Hybrid blockchain development services preview

Hybrid Blockchain Development Services

Keep operations private. Let anyone verify the record.

A contract stays private. The proof that it was signed does not. PixelPlex designs blockchain environments around that distinction, keeping sensitive execution inside a permissioned perimeter while selected records reach public infrastructure. Hybrid blockchain development starts with one question: where exactly does your boundary fall?

Challenges we solve

Number 1

You need public-chain trust without publishing client data

Confidential records stay inside permissioned nodes; only cryptographic hashes or attestations reach the public network. Anyone can confirm that a document existed and hasn’t been altered, while the document itself never leaves your infrastructure. Verification without disclosure, handled at the architecture level.

Number 2

Nobody outside your private network can verify anything

A closed ledger is trustworthy only to the organizations running it. Adding a public anchoring layer gives auditors, regulators, partners, and customers an independent reference point they can check themselves, without granting them access to your internal data or node infrastructure.

Number 3

Every participant group needs a different level of access

Suppliers see shipment events. Auditors see immutable histories. Customers see a single authenticity check. Role-based permissions, scoped identities, and separate data channels let one network serve all of them at once, with public-facing views exposing only what each audience is entitled to see.

Number 4

Your ERP and core banking have to stay in place

Nobody replaces working infrastructure for a database with better guarantees. API gateways, middleware, and event connectors let blockchain components sit alongside your ERP, CRM, or core banking stack, recording what needs recording while the systems you already depend on keep running.

Number 5

Public-chain fees and confirmation times don’t fit high-volume operations

Thousands of routine state changes a day do not belong on a fee-bearing public network. Everyday execution happens on permissioned infrastructure where throughput and cost are yours to control; only settlement events, checkpoints, or batched proofs go public, keeping on-chain spend proportional to actual business value.

Number 6

Auditors want proof, and your NDAs say otherwise

Selective disclosure resolves the conflict. Merkle proofs, commitment schemes, and permissioned read access let an auditor verify a specific record or an aggregate figure without opening the rest of the ledger. Confidentiality obligations stay intact, and the audit trail remains independently checkable.

Hybrid blockchain development services

Our service portfolio spans the full architecture: permissioned execution layers, public verification mechanisms, smart contract logic, user-facing apps, and the integration work that connects all of it to the enterprise systems.

Hybrid blockchain development services preview

Hybrid blockchain architecture & protocol development

Before writing code, we decide on node topology, consensus selection, data partitioning, and the rules governing how private and public layers talk to each other. Depending on requirements, that means configuring an existing framework, extending it, or engineering a protocol against your specific trust model.

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Hybrid blockchain consulting & solution design

Which processes justify public exposure? Which must stay permissioned, and who governs that decision after launch? Feasibility studies, architecture assessments, governance models, and infrastructure cost projections give you a defensible answer before budgets are committed, including the case for not using blockchain at all.

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Smart contract development for hybrid networks

Contracts written for this kind of architecture do more than move tokens. They enforce who may write to which channel, validate proofs submitted from the permissioned side, release assets once external conditions are met, and encode approval flows that would otherwise sit in a back office.

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Hybrid dApp development

Portals, dashboards, and mobile apps pull permissioned records and public-chain state into one interface, handling key management, identity, and transaction signing so that a procurement manager and a token holder each get a screen that makes sense for their job.

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Enterprise blockchain integration

Integration work connects blockchain components through APIs and middleware to whatever already carries your operations: ERP and core banking, CRM, payment rails, identity providers, and reporting platforms.

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Case studies

Public and private components appear in protocol work, enterprise contract systems, and multi-party supply chain networks. The three engagements below show how that architecture was actually implemented.

UTXO-based blockchain and dApp development platform

Qtum is an open-source hybrid blockchain application development platform: the UTXO model and Bitcoin core architecture underneath, an Account Abstraction Layer above acting as a bridge to multiple virtual machines, including the Ethereum Virtual Machine and x86 VM.

