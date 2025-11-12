Game development services background

Game Development Services

Games people lose track of time in, built to run beautifully on every screen

Our game development covers the whole journey, from a first concept and 3D art to a live game on mobile, PC, and console. One team owns the design, the code, and the LiveOps after launch, so nothing gets lost along the way.

Where game projects go wrong

Number 1

A great demo that is not a game

Vertical slices look incredible, and then the fun refuses to scale to a full loop. A game has to still hook players on hour ten, not just in the trailer.

Number 2

Chasing the trend, forgetting the fun

Bolting tokens or NFTs onto a game nobody enjoys is the fastest route to a dead project. Real blockchain game development starts from the gameplay and adds the economy second.

Number 3

Performance treated as an afterthought

Frame drops, long loads, and phones that run hot quietly drive players away. Performance budgets belong in the first sprint, not a panic pass at the end.

Number 4

Content that runs dry

When players clear everything in a weekend, they leave and do not come back. Games that last ship with progression, events, and a content pipeline from day one.

Number 5

No plan for life after launch

Release is the starting line, not the finish. Without LiveOps, analytics, and a steady update cadence, even a strong launch fades within a month.

Game development services

We build games end to end, on the engines and platforms your players already live on. As a Unity game development company, we keep these services focused on classic game craft and stable engagement.

Game development services

Unity game development

Our full-cycle Unity game development services carry a title from concept to store, covering art, code, audio, and the final polish. One team stays with it start to finish, so nothing slips between hands.

Mobile game development

Our mobile game development services deliver smooth, native-feeling titles across iOS and Android. We tune each build to the device so it feels made for the phone in a player's hand, not ported onto it.

PC, console, and desktop game development

As a console game development company, we ship to PlayStation, Xbox, and Switch, then bring the same title to Windows and macOS. One codebase, tuned per platform so each version feels native.

3D game art, design, and animation

From characters and environments to VFX, our 3D game development and art team builds worlds that look sharp and still run fast. Style and performance get balanced together, never one at the cost of the other.

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Multiplayer and game backend

Our multiplayer game development covers netcode, matchmaking, and the servers behind them, built to stay fair and lag-free under real load. The backend scales with your community instead of buckling on launch night.

Game prototyping and MVP

We turn an idea into a playable build fast, so you can test whether the core loop is actually fun before funding full production. It is the cheapest place to find out what works.

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Game QA, testing, and LiveOps

We test across devices, edge cases, and load, then stay on for updates, events, and balance passes once the game is live. Players get a stable game that keeps getting better.

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Game solutions we build

Beyond classic titles, we build the game types defining where the industry is heading. Each of these is its own product, not a reskin of the last one.

Game solutions we build

Play-to-earn and GameFi platforms

Games where playing well earns real, tradable value, with economies designed to last past the launch spike. We treat the token like a core part of the game, not a bolt-on gimmick.

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NFT games and in-game economies

Games where players truly own their characters, skins, and gear as assets they can trade. We build the items, the marketplace, and the rules that keep them worth having.

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Metaverse worlds and social hubs

Persistent 3D spaces where players hang out, compete, and create together. We build the world, the avatars, and the creator economy that keeps it lively.

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Web3 and on-chain games

Provably fair games where outcomes and rewards settle on-chain instead of on a hidden server. Players verify results themselves, which builds a trust traditional games cannot match.

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AR location-based and mobile games

Games that pull play into the real world through the camera and GPS. We blend physical movement with digital quests people actually leave the house for.

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VR immersive experiences

Room-scale games and experiences that put players inside the world instead of in front of it. We design for comfort and presence, so immersion never tips into motion sickness.

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Casino and betting games

Provably fair casino and betting titles built on transparent, auditable logic. Every wager and payout is verifiable, which players and regulators both appreciate.

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Telegram tap-to-earn mini-games

Lightweight games that live right inside the chat app your players already open all day. Built on TON, they reach millions without a store download in the way.

Explore tap-to-earn mini app development arrow

Games we've built

A few titles and gaming platforms from our portfolio, spanning classic Unity games and on-chain worlds.

Cars Arena

  • Unity
  • PC
  • Multiplayer
  • Racing Shooter
  • PvP

Cars Arena is an online third-person racing shooter that blends driving with combat across futuristic sci-fi arenas. We built the full Unity game, including deathmatches for up to eight players at once.

