Blockchain platforms we build on

Cardano development Plutus and Marlowe expertise lets PixelPlex engineer structured policy logic on Cardano. Smart contract audits plus third-party integrations support the wider insurance product. Cardano development

Canton development As an official Canton partner, PixelPlex builds privacy-sensitive multi-party applications around Daml workflows. The approach fits claims or reinsurance shared between known institutions. Canton development

Polkadot development Custom Substrate engineering covers parachains and EVM deployment. API layers keep specialized insurance logic connected to external systems. Polkadot development

Ethereum development PixelPlex delivers Ethereum smart contracts and full dApps with audit support. The stack suits Web3-native coverage and event-driven insurance products. Ethereum development

Hyperledger development Fabric-based delivery gives PixelPlex control over permissioned enterprise workflows. Custom chaincode can model insurance processes restricted to approved organizations. Hyperledger development

Solana development Our Solana capability combines smart contract engineering with dedicated audit support. Efficient execution suits products with frequent on-chain insurance activity. Solana development

BNB Chain development EVM-compatible contract engineering comes with structured testing before deployment. Lower execution costs can support insurance products with frequent contract interactions. BNB Chain development

Polygon development Existing applications can integrate with Polygon without rebuilding the entire stack. PixelPlex also delivers the smart contract layer for lower-cost EVM insurance workflows. Polygon development

Flow development Cadence smart contract development sits alongside full dApp engineering. That combination turns blockchain policy logic into a usable customer-facing insurance product. Flow development

Bitcoin development PixelPlex extends Bitcoin products through Layer 2 engineering and application development. Insurance around Bitcoin-native value can gain functionality without pushing everything onto the base layer. Bitcoin development

TON development As an official TON Foundation partner, PixelPlex builds FunC or Tact contracts plus Telegram Mini Apps. That experience supports lightweight insurance journeys inside Telegram. TON development

Hedera development PixelPlex is an official Hedera partner through its relationship with The Hashgraph Association. Hedera Consensus Service can support verifiable insurance event histories without storing every source file on-chain. Hedera development

INTMAX development Stateless zkRollup engineering gives PixelPlex another way to scale Ethereum-based products. Reduced on-chain storage suits insurance workflows with heavier transaction activity.

Daml development Rights and obligations sit at the center of PixelPlex’s Daml engineering. The model maps naturally to insurance agreements with different participant permissions. Daml development

Substrate development PixelPlex can engineer custom Substrate parachains when standard network rules don’t fit. Cross-chain bridges keep those insurance ecosystems connected. Substrate development

Algorand development PixelPlex combines Algorand application development with smart contract delivery. Efficient execution can support products with frequent policy events. Algorand development

Avalanche development Dedicated network engineering gives insurers more control over the operating environment. PixelPlex also develops the contracts and applications running on Avalanche. Avalanche development

Stellar development Payment-focused engineering is central to PixelPlex’s Stellar capability. It fits insurance models involving cross-border premiums or claim settlement. Stellar development