  • UTXO protocol, PoS v3.0 consensus
  • Account Abstraction Layer: EVM, x86
  • Decentralized Governance Protocol for parameters
  • Unita enterprise edition of Qtum
  • Web portal, explorer, mobile wallet
UTXO-based blockchain and dApp development platform case preview

Quorum blockchain-powered digital contract platform

    Blockchain
  • Enterprise
  • Telecommunications
  • Quorum
  • Solidity

Kazakhtelecom needed contract data its clients could trust without exposing internal systems. The platform runs on Quorum, a modified Ethereum core with full Solidity support, and uses its mechanism for dividing data into private and public data. Verification of public data is available to users outside the company while client records stay in private smart contracts.

  • Quorum network, modified internal consensus
  • Private smart contracts for registration
  • Document hashes and links on-chain
  • On-chain change history, bulk signing
  • OAuth 2.0 API gateway integration
Quorum blockchain-powered digital contract platform case preview

Blockchain supply chain and anti-counterfeit solution

Counterfeit detection depends on data that competitors shouldn’t see. Blockverify’s Graphene-based protocol supports both public and private storage, with access limited to specific groups of companies and third-party service providers.

  • Graphene-based enterprise blockchain protocol
  • Public and private storage options
  • Digital identities for all participants
  • NFC tag scanning via mobile
  • Web platform for tracking data
Blockchain supply chain and anti-counterfeit solution case preview

Why choose PixelPlex

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Deep blockchain architecture experience

Protocol-level work on UTXO and Proof-of-Stake systems, permissioned deployments on Quorum and Hyperledger, Graphene-based enterprise networks, EVM smart contracts, and public-chain applications — all of it in-house. Hybrid blockchain development draws on every one of those areas at once, which is exactly why fragmented teams struggle with it.

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Security engineered across network boundaries

The risk surface in these systems concentrates at the joints: bridge logic, anchoring endpoints, key custody, permission checks, and the API gateways between enterprise and ledger. Threat modeling addresses each boundary specifically, and smart contracts go through audit before anything touches a production network.

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End-to-end engineering beyond the ledger

A ledger on its own delivers nothing. Identity services, backend systems, APIs, data pipelines, dApp front ends, enterprise connectors, and the contracts tying them together ship from the same organization, so nobody is negotiating interfaces between three vendors halfway through the build.

1M+

smart contracts on mainnet

450+

projects completed

$1.2B

raised by our clients

50M

end-users onboarded across our clients’ dApps

0

exploits since day 1

3Unicorn icon

unicorns exceeding $1B in value

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    Top Clutch Blockchain Company New York City 2026

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    Top Clutch Tokenization Company Poland 2026

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Key benefits of hybrid blockchain development for your business

1.

Keep commercially sensitive data out of public view

Pricing terms, counterparty identities, contract text, and customer records remain on permissioned infrastructure you operate. What reaches the public network is a hash, a proof, or a status flag — enough to verify a claim, never enough to reconstruct the underlying data.

2.

Give outsiders something they can check without trusting you

Regulators, auditors, partners, and end customers gain an independently verifiable reference point. A tag scan, a hash lookup, or an explorer query confirms authenticity or timing on its own merits, which removes your company as the sole source of truth in every dispute.

3.

Decide who joins, who validates, and who votes

Membership rules, validator sets, upgrade rights, and dispute procedures are set by the operator or consortium rather than inherited from an anonymous network. Governance remains an internal business decision, documented in policy and enforced in code.

4.

Stop paying public-chain fees for internal bookkeeping

Routine operations execute where transactions cost nothing beyond your own infrastructure. Public-chain activity is reserved for events that genuinely need it (settlement, anchoring, asset issuance), so on-chain spending tracks business value instead of raw transaction volume.

5.

Connect enterprise processes to public digital asset ecosystems

Tokenized instruments, public liquidity, wallet-based customers, and open Web3 infrastructure become reachable from systems never designed for them. Internal approval flows stay permissioned; the asset itself can live and trade where the market already is.

6.

Add blockchain without a rip-and-replace program

Integration through APIs and middleware means your ERP, CRM, and reporting stack continue operating unchanged. Blockchain components handle verification, provenance, or settlement alongside them, which keeps the project scoped to a business case rather than a platform migration.

Cost of hybrid blockchain development

Starting at

$25,000

The figure above covers a baseline hybrid deployment; scope drives the final number.

