest payments and capital returns.
GOAL 3SOLUTION 3

Ensure full transparency, security, and compliance

The current market demonstrates a clear gap for stable, user-friendly lending solutions that would offer enterprise-level compliance and security.

How we achieved it?

We mitigate regulatory, market, and investor risks by embedding rigorous KYC verification processes using SumSub. The LiquidityGuard mechanism protects users by enforcing a minimum on-chain reserve, automatically blocking actions that would jeopardize payout obligations.
GOAL 4SOLUTION 4

Automate workflows

Without automation, the platform cannot provide the reliability or seamless experience required to compete effectively

How we achieved it?

We integrate the Circle API to trigger USDC transfers to the smart contract when reserves are low. Thus, the liquidity management is automated. Wallet connection is streamlined via the Reown SDK, and deposits are checked using an EIP-712 permit system.

Potential benefits of a USDC lending platform

Lightning icon

Fast User Vetting

200% faster user verification through the seamless KYC integration.

Clock icon

Saved Dev Hours

200+ development hours saved with the Reown integration (WalletConnect).

Settings icon

Automated Fund Flow

Staff optimization due to automated fund allocation without manual intervention.

Work done

Screen design for the Starlink Energy case for different devices

Product vision and requirements

Conducted discovery, analyzed business risks, outlined objectives, and mapped out the architecture for both on-chain and off-chain components.

Core functionality determination

Developed user flows, lending logic, KYC process, wallet integration, and admin functionality, ensuring compliance and usability.

Design structure

Mapped the high-level architecture, detailing the interaction between on-chain smart contracts and off-chain backend components.

Technical solution

Proposed smart-contract design with fixed-rate pools and LiquidityGuard, backend orchestration with Circle API, and frontend modules for investors and admins.

Smooth implementation

Documented the full stack (frontend, backend, smart contracts, integrations) and ensured alignment with security, transparency, and compliance standards.

Key features

The Starlink Energy application is accessible for both desktop and mobile browsers. An administrative web panel allows for analytics and smart-contract management, while investors may connect a wallet to lend USDC and manage their investments.

Fixed-term lending pools icon

Fixed-term lending pools

Users choose from 90, 180, or 360-day pools with fixed APY for predictable returns.

KYC verification icon

KYC verification

The integrated SumSub SDK ensures compliant and secure identity verification for platform access.

Wallet integration icon

Wallet integration

Investors connect their EVM wallets via Reown to manage deposits and view on-chain balances.

Portfolio dashboard icon

Portfolio dashboard

An intuitive interface shows active deposits, accrued rewards, and transaction history.

Early withdrawal option icon

Early withdrawal option

Users may exit early under fixed rules, balancing flexibility with stability through penalties.

Transaction history icon

Transaction history

A consolidated log of all activity with direct Etherscan links provides full transparency.

LiquidityGuard mechanism icon

LiquidityGuard mechanism

This automated system maintains a sufficient liquidity reserve to guarantee all investor payouts.

Admin console icon

Admin console

Operators use this console for analytics, user management, and liquidity forecasting.

Circle API integration icon

Circle API integration

The API automates liquidity top-ups and payouts to ensure transparent fund flows.

Notifications & compliance tools icon

Notifications & compliance tools

These integrated tools, including SendGrid for emails, help admins maintain regulatory compliance.

Our process

STEP 1

Discovery and risk assessment

  • Analyze business objectives, user needs, and identify key regulatory, market, and technical risks.
STEP 2

Technical blueprint

  • Define the high-level architecture, specifying the interaction between smart contracts, backend, and frontend.
STEP 3

Defining MVP

  • Prioritize and detail the features for the MVP, focusing on core lending functionality.
STEP 4

Smart contract planning

  • Design the core lending logic, including pool mechanics, reward distribution, and security models.
STEP 5

Integration strategy

  • Outline the development strategy for frontend and backend components and their connection to the blockchain.
STEP 6

Scalable roadmap

  • Create a phased implementation plan that ensures a robust MVP while preparing for future network expansion and feature growth.

Technologies and architecture

NextJS icon

NextJS

React icon

React

TypeScript icon

TypeScript

Reown icon

Reown

NestJS icon

NestJS

PostgreSQL icon

PostgreSQL

Redis icon

Redis

Docker icon

Docker

Solidity icon

Solidity

Circle API icon

Circle API

SendGrid icon

SendGrid

SumSub icon

SumSub

Frontend

Next.js, React, TypeScript, Renown (WalletConnect), SumSub SDK

Backend

NestJS, PostgreSQL, Redis, Docker (Kubernetes-ready)

Blockchain

Ethereum smart contracts (Solidity), LiquidityGuard mechanism

Smart contracts

Fixed-term lending pools with predefined APY (90/180/360 days), payout calendar, early withdrawal rules, and automated reserve checks

Database

PostgreSQL for structured domain data (pools, deposits, obligations, KYC statuses, transaction history) with Redis caching for performance

Integrations

Circle API (liquidity & payouts), SendGrid (notifications), SumSub (KYC/AML verification)