As a trusted metaverse consulting company, PixelPlex helps businesses define their metaverse strategy, evaluate technology options, and design virtual economy models, so build decisions are grounded in validated architecture.
We evaluate your product concept, target audience, and competitive position to determine whether metaverse adds measurable value before any development budget is committed.
Our metaverse consulting services cover blockchain protocol evaluation, AR/VR hardware selection, and 3D engine recommendations matched to your user volumes and integration requirements, not generic best practices.
We structure token economies, NFT ownership models, and in-world monetization mechanics around your revenue goals rather than borrowing from unrelated projects.
We provide objective technology assessments so your team can make informed decisions without depending on vendors' own recommendations.
Virtual asset regulation varies significantly by jurisdiction and continues to evolve, so we map the compliance requirements relevant to your market before they become a legal or operational exposure.
We produce structured feasibility studies with realistic cost ranges, user adoption assumptions, and projected revenue models your stakeholders can evaluate and act on.
Our metaverse consulting services cover the full advisory scope, from strategy and technology evaluation to tokenomics design, regulatory mapping, and production roadmap delivery.
We combine metaverse technology consulting with strategic planning to give you a roadmap grounded in business goals and technical realities, covering scope validation, technology selection, and build prioritization.
We map the user experience architecture for your virtual world, defining avatar systems, social interaction models, onboarding flows, and in-world user journeys that determine what the platform needs to actually retain users.
We design token economies, NFT ownership structures, and in-world monetization mechanics, covering utility models, vesting schedules, governance frameworks, and the sustainability logic that keeps the economy viable.
We evaluate AR and VR use cases for your specific context, mapping hardware targets, interaction models, and rendering requirements to a defined project scope before engineering resources are committed.
We build the business case for your metaverse investment, projecting costs, user adoption trajectories, and revenue model performance so you can present a credible proposal to leadership or investors.
We map the regulatory requirements for virtual asset economies, NFT platforms, and token issuance across your target jurisdictions, covering MiCA, AML frameworks, and the evolving compliance landscape for virtual environments.
These projects show how we've helped businesses validate metaverse concepts, design virtual economies, and define technology strategies before committing to a build.
PixelPlex delivered strategic consulting for the UFORIKA metaverse, defining the full product architecture, virtual economy model, and technical stack before development began, covering market research, tokenomics, and platform scope.
We delivered technology consulting for GuildPad's metaverse-focused DeFi launchpad, producing the development strategy, Solana blockchain selection rationale, and tokenomics model that defined the platform before build began.
PixelPlex advised the Opalverse team on product scope, NFT architecture, and metaverse environment design, consulting on virtual showroom mechanics, marketplace logic, and blockchain provenance requirements before development began.
Our work isn't done until our clients have a success story to tell. Here are a few:
Co-Founder & COO, Uforika
PixelPlex has not only helped us with our smart contract functionality, but they've also helped us get those smart contracts audited. Their team has also helped us scope, design, and build a custom wallet and a marketplace for buying and selling NFTs. The most successful result of our engagement is that PixelPlex has created a fully working prototype from scratch.
Co-Founder, Circularr, Ltd
What really stands out about PixelPlex is their deep understanding of blockchain technologies, solutions, and assets. Through their knowledge and experience, they help us understand the pitfalls, benefits, and drawbacks of every framework and approach. It doesn't feel like they're a third-party contractor; they're like an extension of our own team.
Ernst & Young AG
From the beginning, they were leading us in the right direction. PixelPlex knew a lot about using blockchain technology, the platforms, and how to integrate that in the process. They showed us how we really should use the platform and the benefits the platform really gives us.
As a metaverse consulting agency, we give objective recommendations based on what fits your use case and budget, not on extending a build engagement.
Our metaverse consulting draws from projects we've built and launched so we know which architectural decisions look sound on paper but fail under real user load.
Metaverse consulting spans blockchain strategy, tokenomics, AR/VR evaluation, and regulatory mapping — we cover all of these without requiring the client to coordinate multiple specialist firms.
