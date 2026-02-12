Solidity smart contract development company background

Solidity Smart Contract Development Services

Smart contracts that ship secure, run cheap, and survive mainnet

We've seen enough projects get burned to know exactly where the risk hides. We build EVM contracts that are tested, gas-tight, and audited before they ever touch mainnet – for teams who can't afford a rewrite once real money is on the line.

Where Solidity projects go wrong

Number 1

Reentrancy and the classics

The bugs are still draining projects today. Reentrancy, integer issues, and unchecked calls are old news – and still the ones that hurt most.

Number 2

Gas that eats your users alive

A contract that works but costs a fortune to call quietly kills adoption. Poor gas design is a tax every user pays, forever.

Number 3

Upgrade paths done wrong

Proxy patterns are powerful and easy to misconfigure. Get them wrong and you either can't fix bugs or you hand someone a master key.

Number 4

Untested edge cases

The happy path always works in a demo. It's the weird inputs and race conditions that surface once real money is moving.

Number 5

Skipping the audit

Shipping unaudited contracts to save a few weeks is how projects end up in the headlines. We fold smart contract audit into the build, not after it.

Solidity smart contract development services

From a single token to a full DeFi protocol, we handle smart contract development end to end – architecture, code, tests, and the security work that keeps it standing.

Solidity smart contract development services

Custom contract development

Bespoke Solidity contracts for whatever your product needs – staking, vesting, escrow, governance, and beyond.

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DeFi protocols

Lending, DEX, yield, and derivatives logic engineered for security and capital efficiency.

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NFT & token contracts

ERC-721, ERC-1155, and ERC-20 contracts with the mint, royalty, and transfer logic your economy runs on.

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Contract audit & testing

Static analysis, fuzzing, and line-by-line manual review that catch what generic QA never will.

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Token design & issuance

Governance and utility tokens with supply, vesting, and permission logic modeled before deployment.

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Cross-chain & multi-chain contracts

The same product live across several EVM chains, with bridging and consistent logic everywhere.

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Solidity projects we've shipped

Here are a few EVM products we're proud to have built:

KickICO

    Ethereum
  • ICO
  • Crowdfunding
  • Solidity
  • Smart contract

An Ethereum crowdfunding and ICO platform from our Solidity smart contract development company, with contract logic that handled millions in contributions.

  • Smart contracts for token sales
  • Contribution and refund logic
  • Investor dashboard and admin tools
The illustration of KickICO project

MyBIT

A decentralized asset-management and investment platform running on audited Ethereum contracts.

  • On-chain investment and ownership logic
  • Automated payout distribution
  • Transparent, verifiable asset records
The illustration of MyBIT project

Savage

A video NFT marketplace with minting, listing, and royalty contracts under the hood.

  • ERC-standard NFT minting
  • On-chain royalties and resale logic
  • Marketplace escrow contracts
The illustration of Savage project

FootballNet

A blockchain loyalty platform for football clubs, with tokenized rewards and payments in contract form.

  • Tokenized loyalty reward points
  • Contract-based fan payments
  • Admin tools for the loyalty economy
The illustration of FootballNet project

What our clients say

We'll let the teams whose contracts we've shipped do the talking.

Adam Greenwood, Co-Founder & COO, Uforika

Adam Greenwood

Co-Founder & COO, Uforika

PixelPlex has not only helped us with our smart contract functionality, but they’ve also helped us get those smart contracts audited. Their team has also helped us scope, design, and build a custom wallet and a marketplace for buying and selling NFTs. The most successful result of our engagement is that PixelPlex has created a fully working prototype from scratch.

5.0Rating 5.0
Clutch
Eric Vogel, Co-Founder

Eric Vogel

Co-Founder, Circularr, Ltd

What really stands out about PixelPlex is their deep understanding of blockchain technologies, solutions, and assets. It doesn't feel like they're a third-party contractor; they're like an extension of our own team.

5.0Rating 5.0
Clutch
Senior Manager

Senior Manager

Ernst & Young AG

PixelPlex knew a lot about using blockchain technology, the platforms, and how to integrate that in the process. They showed us how we really should use the platform and the benefits the platform really gives us.

4.5Rating 4.5
Clutch

“CC View has been a godsend for me.”

Eric Saraniecki

Eric Saraniecki

Co-Founder & Head of Network Strategy, Digital Asset

Why choose PixelPlex for Solidity smart contract development

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Contracts securing real value

We've shipped EVM contracts that hold live funds, so we design from an attacker's seat, not a whiteboard, backed by our blockchain consulting practice.

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Security is the first line, not the last

Slither, fuzzing, and manual review are part of how we write from day one, not a scramble the week before launch.

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One team from architecture to audit

The engineers who design your contracts also test and harden them – the same end-to-end discipline behind our blockchain development services –- so fewer things slip between "written" and "safe."

17+

years in the technology industry

450+

projects completed

$1.2B

raised by our clients

50M

end-users onboarded across our clients' dApps

1M+

smart contracts on mainnet

3Unicorn icon

unicorns exceeding $1B in value

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Key benefits of expert Solidity contracts

1.

Funds that stay put

Audited logic means fewer sleepless nights and fewer exploits.

2.

Users who don't overpay

Gas-optimized contracts keep every interaction cheap.

3.

Room to fix and grow

Safe upgrade patterns that don't hand anyone a backdoor.

