STO Consulting Services

Many security token projects begin with a strong asset and an unclear path. As an STO consulting company, PixelPlex helps issuer teams test the model, define token and investor requirements, and choose an architecture before anyone plans the build.
A token only reflects rights that legal documents already define. When dividend, voting, or redemption terms stay vague, developers have nothing concrete to encode. Our consultants map each agreed right to token behavior and the holder data it requires.
Building a platform first and testing the business case later is an expensive order of work. Feasibility analysis looks at the asset, target investors, issuance costs, and servicing effort, so the decision to proceed rests on stated assumptions.
Legal advisers may define who can invest, yet the product still needs rules for every screen and transaction. Those agreed requirements become onboarding steps, eligibility checks, and permissions that decide which investor actions the platform allows or blocks.
Teams sometimes pick a network because it is popular. Later they discover it handles permissioned transfers or private data poorly. Architecture should follow the offering's access, transfer, and reporting rules, so protocol comparison begins after those rules exist.
A token keeps generating operational work long after issuance. Take transfer restrictions: someone must approve secondary transfers, handle investors who lose eligibility, and keep the register consistent. Settling these rules early prevents a costly redesign after launch.
A schedule looks firm until the KYC provider or custodian turns out to have undocumented API limits. Mapping each integration and naming the party responsible for it reveals which dependencies could delay delivery and which decisions remain open.
Each engagement ends with decisions and documents your team can act on, whether development follows with PixelPlex or another vendor. The six areas below can be booked individually or combined, depending on how mature your offering model already is.
Before any platform budget is approved, the offering idea needs testing. Consultants examine the asset, the investor audience, business assumptions, and project boundaries. The summary then recommends whether to proceed, adjust the model, or pause until key questions are answered.
What does each token entitle its holder to? Working from your agreed term sheet, we turn token rights into product requirements and model distribution scenarios. Every economic input is labeled as an assumption your finance team can challenge.
Requirements agreed with your legal and compliance specialists become concrete product flows. They define how investors register, how KYC and accreditation checks confirm eligibility, and which actions stay blocked until verification is complete or renewed.
Architecture recommendations start from your requirements for access, privacy, and transaction volume. The resulting blueprint separates on-chain logic from off-chain services. It also lists every external dependency, from identity providers to custody and payment partners.
Contract requirements are written down before any code exists, covering roles, administrative permissions, transfer conditions, and recovery procedures. A verification plan describes how critical scenarios will be tested. A formal audit of finished contracts remains a separate engagement.
The final step turns findings into a delivery plan. MVP priorities, effort estimates, and handover documentation give an engineering team a clear starting point, so implementation begins from agreed scope instead of an open-ended brief.
These four projects cover different stages of security token work. One was a pure consulting engagement, two involved building STO platforms, and one involved tokenization engineering on Bitcoin Cash. Each card describes what the PixelPlex team actually did.
A US real estate startup planned a platform for fractional investment in housing funds. PixelPlex consultants defined its long-term vision, mapped the architecture, recommended Polygon and a tech stack, and analyzed integrations, risks, and dependencies before development began.
Cyndicate wanted qualified participants to invest in multi-family real estate and fitness facilities. PixelPlex designed tokenomics that separate a dividend-oriented security token from a utility token for platform engagement, then launched the platform within three months.
A resort group in Bali planned an equity sale through a security token offering. PixelPlex developed Ethereum token contracts, an offering website, and an investor dashboard with KYC and AML checks, then integrated the solution with a Swiss bank's ecosystem.
Obito needed a way to tokenize real-world assets without layers of intermediaries. PixelPlex built a server mechanism that embeds token parameters into Bitcoin Cash transaction outputs, a backend for BCH transactions, and a web interface for issuing assets.
Advice from an STO consulting company is easier to trust when its engineers have built issuance platforms, investor dashboards, and token contracts. PixelPlex consultants know how a requirement behaves once it reaches code, so plans reflect real implementation constraints.
Every conclusion is written down in a form others can review. Your lawyers can check how agreed terms appear in product rules. Compliance staff can follow the onboarding logic, while developers receive specifications they can estimate against.
Consulting results define what the first release must include and what can wait. They also show which checks still lie ahead, such as a contract audit or a legal review, so the next phase starts with known scope.
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Leadership gets a documented recommendation instead of a hunch. It shows which assumptions support moving ahead and which would change the outcome, so the board and partners can see why the project continues, changes, or stops.