17+
years in the technology industry
450+
projects completed
$1.2B
raised by our clients
50M
end-users onboarded across our clients’ dApps
1M+
smart contracts on mainnet
3
unicorns exceeding $1B in value
Top Clutch AR/VR Development Company New York City 2026
Top Clutch Virtual Shopping Experiences Company Poland 2026
Top Clutch Tokenization Company New York City 2026
Top Clutch Smart Contract Development Company New York City 2026
Top Clutch Immersive Learning Experiences Company Poland 2026
Metaverse consulting services reduce the risk of expensive rebuilds by aligning product scope, technology stack, and virtual economy model before engineering resources are allocated.
Independent feasibility analysis and ROI projections give leadership the structured evidence they need to approve a metaverse investment with confidence rather than uncertainty.
An objective technology assessment produces recommendations your team can justify to engineering, finance, and board-level audiences — grounded in production data rather than vendor pitches.
Tokenomics and in-world economy models built with sustainability logic reduce the risk of collapse that undermines user trust and platform retention in live virtual environments.
Mapping compliance requirements early prevents the legal disruptions that tend to surface when virtual asset regulation catches up with a platform already in production.
Starting at
$15,000
Metaverse consulting cost depends on the scope, from a focused feasibility study or technology assessment to a full strategy, tokenomics, and roadmap package.
What's included:
Connect with our metaverse consulting company to walk through your concept, and we'll scope an engagement based on where your decisions need the most clarity.
Every vertical brings different metaverse questions. Here's where our metaverse consulting typically focuses by industry.
Financial institutions use metaverse consulting to evaluate virtual branch strategies, token-gated financial product concepts, and blockchain infrastructure options before committing to development.
Corporate banking teams use metaverse consulting to assess virtual collaboration use cases, deal room concepts, and immersive client engagement strategies before build decisions are made.
Payment companies use metaverse consulting to evaluate in-world commerce architecture, token loyalty models, and crypto checkout strategy before selecting a technical approach.
Retail brands use metaverse consulting to validate virtual showroom concepts, NFT commerce strategies, and AR try-on use cases against their product catalog and customer base.
Logistics companies use metaverse consulting to evaluate VR simulation ROI, digital twin feasibility, and IoT visualization strategy for their specific operational environment.
Healthcare providers use metaverse consulting to assess VR training ROI, patient education use cases, and virtual care coordination concepts against regulatory and clinical requirements.
Educational institutions use metaverse consulting to evaluate virtual campus strategies, LMS integration approaches, and gamified learning models against their student base and budget.
Real estate companies use metaverse consulting to assess VR tour ROI, digital twin investment, and virtual showroom strategy aligned with their property portfolio and buyer profile.
Energy companies use metaverse consulting to evaluate VR safety training ROI, remote site visualization feasibility, and digital twin investment for field operations.
Construction companies use metaverse consulting to assess AR overlay value, BIM visualization strategy, and VR walkthrough ROI against project size and stakeholder communication needs.
Insurance companies use metaverse consulting to evaluate VR claims training, remote inspection tools, and immersive compliance training ROI across their workforce and product lines.
Fitness platforms use metaverse consulting to validate virtual workout concepts, token reward model sustainability, and wearable integration strategy before committing to development.
Restaurant brands use metaverse consulting to evaluate AR menu experience ROI, virtual event strategy, and staff training simulation value against their operational footprint.
Travel companies use metaverse consulting to assess VR destination preview ROI, virtual concierge strategy, and booking experience enhancement concepts for their customer base.
Entertainment companies use metaverse consulting to evaluate virtual concert viability, NFT fan experience strategy, and creator monetization models against their audience and licensing constraints.
We take your metaverse concept through a structured consulting engagement that delivers actionable recommendations your team can execute.
We capture your product concept, business goals, target audience, and constraints to define the scope and establish which decisions need to be made.
Deliverables
We research the metaverse landscape relevant to your vertical, analyzing competitor approaches, platform benchmarks, and market timing to position your concept against the current opportunity.
Deliverables
We assess blockchain protocols, AR/VR hardware options, 3D engines, and integration requirements, producing a technology recommendation your team can justify to engineering and finance audiences.
Deliverables
We design the token economy, NFT ownership model, and monetization mechanics, covering utility structures, vesting logic, governance frameworks, and the sustainability assumptions that underpin the model.
Deliverables
We identify the regulatory requirements applicable to your virtual asset economy across your target jurisdictions, covering token classification, AML obligations, and the evolving compliance landscape.
Deliverables
We deliver a consolidated recommendation set and prioritized roadmap, covering what to build, in what order, with which technology, and against which milestones.
