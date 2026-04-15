PixelPlex delivers BSC chain development across DeFi protocols, NFT platforms, token economies, and dApps, from smart contract architecture and Solidity engineering to security audits and production deployment on BNB Chain.
We run a discovery phase to define your contract scope, data model, and security requirements before a single line of Solidity is written.
We design staking pools, yield farming mechanisms, and liquidity contracts around your projected load, and stress-test them before mainnet deployment.
We build BEP-20 contracts with vesting schedules, distribution logic, and governance mechanics that align with how your token will actually be used in production.
Our BSC blockchain development solutions include in-process security reviews and pre-deployment audit preparation so issues are resolved while they're still cheap to fix.
We evaluate bridge architecture and EVM compatibility at the start of the engagement, so your BSC project connects to Ethereum and other networks without structural rework later.
We stay engaged for post-launch maintenance, contract upgrades, and protocol monitoring, so your on-chain infrastructure doesn't depend on a team you have to rebuild from scratch.
Our BSC blockchain development solutions cover the full build scope, from smart contract engineering and DeFi protocol development to BEP-20 token systems, NFT platforms, and cross-chain bridge infrastructure.
Custom Solidity contracts purpose-built for the BNB Chain ecosystem, covering BEP-20, BEP-721, and BEP-1155 standards, PancakeSwap and Venus protocol integrations, and gas optimization for contracts designed to operate at BNB Chain transaction volumes.
Our team builds full DeFi protocol infrastructure on BNB Chain — staking pools, yield farming mechanics, decentralized exchange logic, and lending markets designed for the throughput and fee structure that BSC enables at scale.
We develop BEP-20 token contracts with distribution logic, vesting schedules, governance mechanics, and launchpad integration, covering the full token lifecycle from contract deployment through post-launch maintenance.
PixelPlex builds NFT minting contracts, marketplace infrastructure, and collection systems on BNB Chain, covering royalty mechanics, auction models, and metadata management for platforms that depend on low-fee, high-throughput NFT operations.
You’ll get a full dApp layer for BNB Chain — wallet connection, on-chain event listeners, smart contract interaction UI, and the backend infrastructure that keeps your application responsive under real user load.
We build BSC-to-Ethereum and multi-chain bridge infrastructure, covering lock-and-mint mechanics, oracle integration, and the security architecture that prevents the asset loss risks that have affected other cross-chain bridge implementations.
These projects show how we've built smart contract infrastructure, DeFi protocols, and blockchain ecosystems that handle real transaction volumes in production.
PixelPlex developed and deployed smart contracts for Mantra DAO's DeFi platform, extending staking pool support to Binance Smart Chain and Polygon, deploying 60+ staking pools across networks, and delivering the Zendit launchpad for partner token launches.
PixelPlex designed and built the full Rio DeFi ecosystem — a custom Substrate-based chain with enhanced EVM, smart contracts for DEX and staking, a Web3 wallet with keyless OAuth, and cross-chain interoperability to Ethereum and BNB Chain.
We delivered the smart contract toolchain, blockchain explorer, developer libraries, cross-chain bridges to Bitcoin and Ethereum, and the full production infrastructure for a high-speed, low-cost EVM-compatible chain.
We measure success by what our clients build after working with us. Here are a few of their stories:
Co-Founder & COO, Uforika
PixelPlex has not only helped us with our smart contract functionality, but they've also helped us get those smart contracts audited. Their team has also helped us scope, design, and build a custom wallet and a marketplace for buying and selling NFTs. The most successful result of our engagement is that PixelPlex has created a fully working prototype from scratch.
Co-Founder, Circularr, Ltd
What really stands out about PixelPlex is their deep understanding of blockchain technologies, solutions, and assets. Through their knowledge and experience, they help us understand the pitfalls, benefits, and drawbacks of every framework and approach. It doesn't feel like they're a third-party contractor; they're like an extension of our own team.
Ernst & Young AG
From the beginning, they were leading us in the right direction. PixelPlex knew a lot about using blockchain technology, the platforms, and how to integrate that in the process. They showed us how we really should use the platform and the benefits the platform really gives us.
