Move to earn game development company background

Move to Earn Game Development Services

Build a move to earn game people keep playing after payday

Most move to earn games spike, get farmed by bots, and collapse when the token drops. Our move to earn game development is built for the opposite: real activity, earned rewards, and an economy that lasts. We design the loop, the token, and the anti-cheat together, so the game stays fun once rewards cool off.

Where move to earn games stall

Number 1

The economy eats itself

When rewards come out faster than value goes in, the token craters and players leave. A move-to-earn economy has to be designed like a small central bank, not a faucet.

Number 2

Bots out-earn real players

If a script can fake a morning run, it will. Without serious anti-cheat and motion verification, your rewards pool drains into fraud instead of real users.

Number 3

Fun is an afterthought

A game that is only worth playing for the payout dies the day the payout shrinks. The play has to hold up on its own.

Number 4

Onboarding scares people off

Seed phrases and gas fees at the front door lose casual players fast. Smooth wallets and clean UI/UX design decide whether normal people ever start.

Number 5

No plan for when the hype fades

The projects that last plan for the quiet months up front, with sinks, seasons, and reasons to stay. The rest trend on launch day and vanish by month three.

Move to earn game development services

We plan the economy before we write a line of game logic. From the core movement loop to the token that rewards it, these services cover a move to earn game development project end to end.

Move to earn game development services

Move to earn game design and development

We build the full game, from the core movement loop to the reward mechanics that make activity worth logging.

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Move to earn app development

We ship the mobile side that players actually live in, covering iOS and Android with tracking that holds up in the real world.

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Tokenomics and reward-loop design

We model the token, the sinks, and the payouts so the economy stays standing long after launch week.

Explore tokenomics consulting and development arrow

In-game NFTs, sneakers, and gear

We design the assets players buy, upgrade, and trade, from digital sneakers to gear that boosts earnings.

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Movement tracking and anti-cheat

We combine sensors, GPS, and anomaly detection so a real workout earns and a spoofed one does not.

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On-chain rewards and wallet integration

We wire in the wallet, payouts, and on-chain rewards, hidden behind an experience a first-timer can use.

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Move to earn solutions we build

Our move-to-earn game development work spans the whole GameFi stack, drawing on economy models proven in play-to-earn game development.

Move to earn solutions we build

Move-and-earn fitness games

Walking, running, and cycling turned into tokens, with daily goals and streaks that keep players lacing up.

Explore-to-earn adventure games

GPS-driven games that reward getting out into the real world, checking in at places, and covering distance.

Move-to-earn RPGs with NFT gear

Quests and character progression powered by mintable gear, a full move-to-earn NFT game development solution from assets to the NFT marketplace players trade in.

Habit and wellness-to-earn apps

Sleep, hydration, and workout routines rewarded on-chain, turning healthy habits into something players stick with.

Sports and competition games

Head-to-head challenges, tournaments, and leaderboards where real activity decides who earns.

Telegram move-and-earn mini games

Lightweight games that live inside the app your players already open, built on TON for instant reach.

Community-owned move-to-earn worlds

Games where players vote on the economy they earn in, powered by DAO development.

AR move-to-earn games

Camera-based play layered onto real movement, blending physical activity with augmented reality quests.

Move to earn games we've shipped

A few blockchain games and reward economies we are proud to have built.

PlayPoint

A blockchain gaming platform with a safe in-game wallet, built so players could earn, hold, and spend rewards without ever leaving the game. We focused on making the crypto side invisible, so the reward economy felt as smooth as any mainstream mobile game.

  • Secure in-game wallet
  • On-chain reward handling
  • Mobile-first experience
  • Seamless earn-and-spend loop
  • Beginner-friendly onboarding
The illustration of PlayPoint project

Miniwager

An Ethereum-based decentralized gaming platform where every outcome and payout was settled on-chain. Provably fair logic meant players could verify results themselves, with no operator sitting between them and their winnings.

