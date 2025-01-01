Strategic concept for a USDC lending platform, delivered in 3 weeks
PixelPlex created a project for the USDC lending platform. It is a non-custodial platform that offers users predictable fixed-yield earnings on USDC deposits. The concept prioritizes future growth while optimizing the client's initial development budget.
Date:
2025
Timeline:
3 weeks
Team
Business Analyst
UI/UX Designer
Technical Lead
Project Manager
Solidity Developer
Our primary objective was to deliver a solution that would become a cornerstone of the Canton ecosystem. We focused on three key goals:
Validate the demand among crypto holders for a simple, secure, and compliant way to earn predictable passive income on stablecoins.
There’s a demand for stable yield-generating opportunities in the cryptocurrency market. Most products expose users to high volatility and complex risks.
The current market demonstrates a clear gap for stable, user-friendly lending solutions that would offer enterprise-level compliance and security.
Without automation, the platform cannot provide the reliability or seamless experience required to compete effectively
200% faster user verification through the seamless KYC integration.
200+ development hours saved with the Reown integration (WalletConnect).
Staff optimization due to automated fund allocation without manual intervention.
Conducted discovery, analyzed business risks, outlined objectives, and mapped out the architecture for both on-chain and off-chain components.
Developed user flows, lending logic, KYC process, wallet integration, and admin functionality, ensuring compliance and usability.
Mapped the high-level architecture, detailing the interaction between on-chain smart contracts and off-chain backend components.
Proposed smart-contract design with fixed-rate pools and LiquidityGuard, backend orchestration with Circle API, and frontend modules for investors and admins.
Documented the full stack (frontend, backend, smart contracts, integrations) and ensured alignment with security, transparency, and compliance standards.
The Starlink Energy application is accessible for both desktop and mobile browsers. An administrative web panel allows for analytics and smart-contract management, while investors may connect a wallet to lend USDC and manage their investments.
Users choose from 90, 180, or 360-day pools with fixed APY for predictable returns.
The integrated SumSub SDK ensures compliant and secure identity verification for platform access.
Investors connect their EVM wallets via Reown to manage deposits and view on-chain balances.
An intuitive interface shows active deposits, accrued rewards, and transaction history.
Users may exit early under fixed rules, balancing flexibility with stability through penalties.
A consolidated log of all activity with direct Etherscan links provides full transparency.
This automated system maintains a sufficient liquidity reserve to guarantee all investor payouts.
Operators use this console for analytics, user management, and liquidity forecasting.
The API automates liquidity top-ups and payouts to ensure transparent fund flows.
These integrated tools, including SendGrid for emails, help admins maintain regulatory compliance.
NextJS
React
TypeScript
Reown
NestJS
PostgreSQL
Redis
Docker
Solidity
Circle API
SendGrid
SumSub
Give us the pleasure of adding our secret sauce to your app.
