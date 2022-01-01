Pioneering blockchain development since 2013, we’ve extended our DLT engineering horizons to building trusted blockchain gaming platforms. With their hack-resistant environment, our decentralized games make every party win their money’s worth — from user to investor to publisher.

Our blockchain games enable players to win tokenized artifacts and non-fungible assets, along with rewards and prizes in cryptocurrency — thus extracting unlimited monetization and marketing value for title owners. With transparent gaming rules and instant payouts, publishers are rewarded with increased player engagement and a boost in the average revenue per paying user. Check out our blockchain game projects to discover more.