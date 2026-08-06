Hybrid blockchain development services

A contract stays private. The proof that it was signed does not. PixelPlex designs blockchain environments around that distinction, keeping sensitive execution inside a permissioned perimeter while selected records reach public infrastructure. Hybrid blockchain development starts with one question: where exactly does your boundary fall?
Confidential records stay inside permissioned nodes; only cryptographic hashes or attestations reach the public network. Anyone can confirm that a document existed and hasn’t been altered, while the document itself never leaves your infrastructure. Verification without disclosure, handled at the architecture level.
A closed ledger is trustworthy only to the organizations running it. Adding a public anchoring layer gives auditors, regulators, partners, and customers an independent reference point they can check themselves, without granting them access to your internal data or node infrastructure.
Suppliers see shipment events. Auditors see immutable histories. Customers see a single authenticity check. Role-based permissions, scoped identities, and separate data channels let one network serve all of them at once, with public-facing views exposing only what each audience is entitled to see.
Nobody replaces working infrastructure for a database with better guarantees. API gateways, middleware, and event connectors let blockchain components sit alongside your ERP, CRM, or core banking stack, recording what needs recording while the systems you already depend on keep running.
Thousands of routine state changes a day do not belong on a fee-bearing public network. Everyday execution happens on permissioned infrastructure where throughput and cost are yours to control; only settlement events, checkpoints, or batched proofs go public, keeping on-chain spend proportional to actual business value.
Selective disclosure resolves the conflict. Merkle proofs, commitment schemes, and permissioned read access let an auditor verify a specific record or an aggregate figure without opening the rest of the ledger. Confidentiality obligations stay intact, and the audit trail remains independently checkable.
Our service portfolio spans the full architecture: permissioned execution layers, public verification mechanisms, smart contract logic, user-facing apps, and the integration work that connects all of it to the enterprise systems.
Before writing code, we decide on node topology, consensus selection, data partitioning, and the rules governing how private and public layers talk to each other. Depending on requirements, that means configuring an existing framework, extending it, or engineering a protocol against your specific trust model.
Which processes justify public exposure? Which must stay permissioned, and who governs that decision after launch? Feasibility studies, architecture assessments, governance models, and infrastructure cost projections give you a defensible answer before budgets are committed, including the case for not using blockchain at all.
Contracts written for this kind of architecture do more than move tokens. They enforce who may write to which channel, validate proofs submitted from the permissioned side, release assets once external conditions are met, and encode approval flows that would otherwise sit in a back office.
Portals, dashboards, and mobile apps pull permissioned records and public-chain state into one interface, handling key management, identity, and transaction signing so that a procurement manager and a token holder each get a screen that makes sense for their job.
Integration work connects blockchain components through APIs and middleware to whatever already carries your operations: ERP and core banking, CRM, payment rails, identity providers, and reporting platforms.
Public and private components appear in protocol work, enterprise contract systems, and multi-party supply chain networks. The three engagements below show how that architecture was actually implemented.
Qtum is an open-source hybrid blockchain application development platform: the UTXO model and Bitcoin core architecture underneath, an Account Abstraction Layer above acting as a bridge to multiple virtual machines, including the Ethereum Virtual Machine and x86 VM.
Kazakhtelecom needed contract data its clients could trust without exposing internal systems. The platform runs on Quorum, a modified Ethereum core with full Solidity support, and uses its mechanism for dividing data into private and public data. Verification of public data is available to users outside the company while client records stay in private smart contracts.
Counterfeit detection depends on data that competitors shouldn’t see. Blockverify’s Graphene-based protocol supports both public and private storage, with access limited to specific groups of companies and third-party service providers.
Protocol-level work on UTXO and Proof-of-Stake systems, permissioned deployments on Quorum and Hyperledger, Graphene-based enterprise networks, EVM smart contracts, and public-chain applications — all of it in-house. Hybrid blockchain development draws on every one of those areas at once, which is exactly why fragmented teams struggle with it.
The risk surface in these systems concentrates at the joints: bridge logic, anchoring endpoints, key custody, permission checks, and the API gateways between enterprise and ledger. Threat modeling addresses each boundary specifically, and smart contracts go through audit before anything touches a production network.
A ledger on its own delivers nothing. Identity services, backend systems, APIs, data pipelines, dApp front ends, enterprise connectors, and the contracts tying them together ship from the same organization, so nobody is negotiating interfaces between three vendors halfway through the build.
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Pricing terms, counterparty identities, contract text, and customer records remain on permissioned infrastructure you operate. What reaches the public network is a hash, a proof, or a status flag — enough to verify a claim, never enough to reconstruct the underlying data.
Regulators, auditors, partners, and end customers gain an independently verifiable reference point. A tag scan, a hash lookup, or an explorer query confirms authenticity or timing on its own merits, which removes your company as the sole source of truth in every dispute.
Membership rules, validator sets, upgrade rights, and dispute procedures are set by the operator or consortium rather than inherited from an anonymous network. Governance remains an internal business decision, documented in policy and enforced in code.