4.

Fewer post-launch surprises

Bugs caught in review cost a fraction of bugs caught by attackers.

5.

Proof for your community

An audit report you can publish to users, partners, and exchanges.

6.

One less thing to worry about

A team that stays available long after the contracts go live.

Solidity smart contract development cost

Starting at

$15,000

Scope and pricing depend on contract complexity, the number of contracts, and how deep the audit and testing need to go.

What's included:

  • Contract architecture and development
  • Full test suite plus a security audit pass
  • Gas optimization
  • Deployment support and a developer walkthrough

Schedule a call to get an estimate within 24 hours.

How we build your contracts

From the first spec to a hardened contract on mainnet, we keep you in the loop the whole way. Every Solidity smart contract development project runs in five clear stages.

1. Discovery & spec

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2. Development

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3. Internal review

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4. Audit & hardening

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5. Deployment & support

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Discovery & spec

We turn your product idea into a precise contract specification.

Deliverables

  • Requirements doc
  • Contract architecture
  • Threat model

Development

Our engineers write clean, documented Solidity with tests from the first commit.

Deliverables

  • Working contract set
  • Automated test suite
  • Gas profile

Internal review

We run static analysis and fuzzing and fix what surfaces before anyone else sees it.

Deliverables

  • Static analysis output
  • Fuzzing results
  • Preliminary findings

Audit & hardening

A line-by-line manual review, then fixes and re-checks against every finding.

Deliverables

  • Severity-rated report
  • Remediation log
  • Hardened contracts

Deployment & support

We deploy to your target chains and stay available as your product grows.

Deliverables

  • Mainnet deployment
  • Developer briefing
  • Post-launch support

Blockchain platforms we work with

Ethereum

Ethereum Development

The home of Solidity – where most contracts, tooling, and liquidity live, and where we've shipped the most.

Ethereum Development
Polygon

Polygon Development

Low-fee, EVM-compatible contracts for products priced out of Ethereum mainnet gas, including zkEVM deployments.

Polygon Development
Avalanche

Avalanche Development

C-Chain contracts and custom subnets for products that want speed and isolation.

Avalanche Development
Solana

Solana Development

When sub-second finality matters more than EVM, we build beyond Solidity too.

Solana Development
Polkadot

Polkadot Development

Cross-chain contract logic and bridging for products spanning multiple parachains.

Polkadot Development
Cardano

Cardano Development

Plutus and Aiken contracts for teams that value a formal, UTXO-based approach.

Cardano Development
Hyperledger

Hyperledger Development

Permissioned contract logic for consortium and enterprise deployments.

Hyperledger Development
TON

TON Development

FunC and Tact contracts for Telegram-native apps and payments.

TON Development
Canton Network

Canton Network Development

Privacy-first Daml contracts for regulated, institutional use cases.

Canton Network Development
Stellar

Stellar Development

Payment-focused contract logic for cross-border and multi-currency flows.

Stellar Development
Solidity

Solidity Development

Deep, battle-tested Solidity engineering with security patterns for any EVM chain you target.

Solidity Development
Daml

Daml Development

When a project needs privacy and multi-party logic beyond EVM, we write Daml contracts for Canton and other ledgers.

Daml Development

Our signature domains

Great contracts rarely live alone – here are the four domains we lean on when a build needs real depth around the code.

Blockchain

13+ years of protocol-to-product work means our Solidity sits on solid foundations, from nodes to front-ends.
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Blockchain domain background

Tokenization

The tokens your contracts issue are part of a bigger picture – RWA platforms, STOs, and registries we build end to end.
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Tokenization domain background

Data science

The dashboards that show what your contracts are actually doing on-chain are only as good as the data behind them.
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Data science domain background

Machine learning

From fraud detection to on-chain anomaly spotting, we wire ML into products where it earns its place.
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Machine learning domain background

Your path to contracts that hold

STEP 1

Reach out – no pressure

  • Tell us what your contracts need to do. We respond within 24 hours.
STEP 2

Scoping call

  • One call to align on scope, chains, and audit depth.
STEP 3

Build & audit

  • Contracts written, tested, and audited in a few focused weeks.
STEP 4

Deploy & hand over

  • Ship to mainnet, brief your team, and we stay available.

FAQ

What is Solidity smart contract development?

It's writing, testing, and auditing the on-chain code – in the Solidity language - that runs your product on Ethereum and other EVM chains.

How much does a Solidity contract cost?

Most projects start around $15,000, and our tokenomics consulting and development team can scope the token side alongside it.

Do you audit contracts we already have?

Yes, our Ethereum smart contract audit team reviews existing code just as thoroughly as the contracts we write.

Which EVM chains do you build on?

All the major ones, and our Ethereum dApp development team can wire the contracts into a full application.

Can you make our contracts upgradeable?

Yes, we use safe proxy patterns, and our DevSecOps consulting team keeps the whole deployment pipeline tight.

How do you keep contracts secure?

We combine static analysis, fuzzing, and manual review, and can extend into a full crypto compliance check where regulations require it.

Can you build a whole DeFi app, not just contracts?

Yes, our DeFi dApp development team handles the contracts and the app around them.

How long does it take?

A focused contract set usually takes a few weeks; complex protocols with deep audits run longer.

Further reading

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Helpful links

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