A claim can be obvious long before the paperwork catches up. In blockchain insurance development, trusted data can move the right workflow forward instead of sending it through another manual queue. PixelPlex builds the smart contracts and infrastructure behind that shift.
Policy triggers and automated payouts can benefit from smart contracts. Sensitive customer files usually belong off-chain. We separate the two early so blockchain handles the workflows where shared trust actually adds value.
Blockchain only helps when it fits existing insurance workflows. We connect on-chain logic with the systems your teams already use, so it supports daily operations instead of creating another layer to manage.
Sensitive records shouldn’t live directly on an immutable ledger. Hybrid architecture keeps customer files off-chain while cryptographic proofs preserve traceability without revealing the underlying data.
Smart contracts act on the external data they receive. We design oracle integrations with source validation and fallback logic, reducing the risk of one faulty feed triggering the wrong payout.
Once smart-contract logic controls value, small errors can become expensive. PixelPlex combines automated scanning with manual code review to uncover weaknesses before production deployment.
A flight delay can follow a clear rule, while disputed claims still need human judgment. We design hybrid workflows that automate deterministic cases and keep complex exceptions available for adjuster review.
Blockchain insurance development lives or dies on one thing: converting a complex underwriting model into code you can rely on. PixelPlex builds custom Web3 infrastructure designed around your specific compliance needs.
Build web and mobile insurance platforms through our insurance software development services, covering policy and claims workflows with blockchain integration where it adds practical value.
Build policy logic through our smart contract development services, then validate it with a thorough smart contract audit. Scenario testing and security reviews expose vulnerabilities or logic gaps before real policy funds move on-chain.
Establish permissioned networks for enterprise consortiums through custom private blockchain development. Granular rules allow authorized partners to share trusted operational records without exposing sensitive business workflows to a public ledger.
Connect smart contracts and wallet protocols to the decentralized infrastructure behind them through tailored Web3 app development. Custom interfaces handle wallet signatures and blockchain interactions behind the scenes, keeping the experience familiar for policyholders.
Strengthen underwriting with AI models that evaluate risk from historical claims and behavioral data. Add machine learning for fraud detection to flag suspicious patterns before they turn into costly payouts.
Tokenize eligible insurance-linked assets or risk participation rights with tokenization platform development. Smart contracts define holder rights and transfer rules, giving each digital position a traceable lifecycle on-chain.
We turn blockchain capabilities into insurance products built around specific business models. From event-triggered coverage to multi-party reinsurance, each solution tackles a different part of how risk is distributed and managed.
Create policies that respond directly to measurable events such as weather conditions or travel disruptions. Trusted external data confirms the trigger, allowing eligible payouts to start without the usual claims investigation.
Move straightforward claims through validation and settlement with less manual handling. Predefined rules help determine what happens next at each stage, giving policyholders faster decisions and insurers a clearer audit trail.
Create member-funded insurance pools where participants share selected risks instead of relying entirely on a traditional carrier model. Contributions and claim decisions follow transparent rules built into the platform.
Coordinate ceded risks between insurers and reinsurers through a shared transactional environment. Both sides work from consistent records, making changes to exposure easier to track and reducing reconciliation across separate systems.
Issue verifiable digital evidence of active coverage instead of relying on static certificates. Authorized parties can confirm policy status when needed, reducing manual checks and making proof harder to alter or misuse.
Claims are messy, customer data is sensitive, and multiple parties rarely work from the same record. As a blockchain insurance development company, PixelPlex turns those challenges into working infrastructure.
A confidential claims platform that detects overlap between settlement positions without revealing either side’s figures. When positions meet, the system automatically calculates the settlement and generates a binding certificate.
A reusable KYC platform built around Canton’s privacy model. Two custom Daml contracts manage verification proofs and user consent, while Sumsub handles the underlying identity check.
A Hyperledger Fabric platform for issuing and managing sensitive documents across permissioned participants. Chaincode controls document actions while encryption and tiered access protect the underlying records.
Behind every launch is a client who saw the hard decisions and messy middle up close, so here’s what they say about building with PixelPlex.
Co-Founder & COO, Uforika
PixelPlex has not only helped us with our smart contract functionality, but they’ve also helped us get those smart contracts audited. Their team has also helped us scope, design, and build a custom wallet and a marketplace for buying and selling NFTs. The most successful result of our engagement is that PixelPlex has created a fully working prototype from scratch.
Co-Founder, Circularr, Ltd
What really stands out about PixelPlex is their deep understanding of blockchain technologies, solutions, and assets. Through their knowledge and experience, they help us understand the pitfalls, benefits, and drawbacks of every framework and approach. It doesn’t feel like they’re a third-party contractor; they’re like an extension of our own team.
Ernst & Young AG
From the beginning, they were leading us in the right direction. PixelPlex knew a lot about using blockchain technology, the platforms, and how to integrate that in the process. They showed us how we really should use the platform and the benefits the platform really gives us.
Our blockchain insurance solutions development starts with the insurance model itself. PixelPlex turns underwriting logic into Web3 architecture that fits real operations instead of forcing them into a generic blockchain setup.
When a smart contract controls payout funds, there's no room for a logic error. PixelPlex designs, tests, and audits smart contracts in-house, pairing automated scanning with manual code reviews before live deployment.