  • Smart-contract payouts
  • Provably fair gameplay
  • Fully decentralized architecture
  • Transparent, verifiable results
  • Non-custodial player funds
The illustration of Miniwager project

Duels

A smart-contract-powered strategy game where in-game assets and match outcomes lived entirely on-chain. Players truly owned what they earned, and every battle resolved through transparent contract logic instead of a hidden server.

  • On-chain game assets
  • Smart-contract game logic
  • Player-versus-player battles
  • Verifiable, owned rewards
  • Tamper-proof match results
The illustration of Duels project

FootballNet

A blockchain loyalty platform for football clubs, with tokenized rewards fans earned through engagement and spent on real perks. It turned everyday fan activity into a working token economy clubs could run and grow.

  • Tokenized reward points
  • Contract-based fan payments
  • Loyalty economy tools
  • Fan engagement rewards
  • Club admin dashboard
The illustration of FootballNet project

Client reviews

Here is what a few of the teams we have built with had to say.

Michael Watford, CEO

Michael Watford

CEO, FootballNet Global

We have been very impressed by how PixelPlex have been able to build a thorough back-end solution while also providing great UX/UI. A project of our taking requires people to not only think technically but also to innovate in a way that meets the requirements of key stakeholders. Our expectations have been met at every step of the way.

5.0Rating 5.0
Clutch
Adam Greenwood, Co-Founder & COO

Adam Greenwood

Co-Founder & COO, Uforika

PixelPlex Web3 app development company has not only helped us with our smart contract functionality, but they’ve also helped us get those smart contracts audited. Their team has also helped us scope, design, and build a custom wallet and a marketplace for buying and selling NFTs. The most successful result of our engagement is that PixelPlex has created a fully working prototype from scratch.

5.0Rating 5.0
Clutch
Eric Vogel, Co-Founder

Eric Vogel

Co-Founder, Circularr, Ltd

What really stands out about PixelPlex is their deep understanding of blockchain technologies, solutions, and assets. Through their knowledge and experience, they help us understand the pitfalls, benefits, and drawbacks of every framework and approach. It doesn’t feel like they’re a third-party contractor; they’re like an extension of our own team.

5.0Rating 5.0
Clutch

Why choose PixelPlex for move to earn game development

Coins icon

Economy first

We treat the token economy as the product, backed by real blockchain development muscle, so your game does not burn out in a month.

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Real years of move to earn games development

We have shipped blockchain games, wallets, and reward systems, so as a move to earn game development company we design from what has actually survived on mainnet.

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Top security team

Anti-cheat and motion verification are in the design from day one, hardened by our quality assurance and software testing team.

17+

years in the technology industry

450+

projects completed

$1.2B

raised by our clients

50M

end-users onboarded across our clients' dApps

1M+

smart contracts on mainnet

3Unicorn icon

unicorns exceeding $1B in value

  • Top Clutch Blockchain Company New York City

    Top Clutch Blockchain Company New York City 2026

  • Top Clutch Smart Contract Development Company New York City

    Top Clutch Smart Contract Development Company New York City 2026

  • Top Clutch Cybersecurity Company New York City

    Top Clutch Cybersecurity Company New York City 2026

  • Top Clutch DeFi Company Poland

    Top Clutch DeFi Company Poland 2026

  • Top Clutch Immersive Learning Experiences Company Poland

    Top Clutch Immersive Learning Experiences Company Poland 2026

Key benefits of expert move to earn game development

1.

An economy that holds

Modeled sinks and payouts mean your token survives past the launch spike, instead of inflating away the moment early players cash out.

2.

Rewards that reach real players

Strong anti-cheat keeps the pool going to people, not bots, so your budget rewards genuine activity rather than farming scripts.

3.

A game worth playing anyway

Fun that stands on its own, so retention does not depend on the token price and players stay through the quiet months.

4.

Onboarding a beginner can pass

Wallets and payments hidden behind a normal app experience, validated fast with an MVP development so first-timers never hit a wall.

5.

Assets players truly own

NFT gear and currencies with real utility and a place to trade them, giving players a stake that carries value outside the game too.

6.

One team, whole stack

Game, chain, economy, and app under one roof, so nothing gets lost handing your project between separate vendors.

