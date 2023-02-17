Real estate is built on trust, ownership, and capital, but the systems behind it are still often slow and fragmented. Our blockchain real estate software development gives those relationships a more programmable way to work without changing what makes the asset valuable.
Because fractional ownership can represent SPV equity, debt, or rental income, each structure demands a distinct setup. As a blockchain real estate development company, PixelPlex defines your investment framework before building the token architecture.
KYC rules and transfer restrictions shape your entire product flow. We build these controls into the core architecture early so regulatory checks run automatically without requiring costly rework later.
A token only holds value if local laws recognize what it represents. We design the on-chain asset layer around your specific legal framework, keeping digital tokens firmly tethered to actual investor rights.
Real estate buyers expect a smooth, familiar onboarding process. By combining simplified wallet setup with fiat payment options, we keep complex blockchain mechanics working quietly behind the scenes.
Replacing your CRM, banking rails, or accounting software is rarely practical. Custom APIs connect your existing tech stack directly to the ledger, so blockchain for real estate development can record ownership while daily operations continue uninterrupted.
Distribution and transfer mechanics affect the platform long after the initial token sale. PixelPlex plans that lifecycle early, with smart contract logic for eligible payouts, ownership updates, and controlled secondary transfers.
Tokenized property is a financial product with software around it. These are the layers our blockchain real estate software development covers, from the rights model through to the platform your investors log into.
Turn property interests, SPV equity, or debt into digital tokens through tokenization platform development. The platform handles issuance from the start and keeps ownership records updated as holdings change hands.
Build a fundraising portal with STO development tailored to your onboarding and compliance needs. Built-in verification guides eligible investors from registration to token allocation.
Automate property-specific logic with PixelPlex smart contract development services. We build contracts that handle rental distributions or enforce sale conditions, reducing manual work across investor transactions.
Bring blockchain functionality into your existing infrastructure with reliable blockchain integration. Custom APIs connect on-chain data with the business systems already supporting your operations.
Develop a connected product around your blockchain infrastructure with real estate software development. Investor-facing experiences link naturally to internal operations, giving both sides a clearer way to manage digital property assets.
Anyone can pitch a token model. Our blockchain real estate software development produces the systems that handle real capital, enforce compliance, and power live property platforms.
Launched in just three months, Cyndicate gives investors fractional access to real estate through a complete STO platform covering onboarding through secondary trading.
Luxury resort shares were turned into digital investment assets through an Ethereum-based STO platform built for the Swiss market and connected to banking infrastructure.
A blockchain platform for fractional investment in US housing funds. PixelPlex defined the Polygon architecture and security token model, turning the concept into a development-ready roadmap.
PixelPlex’s in-house STO platform gives businesses a ready-made foundation for launching branded security token marketplaces. It covers the primary investment flow from asset listing to investor onboarding, with setup available in 2–4 weeks.
Behind every finished product is a working relationship that made it possible. These are the experiences our clients chose to share.
Co-Founder & COO, Uforika
PixelPlex has not only helped us with our smart contract functionality, but they’ve also helped us get those smart contracts audited. Their team has also helped us scope, design, and build a custom wallet and a marketplace for buying and selling NFTs. The most successful result of our engagement is that PixelPlex has created a fully working prototype from scratch.
Co-Founder, Circularr, Ltd
What really stands out about PixelPlex is their deep understanding of blockchain technologies, solutions, and assets. Through their knowledge and experience, they help us understand the pitfalls, benefits, and drawbacks of every framework and approach. It doesn’t feel like they’re a third-party contractor; they’re like an extension of our own team.
Ernst & Young AG
From the beginning, they were leading us in the right direction. PixelPlex knew a lot about using blockchain technology, the platforms, and how to integrate that in the process. They showed us how we really should use the platform and the benefits the platform really gives us.
PixelPlex starts with established RWA tokenization infrastructure rather than building from zero. The framework adapts to your property model and supports the full ownership lifecycle.
Property tokens can represent high-value rights, so unrestricted transfers create real risk. ERC-3643-style controls, allowlisting, and KYC/AML checks help limit transactions to eligible participants.
As an official Canton and Hedera partner, PixelPlex brings protocol-level expertise to real estate tokenization projects that need privacy or controlled asset transfers.
1M+
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450+
projects completed
$1.2B
raised by our clients
50M
end-users onboarded across our clients’ dApps
0
exploits since day 1
3
unicorns exceeding $1B in value
Top Clutch Blockchain Company New York City 2026
Top Clutch Tokenization Company New York City 2026
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Divide high-value property interests into smaller positions that more investors can access. Lower entry sizes can broaden participation without changing the underlying asset.
Pay rental income or other returns according to predefined contract logic instead of running every distribution manually. Payout calculations follow current tokenized holdings, cutting down on repetitive administrative tasks.
