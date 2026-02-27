Challenges we solve

Engine and platform decisions taken too late Engine choice sets the cost curve for everything after it. Unity carries most mobile projects on a single codebase. Native Swift and Kotlin buy control where an engine gets in the way, while Unreal only earns its overhead when the art demands it. Any mobile app game development agency should settle that choice.

Players lost before the tutorial ends First-session drop-off is rarely a marketing problem. A tutorial that explains rather than letting the player act reads as boredom inside ninety seconds. So does a difficulty spike on level three. Staging fixes most of it: teach one mechanic through play, then add complexity as competence appears.

Frame rates that hold only on flagships Flagship devices hide everything. On the mid-tier Android hardware where most installs actually live, draw calls and texture memory start to bite, and a stutter during a boss wave reads as a broken game. Rendering and memory budgets have to be defended on real handsets.

Backends that buckle when content goes live An event goes live, and everything spikes at once: matchmaking queues, leaderboard writes, inventory reads. Where progression sits in client storage or behind one database, that spike becomes downtime and lost accounts. Authoritative servers with server-side validation absorb it, as long as the data model tolerates version skew.

Economies monetized but never balanced Currency sinks without faucets stall progression. Reverse the imbalance and the economy floods, taking purchase intent with it. Ad placement that interrupts a run costs more session time than it earns back. This is modeling work, and it belongs before store submission rather than after the first cohort churns.