What’s included:

  • Architecture & requirements discovery
  • Private/public network design
  • Smart contract engineering
  • API & enterprise integration
  • Testing & deployment

Advanced interoperability mechanisms, custom protocol work, complex identity models, or sector-specific regulatory requirements are estimated individually.

Hybrid blockchain development across domains

The line between what stays permissioned and what goes public falls differently in every sector: a bank protects counterparty data, a manufacturer protects supplier terms, a hospital protects records outright. The domains below show where hybrid blockchain development tends to earn its place.

FinTech

Order flow, client identities, and position data run on permissioned infrastructure. Issuance records, custody proofs, and token movements reference public chains, where users and auditors confirm them without asking the venue.

  • Permissioned order and position data
  • Public issuance and custody proofs
  • Tokenized instrument lifecycle management
  • Trading and reporting system integration
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FinTech

Banking

Interbank settlement and syndicated lending involve institutions that must see specific transactions and nothing more. Execution stays among onboarded participants; settlement finality and proof-of-reserve attestations can be published for auditors and clients.

  • Permissioned settlement between counterparties
  • Proof-based audit and reconciliation
  • Core banking API integration
  • Role-scoped treasury and compliance access
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Banking

Payments

Merchant terms, routing logic, and cardholder data have no business on an open ledger. Public rails still matter for cross-border flows and digital-asset settlement. Splitting the two keeps authorization private and reconciliation verifiable.

  • Private authorization and routing logic
  • Digital asset settlement options
  • Verifiable merchant reconciliation records
  • Existing gateway and ledger connection
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Payments

Insurance

Policy terms are confidential, yet the fact that a policy existed on a given date often has to be proven. Permissioned networks move claims data between insurers, brokers, and reinsurers; timestamped commitments handle the proof.

  • Permissioned claims data exchange
  • Timestamped policy and endorsement proofs
  • Parametric payouts in smart contracts
  • Reinsurance and subrogation audit trails
Learn about insurance software developmentmore-content
Insurance

Lending

Credit decisions rest on data no lender wants published. Origination inputs, scoring, and borrower records stay permissioned, while collateral status, repayment milestones, and tokenized participations surface only where investors and servicers need them.

  • Private origination and underwriting records
  • Verifiable collateral and repayment status
  • Tokenized loan participations for investors
  • Loan servicing platform integration
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Lending

Retail & eCommerce

A shopper scanning a product wants one answer: is this genuine? Behind that single public check sits a permissioned network where brands, suppliers, and distributors exchange data none of them wants published.

  • Consumer-facing authenticity verification
  • Private vendor data channels
  • Loyalty tokens with public transferability
  • Warranty records tied to products
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Retail & eCommerce

Supply chain & logistics

Multi-party collaboration breaks down the moment commercial terms become visible to everyone in the chain. Records are shared selectively among entitled parties, while a public anchor lets customs, insurers, or buyers confirm a document’s timing.

  • Role-scoped visibility for participants
  • Publicly anchored provenance records
  • Certificate and compliance document hashing
  • IoT and scanner handover data
Learn about logistics software developmentmore-content
Supply chain & logistics

Healthcare

Medical records never belong on a public ledger. What can go public is evidence that a record exists, hasn’t been altered, or that consent was granted at a specific time. Permissioned networks carry the rest.

  • Permissioned clinical data exchange
  • Consent records with verifiable timestamps
  • Integrity proofs for trial data
  • Access logging across participating organizations
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Healthcare

Fitness

Wearables generate personal data that has to stay controlled, while reward schemes work better when points behave like real assets. Activity records remain permissioned and consent-bound; earned tokens live on a public chain.

  • Consent-scoped activity data access
  • Transferable public reward tokens
  • Verifiable achievement and challenge records
  • Wearable and coaching platform integration
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Fitness

Education

A diploma is only worth something if a stranger can check it. Student files and grading stay inside institutional systems, while credential hashes on a public chain let employers verify a qualification themselves.

  • Publicly verifiable credential proofs
  • Permissioned student record management
  • Learner-controlled sharing of achievements
  • LMS and registrar system integration
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Education

Real estate

Deal documentation, valuations, and investor terms stay in a permissioned environment shared by brokers, lenders, and counsel. Ownership records and tokenized shares gain from public issuance, so investors verify holdings without a registrar.