  • Online multiplayer, up to 8 players
  • Six distinct weapon types
  • 50 car customization elements
  • Multiple sci-fi battle arenas
  • Collectible power-ups and boosts
The illustration of Cars Arena project

Duels

Duels is a mobile 1v1 strategy game where players race for the treasure chest, running fully on-chain via Echo smart contracts. Every match resolves through transparent contract logic, so rewards are provably fair.

  • Serverless, on-chain architecture
  • PvP tournaments with staked bets
  • Smart-contract escrow for rewards
  • NFT skins and weapon customization
  • In-game DUEL coin and trading
The illustration of Duels project

PlayPoint

PlayPoint is a blockchain gaming platform that rewards players with crypto for completing tasks and winning tournaments. We built the in-game wallet SDK that lets other developers plug the reward system into their own games.

  • In-game wallet SDK for developers
  • Smart-contract secure payouts
  • iOS and Android player apps
  • Task and tournament earning system
  • High-throughput Echo integration
The illustration of PlayPoint project

Miniwager

Miniwager is an Ethereum-based platform where players compete in PvP games and tournaments for prizes in ether. We built the on-chain wagering that removes intermediaries and settles every award transparently.

  • Auto-generated ETH wallet per user
  • Deposit and withdrawal in ether
  • Smart-contract-based wagers
  • Score-driven automatic payouts
  • Low-fee, intermediary-free play
The illustration of Miniwager project

Client reviews

The studios and teams we have built games with say it better than a pitch deck could.

Patrick Dai, CEO & Founder

Patrick Dai

CEO & Founder, Qtum Foundation

They've built websites and mobile applications as well as conducted blockchain research and handled front- and backend development. They're talented developers who write good code and tackle challenging projects.

5.0Rating 5.0
Clutch
Michael Watford, CEO

Michael Watford

CEO, FootballNet Global

We have been very impressed by how PixelPlex have been able to build a thorough back-end solution while also providing great UX/UI. A project of our taking requires people to not only think technically but also to innovate in a way that meets the requirements of key stakeholders. Our expectations have been met at every step of the way.

5.0Rating 5.0
Clutch
Andrew Fai, Founder & CEO

Andrew Fai

Founder & CEO, OBITO.IO

PixelPlex impressed with their prompt turnarounds, frequent progress updates, and deep understanding of project requirements. Their extensive knowledge of blockchain systems made them a valuable partner.

5.0Rating 5.0
Clutch

Why choose PixelPlex for game development

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A studio that ships real products

We have taken real titles all the way to the store and kept them running after, so our work is built for players, not a portfolio reel. A Unity game development agency is only as good as the games people keep opening.

team icon

One team from concept to LiveOps

Design, art, engineering, and QA sit together, and as a mobile game development company we keep the whole pipeline in-house so your title never stalls in a handoff. The people who build it are the people who keep it alive.

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Web3 depth when your game needs it

Most studios bolt blockchain on late, while we design the economy into the game from the first sprint. You get real ownership and fair play without the gameplay suffering for it.

17+

years in the technology industry

450+

projects completed

$1.2B

raised by our clients

50M

end-users onboarded across our clients’ dApps

1M+

smart contracts on mainnet

3Unicorn icon

unicorns exceeding $1B in value

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    Top Clutch AR/VR Development Company New York City 2026

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    Top Clutch Unity Developers Warsaw 2026

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    Top Clutch Tokenization Company New York City 2026

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    Top Clutch Immersive Language Experiences Company Poland 2026

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    Top Clutch It Services Company Gaming 2026

Key benefits of expert game development

1.

Games that keep players coming back

Solid core loops, progression, and content depth mean people play past the first session and tell their friends. Retention is designed in, not bolted on later.

2.

Every platform, one build

Smart engine choices and clean architecture let a single title reach mobile, PC, and console without three separate teams, and our desktop game development services keep the big-screen version just as sharp. You ship wider and maintain less.

3.

True asset ownership when it fits

When it suits the game, our NFT marketplace development gives players real ownership of what they earn, with a place to trade it. That stake keeps a community invested for the long haul.

4.

Worlds that feel alive

With mature metaverse consulting and development, we build social, persistent spaces players want to return to, not empty 3D lobbies. The sense of a living world is what turns a game into a habit.

5.

Immersion done comfortably

Our augmented and virtual reality work uses the right game development software and hardware tuning to keep experiences smooth and comfortable. Presence stays high and motion sickness stays low.

6.