Deliverables
Metaverse build connects to the broader technical disciplines that underpin virtual world strategy and design.
Services
BlockchainBlockchain consulting
Strategy, architecture, feasibilityCrypto wallet development
Self-custody, MPC, cards on topCryptocurrency exchange development
Trading venues, liquidity and protocolsTokenization services
RWA, funds, collateralCrypto payments development
Accept, settle and pay out in cryptoSmart contracts development
Design, build, auditBlockchain integration dApp development DeFi development NFTs Tokens Web3 development All blockchain services All services
NetworksCanton development
Daml apps, wallets, settlement, validators
Official PartnerEthereum development
Smart contracts, L2s and dAppsSolana development
High-throughput programs and dAppsTON development
Mini apps, wallets, Telegram ecosystem
Official PartnerHedera development
Hashgraph apps and token services
Exclusive PartnerHyperledger development
Permissioned networks for enterprises
Certified PartnerCardano Algorand Stellar Avalanche Bitcoin Polygon All networks All services
AI & MLAI agents development
Connect tools and automate multi-step workflowsRAG development
Find answers across your company’s documents and systemsAI copilot development
Add useful assistance to your product or internal toolsLLM development
Custom and fine-tuned models for your domainPrivate AI deployment
Run models in your own environmentAI consulting
Use cases, feasibility and a roadmapGenerative AI development Machine learning development Computer vision Chatbot development ChatGPT integration Deep learning development All AI services All services
Data & analyticsData engineering
Pipelines that keep your data reliableData platform development
One source of truth for analyticsAnalytics & dashboards development
BI your teams actually usePredictive analytics
Forecasts built on your own historyData strategy
Where data can pay off firstData visualization
Dashboards and visual stories from your dataData science development Development of data marts All data services All services
SoftwareProduct discovery
Validate scope and cost before you buildMVP development
A launch-ready first releaseWeb application development
Platforms, portals and internal toolsMobile app development
iOS, Android and cross-platformSaaS development
Multi-tenant products that scaleSoftware integration
Connect the systems you already runInfrastructure & cloud cost UI/UX design IT consulting QA & software testing R&D Serverless development All software services All services
Security & complianceSmart contract audits
Find vulnerabilities before launchTransaction monitoring development
Intercepta inside your systems and processesSecurity assessments
Test apps, infrastructure and processesData security services
Protect sensitive data across its lifecycleCloud security services
Secure cloud workloads and configurationsDAML smart contract audit
Review DAML contracts before they go liveAll security services All services
Solutions
Products, APIs and platforms
New
Products and engineering to build and operate on Canton.
In production 55M API requests served in 8 monthsCrypto API
Blockchain data for your applications.
Power in numbers 6 TB Data storage. 500K Tokens indexedRWA platform
A foundation for your asset tokenization platform.
Time to launch 2–4 weeks Branding & setup. 90% more cost-efficientDocFlow
Blockchain-based document management.
Use case & value 100% Secure workflows. Zero third-party risks.OTC Hawk Arbitrage Bot Book a solution consult
Work
450+ projects. 250+ clients. 3 unicorns in portfolio
The first non-custodial wallet built natively for CantonTON ecosystem
A series of improvements for The Open NetworkMining platform
Environmentally friendly web platform for Bitcoin pool miningMantra DAO
Community-governed DeFi: 60+ staking pools, $23M TVLCanton TON Web3 & DeFi Digital Assets & Tokenization AI & Data Intelligence IoT & Edge Computing Consulting See all projects
Industries
Trusted by startups, small businesses, and enterprises
Banking, payments, lending, insurance, capital marketsReal estate software development
Investment, property operations, tokenizationRetail & commerce software development
Commerce, loyalty and fulfillmentSupply chain software development
Traceability and connected operationsHealthcare software development
Patient services, data and connected systemsBanking software development
Core banking, digital channels, paymentsFitness Education Oil & Gas Insurance Construction Travel
Company
From R&D to launch, we bring any of your ideas to life
Engineering partner. Product builder. Since 2007.
Technical experience 19+ years All competencies on board. Scalable team.Achievements
Industry recognition & awards.
Delivering real value 4.9 Clutch ratings. 150+ awardsContact us
Discuss your project.
Quick response 30 min Average reply time. Offices in 6 countriesBlog
Dive into the latest software trends.
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