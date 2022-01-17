AR/VR Consulting Services preview

AR/VR Consulting Services

Know if AR/VR is worth it before you spend a cent building it

Plenty of immersive projects die as expensive demos nobody uses. Our AR and VR consulting helps you find the use case that pays off, pick the right tech, and plan a build that ships, so you commit budget with your eyes open.

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Where immersive projects go wrong

Number 1

A cool demo, no business case

"Wouldn't VR be neat here?" is not a strategy. Without a real problem to solve, an immersive project is a costly toy.

Number 2

The wrong hardware bet

Headsets, phones, glasses – pick the wrong target and you rebuild from scratch. Device choice shapes everything downstream.

Number 3

Motion sickness and clunky UX

Immersive UX has its own rules, and breaking them makes users literally queasy. Comfort isn't optional.

Number 4

Content that costs a fortune

3D assets and environments eat budgets fast. Without a content plan, scope quietly balloons.

Number 5

No path past the pilot

A flashy proof of concept that can't scale to real users is where most immersive money disappears.

AR/VR consulting services

We advise, we don't just build – though we can do both. Our AR/VR consulting services cover the thinking that happens before a single asset gets modeled.

AR/VR consulting services preview

AR/VR strategy & roadmap

We turn a vague "let's do something immersive" into a costed, prioritized plan tied to real business goals.

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VR consulting

We help you scope VR training, tours, or experiences and choose the platform that fits your users.

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AR consulting

We map where augmented reality adds real value – product try-ons, guidance, visualization – and how to ship it.

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Immersive UX consulting

We review flows and comfort so your experience feels natural instead of nauseating.

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Prototyping & proof of concept

We build a small, honest prototype to test the idea before you fund the full thing.

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Technology & platform selection

We match your use case to the right engines, devices, and SDKs, drawing on years of hands-on R&D.

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AR/VR solutions we build

Once the strategy holds up, here's the kind of immersive work we deliver.

VR training & simulation

Safe, repeatable virtual environments for high-stakes or expensive-to-practice tasks, from our VR simulation team.

AR product visualization

Let customers place and preview products in their own space before they buy.

Virtual tours & showrooms

Walk-through experiences for real estate, hospitality, and retail without the plane ticket.

VR games

Immersive games and gamified experiences built by our VR game development team.

AR games & filters

Playful, camera-based experiences and branded filters via our AR game development team.

Immersive learning

Interactive lessons and onboarding that people actually remember.

Metaverse spaces

Persistent virtual venues and worlds, tied into our metaverse development work.

Digital twins

Real-time 3D replicas of spaces, machines, or products for monitoring and planning.

AR/VR projects we've shipped

Here are a few immersive products we're proud to have built:

Treadwater AR

    ARMobile
  • Gaming
  • Graphic novel
  • Cross-platform

An AR mobile app that brought a graphic novel to life for a richer, interactive reading and gaming experience.

  • Marker-based AR interactions
  • Animated, immersive storytelling
  • iOS and Android delivery
Treadwater AR case preview

VResorts

    VR
  • Hospitality
  • Virtual tours
  • Oculus
  • Marketing

An Oculus Go VR solution that let travelers tour resorts before booking, built for hospitality marketing.

  • Immersive 360° resort tours
  • Headset-native navigation
  • Booking-focused experience
VResorts case preview

QTS

A VR platform that generates 360° virtual tours for real estate, so buyers walk properties remotely.

  • Automated 360° tour generation
  • Web and headset viewing
  • Real-estate-ready workflows
QTS case preview

VRCHIVE

    VRWeb
  • 360° media
  • Cross-device view
  • Native apps

A virtual reality 360° image-sharing platform for uploading, hosting, and exploring immersive content.

  • 360° image hosting and sharing
  • Cross-device VR viewing
  • Community-driven content
VRCHIVE case preview

Client reviews

We'll let the teams we've built digital products for do the talking.

Bogdan Tagaev, CEO & Founder, Scargos

Bogdan Tagaev

CEO & Founder, Scargos

The PixelPlex team members showed passion and dedication throughout the project. They met all expectations as well as overcame the project's challenges and complexities. PixelPlex are detail-oriented and have made collaboration seamless.

5.0Rating 5.0
Clutch
Michael Watford, CEO, FootballNet Global

Michael Watford

CEO, FootballNet Global

We have been very impressed by how PixelPlex have been able to build a thorough back-end solution while also providing great UX/UI. A project of our taking requires people to not only think technically but also to innovate in a way that meets the requirements of key stakeholders. Our expectations have been met at every step of the way.

5.0Rating 5.0
Clutch
Andrew Fai, Founder & CEO, OBITO.IO

Andrew Fai

Founder & CEO, OBITO.IO

PixelPlex impressed with their prompt turnarounds, frequent progress updates, and deep understanding of project requirements. Their extensive knowledge of blockchain systems made them a valuable partner.

