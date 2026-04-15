BSC chain development services background

BSC Chain Development Services

Ship on BNB Chain without the trial-and-error overhead

PixelPlex delivers BSC chain development across DeFi protocols, NFT platforms, token economies, and dApps, from smart contract architecture and Solidity engineering to security audits and production deployment on BNB Chain.

Challenges we solve

Number 1

Not sure which smart contract architecture fits your BNB Chain use case?

We run a discovery phase to define your contract scope, data model, and security requirements before a single line of Solidity is written.

Number 2

DeFi protocol logic that breaks under real transaction volumes?

We design staking pools, yield farming mechanisms, and liquidity contracts around your projected load, and stress-test them before mainnet deployment.

Number 3

Token economics that fall apart once trading begins?

We build BEP-20 contracts with vesting schedules, distribution logic, and governance mechanics that align with how your token will actually be used in production.

Number 4

Security vulnerabilities that auditors catch after you've already launched?

Our BSC blockchain development solutions include in-process security reviews and pre-deployment audit preparation so issues are resolved while they're still cheap to fix.

Number 5

Cross-chain compatibility requirements you haven't fully mapped?

We evaluate bridge architecture and EVM compatibility at the start of the engagement, so your BSC project connects to Ethereum and other networks without structural rework later.

Number 6

No team to maintain and upgrade contracts after launch?

We stay engaged for post-launch maintenance, contract upgrades, and protocol monitoring, so your on-chain infrastructure doesn't depend on a team you have to rebuild from scratch.

BSC chain development services

Our BSC blockchain development solutions cover the full build scope, from smart contract engineering and DeFi protocol development to BEP-20 token systems, NFT platforms, and cross-chain bridge infrastructure.

BSC chain development services

BSC smart contract development

Custom Solidity contracts purpose-built for the BNB Chain ecosystem, covering BEP-20, BEP-721, and BEP-1155 standards, PancakeSwap and Venus protocol integrations, and gas optimization for contracts designed to operate at BNB Chain transaction volumes.

Explore BSC smart contract development arrow

DeFi protocol development

Our team builds full DeFi protocol infrastructure on BNB Chain — staking pools, yield farming mechanics, decentralized exchange logic, and lending markets designed for the throughput and fee structure that BSC enables at scale.

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BEP-20 token and tokenomics development

We develop BEP-20 token contracts with distribution logic, vesting schedules, governance mechanics, and launchpad integration, covering the full token lifecycle from contract deployment through post-launch maintenance.

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NFT platform development on BSC

PixelPlex builds NFT minting contracts, marketplace infrastructure, and collection systems on BNB Chain, covering royalty mechanics, auction models, and metadata management for platforms that depend on low-fee, high-throughput NFT operations.

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BSC dApp and Web3 frontend development

You’ll get a full dApp layer for BNB Chain — wallet connection, on-chain event listeners, smart contract interaction UI, and the backend infrastructure that keeps your application responsive under real user load.

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Cross-chain bridge and multi-chain integration

We build BSC-to-Ethereum and multi-chain bridge infrastructure, covering lock-and-mint mechanics, oracle integration, and the security architecture that prevents the asset loss risks that have affected other cross-chain bridge implementations.

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Case studies

These projects show how we've built smart contract infrastructure, DeFi protocols, and blockchain ecosystems that handle real transaction volumes in production.

Mantra DAO – Community-governed DeFi platform on BSC

PixelPlex developed and deployed smart contracts for Mantra DAO's DeFi platform, extending staking pool support to Binance Smart Chain and Polygon, deploying 60+ staking pools across networks, and delivering the Zendit launchpad for partner token launches.

  • BSC and Polygon staking pool deployment
  • Smart contract development and bug resolution
  • V1-to-V2 staking pool migration logic
  • Zendit launchpad with Dutch Auction mechanism
  • Security audit via SlowMist — no major issues found
The illustration of Mantra DAO community-governed DeFi platform on BSC project

Rio DeFi – Blockchain ecosystem for DeFi applications

PixelPlex designed and built the full Rio DeFi ecosystem — a custom Substrate-based chain with enhanced EVM, smart contracts for DEX and staking, a Web3 wallet with keyless OAuth, and cross-chain interoperability to Ethereum and BNB Chain.

