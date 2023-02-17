Blockchain real estate development services background

Blockchain Real Estate Development Services

Take the friction out of property investment without taking the real estate out of it

Real estate is built on trust, ownership, and capital, but the systems behind it are still often slow and fragmented. Our blockchain real estate software development gives those relationships a more programmable way to work without changing what makes the asset valuable.

Challenges we solve

Number 1

Struggling to turn your real estate idea into a workable token model?

Because fractional ownership can represent SPV equity, debt, or rental income, each structure demands a distinct setup. As a blockchain real estate development company, PixelPlex defines your investment framework before building the token architecture.

Number 2

Unsure how to build compliance into the platform?

KYC rules and transfer restrictions shape your entire product flow. We build these controls into the core architecture early so regulatory checks run automatically without requiring costly rework later.

Number 3

Worried your token model won’t match real-world property rights?

A token only holds value if local laws recognize what it represents. We design the on-chain asset layer around your specific legal framework, keeping digital tokens firmly tethered to actual investor rights.

Number 4

Concerned Web3 complexity could put traditional investors off?

Real estate buyers expect a smooth, familiar onboarding process. By combining simplified wallet setup with fiat payment options, we keep complex blockchain mechanics working quietly behind the scenes.

Number 5

Not sure how blockchain will fit into your existing business infrastructure?

Replacing your CRM, banking rails, or accounting software is rarely practical. Custom APIs connect your existing tech stack directly to the ledger, so blockchain for real estate development can record ownership while daily operations continue uninterrupted.

Number 6

Unsure how to support payouts and secondary trading as the platform grows?

Distribution and transfer mechanics affect the platform long after the initial token sale. PixelPlex plans that lifecycle early, with smart contract logic for eligible payouts, ownership updates, and controlled secondary transfers.

Core blockchain real estate development services

Tokenized property is a financial product with software around it. These are the layers our blockchain real estate software development covers, from the rights model through to the platform your investors log into.

Core blockchain real estate development services

Real estate tokenization platforms

Turn property interests, SPV equity, or debt into digital tokens through tokenization platform development. The platform handles issuance from the start and keeps ownership records updated as holdings change hands.

Security token offering development

Build a fundraising portal with STO development tailored to your onboarding and compliance needs. Built-in verification guides eligible investors from registration to token allocation.

Property smart contract engineering

Automate property-specific logic with PixelPlex smart contract development services. We build contracts that handle rental distributions or enforce sale conditions, reducing manual work across investor transactions.

Blockchain integration services

Bring blockchain functionality into your existing infrastructure with reliable blockchain integration. Custom APIs connect on-chain data with the business systems already supporting your operations.

Real estate software development

Develop a connected product around your blockchain infrastructure with real estate software development. Investor-facing experiences link naturally to internal operations, giving both sides a clearer way to manage digital property assets.

Case studies

Anyone can pitch a token model. Our blockchain real estate software development produces the systems that handle real capital, enforce compliance, and power live property platforms.

Real estate tokenization platform

Launched in just three months, Cyndicate gives investors fractional access to real estate through a complete STO platform covering onboarding through secondary trading.

  • Full STO platform delivered in 3 months
  • $CYND8 security token for dividend-based returns
  • $CYND utility token supporting platform participation
  • Web3Auth wallet connection with third-party KYC
  • Secondary-market trading for tokenized positions
The illustration of real estate tokenization platform project

Security token offering platform and ecosystem

Luxury resort shares were turned into digital investment assets through an Ethereum-based STO platform built for the Swiss market and connected to banking infrastructure.

  • Ethereum smart contract for tokenized shares
  • KYC/AML checks covering investor eligibility
  • Investor dashboard for contributions and dividends
  • Built-in investment calculator for share allocation
  • Integration with one of the largest Swiss banks
The illustration of security token offering platform and ecosystem project

Fractional real estate STO platform consulting

A blockchain platform for fractional investment in US housing funds. PixelPlex defined the Polygon architecture and security token model, turning the concept into a development-ready roadmap.