  • Tokenized shares, public ownership records
  • Permissioned document rooms for deals
  • Verifiable title and transaction history
  • Investor onboarding with on-chain identity
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Real estate

Construction

Project documentation and inspection findings involve firms that cooperate on one site and compete for the next. Shared records are scoped by role; milestones, material provenance, and safety certifications can be anchored publicly.

  • Role-scoped document and drawing revisions
  • Anchored milestone and inspection records
  • Material provenance from supplier onward
  • Payment release on verified progress
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Construction

Oil & gas

Joint ventures bring together consortium members with competing interests and shared obligations. A permissioned network gives each operator visibility into what concerns it, while selective public verification supports third-party attestation without exposing commercial terms.

  • Consortium networks across operators
  • Tamper-evident equipment and maintenance history
  • Externally verifiable compliance evidence
  • Controlled joint-venture data sharing
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Oil & gas

Restaurant

Supplier pricing is a competitive asset; ingredient origin is a selling point. Permissioned channels carry commercial data across franchise locations, each with its own scope, while a public authenticity check backs the menu’s sourcing claims.

  • Private supplier pricing data
  • Public ingredient provenance proofs
  • Franchise-scoped access across locations
  • Loyalty balances redeemable across venues
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Restaurant

Travel

A single booking passes through airlines, agencies, hotels, and payment providers that share a customer but not a system. Permissioned records reconcile the itinerary; public elements handle transferable tickets and loyalty assets.

  • Multi-party booking reconciliation
  • Transferable tickets and vouchers on-chain
  • Loyalty points portable across partners
  • Verifiable refund and entitlement records
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Travel

Entertainment

Rights ownership, revenue splits, and contract terms stay between the parties who signed them. Distribution of the content itself works better in the open, where fans and secondary markets interact with assets directly.

  • Private rights and revenue-split agreements
  • Public ticketing and collectible issuance
  • Automated royalty distribution via contracts
  • Verifiable licensing and usage records
Learn about entertainment software developmentmore-content
Entertainment

Hybrid blockchain development process

Six stages, sequenced so that the hardest decision — what belongs on which layer — gets made with evidence rather than assumption. Each stage produces deliverables you can review, challenge, and use even if the project stops there.

Requirements & architecture discovery

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Network & permission model design

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Smart contract & application architecture

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Hybrid infrastructure engineering & integration

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Security, interoperability & performance testing

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Deployment, monitoring & evolution

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Requirements & architecture discovery

Who initiates an action, who approves it, who may see the result, and who must never? Answering that for every process, alongside a full system inventory, shows which flows justify public exposure.

Deliverables

  • Business workflow map
  • Public/private data matrix
  • Initial architecture proposal

Network & permission model design

Topology comes next. Node counts, operators, consensus mechanism, identity schemes, and role definitions are fixed down to the channel level, together with the governance process for changing any of them later.

Deliverables

  • Network topology and node operation plan
  • Identity and role specification
  • Consensus and governance model

Smart contract & application architecture

Business rules become executable logic. Specifications say which contracts hold state, which enforce permissions, and how proofs travel from the private side to the public one. Application architecture is drawn in parallel.

Deliverables

  • Smart contract specifications
  • Cross-layer data flow design
  • Application and API architecture

Hybrid infrastructure engineering & integration

Nodes, contracts, middleware, enterprise connectors, and the portal your users actually touch get built in parallel tracks. Anchoring jobs and verification endpoints come online once the permissioned side has stabilized.

Deliverables

  • Deployed network environments
  • Smart contracts and backend services
  • Enterprise integration layer

Security, interoperability & performance testing

Assume a participant will try to read a channel they shouldn’t, or reconstruct private data from public artifacts. Contract audits, integration tests, and load testing run against that assumption before production.

Deliverables

  • Smart contract audit report
  • Permission and data exposure test results
  • Performance and load testing findings

Deployment, monitoring & evolution

Rollout is staged, usually with a limited participant set before the wider consortium joins. Monitoring then covers nodes, anchoring jobs, and integration endpoints, while the permission model evolves along a defined upgrade path.

Deliverables

  • Production deployment and runbooks
  • Monitoring and alerting setup
  • Upgrade and participant onboarding procedures

Our signature domains

Hybrid architectures rarely stay inside one discipline, and neither does our work. Four practice areas carry most of our client engagements, and they turn up together more often than separately.