5.0Rating 5.0
Clutch

Why choose PixelPlex for AR/VR consulting

Star in circle icon

Advice tied to what actually ships

We've built immersive products end to end, so our AR VR consulting is grounded in what works in production, not slideware.

Partnership icon

Straight talk on whether to build

If AR/VR is the wrong tool for your problem, we'll say so, backed by our IT consulting practice.

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One team from idea to launch

The people who advise you can also design, build, and ship – no throwing your strategy over a wall.

17+

years in the technology industry

450+

projects completed

$1.2B

raised by our clients

50M

end-users onboarded across our clients' dApps

1M+

smart contracts on mainnet

3Unicorn icon

unicorns exceeding $1B in value

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    Vr Development Company New York City 2026

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    Top Clutch Virtual Shopping Experiences Company Poland 2026

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    Top Clutch Robotics Company New York City 2026

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    Top Clutch Immersive Language Experiences Company 2026

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    Top Clutch Cybersecurity Company New York City 2026

Key benefits of expert AR and VR consulting

1.

Money spent on the right idea

A clear use case means the budget goes to something that pays off.

2.

The right tech from day one

Hardware and platform picks that don't force a rebuild later.

3.

Comfortable, usable experiences

UX guidance that keeps users engaged, not queasy – the quiet win of good AR VR consulting.

4.

A realistic content plan

Scope for 3D assets set before costs run away.

5.

A path past the pilot

Strategy built to scale from demo to real users.

6.

One partner, not five vendors

Advice and delivery under one roof.

AR/VR consulting cost

Starting at

$10,000

Scope and pricing depend on how much discovery, prototyping, and hardware evaluation your project needs.

What's included:

  • Use-case and feasibility assessment
  • Technology and platform recommendations
  • UX and content review
  • A costed build roadmap

Schedule a call to get an estimate within 24 hours.

AR/VR for your industry

Immersive tech earns its keep differently in every sector – here's how we put it to work.

FinTech & banking

AR/VR turns dry financial data into visual, interactive experiences for clients and training alike.

  • Immersive data visualization
  • VR advisor and branch experiences
  • Investor presentation environments
  • Gamified financial education
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FinTech & banking

Banking

Virtual branches and training that make complex services easier to understand and staff easier to onboard.

  • VR branch and ATM simulations
  • Staff onboarding in VR
  • Interactive product walkthroughs
  • Immersive customer education
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Banking

Payment

AR overlays and immersive interfaces that make paying and tracking feel intuitive.

  • AR-guided payment flows
  • Immersive spending dashboards
  • Branded AR loyalty experiences
  • Interactive merchant demos
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Payment

Insurance

VR and AR that speed up risk assessment, claims, and training with a first-person view.

  • VR risk-assessment simulations
  • AR-assisted claims capture
  • Immersive adjuster training
  • Interactive policy explainers
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Insurance

Lending

Immersive tools that make borrowing decisions clearer and staff training faster.

  • VR loan-scenario walkthroughs
  • Interactive borrower education
  • Immersive underwriting training
  • Visual repayment simulations
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Lending

Retail & eCommerce

AR try-ons and virtual stores that let shoppers experience products before they buy.

  • AR product try-on and placement
  • Virtual storefronts and showrooms
  • Immersive brand experiences
  • 3D product configurators
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Retail & eCommerce

Supply chain & logistics

AR guidance and digital twins that speed up warehouse work and planning.

  • AR-guided picking and packing
  • Warehouse digital twins
  • VR logistics training
  • Immersive layout planning
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Supply chain & logistics

Healthcare

VR therapy and AR-assisted procedures that improve training and patient outcomes.

  • VR surgical and skills training
  • AR-assisted procedures
  • VR exposure and rehab therapy
  • Immersive patient education
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Healthcare

Fitness

Immersive workouts and coaching that keep members moving, paired with our mobile app development.

  • VR workout experiences
  • AR form and posture guidance
  • Gamified fitness challenges
  • Immersive progress tracking
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Fitness

Education

Interactive lessons and virtual labs that make hard concepts click.

  • VR field trips and labs
  • AR interactive textbooks
  • Immersive skills training
  • Gamified learning modules
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Education

Real estate

Virtual tours and AR staging that let buyers explore properties from anywhere.

  • 360° VR property tours
  • AR furniture and staging
  • Immersive off-plan visualization
  • Remote buyer walkthroughs
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Real estate

Construction

AR overlays and digital twins that keep builds on plan and teams safe.

  • AR on-site plan overlays
  • VR safety training
  • Construction digital twins
  • Immersive design reviews
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Construction

Oil & gas

VR training and digital twins for high-risk, high-cost field environments.

