Blockchain platforms we build on

Cardano development Structured financial logic is Cardano’s strongest angle here. Plutus supports custom property token rules, while Marlowe can model financial agreements around real estate investments. Cardano development

Canton development Institutional real estate often requires shared workflows without shared visibility. As an official Canton partner, PixelPlex uses Daml to keep sensitive transactions accessible only to the parties involved. Canton development

Polkadot development Cross-chain access makes Polkadot relevant when property assets need to interact beyond one ecosystem. Substrate provides the application-specific logic, while Polkadot connects it with other networks. Polkadot development

Ethereum development A mature tokenization ecosystem makes Ethereum a common default for blockchain for real estate development. Standard frameworks like ERC-3643 allow developers to encode investor restriction logic directly into the asset contract. Ethereum development

Hyperledger development Private consortium models are where Hyperledger Fabric stands out. Known participants can share property records or transaction workflows on one permissioned ledger without exposing them publicly. Hyperledger development

Solana development High throughput gives Solana an edge when fractional ownership creates frequent on-chain activity. Large investor bases can transact without making each ownership update a heavy operation. Solana development

BNB Chain development Cost-efficient EVM execution is the main advantage for property products with recurring blockchain transactions. Existing Ethereum tooling can also carry over without introducing an entirely new contract environment. BNB Chain development

Polygon development Lower-cost Ethereum scaling makes Polygon especially practical for fractional property investment. It enables high-frequency transfers and dividend distributions without incurring heavy EVM gas fees. Polygon development

Flow development Investor experience is a stronger reason to consider Flow than raw infrastructure alone. Cadence handles digital asset logic underneath, leaving room for an accessible property investment application on top. Flow development

Bitcoin development Bitcoin makes sense when it serves as the value or settlement layer. Layer 2 engineering can add richer property transaction workflows without overloading the base chain. Bitcoin development

TON development Telegram distribution is TON’s distinctive advantage. As an official TON Foundation partner, PixelPlex combines Tact or FunC contracts with Mini Apps that can bring property investment flows into a familiar interface. TON development

Hedera development Verifiable asset history is a natural fit for Hedera. As an official Hedera partner, PixelPlex can use native token services or consensus capabilities for digital property assets and auditable ownership events. Hedera development

INTMAX development INTMAX is an option when Ethereum security is desirable but heavy on-chain activity would become costly. Its stateless zkRollup model moves much of the data burden away from the base layer.

Daml development Complex ownership relationships are where Daml becomes valuable. Rights can be modeled separately for investors or operators, with each participant seeing only the agreements relevant to them. Daml development

Substrate development Full control over network rules makes Substrate useful when standard chains can’t express the property model. PixelPlex specifically applies it to real estate investment and property title use cases. Substrate development

Algorand development Fast finality gives property platforms certainty over when ownership changes become irreversible. That matters when subsequent investor actions depend on a transaction being fully settled first. Algorand development

Avalanche development Avalanche gives projects more control when a shared public network is not enough. Dedicated infrastructure can define its own operating rules while still supporting smart contracts for property transactions. Avalanche development

Stellar development Stellar becomes relevant when cross-border money movement is central to the product. Its payment-focused infrastructure can simplify how international investors fund or receive value from tokenized property investments. Stellar development