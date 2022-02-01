STO Consulting Services preview

STO Consulting Services

A tested security token model and a plan your team can build from

Many security token projects begin with a strong asset and an unclear path. As an STO consulting company, PixelPlex helps issuer teams test the model, define token and investor requirements, and choose an architecture before anyone plans the build.

Challenges we solve

Number 1

Unclear investor rights and token structure

A token only reflects rights that legal documents already define. When dividend, voting, or redemption terms stay vague, developers have nothing concrete to encode. Our consultants map each agreed right to token behavior and the holder data it requires.

Number 2

An STO concept without a feasibility case

Building a platform first and testing the business case later is an expensive order of work. Feasibility analysis looks at the asset, target investors, issuance costs, and servicing effort, so the decision to proceed rests on stated assumptions.

Number 3

Compliance requirements disconnected from product flows

Legal advisers may define who can invest, yet the product still needs rules for every screen and transaction. Those agreed requirements become onboarding steps, eligibility checks, and permissions that decide which investor actions the platform allows or blocks.

Number 4

A blockchain choice made before requirements

Teams sometimes pick a network because it is popular. Later they discover it handles permissioned transfers or private data poorly. Architecture should follow the offering's access, transfer, and reporting rules, so protocol comparison begins after those rules exist.

Number 5

Missing post-issuance operating rules

A token keeps generating operational work long after issuance. Take transfer restrictions: someone must approve secondary transfers, handle investors who lose eligibility, and keep the register consistent. Settling these rules early prevents a costly redesign after launch.

Number 6

An implementation plan with unresolved dependencies

A schedule looks firm until the KYC provider or custodian turns out to have undocumented API limits. Mapping each integration and naming the party responsible for it reveals which dependencies could delay delivery and which decisions remain open.

Our STO consulting services

Each engagement ends with decisions and documents your team can act on, whether development follows with PixelPlex or another vendor. The six areas below can be booked individually or combined, depending on how mature your offering model already is.

STO consulting services preview

STO feasibility and issuance strategy

Before any platform budget is approved, the offering idea needs testing. Consultants examine the asset, the investor audience, business assumptions, and project boundaries. The summary then recommends whether to proceed, adjust the model, or pause until key questions are answered.

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Security token design and economic modeling

What does each token entitle its holder to? Working from your agreed term sheet, we turn token rights into product requirements and model distribution scenarios. Every economic input is labeled as an assumption your finance team can challenge.

Explore our tokenization services arrow

Compliance workflows and investor onboarding

Requirements agreed with your legal and compliance specialists become concrete product flows. They define how investors register, how KYC and accreditation checks confirm eligibility, and which actions stay blocked until verification is complete or renewed.

Explore our crypto compliance services arrow

Blockchain architecture and integration planning

Architecture recommendations start from your requirements for access, privacy, and transaction volume. The resulting blueprint separates on-chain logic from off-chain services. It also lists every external dependency, from identity providers to custody and payment partners.

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Smart contract readiness and security planning

Contract requirements are written down before any code exists, covering roles, administrative permissions, transfer conditions, and recovery procedures. A verification plan describes how critical scenarios will be tested. A formal audit of finished contracts remains a separate engagement.

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STO roadmap and implementation handover

The final step turns findings into a delivery plan. MVP priorities, effort estimates, and handover documentation give an engineering team a clear starting point, so implementation begins from agreed scope instead of an open-ended brief.

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Success stories

These four projects cover different stages of security token work. One was a pure consulting engagement, two involved building STO platforms, and one involved tokenization engineering on Bitcoin Cash. Each card describes what the PixelPlex team actually did.

Consulting for an STO investment platform in real estate

A US real estate startup planned a platform for fractional investment in housing funds. PixelPlex consultants defined its long-term vision, mapped the architecture, recommended Polygon and a tech stack, and analyzed integrations, risks, and dependencies before development began.

