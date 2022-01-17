Plenty of immersive projects die as expensive demos nobody uses. Our AR and VR consulting helps you find the use case that pays off, pick the right tech, and plan a build that ships, so you commit budget with your eyes open.
"Wouldn't VR be neat here?" is not a strategy. Without a real problem to solve, an immersive project is a costly toy.
Headsets, phones, glasses – pick the wrong target and you rebuild from scratch. Device choice shapes everything downstream.
Immersive UX has its own rules, and breaking them makes users literally queasy. Comfort isn't optional.
3D assets and environments eat budgets fast. Without a content plan, scope quietly balloons.
A flashy proof of concept that can't scale to real users is where most immersive money disappears.
We advise, we don't just build – though we can do both. Our AR/VR consulting services cover the thinking that happens before a single asset gets modeled.
We turn a vague "let's do something immersive" into a costed, prioritized plan tied to real business goals.
We help you scope VR training, tours, or experiences and choose the platform that fits your users.
We map where augmented reality adds real value – product try-ons, guidance, visualization – and how to ship it.
We review flows and comfort so your experience feels natural instead of nauseating.
We build a small, honest prototype to test the idea before you fund the full thing.
We match your use case to the right engines, devices, and SDKs, drawing on years of hands-on R&D.
Once the strategy holds up, here's the kind of immersive work we deliver.
Safe, repeatable virtual environments for high-stakes or expensive-to-practice tasks, from our VR simulation team.
Let customers place and preview products in their own space before they buy.
Walk-through experiences for real estate, hospitality, and retail without the plane ticket.
Immersive games and gamified experiences built by our VR game development team.
Playful, camera-based experiences and branded filters via our AR game development team.
Interactive lessons and onboarding that people actually remember.
Persistent virtual venues and worlds, tied into our metaverse development work.
Real-time 3D replicas of spaces, machines, or products for monitoring and planning.
Here are a few immersive products we're proud to have built:
An Oculus Go VR solution that let travelers tour resorts before booking, built for hospitality marketing.
A VR platform that generates 360° virtual tours for real estate, so buyers walk properties remotely.
We'll let the teams we've built digital products for do the talking.
CEO & Founder, Scargos
The PixelPlex team members showed passion and dedication throughout the project. They met all expectations as well as overcame the project's challenges and complexities. PixelPlex are detail-oriented and have made collaboration seamless.
CEO, FootballNet Global
We have been very impressed by how PixelPlex have been able to build a thorough back-end solution while also providing great UX/UI. A project of our taking requires people to not only think technically but also to innovate in a way that meets the requirements of key stakeholders. Our expectations have been met at every step of the way.
Founder & CEO, OBITO.IO
PixelPlex impressed with their prompt turnarounds, frequent progress updates, and deep understanding of project requirements. Their extensive knowledge of blockchain systems made them a valuable partner.
We've built immersive products end to end, so our AR VR consulting is grounded in what works in production, not slideware.
If AR/VR is the wrong tool for your problem, we'll say so, backed by our IT consulting practice.
The people who advise you can also design, build, and ship – no throwing your strategy over a wall.
17+
years in the technology industry
450+
projects completed
$1.2B
raised by our clients
50M
end-users onboarded across our clients' dApps
1M+
smart contracts on mainnet
3
unicorns exceeding $1B in value
Vr Development Company New York City 2026
Top Clutch Virtual Shopping Experiences Company Poland 2026
Top Clutch Robotics Company New York City 2026
Top Clutch Immersive Language Experiences Company 2026
Top Clutch Cybersecurity Company New York City 2026
A clear use case means the budget goes to something that pays off.
Hardware and platform picks that don't force a rebuild later.
UX guidance that keeps users engaged, not queasy – the quiet win of good AR VR consulting.
Scope for 3D assets set before costs run away.
Strategy built to scale from demo to real users.
Advice and delivery under one roof.
Starting at
$10,000
Scope and pricing depend on how much discovery, prototyping, and hardware evaluation your project needs.