Revenue that fits the game

We design monetization players accept instead of resent, whether that is in-app purchases, a battle pass, ads, or an on-chain economy. The game earns its keep without the fun paying the price.

Game development cost

Starting at

$30,000

Where you land depends on the scope of the game, the platforms you target, and how much art, multiplayer, and economy work is involved. As an iPad game development company and a console studio in one, we price each platform for the work it actually takes.

What's included:

  • Game and economy design
  • Core build and 3D art
  • Multiplayer and integrations
  • QA and a launch-ready release

Whether it is a focused mobile title or a full cross-platform game with its own economy, we scope the estimate to what you actually need and send it over within a day.

Game development for your industry

Games and interactive experiences do real work well beyond entertainment. Here is where we see them earn their place.

Entertainment & media

This is home turf, from full titles to social worlds and live events players return to nightly. We add immersive, social experiences that go far beyond a single screen.

  • Full-cycle game production
  • Social and multiplayer worlds
  • Live events and battle passes
  • Cross-platform releases
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Entertainment & media

Education

Game mechanics turn passive lessons into something students actually want to finish. With augmented reality development, learners handle 3D models and explore simulations instead of reading about them.

  • Game-based learning modules
  • Leaderboards and streaks
  • AR and 3D learning worlds
  • Progress and reward systems
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Education

Retail & eCommerce

Branded games and gamified loyalty give shoppers a reason to keep coming back that a discount cannot match. Playable experiences turn browsing into something people share.

  • Gamified loyalty programs
  • Branded mini-games
  • AR try-on and showrooms
  • In-game rewards and drops
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Retail & eCommerce

Fitness

Challenges, streaks, and rewards make training feel like a game people want to win. That loop is what turns a one-week download into a lasting habit.

  • Challenge and reward mechanics
  • Progress and achievement systems
  • Wearable-driven gameplay
  • Social leaderboards
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Fitness

Healthcare

Games and gamified apps help patients stick with therapy, exercise, and healthy habits that plain reminders never manage to. We build engaging, compliant experiences that make treatment and wellness feel less like a chore.

  • Therapeutic and rehab games
  • Gamified wellness and habit apps
  • Progress rewards and streaks
  • VR training and exposure therapy
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Healthcare

Travel

Location-based games and AR turn a trip into something travelers play their way through, not just book. We build the exploration, rewards, and discovery mechanics that get people out and moving.

  • AR location-based games
  • Explore-to-earn quests
  • Gamified loyalty and rewards
  • Landmark check-ins and collectibles
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Travel

FinTech & banking

Gamification makes saving, budgeting, and learning about money feel rewarding instead of dull. We build the challenges, goals, and progress mechanics that keep users coming back to their finances.

  • Savings and goal challenges
  • Financial literacy games
  • Rewards and achievement systems
  • Interactive money dashboards
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FinTech & banking

Restaurant

Branded games and gamified loyalty give diners a reason to keep choosing you over the place next door. We build playful experiences that turn a single visit into a habit.

  • Gamified loyalty programs
  • Branded promo mini-games
  • Rewards, streaks, and prizes
  • AR menus and experiences
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Restaurant

How we build your game

We run every game development project through six clear stages, each one small enough to see progress and steer early. Here is how an idea becomes a game people play.

Concept and economy design

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Prototype

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Production

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Integration and QA

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Launch

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LiveOps and growth

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Concept and economy design

We lock down the core loop, art direction, and, where relevant, the token economy through our tokenomics consulting and development, so the fun and the numbers hold up before production starts.

  • Game design document
  • Art direction and style
  • Economy model where relevant

Prototype

We build a playable slice of the core loop early, so we can prove the fun before spending on full production.

  • Playable core loop
  • Fun and feel test
  • Feedback readout

Production

Our team builds the game in tested, reviewable sprints, and wires in smart contract development when the title runs on-chain, so gameplay and economy fit from the start.

  • Playable game increments
  • Art and audio integration
  • Automated tests

Integration and QA

We connect the pieces and test hard across devices, network conditions, and load, so your first real players are not your first testers.

  • Integrated build
  • Device and load testing
  • Balance and bug passes

Launch

We ship to the stores and platforms with the store setup, builds, and monitoring in place, so release day is smooth instead of stressful.

  • Store and platform release
  • Launch builds and setup
  • Live monitoring

LiveOps and growth

After launch we run events, add content, and tune balance from real data, so the game keeps growing instead of going quiet.