As an official Canton Network partner, PixelPlex builds permissioned ledgers for regulated financial environments. You get institutional architecture that keeps policy data strictly private while automating multi-party trust.
1M+
smart contracts on mainnet
450+
projects completed
$1.2B
raised by our clients
50M
end-users onboarded across our clients’ dApps
0
exploits since day 1
3
unicorns exceeding $1B in value
Top Clutch Blockchain Company New York City 2026
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Move straightforward claims forward as soon as predefined conditions are verified. For high-volume coverage with clear triggers, smart contracts can reduce the routine checks that normally send every case through a manual queue.
Give approved participants access to the same trusted transaction history. Insurers or reinsurers no longer need to compare separate versions of every policy event before they can move the process forward.
Prove that a policy record or document existed without putting the sensitive file itself on-chain. Cryptographic proofs preserve a traceable history while personal information remains in controlled off-chain storage.
Keep shared insurance workflows moving without relying on long chains of emails or manual approvals. Permissioned ledger logic gives authorized organizations a consistent view of what has happened and what comes next.
Turn measurable real-world events into new insurance flows. Oracle-connected smart contracts make it possible to build parametric products where predefined conditions can drive claim decisions automatically.
Starting at
$40,000
Launch with a clear roadmap tailored to your policy workflows. The scope of our blockchain insurance development services depends on platform complexity and how deeply blockchain connects with existing systems.
What's included:
Our blockchain insurance development services process resolves key insurance and architecture decisions early, reducing technical and operational risk before the build moves forward.
In blockchain insurance development, business value and workflow feasibility come before ledger selection. This keeps the architecture tied to a genuine operational need rather than a technical assumption.
Deliverables
We map how the policy works in practice, defining claim triggers and payout rules before any contract code is written. Exception paths are identified early so automation doesn’t break when a case needs human review.
Deliverables
Data privacy requirements dictate what lives on-chain versus off-chain. Once that line is drawn, granular permission controls enforce it, keeping sensitive policy records protected while ledgers stay synchronized.
Deliverables
Policy rules and eligibility criteria become self-executing code in this phase. Extensive scenario testing verifies how state changes and payout triggers perform across edge cases.
Deliverables
Reliable smart contracts depend on trusted inputs. External oracle feeds stream real-world event data into payout logic, while custom APIs bridge on-chain workflows directly to legacy platforms.
Deliverables
Final mainnet launch follows automated scanning and manual code review. Controlled rollout and active monitoring support a stable production release.
Deliverables
Plutus and Marlowe expertise lets PixelPlex engineer structured policy logic on Cardano. Smart contract audits plus third-party integrations support the wider insurance product.
As an official Canton partner, PixelPlex builds privacy-sensitive multi-party applications around Daml workflows. The approach fits claims or reinsurance shared between known institutions.
Custom Substrate engineering covers parachains and EVM deployment. API layers keep specialized insurance logic connected to external systems.
PixelPlex delivers Ethereum smart contracts and full dApps with audit support. The stack suits Web3-native coverage and event-driven insurance products.
Fabric-based delivery gives PixelPlex control over permissioned enterprise workflows. Custom chaincode can model insurance processes restricted to approved organizations.
Our Solana capability combines smart contract engineering with dedicated audit support. Efficient execution suits products with frequent on-chain insurance activity.
EVM-compatible contract engineering comes with structured testing before deployment. Lower execution costs can support insurance products with frequent contract interactions.
Existing applications can integrate with Polygon without rebuilding the entire stack. PixelPlex also delivers the smart contract layer for lower-cost EVM insurance workflows.
Cadence smart contract development sits alongside full dApp engineering. That combination turns blockchain policy logic into a usable customer-facing insurance product.
PixelPlex extends Bitcoin products through Layer 2 engineering and application development. Insurance around Bitcoin-native value can gain functionality without pushing everything onto the base layer.
As an official TON Foundation partner, PixelPlex builds FunC or Tact contracts plus Telegram Mini Apps. That experience supports lightweight insurance journeys inside Telegram.
PixelPlex is an official Hedera partner through its relationship with The Hashgraph Association. Hedera Consensus Service can support verifiable insurance event histories without storing every source file on-chain.
Stateless zkRollup engineering gives PixelPlex another way to scale Ethereum-based products. Reduced on-chain storage suits insurance workflows with heavier transaction activity.
Rights and obligations sit at the center of PixelPlex’s Daml engineering. The model maps naturally to insurance agreements with different participant permissions.
PixelPlex can engineer custom Substrate parachains when standard network rules don’t fit. Cross-chain bridges keep those insurance ecosystems connected.
PixelPlex combines Algorand application development with smart contract delivery. Efficient execution can support products with frequent policy events.
Dedicated network engineering gives insurers more control over the operating environment. PixelPlex also develops the contracts and applications running on Avalanche.
Payment-focused engineering is central to PixelPlex’s Stellar capability. It fits insurance models involving cross-border premiums or claim settlement.
PixelPlex engineers Solidity contracts around custom insurance logic and security requirements. Structured testing helps validate critical execution paths before policy funds depend on them.
Blockchain executes the rules, while tokenization structures the risk. Data science interprets claim records, and machine learning flags cases that need a closer look. Together, they automate the parts of a policy that can truly run on their own.
Before another policy rule becomes code, it helps to know where the architecture can go wrong. Explore our deeper takes on building blockchain products that have to work in the real world.
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