  • Vision and scope document
  • High-level system architecture
  • Tech stack and blockchain selection
  • Third-party integration requirements
  • Business and technical risk analysis
STO advisory case preview

STO platform for real estate and fitness facility investments

Cyndicate wanted qualified participants to invest in multi-family real estate and fitness facilities. PixelPlex designed tokenomics that separate a dividend-oriented security token from a utility token for platform engagement, then launched the platform within three months.

  • Security and utility tokenomics
  • Smart contract logic for sales and staking
  • Technology stack selection
  • Investor verification through KYC
  • Real estate STO platform development
Cyndicate case preview

Ethereum-based STO for resort assets

A resort group in Bali planned an equity sale through a security token offering. PixelPlex developed Ethereum token contracts, an offering website, and an investor dashboard with KYC and AML checks, then integrated the solution with a Swiss bank's ecosystem.

  • Ethereum token contracts
  • STO campaign website
  • Investor dashboard and admin panel
  • KYC/AML verification flow
  • Banking ecosystem integration
Resorts STO case preview

Asset tokenization platform on Bitcoin Cash

Obito needed a way to tokenize real-world assets without layers of intermediaries. PixelPlex built a server mechanism that embeds token parameters into Bitcoin Cash transaction outputs, a backend for BCH transactions, and a web interface for issuing assets.

  • Token issuance on Bitcoin Cash
  • Metadata in transaction outputs
  • BCH transaction processing backend
  • Asset issuance and exchange UI
  • P2P and OTC trading workflows
Obito case preview

Why work with us

Code window icon

Consulting informed by implementation experience

Advice from an STO consulting company is easier to trust when its engineers have built issuance platforms, investor dashboards, and token contracts. PixelPlex consultants know how a requirement behaves once it reaches code, so plans reflect real implementation constraints.

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Decisions supported by practical documentation

Every conclusion is written down in a form others can review. Your lawyers can check how agreed terms appear in product rules. Compliance staff can follow the onboarding logic, while developers receive specifications they can estimate against.

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A clear path from assessment to delivery

Consulting results define what the first release must include and what can wait. They also show which checks still lie ahead, such as a contract audit or a legal review, so the next phase starts with known scope.

1M+

secure smart contract executions enabled

450+

projects completed

$1.2B

raised by our clients

50M+

end users onboarded across our clients' dApps

0

exploits since day 1

3Unicorn icon

unicorns exceeding $1B in value

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    Top Clutch Tokenization Company Poland 2026

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    Top Clutch Blockchain Company New York City 2026

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    Top Clutch Smart Contract Development Company Warsaw 2026

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    Top Clutch Decentralized Finance Company Poland 2026

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    Top Clutch Identity and Access Management New York City 2026

Key benefits of STO consulting

1.

A defensible go/no-go decision

Leadership gets a documented recommendation instead of a hunch. It shows which assumptions support moving ahead and which would change the outcome, so the board and partners can see why the project continues, changes, or stops.

2.

A token model tied to defined investor rights

Token logic follows the rights set out in your offering documents. Each entitlement, restriction, and lifecycle event has a matching requirement. That reduces the chance of developers inventing behavior the legal terms never contemplated.

3.

Compliance requirements reflected in product design

Eligibility checks and transfer controls appear as specific screens, states, and permissions in the specification. Product and compliance teams can review the same document and spot gaps before engineers start building any investor-facing flow.

4.

Earlier visibility into integration and security risks

Problems found on paper cost far less to fix. A dependency map and contract requirements show where an identity provider, custodian, or admin key could become a single point of failure while the plan can still change.

5.

A scoped implementation plan with clearer costs

Development estimates improve when scope is concrete. A phased plan with prioritized features and stated assumptions lets you compare vendor quotes on equal terms. Your finance team also sees which decisions drive the budget.

Cost of STO consulting

Starting at

$5,000

The final estimate depends mainly on how mature your offering model already is and how deeply the requirements need to be worked out. A short discovery call clarifies both, along with the integrations and stakeholders involved.