  • Custom blockchain with EVM enhancement
  • Smart contracts for DEX (Uniswap fork) and staking
  • Web wallet with staking and keyless OAuth system
  • Cross-chain bridge architecture and protocol design
  • Production deployment and performance benchmarking
The illustration of Rio DeFi blockchain ecosystem for DeFi applications project

Echo – Smart contract layer-2 blockchain protocol

We delivered the smart contract toolchain, blockchain explorer, developer libraries, cross-chain bridges to Bitcoin and Ethereum, and the full production infrastructure for a high-speed, low-cost EVM-compatible chain.

  • Smart contract development environment and toolchain
  • ZK-rollup transaction finality architecture
  • Bitcoin and Ethereum cross-chain bridge
  • Blockchain explorer for user onboarding
  • Developer libraries and public-facing API
The illustration of Echo smart contract layer-2 blockchain protocol project

Clients' reviews

We measure success by what our clients build after working with us. Here are a few of their stories:

Adam Greenwood, Co-Founder & COO

Adam Greenwood

Co-Founder & COO, Uforika

PixelPlex has not only helped us with our smart contract functionality, but they've also helped us get those smart contracts audited. Their team has also helped us scope, design, and build a custom wallet and a marketplace for buying and selling NFTs. The most successful result of our engagement is that PixelPlex has created a fully working prototype from scratch.

5.0Rating 5.0
Clutch
Eric Vogel, Co-Founder

Eric Vogel

Co-Founder, Circularr, Ltd

What really stands out about PixelPlex is their deep understanding of blockchain technologies, solutions, and assets. Through their knowledge and experience, they help us understand the pitfalls, benefits, and drawbacks of every framework and approach. It doesn't feel like they're a third-party contractor; they're like an extension of our own team.

5.0Rating 5.0
Clutch
Senior Manager

Senior Manager

Ernst & Young AG

From the beginning, they were leading us in the right direction. PixelPlex knew a lot about using blockchain technology, the platforms, and how to integrate that in the process. They showed us how we really should use the platform and the benefits the platform really gives us.

4.5Rating 4.5
Clutch

Why choose our team for BSC chain development

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Production smart contracts, security built in

We treat security auditing as part of development, not a post-build step. Our process includes threat modeling, in-review analysis, and pre-deployment audit preparation so vulnerabilities are addressed before they reach mainnet.

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Full BNB Chain stack covered in-house

From Solidity contracts and BSC solutions development to Web3 frontend layers and cross-chain bridge architecture, we cover the complete technical scope without subcontracting specialist areas.

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Grounded in live DeFi production experience

Every protocol design recommendation we make comes from projects we've shipped to mainnet — we know where staking logic breaks under load, how bridge implementations fail, and where tokenomics unravel in live markets.

17+

years in the technology industry

450+

projects completed

$1.2B

raised by our clients

50M

end-users onboarded across our clients’ dApps

1M+

smart contracts on mainnet

3Unicorn icon

unicorns exceeding $1B in value

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    Top Clutch Bi Big Data Company New York City 2026

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    Top Clutch Cybersecurity Company New York City 2026

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    Top Clutch Decentralized Finance Company Poland 2026

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Key benefits of BSC chain development for your business

1.

Sub-cent transaction costs from day one

BSC chain development gives your platform access to BNB Chain's low-fee transaction infrastructure, keeping high-frequency operations like staking, trading, and NFT minting economically viable.

2.

EVM compatibility that preserves your existing codebase

Ethereum-native smart contracts deploy on BNB Chain with minimal modification, so you can extend an existing Web3 product to BSC or migrate without rebuilding core contract logic from scratch.

3.

Access to the Binance ecosystem and deep liquidity

Building on BNB Chain connects your product to PancakeSwap liquidity, Binance Bridge asset flows, and one of the largest DeFi ecosystems by total value locked, without requiring independent liquidity bootstrapping from zero.

4.

A protocol partner who stays after deployment

Our BSC software development engagement doesn't end at launch, we provide ongoing contract maintenance, upgrade management, and monitoring so your protocol stays stable as the BNB Chain ecosystem and its underlying toolchain evolve.

5.

Faster delivery than custom chain builds

BNB Chain's mature tooling, node infrastructure, and DeFi composability means your team ships faster on BSC than on a custom chain, without sacrificing the security guarantees or smart contract flexibility your use case requires.

BSC chain development cost

Starting at

$25,000

BSC chain development cost depends on contract complexity, the number of protocol components, audit scope, and whether cross-chain bridge infrastructure is included.

What's included:

  • Smart contract architecture and Solidity development
  • Security audit and comprehensive test coverage
  • Frontend dApp and Web3 wallet integration
  • Mainnet deployment and production monitoring setup

Connect with our team to walk through your concept, and we'll put together a scoping estimate based on your specific project and protocol requirements.

