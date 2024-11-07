Frustrated with unclear AI goals and uncertain ROI? We will conduct a feasibility study of your project, assessing the potential ROI and technical viability. Your AI-powered solution will align with your business strategy and help make well-informed decisions.
Our engineers seamlessly integrate AI solutions into your current ecosystem. If your environment is outdated, we’ll recommend appropriate alternatives tailored to your needs.
We help you evaluate and prepare your data, ensuring it’s accurate, complies with your industry’s regulations, and is fit for developing high-impact AI solutions.
Our team provides AI development services that include designing, testing, and fine-tuning models to deliver reliable and business-ready results.
We offer comprehensive training and change management programs to ensure smooth adoption and confidence among your teams.
PixelPlex has over 17 years of experience. We know how to guide you from strategy to implementation, applying best practices and building a clear, actionable roadmap for your AI journey.
We focus on scalable, cost-effective AI solutions. They start small, proving value quickly, and expanding as your business grows. You get strong returns with manageable risk.
We guide you on the way to an ideal AI-powered solution that will boost your efficiency and revenue.
The PixelPlex team of experts analyzes each project to deliver an off-the-shelf solution that will fit your requirements and ensure high ROI.
We evaluate the maturity of your data, identify gaps, and establish processes for sourcing, cleaning, and structuring it. Our machine learning consulting services include the choice of appropriate frameworks and languages.
Our team consults you on AI models and software (machine learning, NLP, computer vision, etc.) to address your business’s specific challenges.
We agree on a roadmap for seamless integration of newly developed AI models with existing IT systems. We ensure compatibility, performance, compliance with regulations (GDPR, CCPA, HIPAA, etc.), and smooth rollout.
We plan continuous monitoring, versioning, retraining, and governance of AI models to maintain accuracy and reliability over time.
Our experts assess and mitigate risks related to data privacy, security, model bias, and ethical concerns throughout the AI lifecycle.
Read our clients’ cases to know how AI consulting services for small businesses and enterprises help them reach their goals.
Our AI development team created a retail system that changes the habitual shopping experience. An effective mix of AI, IoT, and iBeacon technologies allows for tracking customer behavior, getting insights from purchasing trends, and optimizing performance in real-time.
PixelPlex AI engineers built a tool to assist doctors in diagnosing retinal diseases. On the basis of machine learning algorithms, the system is able to identify retinal pathologies and improve patient outcomes.
We developed an AI-powered warehouse automation system built on digital twin technology. This approach enhances the speed and accuracy of product delivery by seamlessly integrating digital capabilities with internal equipment.
Kooper – a next-gen app for intelligent shopping. Machine learning algorithms provide shoppers with an unusual experience. A grocery list application adapts to their purchasing patterns over time and offers customized recommendations.
We’ve adopted AI since its birth and mastered all the subtleties of dealing with it. Our advanced systems don’t just respond, they anticipate user needs, deliver timely insights, and provide highly personalized recommendations that drive superior outcomes.
At PixelPlex, we prioritize building AI solutions that are fully explainable and auditable, with full transparency and explainability at their core. We defend our clients’ data, users, and brand reputation.
We utilize cutting-edge meta-learning techniques and dynamic architectures. They allow our AI platforms to continuously self-improve. We provide ongoing support after launch, ensuring your platform grows in step with your needs and market changes.
$1.2B+
raised by clients
$5M
in first-year revenue growth
10M+
users scaled in the first 18 months
3
exceeding $1B in value
450+
projects completed
50M
happy end-users for our clients
Top blockchain
company 2024
AI consultants help you better understand how to achieve your objectives. They suggest proven frameworks to speed up AI solution deployment. Your company will innovate quickly and stay competitive.
AI experts provide assistance in choosing the right AI tools to automate repetitive tasks and optimize your business’s workflows. You will reduce costs and boost productivity, freeing resources for more challenging activities.
Our AI software engineers identify inefficiencies in the legacy systems and suggest that our clients apply AI-driven automation. It lowers operational expenses and minimizes resource wastage.