We treat security auditing as part of development, not a post-build step. Our process includes threat modeling, in-review analysis, and pre-deployment audit preparation so vulnerabilities are addressed before they reach mainnet.
From Solidity contracts and BSC solutions development to Web3 frontend layers and cross-chain bridge architecture, we cover the complete technical scope without subcontracting specialist areas.
Every protocol design recommendation we make comes from projects we've shipped to mainnet — we know where staking logic breaks under load, how bridge implementations fail, and where tokenomics unravel in live markets.
17+
years in the technology industry
450+
projects completed
$1.2B
raised by our clients
50M
end-users onboarded across our clients’ dApps
1M+
smart contracts on mainnet
3
unicorns exceeding $1B in value
Top Clutch Bi Big Data Company New York City 2026
Top Clutch Blockchain Company New York City 2026
Top Clutch Cybersecurity Company New York City 2026
Top Clutch Decentralized Finance Company Poland 2026
Top Clutch Smart Contract Development Company New York City 2026
BSC chain development gives your platform access to BNB Chain's low-fee transaction infrastructure, keeping high-frequency operations like staking, trading, and NFT minting economically viable.
Ethereum-native smart contracts deploy on BNB Chain with minimal modification, so you can extend an existing Web3 product to BSC or migrate without rebuilding core contract logic from scratch.
Building on BNB Chain connects your product to PancakeSwap liquidity, Binance Bridge asset flows, and one of the largest DeFi ecosystems by total value locked, without requiring independent liquidity bootstrapping from zero.
Our BSC software development engagement doesn't end at launch, we provide ongoing contract maintenance, upgrade management, and monitoring so your protocol stays stable as the BNB Chain ecosystem and its underlying toolchain evolve.
BNB Chain's mature tooling, node infrastructure, and DeFi composability means your team ships faster on BSC than on a custom chain, without sacrificing the security guarantees or smart contract flexibility your use case requires.
Starting at
$25,000
BSC chain development cost depends on contract complexity, the number of protocol components, audit scope, and whether cross-chain bridge infrastructure is included.
What's included:
Connect with our team to walk through your concept, and we'll put together a scoping estimate based on your specific project and protocol requirements.
BSC chain development requirements differ across verticals. Here's how we approach BNB Chain projects by sector.
Financial institutions use BSC development to build token-gated financial products, on-chain settlement infrastructure, and decentralized lending mechanics on BNB Chain's low-cost, high-throughput network.
Corporate banking teams use BSC development to prototype decentralized settlement tools, cross-border payment infrastructure, and blockchain-backed transaction audit systems on BNB Chain.
Payment companies use BSC development to build crypto payment gateways, stablecoin transaction flows, and token loyalty systems that operate at BNB Chain's transaction throughput and fee levels.
Retail brands use BSC development to build NFT commerce layers, token reward programs, and digital ownership models that connect to existing product catalogs and checkout infrastructure.
Logistics companies use BSC development to build provenance tracking systems, tokenized document flows, and IoT data verification contracts that create auditable on-chain records of physical events.
Healthcare providers use BSC development to build patient data consent contracts, pharmaceutical supply chain tracking, and credential verification systems on a low-cost, auditable blockchain network.
Educational institutions use BSC development to build credential NFTs, achievement token systems, and blockchain-backed learning records that give students verifiable ownership of their qualifications.
Real estate companies use BSC development to build property tokenization contracts, fractional ownership platforms, and on-chain title transfer systems that reduce transaction overhead on BNB Chain.
Energy companies use BSC development to build tokenized commodity contracts, carbon credit systems, and multi-party settlement infrastructure that operates across global counterparties on a shared ledger.
Construction companies use BSC development to build payment release contracts tied to project milestones, document verification systems, and multi-party contract management tools on BNB Chain.
Insurance companies use BSC development to build parametric insurance contracts, automated claims processing logic, and on-chain policy management systems that reduce intermediary overhead.
Fitness platforms use BSC development to build token reward mechanics, NFT achievement systems, and staking-based engagement models that incentivize users on BNB Chain's low-fee infrastructure.
