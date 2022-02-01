STO Consulting Services

Blockchain platforms we build on

Cardano development Cardano's extended UTXO model handles rule-based finance differently from account-based chains. Consultants assess how security token rules and financial agreements would map to Plutus contracts, and whether Marlowe fits the instrument you plan to offer. Cardano development

Canton development Institutional offerings often require each party to see only its own data. As an official Canton partner, PixelPlex evaluates how Daml models of rights and interactions fit your participants, while records stay available to authorized compliance parties. Canton development

Polkadot development Some offerings depend on several connected networks or specialized chain logic. Consultants assess cross-chain dependencies on Polkadot and whether a Substrate-based chain adds enough value to justify the extra operational responsibility it brings. Polkadot development

Ethereum development Ethereum offers mature token standards and tooling, so the real question is which standard matches your investor restrictions. ERC-3643, for example, links transfers to verified identities, and we assess whether its permission model suits your eligibility rules. Ethereum development

Hyperledger development When every participant is known, a permissioned network may fit better than a public chain. Consultants define how the network would be governed, who operates its nodes, and which participants can read or write specific records. Hyperledger development

Solana development Offerings that expect many investors and frequent operations need a network that handles volume. On Solana, consultants examine expected transaction load and token lifecycle needs, including how transfer restrictions and administrative actions would be enforced. Solana development

BNB Chain development Recurring operations such as distributions can make transaction costs add up quickly. Consultants model those costs on BNB Chain and assess how much existing EVM tooling, audited libraries, and developer experience your project could reuse. BNB Chain development

Polygon development Distributions and transfers repeated across thousands of holders can turn fees into a real budget line. Consultants model those operating costs on Polygon and check how EVM compatibility affects contract reuse and the choice of supporting services. Polygon development

Flow development Investor experience matters when an offering targets people new to digital assets. Consultants evaluate how Flow's account model and Cadence's resource-oriented approach would represent your tokens, and whether that model supports the rules you need. Flow development

Bitcoin development Some issuers want Bitcoin as a settlement or value layer. Consultants clarify which roles the base network can realistically play, and which offering functions, such as eligibility checks or complex transfer rules, would need a Layer 2. Bitcoin development

TON development Telegram Mini Apps can become a channel for investor interaction. As an official TON Foundation partner, PixelPlex assesses whether that channel suits your audience and onboarding needs, then specifies contract requirements in Tact or FunC. TON development

Hedera development Hedera's native token and consensus services can record token activity and verifiable events without a custom contract for every function. As an official Hedera partner, PixelPlex assesses which of these services fit your token accounting needs. Hedera development

INTMAX development INTMAX uses a stateless ZK rollup design aimed at high transaction volume. Consultants evaluate its integration constraints and load characteristics, then confirm whether the specific operations your offering requires are supported before recommending it.

Daml development Daml is a smart contract language built around rights, obligations, and the parties allowed to see each agreement. Consultants use it to model how an instrument's terms evolve over its lifecycle and who can access each state. Daml development

Substrate development Substrate is a framework for building custom blockchains. Consultants assess whether your offering truly needs its own network rules and governance, or whether an established chain would meet the requirements with far less operational overhead. Substrate development

Algorand development Algorand's fast finality simplifies the ordering of investor actions. Consultants work out how confirmed transfers, eligibility updates, and distributions should be sequenced, and whether asset-level freeze and clawback controls support your operating rules. Algorand development

Avalanche development Avalanche lets organizations run dedicated chains with their own validator and access rules. Consultants evaluate whether that kind of infrastructure suits your issuance and servicing model, and what operating it would demand from your team. Avalanche development

Stellar development Cross-border offerings need reliable ways to accept subscriptions and send payouts in several currencies. Consultants evaluate Stellar's asset issuance and anchor network for those settlement flows, along with the integration work each payment route involves. Stellar development