  • Polygon selected as the target blockchain
  • 3 security-token implementation models evaluated
  • KYC/AML whitelist logic designed for token transfers
  • Card and bank-transfer investment flows mapped
  • Microservice architecture with required integrations defined
The illustration of fractional real estate STO platform consulting project

White-label STO platform for RWA tokenization

  • RWA tokenization
    • STO
  • White-label
  • 2–4 week setup
  • Ethereum + Solana

PixelPlex’s in-house STO platform gives businesses a ready-made foundation for launching branded security token marketplaces. It covers the primary investment flow from asset listing to investor onboarding, with setup available in 2–4 weeks.

  • White-label platform setup in 2–4 weeks
  • $1.2B+ capital supported by PixelPlex tokenization solutions
  • SumSub KYC/AML with VerifyInvestor accreditation checks
  • Tangany custodial wallets with Web3Auth non-custodial access
  • Integrated fiat and crypto payment gateway
The illustration of white-label STO platform for RWA tokenization project

Clients’ reviews

Behind every finished product is a working relationship that made it possible. These are the experiences our clients chose to share.

Adam Greenwood, Co-Founder & COO

Adam Greenwood

Co-Founder & COO, Uforika

PixelPlex has not only helped us with our smart contract functionality, but they’ve also helped us get those smart contracts audited. Their team has also helped us scope, design, and build a custom wallet and a marketplace for buying and selling NFTs. The most successful result of our engagement is that PixelPlex has created a fully working prototype from scratch.

5.0Rating 5.0
Clutch
Eric Vogel, Co-Founder

Eric Vogel

Co-Founder, Circularr, Ltd

What really stands out about PixelPlex is their deep understanding of blockchain technologies, solutions, and assets. Through their knowledge and experience, they help us understand the pitfalls, benefits, and drawbacks of every framework and approach. It doesn’t feel like they’re a third-party contractor; they’re like an extension of our own team.

5.0Rating 5.0
Clutch
Senior Manager

Senior Manager

Ernst & Young AG

From the beginning, they were leading us in the right direction. PixelPlex knew a lot about using blockchain technology, the platforms, and how to integrate that in the process. They showed us how we really should use the platform and the benefits the platform really gives us.

4.5Rating 4.5
Clutch

Why work with PixelPlex

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Modular RWA framework adapted for real estate

PixelPlex starts with established RWA tokenization infrastructure rather than building from zero. The framework adapts to your property model and supports the full ownership lifecycle.

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Security built into token ownership

Property tokens can represent high-value rights, so unrestricted transfers create real risk. ERC-3643-style controls, allowlisting, and KYC/AML checks help limit transactions to eligible participants.

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Official protocol partnerships

As an official Canton and Hedera partner, PixelPlex brings protocol-level expertise to real estate tokenization projects that need privacy or controlled asset transfers.

1M+

smart contracts on mainnet

450+

projects completed

$1.2B

raised by our clients

50M

end-users onboarded across our clients’ dApps

0

exploits since day 1

3Unicorn icon

unicorns exceeding $1B in value

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    Top Clutch Blockchain Company New York City 2026

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    Top Clutch Tokenization Company New York City 2026

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    Top Clutch Smart Contract Development Company New York City 2026

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    Top Clutch Web3 Development Warsaw 2026

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    Top Clutch Cybersecurity Company New York City 2026

Key benefits of blockchain real estate development for your business

1.

Fractional access to property investment

Divide high-value property interests into smaller positions that more investors can access. Lower entry sizes can broaden participation without changing the underlying asset.

2.

Automated income distribution

Pay rental income or other returns according to predefined contract logic instead of running every distribution manually. Payout calculations follow current tokenized holdings, cutting down on repetitive administrative tasks.

3.

Ownership records that update with transfers

Track tokenized holdings from the same ledger where ownership changes occur. Each eligible transfer updates the record automatically, reducing the reconciliation work that grows with a larger investor base.

4.

Wider secondary-market options

Give holders a controlled route to transfer their positions before the underlying property is sold. Tokenization can make secondary activity easier to support, although actual liquidity still depends on market demand.

5.

More flexible ways to raise capital

Structure property investment around tokenized equity, debt, or income rights. This gives developers and asset owners more flexibility in how they shape investment opportunities.

Cost of blockchain real estate development services

Starting at

$40,000

Building a production-ready platform takes more than choosing a blockchain. Our blockchain real estate development services define the architecture upfront and shape the scope around your property model and regulatory requirements.