Restaurant brands use BSC development to build token loyalty programs, NFT-backed membership systems, and on-chain gift card infrastructure that operate at BNB Chain's transaction economics.
Travel companies use BSC development to build tokenized loyalty programs, NFT travel passes, and blockchain-backed booking verification systems that work across partners on a shared protocol.
Entertainment companies use BSC development to build NFT fan ecosystems, play-to-earn mechanics, creator royalty contracts, and virtual economy infrastructure at BNB Chain's user volumes and fee levels.
We take your BSC project through a structured build that delivers audited, production-deployed smart contracts and dApp infrastructure as efficiently as the scope allows.
We capture your product concept, smart contract requirements, token model, and integration needs, then define the architecture and scope that determines what a complete first version looks like.
Deliverables
We design smart contract logic, map attack surfaces, and establish security requirements before development begins, so the threat model is part of the architecture, not patched in afterward.
Deliverables
Core contract logic (token mechanics, staking pools, DeFi protocol layers, NFT contracts, or governance modules) is built and unit-tested here, with coverage across the interaction patterns your protocol will face in production.
Deliverables
We audit contracts for BSC-specific vulnerabilities (reentrancy, front-running, oracle manipulation, and gas inefficiencies) and optimize before deployment to ensure contracts perform correctly under real chain conditions.
Deliverables
The user-facing dApp layer, wallet connectors, smart contract interaction hooks, and backend API infrastructure are built and connected to the on-chain layer, with end-to-end testing across interaction flows.
Deliverables
We deploy contracts to BNB Chain mainnet, verify source code, configure monitoring, and document the full deployed system, then remain available for post-launch support, upgrades, and BNB Chain ecosystem changes.
Deliverables
The foundation with the widest developer ecosystem. We build and audit smart contracts for EVM-based platforms, extend your existing Ethereum infrastructure to BNB Chain, or evaluate migration paths based on your user volumes and cost requirements.
The most trusted network in crypto. We build on Bitcoin using Layer 2 solutions for use cases that require maximum network credibility with transaction economics that make production deployment viable.
Designed for high-frequency applications. We build DeFi protocols and NFT platforms on Solana for projects where transaction speed and throughput are non-negotiable, not a nice-to-have.
Deep liquidity, low fees, and a massive active user base. We build dApps, DeFi protocols, and token systems on BNB Chain for projects that need Ethereum-compatible infrastructure without Ethereum's cost structure.
EVM-compatible and gas-efficient. We build on Polygon for teams that need Ethereum compatibility with significantly lower transaction costs, either as a primary chain or as a scaling layer alongside an existing deployment.
Zero-knowledge rollups at their cost ceiling. We build on INTMAX for applications where Ethereum-level security needs to coexist with near-zero per-transaction fees at volume.
Peer-reviewed design and formal verification. We build dApps on Cardano for teams that prioritize rigorous security and long-term architectural stability over rapid ecosystem iteration.
Official TON partners. We build Telegram Mini Apps and high-volume dApps for projects targeting Telegram's hundreds of millions of active users with deep platform integration from day one.
Cross-chain connectivity by design. We build parachains and interoperability protocols on Polkadot for applications that need to interact with multiple blockchain networks from a single architecture.
Purpose-built for consumer-facing applications. We develop on Flow for gaming platforms and NFT products where smart contract simplicity and user onboarding experience take priority over raw throughput.
Official Hedera partners. We build enterprise-grade applications using Hedera's hashgraph consensus, optimized for auditable, fairly-ordered transactions and institutional security requirements.
Private blockchain infrastructure for enterprise. We build permissioned ledger systems on Hyperledger for organizations that need distributed coordination and data integrity without public chain exposure.
Privacy and interoperability in one architecture. We build on Canton for financial institutions and enterprise clients that need privacy-preserving, compliance-ready distributed applications connected to a broader network.
Multi-party business logic made explicit. We develop Daml-based systems for complex agreements and workflows that require verifiable, synchronized execution across multiple organizations on separate ledgers.
Our work on BNB Chain connects to the broader technical disciplines that underpin smart contract infrastructure and on-chain application development.
