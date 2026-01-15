Most move to earn games spike, get farmed by bots, and collapse when the token drops. Our move to earn game development is built for the opposite: real activity, earned rewards, and an economy that lasts. We design the loop, the token, and the anti-cheat together, so the game stays fun once rewards cool off.
When rewards come out faster than value goes in, the token craters and players leave. A move-to-earn economy has to be designed like a small central bank, not a faucet.
If a script can fake a morning run, it will. Without serious anti-cheat and motion verification, your rewards pool drains into fraud instead of real users.
A game that is only worth playing for the payout dies the day the payout shrinks. The play has to hold up on its own.
Seed phrases and gas fees at the front door lose casual players fast. Smooth wallets and clean UI/UX design decide whether normal people ever start.
The projects that last plan for the quiet months up front, with sinks, seasons, and reasons to stay. The rest trend on launch day and vanish by month three.
We plan the economy before we write a line of game logic. From the core movement loop to the token that rewards it, these services cover a move to earn game development project end to end.
We build the full game, from the core movement loop to the reward mechanics that make activity worth logging.
We ship the mobile side that players actually live in, covering iOS and Android with tracking that holds up in the real world.
We model the token, the sinks, and the payouts so the economy stays standing long after launch week.
We design the assets players buy, upgrade, and trade, from digital sneakers to gear that boosts earnings.
We combine sensors, GPS, and anomaly detection so a real workout earns and a spoofed one does not.
We wire in the wallet, payouts, and on-chain rewards, hidden behind an experience a first-timer can use.
Our move-to-earn game development work spans the whole GameFi stack, drawing on economy models proven in play-to-earn game development.
Walking, running, and cycling turned into tokens, with daily goals and streaks that keep players lacing up.
GPS-driven games that reward getting out into the real world, checking in at places, and covering distance.
Quests and character progression powered by mintable gear, a full move-to-earn NFT game development solution from assets to the NFT marketplace players trade in.
Sleep, hydration, and workout routines rewarded on-chain, turning healthy habits into something players stick with.
Head-to-head challenges, tournaments, and leaderboards where real activity decides who earns.
Lightweight games that live inside the app your players already open, built on TON for instant reach.
Games where players vote on the economy they earn in, powered by DAO development.
Camera-based play layered onto real movement, blending physical activity with augmented reality quests.
A few blockchain games and reward economies we are proud to have built.
A blockchain gaming platform with a safe in-game wallet, built so players could earn, hold, and spend rewards without ever leaving the game. We focused on making the crypto side invisible, so the reward economy felt as smooth as any mainstream mobile game.
An Ethereum-based decentralized gaming platform where every outcome and payout was settled on-chain. Provably fair logic meant players could verify results themselves, with no operator sitting between them and their winnings.
A smart-contract-powered strategy game where in-game assets and match outcomes lived entirely on-chain. Players truly owned what they earned, and every battle resolved through transparent contract logic instead of a hidden server.
A blockchain loyalty platform for football clubs, with tokenized rewards fans earned through engagement and spent on real perks. It turned everyday fan activity into a working token economy clubs could run and grow.
Here is what a few of the teams we have built with had to say.
CEO, FootballNet Global
We have been very impressed by how PixelPlex have been able to build a thorough back-end solution while also providing great UX/UI. A project of our taking requires people to not only think technically but also to innovate in a way that meets the requirements of key stakeholders. Our expectations have been met at every step of the way.
Co-Founder & COO, Uforika
PixelPlex Web3 app development company has not only helped us with our smart contract functionality, but they’ve also helped us get those smart contracts audited. Their team has also helped us scope, design, and build a custom wallet and a marketplace for buying and selling NFTs. The most successful result of our engagement is that PixelPlex has created a fully working prototype from scratch.
Co-Founder, Circularr, Ltd
What really stands out about PixelPlex is their deep understanding of blockchain technologies, solutions, and assets. Through their knowledge and experience, they help us understand the pitfalls, benefits, and drawbacks of every framework and approach. It doesn’t feel like they’re a third-party contractor; they’re like an extension of our own team.
We treat the token economy as the product, backed by real blockchain development muscle, so your game does not burn out in a month.
We have shipped blockchain games, wallets, and reward systems, so as a move to earn game development company we design from what has actually survived on mainnet.
Anti-cheat and motion verification are in the design from day one, hardened by our quality assurance and software testing team.
17+
years in the technology industry
450+
projects completed
$1.2B
raised by our clients
50M
end-users onboarded across our clients' dApps
1M+
smart contracts on mainnet
3
unicorns exceeding $1B in value
Top Clutch Blockchain Company New York City 2026
Top Clutch Smart Contract Development Company New York City 2026
Top Clutch Cybersecurity Company New York City 2026
Top Clutch DeFi Company Poland 2026
Top Clutch Immersive Learning Experiences Company Poland 2026
Modeled sinks and payouts mean your token survives past the launch spike, instead of inflating away the moment early players cash out.
Strong anti-cheat keeps the pool going to people, not bots, so your budget rewards genuine activity rather than farming scripts.
Fun that stands on its own, so retention does not depend on the token price and players stay through the quiet months.
Wallets and payments hidden behind a normal app experience, validated fast with an MVP development so first-timers never hit a wall.
NFT gear and currencies with real utility and a place to trade them, giving players a stake that carries value outside the game too.
Game, chain, economy, and app under one roof, so nothing gets lost handing your project between separate vendors.
