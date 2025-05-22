Non-custodial wallet development company background

Non-Custodial Wallet Development Services

Your keys, their control – your product, zero custody headaches

As a non-custodial wallet development company that shipped the first self-custodial wallet on Canton, PixelPlex builds wallets where keys never leave the user's device – so you carry the product, not the custody risk.

Where wallet projects go wrong before launch

Number 1

Key management that leaks

The whole promise of self-custody is that keys stay with the user. Get the storage, encryption, or backup flow wrong and you've quietly rebuilt a custodial wallet with none of the safeguards.

Number 2

Seed phrases that scare users off

Twelve words on a scrap of paper is where most onboarding dies. Wallets that lean on seed phrases alone lose the mainstream users you actually want.

Number 3

Signing flows nobody can read

If a user can't tell what they're approving, they'll approve the wrong thing. Confusing transaction previews are how good wallets end up draining bad transactions.

Number 4

Multi-chain sprawl

Every chain you add multiplies the RPC integrations, fee models, and edge cases. Without a clean architecture, a multi-chain wallet becomes a maintenance sinkhole.

Number 5

Security bolted on last

A wallet that ships fast and audits later is a breach waiting to happen. Our security audit and risk management team treats key handling as the first requirement, not a release-week scramble.

Non-custodial wallet development services

A self-custody wallet is only as good as its weakest flow. Our non-custodial wallet software development covers the whole stack, from on-device key storage to the audit that lets you launch without holding your breath.

Non-custodial wallet development services

Key management & self-custody architecture

Device-bound keys, passkey signing, and recovery flows that keep users in control without handing them a seed phrase to lose.

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Non-custodial mobile wallets

Native iOS and Android wallets with biometric login and clean signing, built for people who've never touched a block explorer.

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Web3 & dApp-connected wallets

Wallets that connect to dApps, sign on-chain actions, and hold NFTs without exposing keys to the browser.

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DeFi wallet features

In-wallet swaps, staking, and portfolio views that let users act on DeFi without leaving the app or trusting a middleman.

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White-label & branded wallets

A customizable wallet a bank or fintech can deploy under its own brand in weeks, not quarters.

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Wallet contracts & audit

Smart accounts, multisig, and recovery contracts, each put through static analysis and manual review before a key ever touches them.

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Wallets we've shipped

Here are a few self-custody products we're proud to have built:

Canton Loop

  • Canton Network
  • Non-custodial
  • Passkey
  • Featured App
  • Top 10 Validator

The Canton Network's first self-custodial wallet, delivered in 2.5 months and featured in the official ecosystem marketplace days after launch.

  • $3M in revenue via the network's incentive layer
  • Top 10 Canton Coin validator
  • Passkey signing, keys stay on device
The illustration of Canton Loop project

MANTRA Wallet

  • RWA
  • Layer 1
  • Unicorn
  • Governance
    • DAO

The official wallet for MANTRA, a leading RWA Layer 1 and unicorn project – built inside our long-running work on their community-governed DAO.

  • Wallet trusted by MANTRA's user base
  • Staking and token management built in
  • Multi-chain support across the ecosystem
The illustration of MANTRA Wallet project

Echo Wallet

A 5-star-rated mobile wallet praised for an exceptionally intuitive experience on a smart-contract Layer 2 protocol.

  • Top App Store ratings for usability
  • Clean self-custody onboarding
  • Fast, readable signing flows
The illustration of Echo Wallet project

Qtum Wallet

Secure native mobile wallets for both Android and iOS, built for the Qtum ecosystem with full self-custody.

  • Native apps on both platforms
  • On-device key storage
  • Reliable, low-friction transactions
The illustration of Qtum Wallet project

What our clients say

Adam Greenwood, Co-Founder & COO, Uforika

Adam Greenwood

Co-Founder & COO, Uforika

PixelPlex has not only helped us with our smart contract functionality, but they’ve also helped us get those smart contracts audited. Their team has also helped us scope, design, and build a custom wallet and a marketplace for buying and selling NFTs. The most successful result of our engagement is that PixelPlex has created a fully working prototype from scratch.