BSC chain development for your industry

BSC chain development requirements differ across verticals. Here's how we approach BNB Chain projects by sector.

FinTech & banking

Financial institutions use BSC development to build token-gated financial products, on-chain settlement infrastructure, and decentralized lending mechanics on BNB Chain's low-cost, high-throughput network.

  • DeFi lending protocol architecture
  • Token-gated product access contracts
  • On-chain settlement infrastructure
  • Compliance integration advisory
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FinTech & banking background

Banking

Corporate banking teams use BSC development to prototype decentralized settlement tools, cross-border payment infrastructure, and blockchain-backed transaction audit systems on BNB Chain.

  • Cross-border settlement smart contracts
  • Transaction audit and traceability layer
  • Multi-sig treasury management
  • DeFi protocol integration advisory
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Banking background

Payments

Payment companies use BSC development to build crypto payment gateways, stablecoin transaction flows, and token loyalty systems that operate at BNB Chain's transaction throughput and fee levels.

  • Stablecoin payment contract development
  • Token loyalty and rewards mechanics
  • Crypto checkout integration
  • Cross-chain payment routing
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Payments background

Retail & eCommerce

Retail brands use BSC development to build NFT commerce layers, token reward programs, and digital ownership models that connect to existing product catalogs and checkout infrastructure.

  • NFT commerce contract development
  • Token reward program mechanics
  • Digital ownership and provenance layer
  • BSC-native checkout integration
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Retail & eCommerce background

Supply chain & logistics

Logistics companies use BSC development to build provenance tracking systems, tokenized document flows, and IoT data verification contracts that create auditable on-chain records of physical events.

  • Provenance and traceability contracts
  • Tokenized document and certification layer
  • IoT data verification architecture
  • Multi-party supply chain smart contracts
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Supply chain & logistics background

Healthcare

Healthcare providers use BSC development to build patient data consent contracts, pharmaceutical supply chain tracking, and credential verification systems on a low-cost, auditable blockchain network.

  • Patient data consent smart contracts
  • Pharma supply chain tracking
  • Credential and certification NFTs
  • Healthcare data access control layer
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Healthcare background

Education

Educational institutions use BSC development to build credential NFTs, achievement token systems, and blockchain-backed learning records that give students verifiable ownership of their qualifications.

  • Credential and diploma NFT contracts
  • Achievement token and reward mechanics
  • Learning record verification layer
  • DAO governance for institution platforms
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Education background

Real estate

Real estate companies use BSC development to build property tokenization contracts, fractional ownership platforms, and on-chain title transfer systems that reduce transaction overhead on BNB Chain.

  • Property tokenization smart contracts
  • Fractional ownership and dividend logic
  • On-chain title transfer architecture
  • Escrow and settlement contracts
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Real estate background

Oil & gas

Energy companies use BSC development to build tokenized commodity contracts, carbon credit systems, and multi-party settlement infrastructure that operates across global counterparties on a shared ledger.

  • Commodity tokenization contracts
  • Carbon credit issuance and tracking
  • Multi-party settlement smart contracts
  • Supply chain verification layer
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Oil & gas background

Construction

Construction companies use BSC development to build payment release contracts tied to project milestones, document verification systems, and multi-party contract management tools on BNB Chain.

  • Milestone-triggered payment contracts
  • Document verification and provenance
  • Multi-party contract management
  • Subcontractor payment automation
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Construction background

Insurance

Insurance companies use BSC development to build parametric insurance contracts, automated claims processing logic, and on-chain policy management systems that reduce intermediary overhead.

  • Parametric insurance smart contracts
  • Automated claims processing logic
  • Policy issuance and management layer
  • Fraud detection integration architecture
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Insurance background

Fitness & wellness

Fitness platforms use BSC development to build token reward mechanics, NFT achievement systems, and staking-based engagement models that incentivize users on BNB Chain's low-fee infrastructure.

  • Token reward and staking contracts
  • NFT achievement and badge system
  • Membership access and token gating
  • Community governance mechanics
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Fitness & wellness background

Restaurant & food service

Restaurant brands use BSC development to build token loyalty programs, NFT-backed membership systems, and on-chain gift card infrastructure that operate at BNB Chain's transaction economics.

  • Token loyalty program contracts
  • NFT membership and access passes
  • On-chain gift card mechanics
  • Franchise reward distribution logic
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Restaurant & food service background

Travel & hospitality

Travel companies use BSC development to build tokenized loyalty programs, NFT travel passes, and blockchain-backed booking verification systems that work across partners on a shared protocol.

