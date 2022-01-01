Explore new ways to reward players and monetize games

Pioneering blockchain development since 2013, we’ve extended our DLT engineering horizons to building trusted blockchain gaming platforms. With their hack-resistant environment, our decentralized games make every party win their money’s worth — from user to investor to publisher.
Our blockchain games enable players to win tokenized artifacts and non-fungible assets, along with rewards and prizes in cryptocurrency — thus extracting unlimited monetization and marketing value for title owners. With transparent gaming rules and instant payouts, publishers are rewarded with increased player engagement and a boost in the average revenue per paying user. Check out our blockchain game projects to discover more.

Global Blockchain Betting Platform

Peerplays

Rock Paper Scissors Blockchain Game for Desktop

HelmBet RPS

Ethereum-Based Decentralized Online Gaming Platform

Miniwager

Top Blockchain Gaming Platform With Safe In-Game Wallet

PlayPoint

Echo Smart Contract-Powered Strategy Blockchain Game

Duels

Blockchain Battleship Game Powered by Echo Smart Contracts

BattleShips

