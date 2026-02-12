We've seen enough projects get burned to know exactly where the risk hides. We build EVM contracts that are tested, gas-tight, and audited before they ever touch mainnet – for teams who can't afford a rewrite once real money is on the line.
The bugs are still draining projects today. Reentrancy, integer issues, and unchecked calls are old news – and still the ones that hurt most.
A contract that works but costs a fortune to call quietly kills adoption. Poor gas design is a tax every user pays, forever.
Proxy patterns are powerful and easy to misconfigure. Get them wrong and you either can't fix bugs or you hand someone a master key.
The happy path always works in a demo. It's the weird inputs and race conditions that surface once real money is moving.
Shipping unaudited contracts to save a few weeks is how projects end up in the headlines. We fold smart contract audit into the build, not after it.
From a single token to a full DeFi protocol, we handle smart contract development end to end – architecture, code, tests, and the security work that keeps it standing.
Bespoke Solidity contracts for whatever your product needs – staking, vesting, escrow, governance, and beyond.
Lending, DEX, yield, and derivatives logic engineered for security and capital efficiency.
ERC-721, ERC-1155, and ERC-20 contracts with the mint, royalty, and transfer logic your economy runs on.
Static analysis, fuzzing, and line-by-line manual review that catch what generic QA never will.
Governance and utility tokens with supply, vesting, and permission logic modeled before deployment.
The same product live across several EVM chains, with bridging and consistent logic everywhere.
Here are a few EVM products we're proud to have built:
An Ethereum crowdfunding and ICO platform from our Solidity smart contract development company, with contract logic that handled millions in contributions.
A video NFT marketplace with minting, listing, and royalty contracts under the hood.
A blockchain loyalty platform for football clubs, with tokenized rewards and payments in contract form.
We'll let the teams whose contracts we've shipped do the talking.
Co-Founder & COO, Uforika
PixelPlex has not only helped us with our smart contract functionality, but they’ve also helped us get those smart contracts audited. Their team has also helped us scope, design, and build a custom wallet and a marketplace for buying and selling NFTs. The most successful result of our engagement is that PixelPlex has created a fully working prototype from scratch.
Co-Founder, Circularr, Ltd
What really stands out about PixelPlex is their deep understanding of blockchain technologies, solutions, and assets. It doesn't feel like they're a third-party contractor; they're like an extension of our own team.
Ernst & Young AG
PixelPlex knew a lot about using blockchain technology, the platforms, and how to integrate that in the process. They showed us how we really should use the platform and the benefits the platform really gives us.
“CC View has been a godsend for me.”
Eric Saraniecki
Co-Founder & Head of Network Strategy, Digital Asset
We've shipped EVM contracts that hold live funds, so we design from an attacker's seat, not a whiteboard, backed by our blockchain consulting practice.
Slither, fuzzing, and manual review are part of how we write from day one, not a scramble the week before launch.
The engineers who design your contracts also test and harden them – the same end-to-end discipline behind our blockchain development services –- so fewer things slip between "written" and "safe."
17+
years in the technology industry
450+
projects completed
$1.2B
raised by our clients
50M
end-users onboarded across our clients' dApps
1M+
smart contracts on mainnet
3
unicorns exceeding $1B in value
Top Clutch Bi Big Data Company New York City 2026
Top Clutch Blockchain Company New York City 2026
Top Clutch Cybersecurity Company New York City 2026
Top Clutch Decentralized Finance Company Poland 2026
Top Clutch Smart Contract Development Company New York City 2026
Audited logic means fewer sleepless nights and fewer exploits.
Gas-optimized contracts keep every interaction cheap.
Safe upgrade patterns that don't hand anyone a backdoor.
Bugs caught in review cost a fraction of bugs caught by attackers.
An audit report you can publish to users, partners, and exchanges.
A team that stays available long after the contracts go live.
Starting at
$15,000
Scope and pricing depend on contract complexity, the number of contracts, and how deep the audit and testing need to go.
What's included:
Schedule a call to get an estimate within 24 hours.
From the first spec to a hardened contract on mainnet, we keep you in the loop the whole way. Every Solidity smart contract development project runs in five clear stages.
We turn your product idea into a precise contract specification.
Deliverables
Our engineers write clean, documented Solidity with tests from the first commit.
Deliverables
We run static analysis and fuzzing and fix what surfaces before anyone else sees it.
Deliverables
A line-by-line manual review, then fixes and re-checks against every finding.
Deliverables
We deploy to your target chains and stay available as your product grows.
Deliverables
The home of Solidity – where most contracts, tooling, and liquidity live, and where we've shipped the most.
Low-fee, EVM-compatible contracts for products priced out of Ethereum mainnet gas, including zkEVM deployments.
C-Chain contracts and custom subnets for products that want speed and isolation.
