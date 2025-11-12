Our game development covers the whole journey, from a first concept and 3D art to a live game on mobile, PC, and console. One team owns the design, the code, and the LiveOps after launch, so nothing gets lost along the way.
Vertical slices look incredible, and then the fun refuses to scale to a full loop. A game has to still hook players on hour ten, not just in the trailer.
Bolting tokens or NFTs onto a game nobody enjoys is the fastest route to a dead project. Real blockchain game development starts from the gameplay and adds the economy second.
Frame drops, long loads, and phones that run hot quietly drive players away. Performance budgets belong in the first sprint, not a panic pass at the end.
When players clear everything in a weekend, they leave and do not come back. Games that last ship with progression, events, and a content pipeline from day one.
Release is the starting line, not the finish. Without LiveOps, analytics, and a steady update cadence, even a strong launch fades within a month.
We build games end to end, on the engines and platforms your players already live on. As a Unity game development company, we keep these services focused on classic game craft and stable engagement.
Our full-cycle Unity game development services carry a title from concept to store, covering art, code, audio, and the final polish. One team stays with it start to finish, so nothing slips between hands.
Our mobile game development services deliver smooth, native-feeling titles across iOS and Android. We tune each build to the device so it feels made for the phone in a player's hand, not ported onto it.
As a console game development company, we ship to PlayStation, Xbox, and Switch, then bring the same title to Windows and macOS. One codebase, tuned per platform so each version feels native.
From characters and environments to VFX, our 3D game development and art team builds worlds that look sharp and still run fast. Style and performance get balanced together, never one at the cost of the other.
Our multiplayer game development covers netcode, matchmaking, and the servers behind them, built to stay fair and lag-free under real load. The backend scales with your community instead of buckling on launch night.
We turn an idea into a playable build fast, so you can test whether the core loop is actually fun before funding full production. It is the cheapest place to find out what works.
We test across devices, edge cases, and load, then stay on for updates, events, and balance passes once the game is live. Players get a stable game that keeps getting better.
Beyond classic titles, we build the game types defining where the industry is heading. Each of these is its own product, not a reskin of the last one.
Games where playing well earns real, tradable value, with economies designed to last past the launch spike. We treat the token like a core part of the game, not a bolt-on gimmick.
Games where players truly own their characters, skins, and gear as assets they can trade. We build the items, the marketplace, and the rules that keep them worth having.
Persistent 3D spaces where players hang out, compete, and create together. We build the world, the avatars, and the creator economy that keeps it lively.
Provably fair games where outcomes and rewards settle on-chain instead of on a hidden server. Players verify results themselves, which builds a trust traditional games cannot match.
Games that pull play into the real world through the camera and GPS. We blend physical movement with digital quests people actually leave the house for.
Room-scale games and experiences that put players inside the world instead of in front of it. We design for comfort and presence, so immersion never tips into motion sickness.
Provably fair casino and betting titles built on transparent, auditable logic. Every wager and payout is verifiable, which players and regulators both appreciate.
Lightweight games that live right inside the chat app your players already open all day. Built on TON, they reach millions without a store download in the way.
A few titles and gaming platforms from our portfolio, spanning classic Unity games and on-chain worlds.
Cars Arena is an online third-person racing shooter that blends driving with combat across futuristic sci-fi arenas. We built the full Unity game, including deathmatches for up to eight players at once.
Duels is a mobile 1v1 strategy game where players race for the treasure chest, running fully on-chain via Echo smart contracts. Every match resolves through transparent contract logic, so rewards are provably fair.
PlayPoint is a blockchain gaming platform that rewards players with crypto for completing tasks and winning tournaments. We built the in-game wallet SDK that lets other developers plug the reward system into their own games.
Miniwager is an Ethereum-based platform where players compete in PvP games and tournaments for prizes in ether. We built the on-chain wagering that removes intermediaries and settles every award transparently.
The studios and teams we have built games with say it better than a pitch deck could.
CEO & Founder, Qtum Foundation
They've built websites and mobile applications as well as conducted blockchain research and handled front- and backend development. They're talented developers who write good code and tackle challenging projects.
CEO, FootballNet Global
We have been very impressed by how PixelPlex have been able to build a thorough back-end solution while also providing great UX/UI. A project of our taking requires people to not only think technically but also to innovate in a way that meets the requirements of key stakeholders. Our expectations have been met at every step of the way.
Founder & CEO, OBITO.IO
PixelPlex impressed with their prompt turnarounds, frequent progress updates, and deep understanding of project requirements. Their extensive knowledge of blockchain systems made them a valuable partner.
We have taken real titles all the way to the store and kept them running after, so our work is built for players, not a portfolio reel. A Unity game development agency is only as good as the games people keep opening.