5.0Rating 5.0
Clutch
Eric Vogel, Co-Founder

Eric Vogel

Co-Founder, Circularr, Ltd

What really stands out about PixelPlex is their deep understanding of blockchain technologies, solutions, and assets. It doesn't feel like they're a third-party contractor; they're like an extension of our own team.

5.0Rating 5.0
Clutch
Senior Manager

Senior Manager

Ernst & Young AG

PixelPlex knew a lot about using blockchain technology, the platforms, and how to integrate that in the process. They showed us how we really should use the platform and the benefits the platform really gives us.

4.5Rating 4.5
Clutch

“CC View has been a godsend for me.”

Eric Saraniecki

Eric Saraniecki

Co-Founder & Head of Network Strategy, Digital Asset

Why choose PixelPlex for non-custodial wallet development

Trophy icon

We shipped a first-of-its-kind wallet

Our team built the first non-custodial wallet on Canton and took it to a Top 10 validator spot – we design from what ships, not what demos.

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Security is the first line of code

Across every non-custodial wallet development company can claim, few treat on-device key storage and audits as the starting point the way we do.

Team icon

One team from keys to app store

The engineers who architect your key management also build the mobile app and hand it off, so our non-custodial wallet software development has fewer seams for bugs to hide in. Our blockchain consulting practice ties strategy to build.

17+

years in the technology industry

450+

projects completed

$1.2B

raised by our clients

50M

end-users onboarded across our clients’ dApps

1M+

smart contracts on mainnet

3Unicorn icon

unicorns exceeding $1B in value

  • clutch badge

    Top Clutch Bi Big Data Company New York City 2026

  • clutch badge

    Top Clutch Blockchain Company New York City 2026

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    Top Clutch Cybersecurity Company New York City 2026

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    Top Clutch Decentralized Finance Company Poland 2026

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    Top Clutch Smart Contract Development Company New York City 2026

Key benefits of expert non-custodial wallet development

1.

Custody risk off your books

Users hold their own keys, so you ship a product without becoming a custodian.

2.

Onboarding that doesn't scare people

Passkeys and biometrics replace seed phrases, so mainstream users actually finish setup.

3.

Signing users can trust

Clear previews and readable fees mean fewer mistaken approvals and support tickets.

4.

Ready for many chains

An architecture built for multi-chain crypto wallet development from the start, not patched in later.

5.

A wallet you can brand

White-label options let you launch under your own name fast.

6.

Proof for your users

An audit trail you can show to partners, exchanges, and the people trusting you with their assets.

Non-custodial wallet development cost

Starting at

$45,000

Scope and pricing depend on platform coverage, the number of chains, and how much DeFi and dApp functionality you build in.

What's included:

  • Key management and self-custody architecture
  • Native mobile or web app with signing flows
  • Security audit pass before launch
  • Deployment support and a developer walkthrough

Schedule a call to get an estimate within 24 hours.

Your non-custodial wallet development process

From the first key-management sketch to a wallet in the app store, we keep you in the loop the whole way. Our non-custodial wallet software development runs in five clear stages.

1. Discovery & key model

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2. Architecture & security design

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3. Wallet build

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4. Audit & hardening

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5. Launch & handover

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Discovery & key model

One working session to map a custody model, supported chains, and how recovery should work.

Deliverables

  • Custody & recovery model
  • Chain & feature scope
  • Timeline & team assignment

Architecture & security design

We design the key storage, signing, and backup flows before a line of app code is written.

Deliverables

  • Key management architecture
  • Threat model & security plan
  • Risk area identification

Wallet build

Our engineers build the app, signing flows, and any contracts, with security patterns in place from the first commit.

Deliverables

  • Working wallet build
  • Automated test suite
  • Preliminary internal review

Audit & hardening

Static analysis, adversarial testing, and manual review of key handling and contracts, followed by fixes and re-checks.