Services
BlockchainBlockchain consulting
Strategy, architecture, feasibilityCrypto wallet development
Self-custody, MPC, cards on topCryptocurrency exchange development
Trading venues, liquidity and protocolsTokenization services
RWA, funds, collateralCrypto payments development
Accept, settle and pay out in cryptoSmart contracts development
Design, build, auditBlockchain integration dApp development DeFi development NFTs Tokens Web3 development All blockchain services All services
NetworksCanton development
Daml apps, wallets, settlement, validators
Official PartnerEthereum development
Smart contracts, L2s and dAppsSolana development
High-throughput programs and dAppsTON development
Mini apps, wallets, Telegram ecosystem
Official PartnerHedera development
Hashgraph apps and token services
Exclusive PartnerHyperledger development
Permissioned networks for enterprises
Certified PartnerCardano Algorand Stellar Avalanche Bitcoin Polygon All networks All services
AI & MLAI agents development
Connect tools and automate multi-step workflowsRAG development
Find answers across your company’s documents and systemsAI copilot development
Add useful assistance to your product or internal toolsLLM development
Custom and fine-tuned models for your domainPrivate AI deployment
Run models in your own environmentAI consulting
Use cases, feasibility and a roadmapGenerative AI development Machine learning development Computer vision Chatbot development ChatGPT integration Deep learning development All AI services All services
Data & analyticsData engineering
Pipelines that keep your data reliableData platform development
One source of truth for analyticsAnalytics & dashboards development
BI your teams actually usePredictive analytics
Forecasts built on your own historyData strategy
Where data can pay off firstData visualization
Dashboards and visual stories from your dataData science development Development of data marts All data services All services
SoftwareProduct discovery
Validate scope and cost before you buildMVP development
A launch-ready first releaseWeb application development
Platforms, portals and internal toolsMobile app development
iOS, Android and cross-platformSaaS development
Multi-tenant products that scaleSoftware integration
Connect the systems you already runInfrastructure & cloud cost UI/UX design IT consulting QA & software testing R&D Serverless development All software services All services
Security & complianceSmart contract audits
Find vulnerabilities before launchTransaction monitoring development
Intercepta inside your systems and processesSecurity assessments
Test apps, infrastructure and processesData security services
Protect sensitive data across its lifecycleCloud security services
Secure cloud workloads and configurationsDAML smart contract audit
Review DAML contracts before they go liveAll security services All services
Solutions
Products, APIs and platforms
New
Products and engineering to build and operate on Canton.
In production 55M API requests served in 8 monthsCrypto API
Blockchain data for your applications.
Power in numbers 6 TB Data storage. 500K Tokens indexedRWA platform
A foundation for your asset tokenization platform.
Time to launch 2–4 weeks Branding & setup. 90% more cost-efficientDocFlow
Blockchain-based document management.
Use case & value 100% Secure workflows. Zero third-party risks.OTC Hawk Arbitrage Bot Book a solution consult
Work
450+ projects. 250+ clients. 3 unicorns in portfolio
The first non-custodial wallet built natively for CantonTON ecosystem
A series of improvements for The Open NetworkMining platform
Environmentally friendly web platform for Bitcoin pool miningMantra DAO
Community-governed DeFi: 60+ staking pools, $23M TVLCanton TON Web3 & DeFi Digital Assets & Tokenization AI & Data Intelligence IoT & Edge Computing Consulting See all projects
Industries
Trusted by startups, small businesses, and enterprises
Banking, payments, lending, insurance, capital marketsReal estate software development
Investment, property operations, tokenizationRetail & commerce software development
Commerce, loyalty and fulfillmentSupply chain software development
Traceability and connected operationsHealthcare software development
Patient services, data and connected systemsBanking software development
Core banking, digital channels, paymentsFitness Education Oil & Gas Insurance Construction Travel
Company
From R&D to launch, we bring any of your ideas to life
Engineering partner. Product builder. Since 2007.
Technical experience 19+ years All competencies on board. Scalable team.Achievements
Industry recognition & awards.
Delivering real value 4.9 Clutch ratings. 150+ awardsContact us
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