  • Content and event updates
  • Live balance tuning
  • Ongoing support

Pick the chain that powers your game

Different games need different chains, and the right one depends on how often your game touches the blockchain, how cheap each action has to be, and where your players already are.

Ethereum

Ethereum

The most trusted ground for in-game assets and NFTs, with the deepest pool of wallets, marketplaces, and tooling your players already use.

Ethereum
Polygon

Polygon

Ethereum-grade security at a fraction of the gas, so paying out tiny in-game rewards makes sense even across millions of transactions.

Polygon
Solana

Solana

Sub-second, near-free transactions for games that mint, trade, and reward constantly, without fees getting in the way of the fun.

Solana
Flow

Flow

Built specifically for games and NFTs at consumer scale, with an onboarding smooth enough for players who have never touched crypto.

Flow
TON

TON

Wired straight into Telegram, ideal for tap-to-earn and mini-games that reach millions of players right where they already chat.

TON
Avalanche

Avalanche

Custom subnets give a high-traffic game its own lane, so it never fights other apps for block space at peak.

Avalanche
Polkadot

Polkadot

Cross-chain assets and app-specific parachains for games that need to move players and items across several networks at once.

Polkadot
Hedera

Hedera

Low, predictable fees and fast finality for reward economies that have to stay reliable under heavy, spiky player load.

Hedera
Cardano

Cardano

A stable, energy-efficient base with formally verified contracts, a good fit for games that want carefully checked logic and green credentials to match.

Cardano
Algorand

Algorand

Fast, low-cost, and carbon-negative, so high-volume reward payouts settle instantly without a fee or a guilt trip.

Algorand
Stellar

Stellar

Payment-focused rails for games that pay out real-world value across borders, moving rewards in and out of local currencies with ease.

Stellar
Substrate

Substrate

When your game needs its own chain, we build a custom, app-specific network tuned to your economy and free of anyone else's congestion.

Substrate

Our signature domains

A game rarely stops at the client, and the ambitious ones lean on deeper tech underneath. Here are four domains we bring in when a game needs more than an engine.

Blockchain

When your game needs true ownership, on-chain rewards, or provably fair outcomes, more than a decade of blockchain work stands behind it.
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Blockchain domain background

Tokenization

When skins, currencies, and collectibles in your game should become real, tradable digital assets, we build the economy around them.
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Tokenization domain background

Data science

Live games run on a flood of player data, and we turn it into the dashboards and insight that guide every balance and content decision.
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Data science domain background

Machine learning

From smarter NPCs to matchmaking and cheat detection, ML adds a layer of intelligence to your game wherever it earns its keep.
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Machine learning domain background

How a game project starts with us

STEP 1

Reach out, no pressure

  • Tell us about the game you want to build. You will hear back within a day.
STEP 2

A call to get specific

  • We talk through the concept, platforms, and scope you have in mind.
STEP 3

A plan with a price

  • We map the production and come back with a clear, costed proposal.
STEP 4

Build, launch, keep growing

  • We build, test, ship, and stay on for LiveOps as your game grows.

FAQ

What does game development cover?

It spans everything from concept, art, and code to launch and updates, whether that is a mobile title, full video game development for PC and console, or an on-chain game.

Which engine do you build on?

Mostly Unity, since it reaches every platform from one codebase, and we offer custom Unity game development services or co-development depending on how much of your team is already in place.

Can you build for consoles and desktop too?

Yes, as a desktop game development company we ship to Windows and macOS, and we handle PlayStation, Xbox, and Switch alongside mobile.

Can you add blockchain or NFTs to our game?

We can, and our AI game development and Web3 teams make sure it deepens the game rather than bolting on a gimmick.

Can you build AR and VR games?

Yes, from camera-based mobile AR to room-scale VR, our augmented and virtual reality development team keeps every experience smooth and comfortable.

Can players really own their in-game items?

They can, through NFT development that turns skins, characters, and gear into assets players hold and trade.

Can you handle in-game payments and wallets?

Yes, we build secure in-game economies and hook in crypto wallet development so earning and spending feels effortless for players.

Can the community help run the game?

It can, and with DAO development players get a real say in the economy and the direction the game takes.

Read our blog

A few reads from our team on building and budgeting games.

More articles

Helpful links

Custom Software Development
SaaS Development
Research and Development Services
Mobile App Development
UI/UX Design Services
Web Development
QA Engineering & Software Testing