What's included:

  • Property tokenization model scoping
  • Blockchain system architecture planning
  • Smart contract logic design
  • Investor onboarding flow mapping
  • Third-party integration strategy

Our development process

In blockchain for real estate development, the starting point is the legal rights the investor actually receives, and the architecture gets built around them. That keeps the build aligned with compliance requirements and grounded in how your business actually operates.

Asset rights definition

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Investor compliance modeling

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Blockchain architecture design

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Smart contract engineering

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Platform development

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Integration, security, launch

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Asset rights definition

Everything starts with the asset behind the token. We define whether investors receive SPV equity, debt, income rights, or another interest so the platform reflects your intended investment structure.

  • Property rights structure model
  • Tokenization feasibility assessment report
  • Asset risk analysis overview

Investor compliance modeling

Next, we map who can access the platform and under what conditions. Eligibility rules shape onboarding early, so compliance requirements become part of the product instead of a late-stage fix.

  • Investor eligibility framework model
  • Transfer restriction ruleset
  • KYC/AML workflow architecture

Blockchain architecture design

The network is selected around the actual product requirements. Privacy needs and transaction economics help determine what belongs on-chain, what stays off-chain, and how both environments stay connected.

  • Blockchain network selection report
  • On-chain/off-chain data architecture
  • Technical infrastructure blueprint

Smart contract engineering

Once the rules are clear, we move into smart contract development and encode them into executable logic. Contracts govern token issuance and permitted transfers, then handle distributions according to the chosen investment model.

  • Production smart contract codebase
  • Transaction rule logic setup
  • Automated testing coverage report

Platform development

Now the product takes shape for the people using it. Investor journeys and internal management tools are built around the blockchain layer, making everyday interactions clear without exposing unnecessary technical complexity.

  • Investor platform interface
  • User onboarding workflow setup
  • Platform administration dashboard

Integration, security, launch

The final stage connects the platform with the systems surrounding the real estate operation. After security checks and integration testing, the product moves into production with monitoring in place.

  • External system integration setup
  • Smart contract security report
  • Production deployment support package

Blockchain platforms we build on

Cardano

Cardano development

Structured financial logic is Cardano’s strongest angle here. Plutus supports custom property token rules, while Marlowe can model financial agreements around real estate investments.

Cardano development
Canton Network

Canton development

Institutional real estate often requires shared workflows without shared visibility. As an official Canton partner, PixelPlex uses Daml to keep sensitive transactions accessible only to the parties involved.

Canton development
Polkadot

Polkadot development

Cross-chain access makes Polkadot relevant when property assets need to interact beyond one ecosystem. Substrate provides the application-specific logic, while Polkadot connects it with other networks.

Polkadot development
Ethereum

Ethereum development

A mature tokenization ecosystem makes Ethereum a common default for blockchain for real estate development. Standard frameworks like ERC-3643 allow developers to encode investor restriction logic directly into the asset contract.

Ethereum development
Hyperledger

Hyperledger development

Private consortium models are where Hyperledger Fabric stands out. Known participants can share property records or transaction workflows on one permissioned ledger without exposing them publicly.

Hyperledger development
Solana

Solana development

High throughput gives Solana an edge when fractional ownership creates frequent on-chain activity. Large investor bases can transact without making each ownership update a heavy operation.

Solana development
BNB Chain

BNB Chain development

Cost-efficient EVM execution is the main advantage for property products with recurring blockchain transactions. Existing Ethereum tooling can also carry over without introducing an entirely new contract environment.

BNB Chain development
Polygon

Polygon development

Lower-cost Ethereum scaling makes Polygon especially practical for fractional property investment. It enables high-frequency transfers and dividend distributions without incurring heavy EVM gas fees.

Polygon development
Flow

Flow development

Investor experience is a stronger reason to consider Flow than raw infrastructure alone. Cadence handles digital asset logic underneath, leaving room for an accessible property investment application on top.

Flow development
Bitcoin

Bitcoin development

Bitcoin makes sense when it serves as the value or settlement layer. Layer 2 engineering can add richer property transaction workflows without overloading the base chain.

Bitcoin development
TON

TON development

Telegram distribution is TON’s distinctive advantage. As an official TON Foundation partner, PixelPlex combines Tact or FunC contracts with Mini Apps that can bring property investment flows into a familiar interface.

