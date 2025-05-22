As a non-custodial wallet development company that shipped the first self-custodial wallet on Canton, PixelPlex builds wallets where keys never leave the user's device – so you carry the product, not the custody risk.
The whole promise of self-custody is that keys stay with the user. Get the storage, encryption, or backup flow wrong and you've quietly rebuilt a custodial wallet with none of the safeguards.
Twelve words on a scrap of paper is where most onboarding dies. Wallets that lean on seed phrases alone lose the mainstream users you actually want.
If a user can't tell what they're approving, they'll approve the wrong thing. Confusing transaction previews are how good wallets end up draining bad transactions.
Every chain you add multiplies the RPC integrations, fee models, and edge cases. Without a clean architecture, a multi-chain wallet becomes a maintenance sinkhole.
A wallet that ships fast and audits later is a breach waiting to happen. Our security audit and risk management team treats key handling as the first requirement, not a release-week scramble.
A self-custody wallet is only as good as its weakest flow. Our non-custodial wallet software development covers the whole stack, from on-device key storage to the audit that lets you launch without holding your breath.
Device-bound keys, passkey signing, and recovery flows that keep users in control without handing them a seed phrase to lose.
Native iOS and Android wallets with biometric login and clean signing, built for people who've never touched a block explorer.
Wallets that connect to dApps, sign on-chain actions, and hold NFTs without exposing keys to the browser.
In-wallet swaps, staking, and portfolio views that let users act on DeFi without leaving the app or trusting a middleman.
A customizable wallet a bank or fintech can deploy under its own brand in weeks, not quarters.
Smart accounts, multisig, and recovery contracts, each put through static analysis and manual review before a key ever touches them.
Here are a few self-custody products we're proud to have built:
The Canton Network's first self-custodial wallet, delivered in 2.5 months and featured in the official ecosystem marketplace days after launch.
The official wallet for MANTRA, a leading RWA Layer 1 and unicorn project – built inside our long-running work on their community-governed DAO.
A 5-star-rated mobile wallet praised for an exceptionally intuitive experience on a smart-contract Layer 2 protocol.
Secure native mobile wallets for both Android and iOS, built for the Qtum ecosystem with full self-custody.
Co-Founder & COO, Uforika
PixelPlex has not only helped us with our smart contract functionality, but they’ve also helped us get those smart contracts audited. Their team has also helped us scope, design, and build a custom wallet and a marketplace for buying and selling NFTs. The most successful result of our engagement is that PixelPlex has created a fully working prototype from scratch.
Co-Founder, Circularr, Ltd
What really stands out about PixelPlex is their deep understanding of blockchain technologies, solutions, and assets. It doesn't feel like they're a third-party contractor; they're like an extension of our own team.
Ernst & Young AG
PixelPlex knew a lot about using blockchain technology, the platforms, and how to integrate that in the process. They showed us how we really should use the platform and the benefits the platform really gives us.
“CC View has been a godsend for me.”
Eric Saraniecki
Co-Founder & Head of Network Strategy, Digital Asset
Our team built the first non-custodial wallet on Canton and took it to a Top 10 validator spot – we design from what ships, not what demos.
Across every non-custodial wallet development company can claim, few treat on-device key storage and audits as the starting point the way we do.
The engineers who architect your key management also build the mobile app and hand it off, so our non-custodial wallet software development has fewer seams for bugs to hide in. Our blockchain consulting practice ties strategy to build.
17+
years in the technology industry
450+
projects completed
$1.2B
raised by our clients
50M
end-users onboarded across our clients’ dApps
1M+
smart contracts on mainnet
3
unicorns exceeding $1B in value
Top Clutch Bi Big Data Company New York City 2026
Top Clutch Blockchain Company New York City 2026
Top Clutch Cybersecurity Company New York City 2026
Top Clutch Decentralized Finance Company Poland 2026
Top Clutch Smart Contract Development Company New York City 2026
Users hold their own keys, so you ship a product without becoming a custodian.
Passkeys and biometrics replace seed phrases, so mainstream users actually finish setup.
Clear previews and readable fees mean fewer mistaken approvals and support tickets.
An architecture built for multi-chain crypto wallet development from the start, not patched in later.
White-label options let you launch under your own name fast.
An audit trail you can show to partners, exchanges, and the people trusting you with their assets.
Starting at
$45,000
Scope and pricing depend on platform coverage, the number of chains, and how much DeFi and dApp functionality you build in.
What's included:
Schedule a call to get an estimate within 24 hours.
From the first key-management sketch to a wallet in the app store, we keep you in the loop the whole way. Our non-custodial wallet software development runs in five clear stages.
One working session to map a custody model, supported chains, and how recovery should work.
Deliverables
We design the key storage, signing, and backup flows before a line of app code is written.
Deliverables
Our engineers build the app, signing flows, and any contracts, with security patterns in place from the first commit.
Deliverables
Static analysis, adversarial testing, and manual review of key handling and contracts, followed by fixes and re-checks.
Deliverables
We ship to the app stores or your target chains and walk your team through running the wallet.