Design, art, engineering, and QA sit together, and as a mobile game development company we keep the whole pipeline in-house so your title never stalls in a handoff. The people who build it are the people who keep it alive.
Most studios bolt blockchain on late, while we design the economy into the game from the first sprint. You get real ownership and fair play without the gameplay suffering for it.
17+
years in the technology industry
450+
projects completed
$1.2B
raised by our clients
50M
end-users onboarded across our clients’ dApps
1M+
smart contracts on mainnet
3
unicorns exceeding $1B in value
Top Clutch AR/VR Development Company New York City 2026
Top Clutch Unity Developers Warsaw 2026
Top Clutch Tokenization Company New York City 2026
Top Clutch Immersive Language Experiences Company Poland 2026
Top Clutch It Services Company Gaming 2026
Solid core loops, progression, and content depth mean people play past the first session and tell their friends. Retention is designed in, not bolted on later.
Smart engine choices and clean architecture let a single title reach mobile, PC, and console without three separate teams, and our desktop game development services keep the big-screen version just as sharp. You ship wider and maintain less.
When it suits the game, our NFT marketplace development gives players real ownership of what they earn, with a place to trade it. That stake keeps a community invested for the long haul.
With mature metaverse consulting and development, we build social, persistent spaces players want to return to, not empty 3D lobbies. The sense of a living world is what turns a game into a habit.
Our augmented and virtual reality work uses the right game development software and hardware tuning to keep experiences smooth and comfortable. Presence stays high and motion sickness stays low.
We design monetization players accept instead of resent, whether that is in-app purchases, a battle pass, ads, or an on-chain economy. The game earns its keep without the fun paying the price.
Starting at
$30,000
Where you land depends on the scope of the game, the platforms you target, and how much art, multiplayer, and economy work is involved. As an iPad game development company and a console studio in one, we price each platform for the work it actually takes.
What's included:
Whether it is a focused mobile title or a full cross-platform game with its own economy, we scope the estimate to what you actually need and send it over within a day.
Games and interactive experiences do real work well beyond entertainment. Here is where we see them earn their place.
This is home turf, from full titles to social worlds and live events players return to nightly. We add immersive, social experiences that go far beyond a single screen.
Game mechanics turn passive lessons into something students actually want to finish. With augmented reality development, learners handle 3D models and explore simulations instead of reading about them.
Branded games and gamified loyalty give shoppers a reason to keep coming back that a discount cannot match. Playable experiences turn browsing into something people share.
Challenges, streaks, and rewards make training feel like a game people want to win. That loop is what turns a one-week download into a lasting habit.
Games and gamified apps help patients stick with therapy, exercise, and healthy habits that plain reminders never manage to. We build engaging, compliant experiences that make treatment and wellness feel less like a chore.
Location-based games and AR turn a trip into something travelers play their way through, not just book. We build the exploration, rewards, and discovery mechanics that get people out and moving.
Gamification makes saving, budgeting, and learning about money feel rewarding instead of dull. We build the challenges, goals, and progress mechanics that keep users coming back to their finances.
Branded games and gamified loyalty give diners a reason to keep choosing you over the place next door. We build playful experiences that turn a single visit into a habit.
We run every game development project through six clear stages, each one small enough to see progress and steer early. Here is how an idea becomes a game people play.
We lock down the core loop, art direction, and, where relevant, the token economy through our tokenomics consulting and development, so the fun and the numbers hold up before production starts.
We build a playable slice of the core loop early, so we can prove the fun before spending on full production.
Our team builds the game in tested, reviewable sprints, and wires in smart contract development when the title runs on-chain, so gameplay and economy fit from the start.
We connect the pieces and test hard across devices, network conditions, and load, so your first real players are not your first testers.
We ship to the stores and platforms with the store setup, builds, and monitoring in place, so release day is smooth instead of stressful.
After launch we run events, add content, and tune balance from real data, so the game keeps growing instead of going quiet.
Different games need different chains, and the right one depends on how often your game touches the blockchain, how cheap each action has to be, and where your players already are.
The most trusted ground for in-game assets and NFTs, with the deepest pool of wallets, marketplaces, and tooling your players already use.
Ethereum-grade security at a fraction of the gas, so paying out tiny in-game rewards makes sense even across millions of transactions.
Sub-second, near-free transactions for games that mint, trade, and reward constantly, without fees getting in the way of the fun.
Built specifically for games and NFTs at consumer scale, with an onboarding smooth enough for players who have never touched crypto.
Wired straight into Telegram, ideal for tap-to-earn and mini-games that reach millions of players right where they already chat.
Custom subnets give a high-traffic game its own lane, so it never fights other apps for block space at peak.
Cross-chain assets and app-specific parachains for games that need to move players and items across several networks at once.