Move to earn game development cost

Starting at

$30,000

Where you land depends on game scope, the depth of the economy, and how much movement tracking and anti-cheat you need.

What's included:

  • Game and economy design
  • Core move to earn game build
  • Smart contracts and wallet integration
  • Anti-cheat and QA

Book a call and we will get you an estimate within 24 hours. Complex economies get modeled with our solution architecture consulting team before a line of code.

Move to earn game development for your industry

Move to earn works best where real activity already matters. Here is where we see it pay off.

Fitness

Turn workouts, steps, and streaks into rewards that keep members training.

  • Move-and-earn workout rewards
  • NFT gear and streak boosts
  • Challenges and leaderboards
  • Wearable and sensor sync
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Fitness background

Healthcare

Reward the healthy habits that improve outcomes, from daily steps to rehab routines.

  • Activity-based wellness rewards
  • Rehab and recovery streaks
  • Private, verifiable progress
  • Employer wellness programs
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Healthcare background

Entertainment

Blend movement, events, and fandom into experiences audiences earn from.

  • Event and concert quests
  • Branded move-to-earn drops
  • Collectible reward assets
  • Live leaderboards
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Entertainment background

Education

Make learning-by-moving stick with rewards for real effort and attendance.

  • Learn-and-move challenges
  • Attendance and streak rewards
  • Verifiable achievement tokens
  • Campus-wide competitions
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Education background

Retail & eCommerce

Tie loyalty to activity, rewarding steps, visits, and engagement with real perks.

  • Move-to-earn loyalty points
  • In-store visit rewards
  • NFT coupons and drops
  • Gamified brand challenges
Learn moremore-content
Retail & eCommerce background

Travel

Reward exploring, checking in, and moving through a destination.

  • Explore-to-earn quests
  • Landmark check-in rewards
  • Collectible travel NFTs
  • Partner perk redemption
Learn moremore-content
Travel background

How we build your move to earn game

Every move to earn game development project runs in 6 clear stages, from a first idea to a live game.

1. Discovery and economy design

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2. Prototype

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3. Build

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4. Test and balance

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5. Security audit

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6. Launch and grow

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Discovery and economy design

We define the loop, the token, and the sinks before anything gets built, so the economy is sound on paper before a cent goes into art or code.

Deliverables

  • Game and reward concept
  • Tokenomics model
  • Anti-cheat plan

Prototype

We put the core movement-and-reward loop in players' hands early to see if it holds, because no amount of tokenomics saves a loop that is not fun.

Deliverables

  • Playable prototype
  • Reward-loop test
  • Feedback readout

Build

We develop the game, contracts, and app together, integrated with our smart contract development team, so the on-chain and gameplay sides fit from day one.

Deliverables

  • Full game build
  • Smart contracts and wallet
  • Tracking and anti-cheat

Test and balance

We stress-test the economy and hunt exploits before a single token is at stake, tuning payouts and sinks until the numbers hold under real pressure.

Deliverables

  • Exploit and load testing
  • Economy balancing
  • Security review

Security audit

We put the contracts through a full audit before launch, because once real money is moving a missed bug is no longer something you can quietly patch.

Deliverables

  • Contract audit report
  • Severity-rated findings
  • Fixes and re-checks

Launch and grow

We ship, watch the numbers, and tune the economy as real players pour in, adjusting rewards and sinks so growth does not break the token.

Deliverables

  • Store launch
  • Live economy monitoring
  • Post-launch support

Pick the chain that powers your move to earn game

Ethereum

Ethereum

The most trusted ground for a token economy, with the wallet, NFT, and marketplace support your players already use, and the deepest pool of tooling to build on.

Ethereum development
Polygon

Polygon

Ethereum-grade tooling at a fraction of the gas, so paying out tiny in-game rewards actually makes sense even at millions of transactions.

Polygon development
Solana

Solana

Sub-second, near-free transactions for games that reward players constantly, without fees ever getting in the way of the fun.

Solana development
TON

TON

Built into Telegram, ideal for move-and-earn mini games that reach millions of users right where they already chat and tap.