What's included:
Schedule a call to get an estimate within 24 hours.
Immersive tech earns its keep differently in every sector – here's how we put it to work.
AR/VR turns dry financial data into visual, interactive experiences for clients and training alike.
Virtual branches and training that make complex services easier to understand and staff easier to onboard.
AR overlays and immersive interfaces that make paying and tracking feel intuitive.
VR and AR that speed up risk assessment, claims, and training with a first-person view.
Immersive tools that make borrowing decisions clearer and staff training faster.
AR try-ons and virtual stores that let shoppers experience products before they buy.
AR guidance and digital twins that speed up warehouse work and planning.
VR therapy and AR-assisted procedures that improve training and patient outcomes.
Immersive workouts and coaching that keep members moving, paired with our mobile app development.
Interactive lessons and virtual labs that make hard concepts click.
Virtual tours and AR staging that let buyers explore properties from anywhere.
AR overlays and digital twins that keep builds on plan and teams safe.
VR training and digital twins for high-risk, high-cost field environments.
AR menus and virtual experiences that make dining more engaging.
VR previews and AR guides that inspire trips and enrich them on the ground.
Immersive experiences, events, and games that pull audiences in and keep them.
From the first conversation to a decision you can act on, we keep it structured and honest at every step.
We dig into the business problem you're actually trying to solve, not the tech you think you want.
Deliverables
We stress-test whether AR/VR is the right fit and where it pays off first.
Deliverables
We match your use case to the right engines, devices, and delivery model.
Deliverables
We build a small, honest prototype and test it with real users before you commit.
Deliverables
We hand you a costed plan and a clear call on what to build, in what order.
Deliverables
Immersive work moves fast and here are the tools and techniques we reach for to keep your project on the front foot.
Photoreal environments and high-fidelity experiences where visual quality is the point.
Flexible, cross-device development for everything from mobile AR to standalone VR.
Immersive experiences that run right in the browser, no app install required.
A cross-platform standard so your experience runs across headsets instead of locking you in.
Native AR on iOS and Android, with solid tracking straight out of users' pockets.
Real-time understanding of physical space so digital objects sit naturally in the world.
Natural, controller-free interaction that makes experiences feel effortless.
Faster, cheaper content pipelines that bring 3D worlds to life without ballooning budgets.
Immersive products rarely stand alone – here are the four domains we lean on when an AR/VR build needs real depth behind it.
Services
BlockchainBlockchain consulting
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Solutions
Products, APIs and platforms
New
Products and engineering to build and operate on Canton.
In production 55M API requests served in 8 monthsCrypto API
Blockchain data for your applications.
Power in numbers 6 TB Data storage. 500K Tokens indexedRWA platform
A foundation for your asset tokenization platform.
Time to launch 2–4 weeks Branding & setup. 90% more cost-efficientDocFlow
Blockchain-based document management.
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Work
450+ projects. 250+ clients. 3 unicorns in portfolio
The first non-custodial wallet built natively for CantonTON ecosystem
A series of improvements for The Open NetworkMining platform
Environmentally friendly web platform for Bitcoin pool miningMantra DAO
Community-governed DeFi: 60+ staking pools, $23M TVLCanton TON Web3 & DeFi Digital Assets & Tokenization AI & Data Intelligence IoT & Edge Computing Consulting See all projects
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Trusted by startups, small businesses, and enterprises
Banking, payments, lending, insurance, capital marketsReal estate software development
Investment, property operations, tokenizationRetail & commerce software development
Commerce, loyalty and fulfillmentSupply chain software development
Traceability and connected operationsHealthcare software development
Patient services, data and connected systemsBanking software development
Core banking, digital channels, paymentsFitness Education Oil & Gas Insurance Construction Travel
Company
From R&D to launch, we bring any of your ideas to life
Engineering partner. Product builder. Since 2007.
Technical experience 19+ years All competencies on board. Scalable team.Achievements
Industry recognition & awards.
Delivering real value 4.9 Clutch ratings. 150+ awardsContact us
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