Deliverables
FunC and Tact wallets and Telegram mini-app wallets that live where your users already chat and pay.
Privacy-first, self-custodial wallets with passkey signing – the network where we shipped the first non-custodial wallet.
Permissioned wallets and key management for consortium and enterprise deployments with strict access rules.
Smart-account and EOA wallets on the chain with the deepest dApp and DeFi ecosystem to plug into.
Cross-parachain wallets and signing for users who move assets across a shared-security ecosystem.
Fast, low-fee wallets with instant confirmations for high-frequency users and consumer apps.
Payment-focused wallets for cross-border transfers and multi-currency balances on a low-cost rail.
Subnet-aware wallets with the speed and isolation larger consumer and institutional apps want.
UTXO-model wallets with careful key handling for communities that value formal rigor.
Cheap, EVM-compatible wallets for consumer apps priced out of Ethereum mainnet fees.
Smart-account and multisig contract engineering with gas optimization for any EVM chain you target.
Multi-party wallet logic with sub-transaction privacy for regulated and institutional deployments.
A wallet is only the front door – these four domains are the depth behind every self-custody product we ship.
Services
BlockchainBlockchain consulting
Strategy, architecture, feasibilityCrypto wallet development
Self-custody, MPC, cards on topCryptocurrency exchange development
Trading venues, liquidity and protocolsTokenization services
RWA, funds, collateralCrypto payments development
Accept, settle and pay out in cryptoSmart contracts development
Design, build, auditBlockchain integration dApp development DeFi development NFTs Tokens Web3 development All blockchain services All services
NetworksCanton development
Daml apps, wallets, settlement, validators
Official PartnerEthereum development
Smart contracts, L2s and dAppsSolana development
High-throughput programs and dAppsTON development
Mini apps, wallets, Telegram ecosystem
Official PartnerHedera development
Hashgraph apps and token services
Exclusive PartnerHyperledger development
Permissioned networks for enterprises
Certified PartnerCardano Algorand Stellar Avalanche Bitcoin Polygon All networks All services
AI & MLAI agents development
Connect tools and automate multi-step workflowsRAG development
Find answers across your company’s documents and systemsAI copilot development
Add useful assistance to your product or internal toolsLLM development
Custom and fine-tuned models for your domainPrivate AI deployment
Run models in your own environmentAI consulting
Use cases, feasibility and a roadmapGenerative AI development Machine learning development Computer vision Chatbot development ChatGPT integration Deep learning development All AI services All services
Data & analyticsData engineering
Pipelines that keep your data reliableData platform development
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BI your teams actually usePredictive analytics
Forecasts built on your own historyData strategy
Where data can pay off firstData visualization
Dashboards and visual stories from your dataData science development Development of data marts All data services All services
SoftwareProduct discovery
Validate scope and cost before you buildMVP development
A launch-ready first releaseWeb application development
Platforms, portals and internal toolsMobile app development
iOS, Android and cross-platformSaaS development
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Connect the systems you already runInfrastructure & cloud cost UI/UX design IT consulting QA & software testing R&D Serverless development All software services All services
Security & complianceSmart contract audits
Find vulnerabilities before launchTransaction monitoring development
Intercepta inside your systems and processesSecurity assessments
Test apps, infrastructure and processesData security services
Protect sensitive data across its lifecycleCloud security services
Secure cloud workloads and configurationsDAML smart contract audit
Review DAML contracts before they go liveAll security services All services
Solutions
Products, APIs and platforms
New
Products and engineering to build and operate on Canton.
In production 55M API requests served in 8 monthsCrypto API
Blockchain data for your applications.
Power in numbers 6 TB Data storage. 500K Tokens indexedRWA platform
A foundation for your asset tokenization platform.
Time to launch 2–4 weeks Branding & setup. 90% more cost-efficientDocFlow
Blockchain-based document management.
Use case & value 100% Secure workflows. Zero third-party risks.OTC Hawk Arbitrage Bot Book a solution consult
Work
450+ projects. 250+ clients. 3 unicorns in portfolio
The first non-custodial wallet built natively for CantonTON ecosystem
A series of improvements for The Open NetworkMining platform
Environmentally friendly web platform for Bitcoin pool miningMantra DAO
Community-governed DeFi: 60+ staking pools, $23M TVLCanton TON Web3 & DeFi Digital Assets & Tokenization AI & Data Intelligence IoT & Edge Computing Consulting See all projects
Industries
Trusted by startups, small businesses, and enterprises
Banking, payments, lending, insurance, capital marketsReal estate software development
Investment, property operations, tokenizationRetail & commerce software development
Commerce, loyalty and fulfillmentSupply chain software development
Traceability and connected operationsHealthcare software development
Patient services, data and connected systemsBanking software development
Core banking, digital channels, paymentsFitness Education Oil & Gas Insurance Construction Travel
Company
From R&D to launch, we bring any of your ideas to life
Engineering partner. Product builder. Since 2007.
Technical experience 19+ years All competencies on board. Scalable team.Achievements
Industry recognition & awards.
Delivering real value 4.9 Clutch ratings. 150+ awardsContact us
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