Routine operations execute where transactions cost nothing beyond your own infrastructure. Public-chain activity is reserved for events that genuinely need it (settlement, anchoring, asset issuance), so on-chain spending tracks business value instead of raw transaction volume.
Tokenized instruments, public liquidity, wallet-based customers, and open Web3 infrastructure become reachable from systems never designed for them. Internal approval flows stay permissioned; the asset itself can live and trade where the market already is.
Integration through APIs and middleware means your ERP, CRM, and reporting stack continue operating unchanged. Blockchain components handle verification, provenance, or settlement alongside them, which keeps the project scoped to a business case rather than a platform migration.
Starting at
$25,000
The figure above covers a baseline hybrid deployment; scope drives the final number.
What’s included:
Advanced interoperability mechanisms, custom protocol work, complex identity models, or sector-specific regulatory requirements are estimated individually.
The line between what stays permissioned and what goes public falls differently in every sector: a bank protects counterparty data, a manufacturer protects supplier terms, a hospital protects records outright. The domains below show where hybrid blockchain development tends to earn its place.
Order flow, client identities, and position data run on permissioned infrastructure. Issuance records, custody proofs, and token movements reference public chains, where users and auditors confirm them without asking the venue.
Interbank settlement and syndicated lending involve institutions that must see specific transactions and nothing more. Execution stays among onboarded participants; settlement finality and proof-of-reserve attestations can be published for auditors and clients.
Merchant terms, routing logic, and cardholder data have no business on an open ledger. Public rails still matter for cross-border flows and digital-asset settlement. Splitting the two keeps authorization private and reconciliation verifiable.
Policy terms are confidential, yet the fact that a policy existed on a given date often has to be proven. Permissioned networks move claims data between insurers, brokers, and reinsurers; timestamped commitments handle the proof.
Credit decisions rest on data no lender wants published. Origination inputs, scoring, and borrower records stay permissioned, while collateral status, repayment milestones, and tokenized participations surface only where investors and servicers need them.
A shopper scanning a product wants one answer: is this genuine? Behind that single public check sits a permissioned network where brands, suppliers, and distributors exchange data none of them wants published.
Multi-party collaboration breaks down the moment commercial terms become visible to everyone in the chain. Records are shared selectively among entitled parties, while a public anchor lets customs, insurers, or buyers confirm a document’s timing.
Medical records never belong on a public ledger. What can go public is evidence that a record exists, hasn’t been altered, or that consent was granted at a specific time. Permissioned networks carry the rest.
Wearables generate personal data that has to stay controlled, while reward schemes work better when points behave like real assets. Activity records remain permissioned and consent-bound; earned tokens live on a public chain.
A diploma is only worth something if a stranger can check it. Student files and grading stay inside institutional systems, while credential hashes on a public chain let employers verify a qualification themselves.
Deal documentation, valuations, and investor terms stay in a permissioned environment shared by brokers, lenders, and counsel. Ownership records and tokenized shares gain from public issuance, so investors verify holdings without a registrar.
Project documentation and inspection findings involve firms that cooperate on one site and compete for the next. Shared records are scoped by role; milestones, material provenance, and safety certifications can be anchored publicly.
Joint ventures bring together consortium members with competing interests and shared obligations. A permissioned network gives each operator visibility into what concerns it, while selective public verification supports third-party attestation without exposing commercial terms.
Supplier pricing is a competitive asset; ingredient origin is a selling point. Permissioned channels carry commercial data across franchise locations, each with its own scope, while a public authenticity check backs the menu’s sourcing claims.
A single booking passes through airlines, agencies, hotels, and payment providers that share a customer but not a system. Permissioned records reconcile the itinerary; public elements handle transferable tickets and loyalty assets.
Rights ownership, revenue splits, and contract terms stay between the parties who signed them. Distribution of the content itself works better in the open, where fans and secondary markets interact with assets directly.
Six stages, sequenced so that the hardest decision — what belongs on which layer — gets made with evidence rather than assumption. Each stage produces deliverables you can review, challenge, and use even if the project stops there.
Who initiates an action, who approves it, who may see the result, and who must never? Answering that for every process, alongside a full system inventory, shows which flows justify public exposure.
Deliverables
Topology comes next. Node counts, operators, consensus mechanism, identity schemes, and role definitions are fixed down to the channel level, together with the governance process for changing any of them later.
Deliverables
Business rules become executable logic. Specifications say which contracts hold state, which enforce permissions, and how proofs travel from the private side to the public one. Application architecture is drawn in parallel.
Deliverables
Nodes, contracts, middleware, enterprise connectors, and the portal your users actually touch get built in parallel tracks. Anchoring jobs and verification endpoints come online once the permissioned side has stabilized.
Deliverables
Assume a participant will try to read a channel they shouldn’t, or reconstruct private data from public artifacts. Contract audits, integration tests, and load testing run against that assumption before production.
Deliverables
Rollout is staged, usually with a limited participant set before the wider consortium joins. Monitoring then covers nodes, anchoring jobs, and integration endpoints, while the permission model evolves along a defined upgrade path.
Deliverables
Hybrid architectures rarely stay inside one discipline, and neither does our work. Four practice areas carry most of our client engagements, and they turn up together more often than separately.
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