When sub-second finality matters more than EVM, we build beyond Solidity too.
Cross-chain contract logic and bridging for products spanning multiple parachains.
Plutus and Aiken contracts for teams that value a formal, UTXO-based approach.
Permissioned contract logic for consortium and enterprise deployments.
FunC and Tact contracts for Telegram-native apps and payments.
Privacy-first Daml contracts for regulated, institutional use cases.
Payment-focused contract logic for cross-border and multi-currency flows.
Deep, battle-tested Solidity engineering with security patterns for any EVM chain you target.
When a project needs privacy and multi-party logic beyond EVM, we write Daml contracts for Canton and other ledgers.
Great contracts rarely live alone – here are the four domains we lean on when a build needs real depth around the code.
Services
BlockchainBlockchain consulting
Strategy, architecture, feasibilityCrypto wallet development
Self-custody, MPC, cards on topCryptocurrency exchange development
Trading venues, liquidity and protocolsTokenization services
RWA, funds, collateralCrypto payments development
Accept, settle and pay out in cryptoSmart contracts development
Design, build, auditBlockchain integration dApp development DeFi development NFTs Tokens Web3 development All blockchain services All services
NetworksCanton development
Daml apps, wallets, settlement, validators
Official PartnerEthereum development
Smart contracts, L2s and dAppsSolana development
High-throughput programs and dAppsTON development
Mini apps, wallets, Telegram ecosystem
Official PartnerHedera development
Hashgraph apps and token services
Exclusive PartnerHyperledger development
Permissioned networks for enterprises
Certified PartnerCardano Algorand Stellar Avalanche Bitcoin Polygon All networks All services
AI & MLAI agents development
Connect tools and automate multi-step workflowsRAG development
Find answers across your company’s documents and systemsAI copilot development
Add useful assistance to your product or internal toolsLLM development
Custom and fine-tuned models for your domainPrivate AI deployment
Run models in your own environmentAI consulting
Use cases, feasibility and a roadmapGenerative AI development Machine learning development Computer vision Chatbot development ChatGPT integration Deep learning development All AI services All services
Data & analyticsData engineering
Pipelines that keep your data reliableData platform development
One source of truth for analyticsAnalytics & dashboards development
BI your teams actually usePredictive analytics
Forecasts built on your own historyData strategy
Where data can pay off firstData visualization
Dashboards and visual stories from your dataData science development Development of data marts All data services All services
SoftwareProduct discovery
Validate scope and cost before you buildMVP development
A launch-ready first releaseWeb application development
Platforms, portals and internal toolsMobile app development
iOS, Android and cross-platformSaaS development
Multi-tenant products that scaleSoftware integration
Connect the systems you already runInfrastructure & cloud cost UI/UX design IT consulting QA & software testing R&D Serverless development All software services All services
Security & complianceSmart contract audits
Find vulnerabilities before launchTransaction monitoring development
Intercepta inside your systems and processesSecurity assessments
Test apps, infrastructure and processesData security services
Protect sensitive data across its lifecycleCloud security services
Secure cloud workloads and configurationsDAML smart contract audit
Review DAML contracts before they go liveAll security services All services
Solutions
Products, APIs and platforms
New
Products and engineering to build and operate on Canton.
In production 55M API requests served in 8 monthsCrypto API
Blockchain data for your applications.
Power in numbers 6 TB Data storage. 500K Tokens indexedRWA platform
A foundation for your asset tokenization platform.
Time to launch 2–4 weeks Branding & setup. 90% more cost-efficientDocFlow
Blockchain-based document management.
Use case & value 100% Secure workflows. Zero third-party risks.OTC Hawk Arbitrage Bot Book a solution consult
Work
450+ projects. 250+ clients. 3 unicorns in portfolio
The first non-custodial wallet built natively for CantonTON ecosystem
A series of improvements for The Open NetworkMining platform
Environmentally friendly web platform for Bitcoin pool miningMantra DAO
Community-governed DeFi: 60+ staking pools, $23M TVLCanton TON Web3 & DeFi Digital Assets & Tokenization AI & Data Intelligence IoT & Edge Computing Consulting See all projects
Industries
Trusted by startups, small businesses, and enterprises
Banking, payments, lending, insurance, capital marketsReal estate software development
Investment, property operations, tokenizationRetail & commerce software development
Commerce, loyalty and fulfillmentSupply chain software development
Traceability and connected operationsHealthcare software development
Patient services, data and connected systemsBanking software development
Core banking, digital channels, paymentsFitness Education Oil & Gas Insurance Construction Travel
Company
From R&D to launch, we bring any of your ideas to life
Engineering partner. Product builder. Since 2007.
Technical experience 19+ years All competencies on board. Scalable team.Achievements
Industry recognition & awards.
Delivering real value 4.9 Clutch ratings. 150+ awardsContact us
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