What's included:

  • STO feasibility and scope assessment
  • Token model and workflow requirements
  • Architecture and integration recommendations
  • Delivery roadmap and budget assumptions

Platform development, a formal smart contract audit, and external legal work are estimated separately if your project needs them.

STO consulting across industries

Security token offerings differ by sector because the asset, the investor rights, and the operating data all change. The scenarios below show questions a client in each industry might bring to a consultation, rather than a list of completed offerings.

FinTech

A fintech company issuing digital securities needs more than a token. Consulting defines the instrument's rights, how investors are serviced after issuance, and which existing systems handle custody and reporting alongside the blockchain register.

  • Digital security instrument design
  • Investor servicing requirements
  • Corporate action workflows
  • Register and reporting integration
Learn about financial software developmentmore-content
FinTech

Banking

Banks considering a tokenized offering must fit it into controls they already run. We clarify which roles the bank holds, such as issuer, custodian, or distributor, and how core banking systems exchange data with the token platform.

  • Role and responsibility mapping
  • Core banking integration points
  • Permissioned network evaluation
  • Custody model requirements
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Banking

Payments

Inside an STO, payment logic covers subscription settlement and investor distributions. A payment token by itself does not make an offering. Consulting defines how funds arrive, when tokens are issued, and how payouts reach eligible holders.

  • Subscription settlement flow
  • Fiat and stablecoin payment options
  • Distribution payout logic
  • Reconciliation requirements
Learn about payment software developmentmore-content
Payments

Insurance

An insurer might offer investors a stake in a defined risk portfolio or in the company itself. Ordinary policies stay outside that offering. Consulting documents the proposed investment rights, the data behind payout calculations, and the supporting operations.

  • Investment right definitions
  • Portfolio data requirements
  • Investor reporting cycles
  • Operational process mapping
Learn about insurance software developmentmore-content
Insurance

Lending

A tokenized debt instrument depends on precise servicing rules. Interest accrual, repayment schedules, and default scenarios are modeled as requirements, so the platform calculates investor entitlements consistently over the life of the instrument.

  • Debt instrument term modeling
  • Interest and repayment schedules
  • Default scenario handling
  • Servicing data sources
Learn about lending software developmentmore-content
Lending

Retail & eCommerce

A retailer may fund new stores or a regional expansion through a security offering. Consulting keeps that investment instrument clearly separate from loyalty points or discount tokens, which serve customers rather than investors and carry no investment rights.

  • Expansion financing model
  • Investor and customer token separation
  • Revenue data for investor reporting
  • Offering scope assessment
Learn about eCommerce software developmentmore-content
Retail & eCommerce

Supply chain & logistics

Warehouses, fleets, and terminals can be financed through instruments tied to defined assets. Consulting checks which rights investors actually receive, where revenue figures come from, and how distributions follow from verified operating data.

  • Infrastructure financing assessment
  • Asset and rights verification
  • Revenue data sources
  • Payout mechanism design
Learn about logistics software developmentmore-content
Supply chain & logistics

Healthcare

A clinic network or research project might seek funding through an offering with documented investor rights. Consulting defines those rights and the reporting investors receive, and keeps platform data separate from any system holding patient information.

  • Enterprise or project funding model
  • Investor rights documentation
  • Financial reporting requirements
  • Separation from patient data
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Healthcare

Fitness

Fitness facilities earn membership revenue that can support an investment model. Consulting connects offering terms to the operating data behind them, such as facility revenue reports, and defines how that data reaches dashboards and distribution calculations.

  • Facility investment model
  • Operating data connections
  • Distribution calculation rules
  • Investor dashboard requirements
Learn about fitness software developmentmore-content
Fitness

Education

Private schools and education ventures sometimes look for capital beyond bank loans. A security offering can fund the organization or a specific campus project. Consulting covers investor rights and reporting, while tokenized diplomas remain a separate topic.