Deliverables

  • Severity-rated findings report
  • Remediation log
  • Hardened build

Launch & handover

We ship to the app stores or your target chains and walk your team through running the wallet.

Deliverables

  • Store-ready release
  • Developer briefing session
  • Post-launch support plan

Blockchain platforms we work with

TON

TON

FunC and Tact wallets and Telegram mini-app wallets that live where your users already chat and pay.

TON
Canton Network

Canton Network

Privacy-first, self-custodial wallets with passkey signing – the network where we shipped the first non-custodial wallet.

Canton Network
Hyperledger

Hyperledger

Permissioned wallets and key management for consortium and enterprise deployments with strict access rules.

Hyperledger
Ethereum

Ethereum

Smart-account and EOA wallets on the chain with the deepest dApp and DeFi ecosystem to plug into.

Ethereum
Polkadot

Polkadot

Cross-parachain wallets and signing for users who move assets across a shared-security ecosystem.

Polkadot
Solana

Solana

Fast, low-fee wallets with instant confirmations for high-frequency users and consumer apps.

Solana
Stellar

Stellar

Payment-focused wallets for cross-border transfers and multi-currency balances on a low-cost rail.

Stellar
Avalanche

Avalanche

Subnet-aware wallets with the speed and isolation larger consumer and institutional apps want.

Avalanche
Cardano

Cardano

UTXO-model wallets with careful key handling for communities that value formal rigor.

Cardano
Polygon

Polygon

Cheap, EVM-compatible wallets for consumer apps priced out of Ethereum mainnet fees.

Polygon
Solidity

Solidity

Smart-account and multisig contract engineering with gas optimization for any EVM chain you target.

Solidity
Daml

Daml

Multi-party wallet logic with sub-transaction privacy for regulated and institutional deployments.

Daml

Our signature domains

A wallet is only the front door – these four domains are the depth behind every self-custody product we ship.

Blockchain

More than a decade of shipping wallets, DEXes, and protocol-level code – the same depth behind the first non-custodial wallet on Canton.
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Blockchain domain background

Tokenization

The tokens your wallet holds start here – RWA platforms, STOs, carbon registries, and other tokenized instruments built end to end.
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Tokenization domain background

Data science

The dashboards and on-chain data products that show what users and balances are really doing, including CC View, trusted by Digital Asset and Cumberland.
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Data science domain background

Machine learning

Fraud detection and anomaly spotting that can flag suspicious transactions before they reach a user's signing screen.
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Machine learning domain background

Your path to a wallet users own

Reach out — no pressure

  • Tell us about your wallet idea. We respond within 24 hours.

Scoping call

  • One call to align on custody model, chains, and platforms.

Build & audit

  • Wallet built, tested, and audited in a few focused weeks.

Launch & hand over

  • Ship to the stores, brief your team, and we stay available.

FAQ

What is non-custodial wallet development?

It's building a wallet where the user alone holds the private keys, so no company – including you – can touch their funds.

How do you keep keys safe without a seed phrase?

We use device-bound keys and passkey signing, and can add crypto compliance checks where your market requires them.

Can users hold assets from several chains in one wallet?

Yes, and our multi-currency crypto wallet development work keeps balances across chains in a single, clean view.

Can we launch a wallet under our own brand?

Absolutely – our crypto payment solutions team helps banks and fintechs ship branded, self-custody products.

Do you build wallets on the Canton Network?

We built the first one – see our Canton.Network wallet development work for the full story.

Can the wallet connect to dApps and DeFi?

Yes, and our blockchain integration team wires up dApp connections and DeFi flows without exposing keys.

Can you add payments to the wallet?

We can – a crypto payment gateway can plug straight into the wallet for buying and spending.

How long does it take to build a non-custodial wallet?

An MVP usually takes a few focused weeks, while multi-chain or DeFi-heavy wallets run longer.

Further reading

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Helpful links

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