Token logic follows the rights set out in your offering documents. Each entitlement, restriction, and lifecycle event has a matching requirement. That reduces the chance of developers inventing behavior the legal terms never contemplated.
Eligibility checks and transfer controls appear as specific screens, states, and permissions in the specification. Product and compliance teams can review the same document and spot gaps before engineers start building any investor-facing flow.
Problems found on paper cost far less to fix. A dependency map and contract requirements show where an identity provider, custodian, or admin key could become a single point of failure while the plan can still change.
Development estimates improve when scope is concrete. A phased plan with prioritized features and stated assumptions lets you compare vendor quotes on equal terms. Your finance team also sees which decisions drive the budget.
Starting at
$5,000
The final estimate depends mainly on how mature your offering model already is and how deeply the requirements need to be worked out. A short discovery call clarifies both, along with the integrations and stakeholders involved.
What's included:
Platform development, a formal smart contract audit, and external legal work are estimated separately if your project needs them.
Security token offerings differ by sector because the asset, the investor rights, and the operating data all change. The scenarios below show questions a client in each industry might bring to a consultation, rather than a list of completed offerings.
A fintech company issuing digital securities needs more than a token. Consulting defines the instrument's rights, how investors are serviced after issuance, and which existing systems handle custody and reporting alongside the blockchain register.
Banks considering a tokenized offering must fit it into controls they already run. We clarify which roles the bank holds, such as issuer, custodian, or distributor, and how core banking systems exchange data with the token platform.
Inside an STO, payment logic covers subscription settlement and investor distributions. A payment token by itself does not make an offering. Consulting defines how funds arrive, when tokens are issued, and how payouts reach eligible holders.
An insurer might offer investors a stake in a defined risk portfolio or in the company itself. Ordinary policies stay outside that offering. Consulting documents the proposed investment rights, the data behind payout calculations, and the supporting operations.
A tokenized debt instrument depends on precise servicing rules. Interest accrual, repayment schedules, and default scenarios are modeled as requirements, so the platform calculates investor entitlements consistently over the life of the instrument.
A retailer may fund new stores or a regional expansion through a security offering. Consulting keeps that investment instrument clearly separate from loyalty points or discount tokens, which serve customers rather than investors and carry no investment rights.
Warehouses, fleets, and terminals can be financed through instruments tied to defined assets. Consulting checks which rights investors actually receive, where revenue figures come from, and how distributions follow from verified operating data.
A clinic network or research project might seek funding through an offering with documented investor rights. Consulting defines those rights and the reporting investors receive, and keeps platform data separate from any system holding patient information.
Fitness facilities earn membership revenue that can support an investment model. Consulting connects offering terms to the operating data behind them, such as facility revenue reports, and defines how that data reaches dashboards and distribution calculations.
Private schools and education ventures sometimes look for capital beyond bank loans. A security offering can fund the organization or a specific campus project. Consulting covers investor rights and reporting, while tokenized diplomas remain a separate topic.
A property token reflects investment rights defined in legal documents and does not transfer title by itself. Consulting models ownership or income rights through the chosen legal structure, then specifies servicing such as rent distributions and valuation updates.
Large construction projects often need capital in stages tied to milestones. Consulting defines how each tranche is offered, which progress information investors receive at every stage, and what happens to their rights if a milestone slips.
An energy company can offer investment rights in a specific field or project. The accounting behind those rights must hold up to scrutiny. Consulting defines how production and revenue data feed investor statements and distribution calculations.
A restaurant group planning new locations may raise capital through a security offering. Consulting defines participation terms, the revenue figures investors can see, and how distributions work when some locations perform better than others.
Hotels and resorts are capital-intensive assets that some operators finance through security token offerings. Consulting defines investor rights in the property or operating company and the reporting investors expect. Guest bookings stay ordinary transactions outside the offering.
A film, music catalog, or live event series may be financed through documented revenue-linked investment rights. Consulting specifies how revenue is measured and which statements investors receive, and keeps the offering distinct from fan collectibles or NFTs.
The first sessions establish what you plan to offer, to whom, and why a token improves on traditional issuance for your case. Consultants test those answers against business constraints and record every assumption that still needs confirmation.
Deliverables
Working from your offering documents and advisers' input, the team describes each investor right as product behavior. Distributions, redemptions, and transfers are mapped as lifecycle events, and stakeholder decisions are logged so later changes stay traceable.
