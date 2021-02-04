Blockchain insurance development services background

Blockchain Insurance Development Services

You bring the insurance mechanics – we’ll bring the Web3 muscle

A claim can be obvious long before the paperwork catches up. In blockchain insurance development, trusted data can move the right workflow forward instead of sending it through another manual queue. PixelPlex builds the smart contracts and infrastructure behind that shift.

See portfolio

Challenges we solve

Number 1

Not sure which insurance processes actually belong on-chain?

Policy triggers and automated payouts can benefit from smart contracts. Sensitive customer files usually belong off-chain. We separate the two early so blockchain handles the workflows where shared trust actually adds value.

Number 2

Worried blockchain will add complexity instead of fixing it?

Blockchain only helps when it fits existing insurance workflows. We connect on-chain logic with the systems your teams already use, so it supports daily operations instead of creating another layer to manage.

Number 3

Need blockchain traceability without exposing claims data?

Sensitive records shouldn’t live directly on an immutable ledger. Hybrid architecture keeps customer files off-chain while cryptographic proofs preserve traceability without revealing the underlying data.

Number 4

Dealing with unreliable data in automated payout flows?

Smart contracts act on the external data they receive. We design oracle integrations with source validation and fallback logic, reducing the risk of one faulty feed triggering the wrong payout.

Number 5

Worried one contract bug could put reserves at risk?

Once smart-contract logic controls value, small errors can become expensive. PixelPlex combines automated scanning with manual code review to uncover weaknesses before production deployment.

Number 6

Stuck with claims too complex for rigid smart contract rules?

A flight delay can follow a clear rule, while disputed claims still need human judgment. We design hybrid workflows that automate deterministic cases and keep complex exceptions available for adjuster review.

Core blockchain insurance development services

Blockchain insurance development lives or dies on one thing: converting a complex underwriting model into code you can rely on. PixelPlex builds custom Web3 infrastructure designed around your specific compliance needs.

Core blockchain insurance development services

End-to-end insurance software development

Build web and mobile insurance platforms through our insurance software development services, covering policy and claims workflows with blockchain integration where it adds practical value.

Insurance smart contract development

Build policy logic through our smart contract development services, then validate it with a thorough smart contract audit. Scenario testing and security reviews expose vulnerabilities or logic gaps before real policy funds move on-chain.

Private blockchain network development

Establish permissioned networks for enterprise consortiums through custom private blockchain development. Granular rules allow authorized partners to share trusted operational records without exposing sensitive business workflows to a public ledger.

Web3 insurance app development

Connect smart contracts and wallet protocols to the decentralized infrastructure behind them through tailored Web3 app development. Custom interfaces handle wallet signatures and blockchain interactions behind the scenes, keeping the experience familiar for policyholders.

AI underwriting and fraud detection

Strengthen underwriting with AI models that evaluate risk from historical claims and behavioral data. Add machine learning for fraud detection to flag suspicious patterns before they turn into costly payouts.

Insurance asset and risk tokenization

Tokenize eligible insurance-linked assets or risk participation rights with tokenization platform development. Smart contracts define holder rights and transfer rules, giving each digital position a traceable lifecycle on-chain.

Blockchain insurance solutions we build

We turn blockchain capabilities into insurance products built around specific business models. From event-triggered coverage to multi-party reinsurance, each solution tackles a different part of how risk is distributed and managed.

Parametric insurance platform development

Create policies that respond directly to measurable events such as weather conditions or travel disruptions. Trusted external data confirms the trigger, allowing eligible payouts to start without the usual claims investigation.

Claims automation platforms

Move straightforward claims through validation and settlement with less manual handling. Predefined rules help determine what happens next at each stage, giving policyholders faster decisions and insurers a clearer audit trail.

Decentralized P2P insurance platforms

Create member-funded insurance pools where participants share selected risks instead of relying entirely on a traditional carrier model. Contributions and claim decisions follow transparent rules built into the platform.

Blockchain reinsurance platforms

Coordinate ceded risks between insurers and reinsurers through a shared transactional environment. Both sides work from consistent records, making changes to exposure easier to track and reducing reconciliation across separate systems.

Digital proof of insurance platforms

Issue verifiable digital evidence of active coverage instead of relying on static certificates. Authorized parties can confirm policy status when needed, reducing manual checks and making proof harder to alter or misuse.

Case studies

Claims are messy, customer data is sensitive, and multiple parties rarely work from the same record. As a blockchain insurance development company, PixelPlex turns those challenges into working infrastructure.

Secure insurance claims settlement platform

  • Insurance
  • Claims settlement
  • Automation
  • Encryption
  • Web platform

A confidential claims platform that detects overlap between settlement positions without revealing either side’s figures. When positions meet, the system automatically calculates the settlement and generates a binding certificate.