  • Organization or campus funding
  • Investor eligibility rules
  • Financial disclosure requirements
  • Offering scope definition
Learn about education software developmentmore-content
Education

Real estate

A property token reflects investment rights defined in legal documents and does not transfer title by itself. Consulting models ownership or income rights through the chosen legal structure, then specifies servicing such as rent distributions and valuation updates.

  • Rights and holding structure mapping
  • Rental income distributions
  • Valuation update workflows
  • Secondary transfer restrictions
Learn about real estate software developmentmore-content
Real estate

Construction

Large construction projects often need capital in stages tied to milestones. Consulting defines how each tranche is offered, which progress information investors receive at every stage, and what happens to their rights if a milestone slips.

  • Staged tranche structure
  • Milestone-based disclosures
  • Delay and change scenarios
  • Project progress data sources
Learn about construction software developmentmore-content
Construction

Oil & gas

An energy company can offer investment rights in a specific field or project. The accounting behind those rights must hold up to scrutiny. Consulting defines how production and revenue data feed investor statements and distribution calculations.

  • Project-level investment rights
  • Production data requirements
  • Revenue accounting rules
  • Investor statement design
Learn about oil & gas software developmentmore-content
Oil & gas

Restaurant

A restaurant group planning new locations may raise capital through a security offering. Consulting defines participation terms, the revenue figures investors can see, and how distributions work when some locations perform better than others.

  • Expansion financing terms
  • Location-level revenue reporting
  • Distribution rules across locations
  • Investor communication schedule
Learn about restaurant software developmentmore-content
Restaurant

Travel

Hotels and resorts are capital-intensive assets that some operators finance through security token offerings. Consulting defines investor rights in the property or operating company and the reporting investors expect. Guest bookings stay ordinary transactions outside the offering.

  • Hospitality asset offering model
  • Property or operating company rights
  • Investor reporting cadence
  • Occupancy and revenue data feeds
Learn about travel software developmentmore-content
Travel

Entertainment

A film, music catalog, or live event series may be financed through documented revenue-linked investment rights. Consulting specifies how revenue is measured and which statements investors receive, and keeps the offering distinct from fan collectibles or NFTs.

  • Project financing structure
  • Revenue measurement rules
  • Royalty-style distribution logic
  • Separation from fan collectibles
Learn about entertainment software developmentmore-content
Entertainment

Our STO consulting process

1. Discovery and STO feasibility

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2. Asset and investor-rights modeling

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3. Compliance workflow mapping

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4. Blockchain architecture and integrations

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5. Economic and operational validation

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6. Delivery roadmap and implementation handover

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Discovery and STO feasibility

The first sessions establish what you plan to offer, to whom, and why a token improves on traditional issuance for your case. Consultants test those answers against business constraints and record every assumption that still needs confirmation.

Deliverables

  • Project brief
  • Feasibility assessment
  • Open assumptions and constraints

Asset and investor-rights modeling

Working from your offering documents and advisers' input, the team describes each investor right as product behavior. Distributions, redemptions, and transfers are mapped as lifecycle events, and stakeholder decisions are logged so later changes stay traceable.

Deliverables

  • Token-rights model
  • Lifecycle requirements
  • Stakeholder decision log

Compliance workflow mapping

Legal decisions belong to your counsel and compliance specialists. This stage turns their agreed requirements into eligibility workflows and transfer controls, then assigns each check to the platform, a service provider, or your operations team.

Deliverables

  • Eligibility workflow
  • Transfer-control requirements
  • Responsibilities matrix

Blockchain architecture and integrations

With requirements documented, candidate protocols are compared on access control, data visibility, cost, and tooling. When one technical assumption carries unusual risk, a small proof of concept can test it. Otherwise, the blueprint and dependency map are enough.

Deliverables

  • Architecture blueprint
  • Protocol comparison
  • Integration dependency map

Economic and operational validation

Token economics and operating costs are tested together. Scenario models show how distributions, fees, and servicing costs behave at different numbers of investors, while a prioritized risk register highlights what needs attention before any budget commitment.