TON development
Bitcoin

Bitcoin

For projects that want Bitcoin-level trust, we build on Layer 2 so rewards stay fast and cheap while keeping that gold-standard security underneath.

Bitcoin development
Avalanche

Avalanche

Fast finality and custom subnets for a high-traffic game that wants room of its own, without fighting other apps for block space.

Avalanche development
Polkadot

Polkadot

Cross-chain rewards and assets for a game that needs to talk to several networks at once, keeping your economy connected across the wider crypto world.

Polkadot development
Cardano

Cardano

A stable, energy-efficient base for teams that value carefully verified game logic and want green credentials to match.

Cardano development
Flow

Flow

Built for games and NFTs at consumer scale, with an experience casual players pick up instantly and the tech tucked out of sight.

Flow development
Hedera

Hedera

Low, predictable fees and enterprise-grade speed for reward economies that need to stay reliable under load, even at peak player counts.

Hedera development
Algorand

Algorand

Fast, low-cost, and carbon-negative, a clean fit for high-volume reward payouts that need to settle instantly.

Algorand development
Stellar

Stellar

Payment-focused rails for games that pay out real-world value across borders, moving rewards in and out of local currencies with ease.

Stellar development
Hyperledger

Hyperledger

For permissioned reward programs where a brand or enterprise needs to control who takes part and keep the economy behind closed doors.

Hyperledger development
Canton Network

Canton Network

Privacy-first infrastructure for regulated reward economies that cannot expose player data, built for institutions with strict rules to follow.

Canton Network development
Substrate

Substrate

When your game needs its own chain, we build a custom, app-specific network tuned to your economy and free of anyone else's congestion.

Substrate development
Solidity

Solidity

Battle-tested contract engineering for any EVM chain your move to earn game targets, with security patterns baked in from the first line.

Solidity development
Daml

Daml

For multi-party or institutional reward logic that needs privacy beyond standard smart contracts, keeping each participant's data walled off.

Daml development

Our signature domains

A move to earn game is really an economy in a fun wrapper, so it leans on real depth underneath. Here are the four domains we bring to every build.

Blockchain

Over a decade from protocol to product means the chain under your game is built on foundations that already hold at scale.
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Blockchain domain background

Tokenization

Your rewards, sneakers, and collectibles are tokens, and we build the whole economy that gives them value.
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Tokenization domain background

Data science

An earn economy lives or dies on the numbers, and clean data shows you exactly how tokens flow before problems hit.
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Data science domain background

Machine learning

From spotting bots to catching spoofed movement, ML is what keeps the rewards going to real players.
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Machine learning domain background

Your path to a move to earn game that lasts

STEP 1

Reach out, no pressure

  • Tell us the game and the activity you want to reward. We respond within 24 hours.
STEP 2

Strategy call

  • One call to align on the game, the economy, and the players.
STEP 3

Design and prototype

  • We model the economy and put a playable loop in your hands.
STEP 4

Build and launch

  • We build, test, ship, and stay to tune the economy as it grows.

FAQ

What is move to earn game development?

It is building a game that rewards real physical activity with tokens or assets, and designing the economy so it does not collapse.

How is move to earn different from play-to-earn?

Move to earn rewards real-world movement, while our Web3 game development team also covers the wider play-to-earn side.

How do you stop people from cheating?

We combine sensor data, GPS, and anomaly detection, so spoofed movement gets caught before it drains rewards.

Can you build the mobile app too?

Yes, our move to earn app development covers iOS and Android, built by cross-platform app development from one codebase.

Which blockchain should we use?

We help you choose based on fees and speed, since tiny rewards need a cheap, fast chain to make sense.

Can you design the token economy?

That is where we start, because a move-to-earn game development project succeeds or fails on its economy.

Can it be a Telegram game?

Yes, our tap-to-earn mini app development team builds move-and-earn games right inside Telegram.

Can you turn our existing game into a move to earn one?

Often yes, and our metaverse game development team can extend it into bigger worlds too.

Read our blog

A few reads worth your time before you start your next project.

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Helpful links

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