Deliverables
Legal decisions belong to your counsel and compliance specialists. This stage turns their agreed requirements into eligibility workflows and transfer controls, then assigns each check to the platform, a service provider, or your operations team.
Deliverables
With requirements documented, candidate protocols are compared on access control, data visibility, cost, and tooling. When one technical assumption carries unusual risk, a small proof of concept can test it. Otherwise, the blueprint and dependency map are enough.
Deliverables
Token economics and operating costs are tested together. Scenario models show how distributions, fees, and servicing costs behave at different numbers of investors, while a prioritized risk register highlights what needs attention before any budget commitment.
Deliverables
Findings come together in a phased plan that an engineering team can estimate and build from. Handover sessions walk developers through the documentation and answer open questions, whether PixelPlex or another vendor takes on implementation.
Deliverables
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Cardano's extended UTXO model handles rule-based finance differently from account-based chains. Consultants assess how security token rules and financial agreements would map to Plutus contracts, and whether Marlowe fits the instrument you plan to offer.
Institutional offerings often require each party to see only its own data. As an official Canton partner, PixelPlex evaluates how Daml models of rights and interactions fit your participants, while records stay available to authorized compliance parties.
Some offerings depend on several connected networks or specialized chain logic. Consultants assess cross-chain dependencies on Polkadot and whether a Substrate-based chain adds enough value to justify the extra operational responsibility it brings.
Ethereum offers mature token standards and tooling, so the real question is which standard matches your investor restrictions. ERC-3643, for example, links transfers to verified identities, and we assess whether its permission model suits your eligibility rules.
When every participant is known, a permissioned network may fit better than a public chain. Consultants define how the network would be governed, who operates its nodes, and which participants can read or write specific records.
Offerings that expect many investors and frequent operations need a network that handles volume. On Solana, consultants examine expected transaction load and token lifecycle needs, including how transfer restrictions and administrative actions would be enforced.
Recurring operations such as distributions can make transaction costs add up quickly. Consultants model those costs on BNB Chain and assess how much existing EVM tooling, audited libraries, and developer experience your project could reuse.
Distributions and transfers repeated across thousands of holders can turn fees into a real budget line. Consultants model those operating costs on Polygon and check how EVM compatibility affects contract reuse and the choice of supporting services.
Investor experience matters when an offering targets people new to digital assets. Consultants evaluate how Flow's account model and Cadence's resource-oriented approach would represent your tokens, and whether that model supports the rules you need.
Some issuers want Bitcoin as a settlement or value layer. Consultants clarify which roles the base network can realistically play, and which offering functions, such as eligibility checks or complex transfer rules, would need a Layer 2.
Telegram Mini Apps can become a channel for investor interaction. As an official TON Foundation partner, PixelPlex assesses whether that channel suits your audience and onboarding needs, then specifies contract requirements in Tact or FunC.
Hedera's native token and consensus services can record token activity and verifiable events without a custom contract for every function. As an official Hedera partner, PixelPlex assesses which of these services fit your token accounting needs.
INTMAX uses a stateless ZK rollup design aimed at high transaction volume. Consultants evaluate its integration constraints and load characteristics, then confirm whether the specific operations your offering requires are supported before recommending it.
Daml is a smart contract language built around rights, obligations, and the parties allowed to see each agreement. Consultants use it to model how an instrument's terms evolve over its lifecycle and who can access each state.
Substrate is a framework for building custom blockchains. Consultants assess whether your offering truly needs its own network rules and governance, or whether an established chain would meet the requirements with far less operational overhead.
Algorand's fast finality simplifies the ordering of investor actions. Consultants work out how confirmed transfers, eligibility updates, and distributions should be sequenced, and whether asset-level freeze and clawback controls support your operating rules.
Avalanche lets organizations run dedicated chains with their own validator and access rules. Consultants evaluate whether that kind of infrastructure suits your issuance and servicing model, and what operating it would demand from your team.
Cross-border offerings need reliable ways to accept subscriptions and send payouts in several currencies. Consultants evaluate Stellar's asset issuance and anchor network for those settlement flows, along with the integration work each payment route involves.
Solidity contracts carry much of the logic in EVM-based offerings. Consultants specify requirements for transfer restrictions, administrative roles, and distributions, then draft a test plan covering critical scenarios such as frozen accounts and failed payouts.
Security token projects rarely sit within one discipline. A single offering may need contract architecture, asset tokenization logic, investor data pipelines, and risk analytics, so these four domains share specialists and review practices at PixelPlex.
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