Deliverables

  • Scenario model
  • Operating cost assumptions
  • Prioritized risk register

Delivery roadmap and implementation handover

Findings come together in a phased plan that an engineering team can estimate and build from. Handover sessions walk developers through the documentation and answer open questions, whether PixelPlex or another vendor takes on implementation.

Deliverables

  • Phased implementation plan
  • Scoped effort estimate
  • Handover documentation

Our technology stack

Solidity

Solidity

C++

C++

C#

C#

Angular

Angular

Python

Python

React

React

NextJS

NextJS

NestJS

NestJS

JS

JS

Express

Express

Swift

Swift

Kotlin

Kotlin

GO

GO

Cadence

Cadence

Node.js

Node.js

Blockchain platforms we build on

Cardano

Cardano development

Cardano's extended UTXO model handles rule-based finance differently from account-based chains. Consultants assess how security token rules and financial agreements would map to Plutus contracts, and whether Marlowe fits the instrument you plan to offer.

Cardano development
Canton

Canton development

Institutional offerings often require each party to see only its own data. As an official Canton partner, PixelPlex evaluates how Daml models of rights and interactions fit your participants, while records stay available to authorized compliance parties.

Canton development
Polkadot

Polkadot development

Some offerings depend on several connected networks or specialized chain logic. Consultants assess cross-chain dependencies on Polkadot and whether a Substrate-based chain adds enough value to justify the extra operational responsibility it brings.

Polkadot development
Ethereum

Ethereum development

Ethereum offers mature token standards and tooling, so the real question is which standard matches your investor restrictions. ERC-3643, for example, links transfers to verified identities, and we assess whether its permission model suits your eligibility rules.

Ethereum development
Hyperledger

Hyperledger development

When every participant is known, a permissioned network may fit better than a public chain. Consultants define how the network would be governed, who operates its nodes, and which participants can read or write specific records.

Hyperledger development
Solana

Solana development

Offerings that expect many investors and frequent operations need a network that handles volume. On Solana, consultants examine expected transaction load and token lifecycle needs, including how transfer restrictions and administrative actions would be enforced.

Solana development
BNB Chain

BNB Chain development

Recurring operations such as distributions can make transaction costs add up quickly. Consultants model those costs on BNB Chain and assess how much existing EVM tooling, audited libraries, and developer experience your project could reuse.

BNB Chain development
Polygon

Polygon development

Distributions and transfers repeated across thousands of holders can turn fees into a real budget line. Consultants model those operating costs on Polygon and check how EVM compatibility affects contract reuse and the choice of supporting services.

Polygon development
Flow

Flow development

Investor experience matters when an offering targets people new to digital assets. Consultants evaluate how Flow's account model and Cadence's resource-oriented approach would represent your tokens, and whether that model supports the rules you need.

Flow development
Bitcoin

Bitcoin development

Some issuers want Bitcoin as a settlement or value layer. Consultants clarify which roles the base network can realistically play, and which offering functions, such as eligibility checks or complex transfer rules, would need a Layer 2.

Bitcoin development
TON

TON development

Telegram Mini Apps can become a channel for investor interaction. As an official TON Foundation partner, PixelPlex assesses whether that channel suits your audience and onboarding needs, then specifies contract requirements in Tact or FunC.

TON development
Hedera

Hedera development

Hedera's native token and consensus services can record token activity and verifiable events without a custom contract for every function. As an official Hedera partner, PixelPlex assesses which of these services fit your token accounting needs.

Hedera development
INTMAX

INTMAX development

INTMAX uses a stateless ZK rollup design aimed at high transaction volume. Consultants evaluate its integration constraints and load characteristics, then confirm whether the specific operations your offering requires are supported before recommending it.

Daml

Daml development

Daml is a smart contract language built around rights, obligations, and the parties allowed to see each agreement. Consultants use it to model how an instrument's terms evolve over its lifecycle and who can access each state.