  • Confidential settlement offers and demands
  • Automated overlap detection between positions
  • Midpoint settlement amount calculation
  • Two-factor protected platform access
  • Automated binding settlement certificates
StreamSettle case study

KYC platform for Canton identification

A reusable KYC platform built around Canton’s privacy model. Two custom Daml contracts manage verification proofs and user consent, while Sumsub handles the underlying identity check.

  • Up to 60% lower drop-off with reusable KYC under 2 minutes
  • Two custom Daml contracts managing privacy consent
  • Canton Coin rewards minted for verified users
  • Sumsub integration reducing repeat verification costs
  • API-first MVP delivered in just 2.5 months
5N ID case study

Intuitive blockchain document notarization solution

A Hyperledger Fabric platform for issuing and managing sensitive documents across permissioned participants. Chaincode controls document actions while encryption and tiered access protect the underlying records.

  • Hyperledger Fabric peer-to-peer network
  • Built-in chaincode smart contract logic
  • Multi-tier role-based access controls
  • Document data encryption and hashing
  • Transaction evaluation under 200 milliseconds
NotaryLedger case study

Clients’ reviews

Behind every launch is a client who saw the hard decisions and messy middle up close, so here’s what they say about building with PixelPlex.

Adam Greenwood, Co-Founder & COO

Adam Greenwood

Co-Founder & COO, Uforika

PixelPlex has not only helped us with our smart contract functionality, but they’ve also helped us get those smart contracts audited. Their team has also helped us scope, design, and build a custom wallet and a marketplace for buying and selling NFTs. The most successful result of our engagement is that PixelPlex has created a fully working prototype from scratch.

5.0Rating 5.0
Clutch
Eric Vogel, Co-Founder

Eric Vogel

Co-Founder, Circularr, Ltd

What really stands out about PixelPlex is their deep understanding of blockchain technologies, solutions, and assets. Through their knowledge and experience, they help us understand the pitfalls, benefits, and drawbacks of every framework and approach. It doesn’t feel like they’re a third-party contractor; they’re like an extension of our own team.

5.0Rating 5.0
Clutch
Senior Manager

Senior Manager

Ernst & Young AG

From the beginning, they were leading us in the right direction. PixelPlex knew a lot about using blockchain technology, the platforms, and how to integrate that in the process. They showed us how we really should use the platform and the benefits the platform really gives us.

4.5Rating 4.5
Clutch

Why work with PixelPlex

file icon

Insurance-first blockchain engineering

Our blockchain insurance solutions development starts with the insurance model itself. PixelPlex turns underwriting logic into Web3 architecture that fits real operations instead of forcing them into a generic blockchain setup.

shield icon

Production-ready smart contract rigor

When a smart contract controls payout funds, there's no room for a logic error. PixelPlex designs, tests, and audits smart contracts in-house, pairing automated scanning with manual code reviews before live deployment.

partnership icon

Canton Network and institutional DLT expertise

As an official Canton Network partner, PixelPlex builds permissioned ledgers for regulated financial environments. You get institutional architecture that keeps policy data strictly private while automating multi-party trust.

1M+

smart contracts on mainnet

450+

projects completed

$1.2B

raised by our clients

50M

end-users onboarded across our clients’ dApps

0

exploits since day 1

3Unicorn icon

unicorns exceeding $1B in value

  • clutch badge

    Top Clutch Blockchain Company New York City 2026

  • clutch badge

    Top Clutch Smart Contract Development Company New York City 2026

  • clutch badge

    Top Clutch Cybersecurity Company New York City 2026

  • clutch badge

    Top Clutch Web3 Development Warsaw 2026

  • clutch badge

    Top Clutch Big Data Compliance Fraud Risk Management Company Warsaw 2026

Key benefits of blockchain insurance development for your business

1.

Faster claims resolution

Move straightforward claims forward as soon as predefined conditions are verified. For high-volume coverage with clear triggers, smart contracts can reduce the routine checks that normally send every case through a manual queue.

2.

Less partner reconciliation

Give approved participants access to the same trusted transaction history. Insurers or reinsurers no longer need to compare separate versions of every policy event before they can move the process forward.

3.

Auditability without exposing customer data

Prove that a policy record or document existed without putting the sensitive file itself on-chain. Cryptographic proofs preserve a traceable history while personal information remains in controlled off-chain storage.

4.

Faster multi-party coordination

Keep shared insurance workflows moving without relying on long chains of emails or manual approvals. Permissioned ledger logic gives authorized organizations a consistent view of what has happened and what comes next.

5.

More flexible coverage models

Turn measurable real-world events into new insurance flows. Oracle-connected smart contracts make it possible to build parametric products where predefined conditions can drive claim decisions automatically.