  • Tokenized loyalty and miles contracts
  • NFT travel pass and access mechanics
  • Cross-partner reward integration
  • Booking verification and escrow logic
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Travel & hospitality background

Entertainment

Entertainment companies use BSC development to build NFT fan ecosystems, play-to-earn mechanics, creator royalty contracts, and virtual economy infrastructure at BNB Chain's user volumes and fee levels.

  • NFT fan experience and collectibles
  • Play-to-earn and reward contracts
  • Creator royalty and split mechanics
  • Virtual economy and token integration
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Entertainment background

Development process

We take your BSC project through a structured build that delivers audited, production-deployed smart contracts and dApp infrastructure as efficiently as the scope allows.

1. Requirements gathering and architecture definition

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2. Contract design and security planning

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3. Smart contract development

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4. Security audit and gas optimization

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5. DApp frontend and Web3 integration

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6. Deployment and production launch

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Requirements gathering and architecture definition

We capture your product concept, smart contract requirements, token model, and integration needs, then define the architecture and scope that determines what a complete first version looks like.

Deliverables

  • Smart contract architecture diagram and specification
  • Token model and interaction diagram
  • Technical stack and protocol selection documentation

Contract design and security planning

We design smart contract logic, map attack surfaces, and establish security requirements before development begins, so the threat model is part of the architecture, not patched in afterward.

Deliverables

  • Smart contract design documentation
  • Security threat model and mitigation plan
  • Test coverage specification

Smart contract development

Core contract logic (token mechanics, staking pools, DeFi protocol layers, NFT contracts, or governance modules) is built and unit-tested here, with coverage across the interaction patterns your protocol will face in production.

Deliverables

  • Smart contracts with unit test suite
  • Development progress reports
  • Initial integration test coverage

Security audit and gas optimization

We audit contracts for BSC-specific vulnerabilities (reentrancy, front-running, oracle manipulation, and gas inefficiencies) and optimize before deployment to ensure contracts perform correctly under real chain conditions.

Deliverables

  • Audit report with findings and resolutions
  • Optimized and finalized smart contracts
  • BSC-specific performance benchmarks

DApp frontend and Web3 integration

The user-facing dApp layer, wallet connectors, smart contract interaction hooks, and backend API infrastructure are built and connected to the on-chain layer, with end-to-end testing across interaction flows.

Deliverables

  • Working dApp with wallet integration
  • API documentation and integration guide
  • End-to-end interaction test results

Deployment and production launch

We deploy contracts to BNB Chain mainnet, verify source code, configure monitoring, and document the full deployed system, then remain available for post-launch support, upgrades, and BNB Chain ecosystem changes.

Deliverables

  • Verified mainnet deployment with full documentation
  • Monitoring and alerting configuration
  • CI/CD pipeline and deployment runbook

Pick the chain that powers your vision

Ethereum

Ethereum

The foundation with the widest developer ecosystem. We build and audit smart contracts for EVM-based platforms, extend your existing Ethereum infrastructure to BNB Chain, or evaluate migration paths based on your user volumes and cost requirements.

Ethereum
Bitcoin

Bitcoin

The most trusted network in crypto. We build on Bitcoin using Layer 2 solutions for use cases that require maximum network credibility with transaction economics that make production deployment viable.

Bitcoin
Solana

Solana

Designed for high-frequency applications. We build DeFi protocols and NFT platforms on Solana for projects where transaction speed and throughput are non-negotiable, not a nice-to-have.

Solana
BNB Chain

BNB Chain

Deep liquidity, low fees, and a massive active user base. We build dApps, DeFi protocols, and token systems on BNB Chain for projects that need Ethereum-compatible infrastructure without Ethereum's cost structure.

BNB Chain
Polygon

Polygon

EVM-compatible and gas-efficient. We build on Polygon for teams that need Ethereum compatibility with significantly lower transaction costs, either as a primary chain or as a scaling layer alongside an existing deployment.

Polygon
INTMAX

INTMAX

Zero-knowledge rollups at their cost ceiling. We build on INTMAX for applications where Ethereum-level security needs to coexist with near-zero per-transaction fees at volume.

Cardano

Cardano

Peer-reviewed design and formal verification. We build dApps on Cardano for teams that prioritize rigorous security and long-term architectural stability over rapid ecosystem iteration.

Cardano
TON

TON

Official TON partners. We build Telegram Mini Apps and high-volume dApps for projects targeting Telegram's hundreds of millions of active users with deep platform integration from day one.