Daml development
Substrate

Substrate development

Substrate is a framework for building custom blockchains. Consultants assess whether your offering truly needs its own network rules and governance, or whether an established chain would meet the requirements with far less operational overhead.

Substrate development
Algorand

Algorand development

Algorand's fast finality simplifies the ordering of investor actions. Consultants work out how confirmed transfers, eligibility updates, and distributions should be sequenced, and whether asset-level freeze and clawback controls support your operating rules.

Algorand development
Avalanche

Avalanche development

Avalanche lets organizations run dedicated chains with their own validator and access rules. Consultants evaluate whether that kind of infrastructure suits your issuance and servicing model, and what operating it would demand from your team.

Avalanche development
Stellar

Stellar development

Cross-border offerings need reliable ways to accept subscriptions and send payouts in several currencies. Consultants evaluate Stellar's asset issuance and anchor network for those settlement flows, along with the integration work each payment route involves.

Stellar development
Solidity

Solidity development

Solidity contracts carry much of the logic in EVM-based offerings. Consultants specify requirements for transfer restrictions, administrative roles, and distributions, then draft a test plan covering critical scenarios such as frozen accounts and failed payouts.

Solidity development

Our signature domains

Security token projects rarely sit within one discipline. A single offering may need contract architecture, asset tokenization logic, investor data pipelines, and risk analytics, so these four domains share specialists and review practices at PixelPlex.

Blockchain

Architecture decisions shape how digital securities move between investors. Our blockchain team designs controlled operations such as permissioned transfers, administrative actions, and event records, choosing public, permissioned, or hybrid setups according to documented requirements.
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Blockchain domain background

Tokenization

Tokenization starts with the asset and the legal rights attached to it. Specialists connect those documented rights to a token model, deciding which data lives on-chain, which stays in registries, and how holder events update both.
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Tokenization domain background

Data science

Economic assumptions deserve testing against real data. Data specialists analyze the revenue history, occupancy, or market comparables behind an offering. They also design the pipelines that feed accurate, timely investor reporting after issuance.
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Data science domain background

Machine learning

Machine learning is optional in a security token offering, yet it can help in specific places. Models can flag unusual transaction patterns or speed up document processing during onboarding, while final eligibility decisions stay with your compliance team.
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Machine learning domain background

Your journey with PixelPlex starts here

STEP 1

Reach out – no pressure

  • Drop us a line, call, or fill out our form.
STEP 2

Deep dive: consultation

  • Let's discuss your goals, budget, and timeline.
STEP 3

Project plan & estimate

  • Receive a clear roadmap, scope of work, and investment estimate.
STEP 4

Kickoff & development

  • Once aligned, we'll sign the agreement and launch your project.

FAQ

What does STO consulting cover?

It covers the decisions made before development: feasibility, token rights, compliance workflows, architecture, and a delivery roadmap. Our blockchain consulting services also help when broader questions about blockchain adoption come up along the way.

How do you choose a blockchain and token standard?

Requirements come first. We compare candidate networks on access control, data visibility, operating costs, and tooling, then select a token standard that can enforce your transfer restrictions. The recommendation explains trade-offs, including the options we rejected.

Can you help design compliance workflows?

Yes. Your legal and compliance specialists decide what the rules are. Our consultants turn those agreed rules into onboarding flows, eligibility checks, and transfer controls, and specify which provider performs each check. This work does not replace legal advice.

Can PixelPlex develop the platform after consulting?

Yes. Once the documentation is agreed, implementation becomes a separate stage with its own scope and estimate. Our STO development services cover contracts, investor portals, and integrations, though you remain free to hand the documents to another team.

What affects the project budget and timeline?

Consulting starts at $5,000. The final figure depends on how developed your model already is, how many integrations and stakeholders are involved, and how deeply requirements must be detailed. Timelines follow the agreed scope, which we confirm after discovery.

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