Low, predictable fees and fast finality for reward economies that have to stay reliable under heavy, spiky player load.
A stable, energy-efficient base with formally verified contracts, a good fit for games that want carefully checked logic and green credentials to match.
Fast, low-cost, and carbon-negative, so high-volume reward payouts settle instantly without a fee or a guilt trip.
Payment-focused rails for games that pay out real-world value across borders, moving rewards in and out of local currencies with ease.
When your game needs its own chain, we build a custom, app-specific network tuned to your economy and free of anyone else's congestion.
A game rarely stops at the client, and the ambitious ones lean on deeper tech underneath. Here are four domains we bring in when a game needs more than an engine.
A few reads from our team on building and budgeting games.
Services
BlockchainBlockchain consulting
Strategy, architecture, feasibilityCrypto wallet development
Self-custody, MPC, cards on topCryptocurrency exchange development
Trading venues, liquidity and protocolsTokenization services
RWA, funds, collateralCrypto payments development
Accept, settle and pay out in cryptoSmart contracts development
Design, build, auditBlockchain integration dApp development DeFi development NFTs Tokens Web3 development All blockchain services All services
NetworksCanton development
Daml apps, wallets, settlement, validators
Official PartnerEthereum development
Smart contracts, L2s and dAppsSolana development
High-throughput programs and dAppsTON development
Mini apps, wallets, Telegram ecosystem
Official PartnerHedera development
Hashgraph apps and token services
Exclusive PartnerHyperledger development
Permissioned networks for enterprises
Certified PartnerCardano Algorand Stellar Avalanche Bitcoin Polygon All networks All services
AI & MLAI agents development
Connect tools and automate multi-step workflowsRAG development
Find answers across your company’s documents and systemsAI copilot development
Add useful assistance to your product or internal toolsLLM development
Custom and fine-tuned models for your domainPrivate AI deployment
Run models in your own environmentAI consulting
Use cases, feasibility and a roadmapGenerative AI development Machine learning development Computer vision Chatbot development ChatGPT integration Deep learning development All AI services All services
Data & analyticsData engineering
Pipelines that keep your data reliableData platform development
One source of truth for analyticsAnalytics & dashboards development
BI your teams actually usePredictive analytics
Forecasts built on your own historyData strategy
Where data can pay off firstData visualization
Dashboards and visual stories from your dataData science development Development of data marts All data services All services
SoftwareProduct discovery
Validate scope and cost before you buildMVP development
A launch-ready first releaseWeb application development
Platforms, portals and internal toolsMobile app development
iOS, Android and cross-platformSaaS development
Multi-tenant products that scaleSoftware integration
Connect the systems you already runInfrastructure & cloud cost UI/UX design IT consulting QA & software testing R&D Serverless development All software services All services
Security & complianceSmart contract audits
Find vulnerabilities before launchTransaction monitoring development
Intercepta inside your systems and processesSecurity assessments
Test apps, infrastructure and processesData security services
Protect sensitive data across its lifecycleCloud security services
Secure cloud workloads and configurationsDAML smart contract audit
Review DAML contracts before they go liveAll security services All services
Solutions
Products, APIs and platforms
New
Products and engineering to build and operate on Canton.
In production 55M API requests served in 8 monthsCrypto API
Blockchain data for your applications.
Power in numbers 6 TB Data storage. 500K Tokens indexedRWA platform
A foundation for your asset tokenization platform.
Time to launch 2–4 weeks Branding & setup. 90% more cost-efficientDocFlow
Blockchain-based document management.
Use case & value 100% Secure workflows. Zero third-party risks.OTC Hawk Arbitrage Bot Book a solution consult
Work
450+ projects. 250+ clients. 3 unicorns in portfolio
The first non-custodial wallet built natively for CantonTON ecosystem
A series of improvements for The Open NetworkMining platform
Environmentally friendly web platform for Bitcoin pool miningMantra DAO
Community-governed DeFi: 60+ staking pools, $23M TVLCanton TON Web3 & DeFi Digital Assets & Tokenization AI & Data Intelligence IoT & Edge Computing Consulting See all projects
Industries
Trusted by startups, small businesses, and enterprises
Banking, payments, lending, insurance, capital marketsReal estate software development
Investment, property operations, tokenizationRetail & commerce software development
Commerce, loyalty and fulfillmentSupply chain software development
Traceability and connected operationsHealthcare software development
Patient services, data and connected systemsBanking software development
Core banking, digital channels, paymentsFitness Education Oil & Gas Insurance Construction Travel
Company
From R&D to launch, we bring any of your ideas to life
Engineering partner. Product builder. Since 2007.
Technical experience 19+ years All competencies on board. Scalable team.Achievements
Industry recognition & awards.
Delivering real value 4.9 Clutch ratings. 150+ awardsContact us
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