TON
Polkadot

Polkadot

Cross-chain connectivity by design. We build parachains and interoperability protocols on Polkadot for applications that need to interact with multiple blockchain networks from a single architecture.

Polkadot
Flow

Flow

Purpose-built for consumer-facing applications. We develop on Flow for gaming platforms and NFT products where smart contract simplicity and user onboarding experience take priority over raw throughput.

Flow
Hedera

Hedera

Official Hedera partners. We build enterprise-grade applications using Hedera's hashgraph consensus, optimized for auditable, fairly-ordered transactions and institutional security requirements.

Hedera
Hyperledger

Hyperledger

Private blockchain infrastructure for enterprise. We build permissioned ledger systems on Hyperledger for organizations that need distributed coordination and data integrity without public chain exposure.

Hyperledger
Canton Network

Canton Network

Privacy and interoperability in one architecture. We build on Canton for financial institutions and enterprise clients that need privacy-preserving, compliance-ready distributed applications connected to a broader network.

Canton Network
Daml

Daml

Multi-party business logic made explicit. We develop Daml-based systems for complex agreements and workflows that require verifiable, synchronized execution across multiple organizations on separate ledgers.

Daml

Our signature domains

Our work on BNB Chain connects to the broader technical disciplines that underpin smart contract infrastructure and on-chain application development.

Blockchain

We bring production smart contract engineering, DeFi protocol architecture, and cross-chain bridge expertise to every BSC engagement, grounded in deployed systems that handle real transaction volumes.
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Blockchain domain background

Tokenization

Our tokenization expertise informs every BEP-20 token and NFT contract we build on BSC, from distribution mechanics and vesting logic to marketplace economics and virtual ownership models.
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Tokenization domain background

Data science

We instrument the data layer across BSC deployments, giving your team on-chain analytics, performance benchmarks, and protocol health monitoring grounded in real transaction data.
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Data science domain background

Machine learning

We apply ML to blockchain infrastructure — fraud detection across on-chain transactions, AI-driven protocol anomaly monitoring, and automated risk scoring for DeFi positions and smart contract interactions.
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Machine learning domain background

Your journey with PixelPlex starts here

STEP 1

Reach out – no pressure

  • Tell us about your BSC concept — no obligation.
STEP 2

Deep dive: consultation

  • Let's map your smart contract requirements, protocol logic, and integration needs together.
STEP 3

Project plan & estimate

  • Receive a clear technical roadmap and project cost estimate scoped to your build.
STEP 4

Kickoff & development

  • Once aligned, we sign the agreement and move into development.

FAQ

What does BSC chain development include?

BSC chain development covers smart contract engineering, DeFi protocol development, BEP-20 token deployment, security audits, dApp frontend integration, and post-launch maintenance — explore blockchain development services to see the full scope we deliver.

How much does building on BSC Chain typically cost?

A focused BSC project starts from $25,000, with the final figure depending on contract complexity, protocol scope, audit requirements, and whether cross-chain bridge infrastructure is in scope.

Can you develop and audit BSC smart contracts in the same engagement?

Yes, audit preparation and security review are built into our development process, not treated as a separate phase. Explore smart contract development and audit for the full service.

Do you build DeFi protocols from scratch on BSC?

Yes, our BSC development company designs and builds staking pools, yield farming protocols, DEX logic, and lending markets on BNB Chain.

Can you migrate an existing Ethereum project to BSC?

Yes, EVM compatibility means most Ethereum contracts can be deployed on BNB Chain with configuration adjustments. We handle migration, retesting, and mainnet deployment. Explore Ethereum development if your original project is still being built on Ethereum.

How long does a BSC development project typically take?

A focused smart contract engagement typically runs 6 to 14 weeks depending on contract scope, audit requirements, and whether a full dApp frontend is in scope.

Can you build BSC-based solutions for FinTech companies?

Yes, we build DeFi lending platforms, on-chain payment settlement contracts, and token-gated financial products on BNB Chain for FinTech use cases. Explore FinTech blockchain development for the full service scope.

Can you integrate BSC smart contracts with existing software systems?

We build middleware and API layers that connect on-chain contract logic to existing backends, CRM platforms, and enterprise software. Explore software integration solutions if the integration layer is your primary requirement.

Do you build crypto wallets with BSC support?

We develop multi-currency wallets with BSC integration, covering BEP-20 token support, staking connections, and cross-chain asset management. Explore multi-currency crypto wallet development for the full wallet build service.

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