Cost of blockchain insurance development services

Starting at

$40,000

Launch with a clear roadmap tailored to your policy workflows. The scope of our blockchain insurance development services depends on platform complexity and how deeply blockchain connects with existing systems.

What's included:

  • Insurance workflow scoping
  • On-chain architecture planning
  • Smart contract logic design
  • Oracle integration strategy
  • Security testing preparation

Our development process

Our blockchain insurance development services process resolves key insurance and architecture decisions early, reducing technical and operational risk before the build moves forward.

1. Use case validation

arrow

2. Insurance workflow mapping

arrow

3. On-chain architecture design

arrow

4. Smart contract engineering

arrow

5. Oracle and system integration

arrow

6. Security verification and deployment

arrow

Use case validation

In blockchain insurance development, business value and workflow feasibility come before ledger selection. This keeps the architecture tied to a genuine operational need rather than a technical assumption.

Deliverables

  • Feasibility assessment
  • Workflow analysis
  • Operational risk overview

Insurance workflow mapping

We map how the policy works in practice, defining claim triggers and payout rules before any contract code is written. Exception paths are identified early so automation doesn’t break when a case needs human review.

Deliverables

  • Detailed policy lifecycle blueprint
  • User role access permission model
  • Defined payout trigger specifications

On-chain architecture design

Data privacy requirements dictate what lives on-chain versus off-chain. Once that line is drawn, granular permission controls enforce it, keeping sensitive policy records protected while ledgers stay synchronized.

Deliverables

  • Hybrid enterprise architecture blueprint
  • Data privacy classification framework
  • Target blockchain network strategy

Smart contract engineering

Policy rules and eligibility criteria become self-executing code in this phase. Extensive scenario testing verifies how state changes and payout triggers perform across edge cases.

Deliverables

  • Smart contract architecture blueprint
  • Production smart contract codebase
  • Automated test coverage report

Oracle and system integration

Reliable smart contracts depend on trusted inputs. External oracle feeds stream real-world event data into payout logic, while custom APIs bridge on-chain workflows directly to legacy platforms.

Deliverables

  • Validated oracle feed setup
  • Custom API middleware connections
  • System fallback recovery rules

Security verification and deployment

Final mainnet launch follows automated scanning and manual code review. Controlled rollout and active monitoring support a stable production release.

Deliverables

  • Audit findings with a remediation log
  • Verified contract addresses and deployment record
  • On-chain monitoring and alerting rules

Blockchain platforms we build on

Cardano

Cardano development

Plutus and Marlowe expertise lets PixelPlex engineer structured policy logic on Cardano. Smart contract audits plus third-party integrations support the wider insurance product.

Cardano development
Canton

Canton development

As an official Canton partner, PixelPlex builds privacy-sensitive multi-party applications around Daml workflows. The approach fits claims or reinsurance shared between known institutions.

Canton development
Polkadot

Polkadot development

Custom Substrate engineering covers parachains and EVM deployment. API layers keep specialized insurance logic connected to external systems.

Polkadot development
Ethereum

Ethereum development

PixelPlex delivers Ethereum smart contracts and full dApps with audit support. The stack suits Web3-native coverage and event-driven insurance products.

Ethereum development
Hyperledger

Hyperledger development

Fabric-based delivery gives PixelPlex control over permissioned enterprise workflows. Custom chaincode can model insurance processes restricted to approved organizations.

Hyperledger development
Solana

Solana development

Our Solana capability combines smart contract engineering with dedicated audit support. Efficient execution suits products with frequent on-chain insurance activity.

Solana development
BNB Chain

BNB Chain development

EVM-compatible contract engineering comes with structured testing before deployment. Lower execution costs can support insurance products with frequent contract interactions.

BNB Chain development
Polygon

Polygon development

Existing applications can integrate with Polygon without rebuilding the entire stack. PixelPlex also delivers the smart contract layer for lower-cost EVM insurance workflows.

Polygon development
Flow

Flow development

Cadence smart contract development sits alongside full dApp engineering. That combination turns blockchain policy logic into a usable customer-facing insurance product.

Flow development
Bitcoin

Bitcoin development

PixelPlex extends Bitcoin products through Layer 2 engineering and application development. Insurance around Bitcoin-native value can gain functionality without pushing everything onto the base layer.

Bitcoin development
TON

TON development

As an official TON Foundation partner, PixelPlex builds FunC or Tact contracts plus Telegram Mini Apps. That experience supports lightweight insurance journeys inside Telegram.

TON development
Hedera

Hedera development

PixelPlex is an official Hedera partner through its relationship with The Hashgraph Association. Hedera Consensus Service can support verifiable insurance event histories without storing every source file on-chain.