TON development
Hedera

Hedera development

Verifiable asset history is a natural fit for Hedera. As an official Hedera partner, PixelPlex can use native token services or consensus capabilities for digital property assets and auditable ownership events.

Hedera development
INTMAX

INTMAX development

INTMAX is an option when Ethereum security is desirable but heavy on-chain activity would become costly. Its stateless zkRollup model moves much of the data burden away from the base layer.

Daml

Daml development

Complex ownership relationships are where Daml becomes valuable. Rights can be modeled separately for investors or operators, with each participant seeing only the agreements relevant to them.

Daml development
Substrate

Substrate development

Full control over network rules makes Substrate useful when standard chains can’t express the property model. PixelPlex specifically applies it to real estate investment and property title use cases.

Substrate development
Algorand

Algorand development

Fast finality gives property platforms certainty over when ownership changes become irreversible. That matters when subsequent investor actions depend on a transaction being fully settled first.

Algorand development
Avalanche

Avalanche development

Avalanche gives projects more control when a shared public network is not enough. Dedicated infrastructure can define its own operating rules while still supporting smart contracts for property transactions.

Avalanche development
Stellar

Stellar development

Stellar becomes relevant when cross-border money movement is central to the product. Its payment-focused infrastructure can simplify how international investors fund or receive value from tokenized property investments.

Stellar development
Solidity

Solidity development

Solidity is the natural contract layer for EVM-based real estate products. It lets developers encode ownership restrictions or distribution rules directly into contracts, with testing focused on the paths that move valuable assets.

Solidity development

Our signature domains

From infrastructure to intelligent property analytics, PixelPlex covers the full range of blockchain technology for real estate development. We bring these capabilities together around the needs of each platform.

Blockchain

Create a shared transaction layer where ownership changes and investor actions are recorded on-chain. Smart contracts automate predefined rules, giving every transaction a traceable history.
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Blockchain domain background

Tokenization

Turn property interests into programmable digital assets that can support fractional investment. Eligibility controls and transfer restrictions stay connected to the token throughout its lifecycle.
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Tokenization domain background

Data science

Bring scattered property and financial data into one clear picture. Analytics can surface portfolio performance and investor distributions, helping teams make decisions from current operational data.
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Data science domain background

Machine learning

Reduce manual property analysis with models built around real estate data. ML supports valuation or yield forecasting, while document intelligence extracts key details from leases.
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Machine learning domain background

Your journey with PixelPlex starts here

STEP 1

Reach out – no pressure

  • Drop us a line, call, or fill out our form. Tell us what's on your mind, no obligation.
STEP 2

Deep dive: consultation

  • Let's discuss your goals, budget, and timeline. We want to fully grasp your vision and needs.
STEP 3

Project plan & estimate

  • Receive a clear roadmap, scope of work, and investment estimate.
STEP 4

Kickoff & development

  • Once aligned, we’ll sign the agreement and launch your project.

FAQ

Does a property token give someone direct legal ownership of the building?

Not necessarily. Depending on the structure and jurisdiction, a token may represent SPV equity, debt, income rights, or a registered fractional property interest. Blockchain for real estate development starts from the legal rights the investor actually receives, and the architecture is built around them.

How do you handle regulatory compliance and securities rules on-chain?

In blockchain for real estate development, tokenization doesn't remove the applicable securities requirements when property tokens qualify as securities. Standards such as ERC-3643 can connect verified investor identities to transfer rules, blocking transactions when the required eligibility conditions are not met.

How do investors receive rental income and profits?

With blockchain real estate software development, smart contracts can calculate each holder’s entitlement and automate on-chain distributions. Stablecoins move directly on-chain, while fiat payouts require banking or payment integrations.

Can investors sell their property tokens to someone else?

Yes, when the investment structure and applicable rules allow secondary transfers. By leveraging blockchain for real estate development, smart contract controls can verify buyer eligibility before a transaction proceeds, supporting controlled P2P transfers or secondary-market trading.

What happens if an investor loses access to their digital wallet?

Recovery can be built into permissioned token architecture. ERC-3643, for example, allows an authorized agent to move an investor’s security tokens from a lost wallet to a new verified address while preserving an on-chain recovery record.

Explore our insights

Blockchain is reshaping how real estate can be owned, financed, and managed. Explore our latest insights on the technologies and market shifts driving that change.

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