During the consultation, we focus on our clients’ business goals and their current systems and environment. We need to ensure AI aligns with corporate workflows and processes, maximizing ROI and strategic fit.
AI consulting companies make sure your solutions address ethical, privacy, and regulatory challenges of the business domain. We also ensure AI tools are reliable and compliant.
With AI software consulting services, organizations receive data-driven insights and advanced analytics. They can uncover new business models and market opportunities that will differentiate their company.
Starting at
$5,000+
Ready to tackle the development process? We’ll create a custom proposal for your vision.
What's included:
At PixelPlex, we don’t use one-size-fits-all templates for our AI consulting services. Instead, we evaluate each project individually and tailor AI consulting for businesses of all sizes.
Our AI developers build intelligent systems that anticipate risks, optimize compliance, and deliver seamless customer experiences. We put data control firmly in your customers’ hands.
Transform your eCommerce platform with AI-enhanced tools that guarantee secure payments and customers’ ownership of their digital assets. Bring your clients personalized shopping experiences and efficient inventory management through advanced data intelligence.
Apply AI functionality to receive real-time visibility across your supply chain. Our systems enable smart automation and predictive intelligence to drive efficiency and accountability at every logistics touchpoint.
Enhance patient care with AI-integrated platforms that securely store health records and assist doctors in delivering clinical insights. AI tools support clinicians with intelligent decision support and process automation.
We develop intelligent AI solutions that deliver precise property valuations, predictive market analytics, and personalized client recommendations. Ease the workflow with automated document processing, smart contract management, and virtual tours.
Apply predictive maintenance, real-time asset monitoring, and intelligent optimization in your operations. Stakeholders benefit from immutable audit trails and automated contract management powered by AI integration in the energy sector.
We adapt our workflows to harness AI potential effectively. We guide you from initial idea to full implementation, while delivering optimized solutions and tangible outcomes.
Our experts conduct a thorough assessment of your data assets and existing systems to identify the most effective AI models that will help to achieve your business objectives.
We build an MVP or prototype featuring the chosen AI technologies to demonstrate practical feasibility. This phase includes iterative testing and refinement based on real-world performance and user feedback.
After successful validation, we proceed with end-to-end deployment of the AI solution, seamlessly integrating it with your existing IT infrastructure. We try to maximize efficiency and minimize disruption.
We don’t leave our clients after deployment. Our team provides dedicated support and iterative solution enhancements. We ensure your business keeps up with technological advances.
Combining our technical expertise with AI-powered capabilities will elevate your business to the next level.
We’ve been working with AI since its inception. It allows us to find a relevant approach to projects of different complexity and domain peculiarities. We don’t leave our clients one-on-one with new and unfamiliar software. With us, you receive comprehensive end-to-end support that provides comfort and assurance throughout your journey.
It depends on the scope and complexity of each project. AI consulting for startups and other companies ranges between $150-$450+ for an hour of work. At PixelPlex, we offer customized quotes to ensure precise pricing.
AI consulting firms help you identify tailored AI solutions that improve efficiency, reduce costs, enhance decision-making, and drive innovation. Consultants guide you in selecting the right technologies, developing strategies, and mitigating risks to ensure AI aligns with your unique business goals.
It creates a dynamic profile for each individual user, adapting in real-time to their actions (clicks, purchases, feedback). This moves beyond basic segmentation to deliver truly unique, one-to-one personalized interactions.
Implementation time varies by complexity. AI consulting for small businesses or big corporations accelerates deployment by leveraging proven frameworks and best practices. This leads to faster time-to-market and scalable solutions that evolve with your business needs.
At PixelPlex, we ensure reliability and compliance through rigorous testing, monitoring, data governance, and ethical considerations. Our AI consultants help establish robust processes for model validation, privacy protection, and regulatory adherence to build trustworthy AI systems.
We are happy to share our thoughts, insights, and trends overview with you. Explore our latest blog articles.