Starting at
$30,000
Where you land depends on game scope, the depth of the economy, and how much movement tracking and anti-cheat you need.
What's included:
Book a call and we will get you an estimate within 24 hours. Complex economies get modeled with our solution architecture consulting team before a line of code.
Move to earn works best where real activity already matters. Here is where we see it pay off.
Turn workouts, steps, and streaks into rewards that keep members training.
Reward the healthy habits that improve outcomes, from daily steps to rehab routines.
Blend movement, events, and fandom into experiences audiences earn from.
Make learning-by-moving stick with rewards for real effort and attendance.
Tie loyalty to activity, rewarding steps, visits, and engagement with real perks.
Reward exploring, checking in, and moving through a destination.
Every move to earn game development project runs in 6 clear stages, from a first idea to a live game.
We define the loop, the token, and the sinks before anything gets built, so the economy is sound on paper before a cent goes into art or code.
Deliverables
We put the core movement-and-reward loop in players' hands early to see if it holds, because no amount of tokenomics saves a loop that is not fun.
Deliverables
We develop the game, contracts, and app together, integrated with our smart contract development team, so the on-chain and gameplay sides fit from day one.
Deliverables
We stress-test the economy and hunt exploits before a single token is at stake, tuning payouts and sinks until the numbers hold under real pressure.
Deliverables
We put the contracts through a full audit before launch, because once real money is moving a missed bug is no longer something you can quietly patch.
Deliverables
We ship, watch the numbers, and tune the economy as real players pour in, adjusting rewards and sinks so growth does not break the token.
Deliverables
The most trusted ground for a token economy, with the wallet, NFT, and marketplace support your players already use, and the deepest pool of tooling to build on.
Ethereum-grade tooling at a fraction of the gas, so paying out tiny in-game rewards actually makes sense even at millions of transactions.
Sub-second, near-free transactions for games that reward players constantly, without fees ever getting in the way of the fun.
Built into Telegram, ideal for move-and-earn mini games that reach millions of users right where they already chat and tap.
For projects that want Bitcoin-level trust, we build on Layer 2 so rewards stay fast and cheap while keeping that gold-standard security underneath.
Fast finality and custom subnets for a high-traffic game that wants room of its own, without fighting other apps for block space.
Cross-chain rewards and assets for a game that needs to talk to several networks at once, keeping your economy connected across the wider crypto world.
A stable, energy-efficient base for teams that value carefully verified game logic and want green credentials to match.
Built for games and NFTs at consumer scale, with an experience casual players pick up instantly and the tech tucked out of sight.
Low, predictable fees and enterprise-grade speed for reward economies that need to stay reliable under load, even at peak player counts.
Fast, low-cost, and carbon-negative, a clean fit for high-volume reward payouts that need to settle instantly.
Payment-focused rails for games that pay out real-world value across borders, moving rewards in and out of local currencies with ease.
For permissioned reward programs where a brand or enterprise needs to control who takes part and keep the economy behind closed doors.
Privacy-first infrastructure for regulated reward economies that cannot expose player data, built for institutions with strict rules to follow.
When your game needs its own chain, we build a custom, app-specific network tuned to your economy and free of anyone else's congestion.
Battle-tested contract engineering for any EVM chain your move to earn game targets, with security patterns baked in from the first line.
For multi-party or institutional reward logic that needs privacy beyond standard smart contracts, keeping each participant's data walled off.
A move to earn game is really an economy in a fun wrapper, so it leans on real depth underneath. Here are the four domains we bring to every build.
Services
BlockchainBlockchain consulting
Strategy, architecture, feasibilityCrypto wallet development
Self-custody, MPC, cards on topCryptocurrency exchange development
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RWA, funds, collateralCrypto payments development
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Design, build, auditBlockchain integration dApp development DeFi development NFTs Tokens Web3 development All blockchain services All services
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Mini apps, wallets, Telegram ecosystem
Official PartnerHedera development
Hashgraph apps and token services
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Permissioned networks for enterprises
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Security & complianceSmart contract audits
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Intercepta inside your systems and processesSecurity assessments
Test apps, infrastructure and processesData security services
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Review DAML contracts before they go liveAll security services All services
Solutions
Products, APIs and platforms
New
Products and engineering to build and operate on Canton.
In production 55M API requests served in 8 monthsCrypto API
Blockchain data for your applications.
Power in numbers 6 TB Data storage. 500K Tokens indexedRWA platform
A foundation for your asset tokenization platform.
Time to launch 2–4 weeks Branding & setup. 90% more cost-efficientDocFlow
Blockchain-based document management.
Use case & value 100% Secure workflows. Zero third-party risks.OTC Hawk Arbitrage Bot Book a solution consult
Work
450+ projects. 250+ clients. 3 unicorns in portfolio
The first non-custodial wallet built natively for CantonTON ecosystem
A series of improvements for The Open NetworkMining platform
Environmentally friendly web platform for Bitcoin pool miningMantra DAO
Community-governed DeFi: 60+ staking pools, $23M TVLCanton TON Web3 & DeFi Digital Assets & Tokenization AI & Data Intelligence IoT & Edge Computing Consulting See all projects
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Trusted by startups, small businesses, and enterprises
Banking, payments, lending, insurance, capital marketsReal estate software development
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Company
From R&D to launch, we bring any of your ideas to life
Engineering partner. Product builder. Since 2007.
Technical experience 19+ years All competencies on board. Scalable team.Achievements
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Delivering real value 4.9 Clutch ratings. 150+ awardsContact us
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