  • VR hazard and safety training
  • Facility digital twins
  • AR-assisted maintenance
  • Remote immersive inspections
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Oil & gas

Restaurant

AR menus and virtual experiences that make dining more engaging.

  • AR interactive menus
  • Virtual venue previews
  • Immersive brand activations
  • Gamified loyalty experiences
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Restaurant

Travel

VR previews and AR guides that inspire trips and enrich them on the ground.

  • VR destination previews
  • AR travel and city guides
  • Immersive hotel tours
  • Interactive itinerary experiences
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Travel

Entertainment

Immersive experiences, events, and games that pull audiences in and keep them.

  • VR events and concerts
  • AR fan and branded experiences
  • Immersive storytelling
  • Interactive live experiences
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Entertainment

How our AR/VR consulting works

From the first conversation to a decision you can act on, we keep it structured and honest at every step.

1. Discovery

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2. Use-case & feasibility assessment

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3. Technology & platform evaluation

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4. Prototype & validation

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5. Roadmap & recommendation

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Discovery

We dig into the business problem you're actually trying to solve, not the tech you think you want.

Deliverables

  • Stakeholder interviews
  • Goals and success criteria
  • Current-state review

Use-case & feasibility assessment

We stress-test whether AR/VR is the right fit and where it pays off first.

Deliverables

  • Prioritized use cases
  • Feasibility findings
  • Risk and effort estimate

Technology & platform evaluation

We match your use case to the right engines, devices, and delivery model.

Deliverables

  • Recommended tech stack
  • Device and platform pick
  • Content-pipeline plan

Prototype & validation

We build a small, honest prototype and test it with real users before you commit.

Deliverables

  • Working prototype
  • User-test results
  • Go / no-go readout

Roadmap & recommendation

We hand you a costed plan and a clear call on what to build, in what order.

Deliverables

  • Costed build roadmap
  • Team and timeline plan
  • Final recommendation

The AR/VR tech we build with

Immersive work moves fast and here are the tools and techniques we reach for to keep your project on the front foot.

Unreal Engine

Photoreal environments and high-fidelity experiences where visual quality is the point.

Unity

Flexible, cross-device development for everything from mobile AR to standalone VR.

WebXR

Immersive experiences that run right in the browser, no app install required.

OpenXR

A cross-platform standard so your experience runs across headsets instead of locking you in.

ARKit & ARCore

Native AR on iOS and Android, with solid tracking straight out of users' pockets.

Spatial mapping & SLAM

Real-time understanding of physical space so digital objects sit naturally in the world.

Hand & eye tracking

Natural, controller-free interaction that makes experiences feel effortless.

AI-generated 3D assets

Faster, cheaper content pipelines that bring 3D worlds to life without ballooning budgets.

Our signature domains

Immersive products rarely stand alone – here are the four domains we lean on when an AR/VR build needs real depth behind it.

Blockchain

When immersive worlds need ownership, payments, or provenance, 13+ years of blockchain work has it covered.
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Blockchain domain background

Tokenization

Virtual goods, tickets, and collectibles need real ownership rails – we build them end to end.
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Tokenization domain background

Data science

Immersive experiences generate rich interaction data – we turn it into insight you can act on.
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Data science domain background

Machine learning

From object recognition to smart avatars, ML makes immersive experiences feel genuinely responsive.
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Machine learning domain background

Your path to a smart AR/VR bet

STEP 1

Reach out – no pressure

  • Tell us the problem you're hoping immersive tech can solve.
STEP 2

Scoping call

  • One call to align on goals, users, and constraints.
STEP 3

Assess & recommend

  • We test the idea and come back with a clear, costed recommendation.
STEP 4

Build or advise

  • Green light? We can build it. Not yet? We'll tell you that too.

FAQ

What is AR/VR consulting?

It's expert guidance on whether, where, and how to use immersive tech before you spend big on building it.

How do we know if AR/VR is right for us?

That's exactly what we help you figure out, and every AR VR consulting engagement starts with a hard look at the use case.

Can you build the project too, not just advise?

Yes, our custom software development team takes it from strategy to launch.

Which headsets and devices do you support?

All the major ones, and our metaverse app development team helps pick the right target for your users.

Can you add AI to our immersive experience?

Absolutely, our AI development team wires in smart features where they add real value.

Do you work with IoT and real-world data?

Yes, our IoT development team connects digital twins and AR to live sensor data.

How long does an AR/VR project take?

A focused assessment usually takes a couple of weeks, and our solution architecture consulting team can map the full build once you green-light it.

Can you help modernize an older immersive project?

We can, our digital transformation team helps bring stalled or dated experiences up to speed.

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Helpful links

Augmented and VR development
Metaverse development
Mobile app development
Research and development services
Web development
UI/UX design services