Track tokenized holdings from the same ledger where ownership changes occur. Each eligible transfer updates the record automatically, reducing the reconciliation work that grows with a larger investor base.
Give holders a controlled route to transfer their positions before the underlying property is sold. Tokenization can make secondary activity easier to support, although actual liquidity still depends on market demand.
Structure property investment around tokenized equity, debt, or income rights. This gives developers and asset owners more flexibility in how they shape investment opportunities.
Starting at
$40,000
Building a production-ready platform takes more than choosing a blockchain. Our blockchain real estate development services define the architecture upfront and shape the scope around your property model and regulatory requirements.
What's included:
In blockchain for real estate development, the starting point is the legal rights the investor actually receives, and the architecture gets built around them. That keeps the build aligned with compliance requirements and grounded in how your business actually operates.
Everything starts with the asset behind the token. We define whether investors receive SPV equity, debt, income rights, or another interest so the platform reflects your intended investment structure.
Next, we map who can access the platform and under what conditions. Eligibility rules shape onboarding early, so compliance requirements become part of the product instead of a late-stage fix.
The network is selected around the actual product requirements. Privacy needs and transaction economics help determine what belongs on-chain, what stays off-chain, and how both environments stay connected.
Once the rules are clear, we move into smart contract development and encode them into executable logic. Contracts govern token issuance and permitted transfers, then handle distributions according to the chosen investment model.
Now the product takes shape for the people using it. Investor journeys and internal management tools are built around the blockchain layer, making everyday interactions clear without exposing unnecessary technical complexity.
The final stage connects the platform with the systems surrounding the real estate operation. After security checks and integration testing, the product moves into production with monitoring in place.
Structured financial logic is Cardano’s strongest angle here. Plutus supports custom property token rules, while Marlowe can model financial agreements around real estate investments.
Institutional real estate often requires shared workflows without shared visibility. As an official Canton partner, PixelPlex uses Daml to keep sensitive transactions accessible only to the parties involved.
Cross-chain access makes Polkadot relevant when property assets need to interact beyond one ecosystem. Substrate provides the application-specific logic, while Polkadot connects it with other networks.
A mature tokenization ecosystem makes Ethereum a common default for blockchain for real estate development. Standard frameworks like ERC-3643 allow developers to encode investor restriction logic directly into the asset contract.
Private consortium models are where Hyperledger Fabric stands out. Known participants can share property records or transaction workflows on one permissioned ledger without exposing them publicly.
High throughput gives Solana an edge when fractional ownership creates frequent on-chain activity. Large investor bases can transact without making each ownership update a heavy operation.
Cost-efficient EVM execution is the main advantage for property products with recurring blockchain transactions. Existing Ethereum tooling can also carry over without introducing an entirely new contract environment.
Lower-cost Ethereum scaling makes Polygon especially practical for fractional property investment. It enables high-frequency transfers and dividend distributions without incurring heavy EVM gas fees.
Investor experience is a stronger reason to consider Flow than raw infrastructure alone. Cadence handles digital asset logic underneath, leaving room for an accessible property investment application on top.
Bitcoin makes sense when it serves as the value or settlement layer. Layer 2 engineering can add richer property transaction workflows without overloading the base chain.
Telegram distribution is TON’s distinctive advantage. As an official TON Foundation partner, PixelPlex combines Tact or FunC contracts with Mini Apps that can bring property investment flows into a familiar interface.
Verifiable asset history is a natural fit for Hedera. As an official Hedera partner, PixelPlex can use native token services or consensus capabilities for digital property assets and auditable ownership events.
INTMAX is an option when Ethereum security is desirable but heavy on-chain activity would become costly. Its stateless zkRollup model moves much of the data burden away from the base layer.
Complex ownership relationships are where Daml becomes valuable. Rights can be modeled separately for investors or operators, with each participant seeing only the agreements relevant to them.
Full control over network rules makes Substrate useful when standard chains can’t express the property model. PixelPlex specifically applies it to real estate investment and property title use cases.
Fast finality gives property platforms certainty over when ownership changes become irreversible. That matters when subsequent investor actions depend on a transaction being fully settled first.
Avalanche gives projects more control when a shared public network is not enough. Dedicated infrastructure can define its own operating rules while still supporting smart contracts for property transactions.
Stellar becomes relevant when cross-border money movement is central to the product. Its payment-focused infrastructure can simplify how international investors fund or receive value from tokenized property investments.
Solidity is the natural contract layer for EVM-based real estate products. It lets developers encode ownership restrictions or distribution rules directly into contracts, with testing focused on the paths that move valuable assets.
From infrastructure to intelligent property analytics, PixelPlex covers the full range of blockchain technology for real estate development. We bring these capabilities together around the needs of each platform.
Blockchain is reshaping how real estate can be owned, financed, and managed. Explore our latest insights on the technologies and market shifts driving that change.
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