Hedera development
INTMAX

INTMAX development

Stateless zkRollup engineering gives PixelPlex another way to scale Ethereum-based products. Reduced on-chain storage suits insurance workflows with heavier transaction activity.

Daml

Daml development

Rights and obligations sit at the center of PixelPlex’s Daml engineering. The model maps naturally to insurance agreements with different participant permissions.

Daml development
Substrate

Substrate development

PixelPlex can engineer custom Substrate parachains when standard network rules don’t fit. Cross-chain bridges keep those insurance ecosystems connected.

Substrate development
Algorand

Algorand development

PixelPlex combines Algorand application development with smart contract delivery. Efficient execution can support products with frequent policy events.

Algorand development
Avalanche

Avalanche development

Dedicated network engineering gives insurers more control over the operating environment. PixelPlex also develops the contracts and applications running on Avalanche.

Avalanche development
Stellar

Stellar development

Payment-focused engineering is central to PixelPlex’s Stellar capability. It fits insurance models involving cross-border premiums or claim settlement.

Stellar development
Solidity

Solidity development

PixelPlex engineers Solidity contracts around custom insurance logic and security requirements. Structured testing helps validate critical execution paths before policy funds depend on them.

Solidity development

Our signature domains

Blockchain executes the rules, while tokenization structures the risk. Data science interprets claim records, and machine learning flags cases that need a closer look. Together, they automate the parts of a policy that can truly run on their own.

Blockchain

Smart contracts and private networks sit at the core of PixelPlex’s blockchain delivery. They connect with existing enterprise systems so insurers can automate selected workflows without rebuilding the whole stack.
Explore blockchain development servicesmore-content
Blockchain domain background

Tokenization

For products tied to digital assets or programmable rights, PixelPlex builds tokenization platforms with ownership controls and lifecycle logic. Coverage can then follow the asset as its status changes.
Explore tokenization servicesmore-content
Tokenization domain background

Data science

Insurance data becomes more useful once claims and policy records are structured for analysis. PixelPlex builds data layers that turn those records into clearer operational signals.
Explore data science development servicesmore-content
Data science domain background

Machine learning

Claims anomaly detection and fraudulent billing analysis are practical ML use cases PixelPlex already supports. Models surface suspicious cases while smart contracts handle deterministic rules.
Explore machine learning servicesmore-content
Machine learning domain background

Your journey with PixelPlex starts here

STEP 1

Reach out – no pressure

  • Drop us a line, call, or fill out our form. Tell us what's on your mind, no obligation.
STEP 2

Deep dive: consultation

  • Let's discuss your goals, budget, and timeline. We want to fully grasp your vision and needs.
STEP 3

Project plan & estimate

  • Receive a clear roadmap, scope of work, and investment estimate.
STEP 4

Kickoff & development

  • Once aligned, we’ll sign the agreement and launch your project.

FAQ

What types of insurance products benefit most from blockchain?

As a blockchain insurance development company, PixelPlex sees the strongest fit where policy terms depend on objective, verifiable conditions. Parametric insurance is a prime example, with events such as flight delays or weather thresholds triggering automated payouts. Reinsurance and crypto-native coverage can also benefit from a shared ledger.

Does our whole insurance business have to move on-chain?

Not at all. The architecture that actually works in insurance is usually hybrid. Your current software keeps managing customer data and front-end portals, while the blockchain operates behind the scenes to execute automated policy logic and log immutable audit trails.

How do you handle private customer data on an immutable blockchain?

In blockchain insurance development, immutability and privacy law pull in opposite directions, so that tension gets resolved in the architecture. Sensitive personal data stays off-chain in encrypted storage, while cryptographic proofs go on the ledger instead. The system can verify a policy is authentic without the ledger ever holding the customer's information.

Can a smart contract handle a disputed claim?

Smart contracts handle deterministic claims where data gives a clear yes-or-no answer, like a grounded flight or a sensor reading. For subjective claims requiring human evaluation, we build escalation workflows that route edge cases straight to human adjusters.

Does blockchain actually prevent insurance fraud?

Blockchain makes recorded data harder to alter after the fact, but it can’t stop bad data from being submitted initially. We address this by pairing the ledger with oracle verification and machine learning to flag suspicious activity before records trigger further action.

Explore our insights

Before another policy rule becomes code, it helps to know where the architecture can go wrong. Explore our deeper takes on building blockchain products that have to work in the real world.

More articles

Check out our blockchain services

Blockchain Development
Web3 Development
Protocols
Enterprise Blockchain Development
Blockchain Consulting
Crypto Payment Solutions
Cryptocurrency Exchange Development
Private Blockchain Development
Smart Contract Development
Tokenization Services
Cryptocurrency Development
Articles & news about blockchain