Blockchain

Protocol engineering, consensus work, wallet infrastructure, and exchange systems are built here rather than subcontracted. That range covers everything from a Layer 1 design decision down to the interface a trader logs into every morning.
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Blockchain domain background

Tokenization

A real estate fund wants fractional investors. A utility wants carbon credits that can actually be traded. Turning an asset (physical or digital) into something issuable, transferable, and administrable is the engineering problem sitting behind both.
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Tokenization domain background

Data science

Operational data accumulates far faster than anyone reads it. Warehousing, modeling, and visualization convert those records into dashboards that answer the questions leadership is actually asking, instead of reports nobody opens twice.
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Data science domain background

Machine learning

Flagging a fraudulent transaction, classifying an image, drafting a response, forecasting demand — each becomes an automatic function inside your product once the right model is trained, deployed, and monitored. Building and integrating those models is the work.
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Machine learning domain background

Your journey with PixelPlex starts here

STEP 1

Reach out – no pressure

  • Drop us a line, call, or fill out our form. Tell us what's on your mind, no obligation.
STEP 2

Deep dive: consultation

  • Let's discuss your goals, budget, and timeline. We want to fully grasp your vision and needs.
STEP 3

Project plan & estimate

  • Receive a clear roadmap, scope of work, and investment estimate.
STEP 4

Kickoff & development

  • Once aligned, we’ll sign the agreement and launch your project.

FAQ

What is hybrid blockchain development?

It’s the design and engineering of systems that combine permissioned or private blockchain components with public blockchain components. Sensitive execution and data stay under your control, while selected proofs, assets, or interactions sit on public infrastructure. Each element is placed deliberately, according to its trust, cost, and visibility profile.

How is a hybrid blockchain different from a private blockchain?

In private blockchain development, only authorized nodes participate. Nothing outside the network can independently verify its contents. A hybrid architecture keeps that controlled environment and adds a public component (anchored hashes, issued tokens, verification endpoints) so external parties can confirm specific facts without joining the network or trusting its operator.

How is it different from a consortium blockchain?

A consortium blockchain is governed jointly by several organizations, yet it stays permissioned end to end. Hybrid architecture is a question of where data and execution live, not who governs. The two frequently combine: a consortium network handling private operations, with a public layer serving verification to parties outside the consortium.

What data should remain private and what can go public?

Personal data, commercial terms, contract text, and anything covered by confidentiality obligations stay off public ledgers entirely — encryption on a public chain is not a substitute for keeping data off it. Hashes, timestamps, status flags, aggregate figures, token balances, and verification results are usually publishable, subject to a re-identification review.

Can hybrid blockchain integrate with existing enterprise software?

Yes, and in most cases it should. API gateways, middleware, and event-driven connectors link ledger components to ERP, CRM, core banking, identity providers, and data platforms. On the Kazakhtelecom project, an OAuth 2.0 API gateway connected the client’s existing system to the blockchain platform instead of replacing it.

Can smart contracts operate across public and private components?

A single contract runs on a single network, but coordinated contract systems span both. Private contracts handle confidential state and permissions; public contracts hold assets or verification logic. Proofs, hashes, and signed messages pass between them through relayers, oracles, or bridges — each carrying security assumptions worth examining closely before selection.

Which industries benefit most?

Sectors with confidential multi-party workflows plus an external verification need: financial services, supply chain and logistics, healthcare, real estate, energy, and regulated manufacturing. The recurring pattern is a group of organizations that must cooperate on shared records while shielding commercial or personal data from each other and from the public.

How is hybrid blockchain security handled?

Most of the risk concentrates where the two environments meet. A hybrid blockchain development company should threat-model bridges, anchoring processes, key custody, and API boundaries specifically, audit every smart contract before deployment, and test whether public artifacts can be used to infer private data. Access reviews and network monitoring continue after launch.

How long does development take?

Timelines depend on protocol choice, the number of integrations, contract complexity, and how many organizations must agree on governance before anything is built. Discovery and architecture design always precede implementation. We provide a stage-by-stage schedule once discovery is complete and the public/private split and integration scope are actually defined.

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