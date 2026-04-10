ICO Development Services preview

ICO Development Services

Build the token infrastructure investors trust before the first contribution arrives

PixelPlex is a seasoned ICO development company that covers everything from tokenomics design and smart contract engineering to KYC-integrated investor platforms and post-sale vesting.

Where ICO projects lose investor confidence before launch

Number 1

Regulatory & compliance exposure

SEC, MiCA, and Asia-Pacific regimes can each classify your token differently. Launching without jurisdiction-specific legal design built into the architecture creates liability no post-launch remediation can fully resolve.

Number 2

Smart contract vulnerabilities

ICO contracts are irreversible on mainnet — an unchecked arithmetic error or missing refund condition is an exploitable attack vector. Unaudited smart contracts have drained millions from projects with otherwise sound fundamentals.

Number 3

Token economy design failures

A token that raises capital on day one but loses 90% of its value within the quarter destroys credibility faster than any technical failure. Vesting schedules and utility models must be stress-tested before distribution, not patched after.

Number 4

Multi-chain integration complexity

Cross-chain deployments introduce bridge risks, contract incompatibility, and liquidity fragmentation that single-chain projects never face. Our blockchain development services team maps every dependency before a line of mainnet code is written.

Number 5

Investor onboarding friction

KYC failures, unsupported currencies, and slow whitelist pipelines convert interested investors into abandoned registrations, costing you capital before the sale window even closes.

Number 6

No post-raise liquidity plan

Most projects don't begin exchange listing coordination until after the raise closes — by which point DEX listing timelines, market maker requirements, and lockup schedules are already creating the price gaps that trigger early holder selloffs.

ICO development services

As an ICO development agency, we structure every engagement to address every layer with the rigor institutional participants expect.

ICO development services

Tokenomics design & token architecture

We define your token supply model, distribution structure, vesting schedule, and utility mechanics, all stress-tested against market scenarios before any code is written.

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Token smart contract development

ERC-20, BEP-20, SPL, and custom token standards — ICO sale contracts, presale mechanics, refund logic, and multi-sig governance written and internally reviewed before mainnet deployment.

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ICO investor portal development

A KYC-integrated, multi-currency investor dApp platform with real-time allocation tracking, whitelist management, and a full admin dashboard built for your token sale mechanics.

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KYC/AML & compliance integration

Investor identity verification, AML screening, accreditation workflows, and jurisdiction-specific onboarding rules embedded directly into your ICO platform, not bolted on after the fact.

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Pre-launch security audit

Every smart contract and platform component reviewed for vulnerabilities before mainnet, coordinated with independent auditors and delivered as a formal audit report for investors and exchange listing committees.

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Post-ICO token infrastructure

Vesting contract automation, token unlock scheduling, exchange listing technical prep, governance portal deployment, and staking infrastructure, keeping your ecosystem active after the raise closes.

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ICO development projects we've shipped

Here are some of the recent success stories we're proud of:

KickICO

    Ethereum
  • ICO platform
  • Crowdfunding
  • ICO of the Year
  • Tokenomics

A synergistic Ethereum-powered crowdfunding and ICO platform built on smart contracts, featuring the KickCoin token, an on-chain ICO contract generator, and smart contract-level token dividend distribution.

  • $500M+ raised across the platform since launch
  • 55,000+ community members and 10 exchange listings
  • "ICO of the Year" award at platform launch
KickICO project illustration

D1

    Ethereum
  • Diamond-backed tokens
  • ICO
  • KYC verification
  • Precious metals

An ICO platform for Singapore-based D1 Mint Ltd. that pegs each token to authenticated natural diamonds via the proprietary D1 Matrix pricing algorithm, with 5 ICO stages, multi-currency acceptance, and full KYC verification.

  • 5 ICO stages engineered and deployed
  • Diamond-to-token exchange backed by verified physical asset reserves
  • Multi-currency acceptance: ETH, BTC, stablecoins, and fiat
D1 project illustration

Circularr

  • Ripple
  • Recycle-to-earn
  • Sustainability
  • Tokenomics design
  • Mobile crypto wallet

A blockchain-powered plastic recycling network powered by the Circularr Plastic Coin ($CIRP), comprising a mobile user wallet, track & trace app, admin panel, and reverse vending machine integration.

  • Tokenomics model designed and implemented from scratch
  • Wallet, track & trace app, admin panel, RVM integration
  • Recycle-to-earn infrastructure with NFT minting support
Circularr project illustration

What our clients say

Eric Vogel

Eric Vogel

Co-Founder, Circularr, Ltd

What really stands out about PixelPlex is their deep understanding of blockchain technologies, solutions, and assets. It doesn't feel like they're a third-party contractor; they're like an extension of our own team.

5.0Rating 5.0
Clutch
Senior Manager

Senior Manager

Ernst & Young AG

PixelPlex knew a lot about using blockchain technology, the platforms, and how to integrate that in the process. They showed us how we really should use the platform and the benefits the platform really gives us.

4.5Rating 4.5
Clutch
Adam Greenwood

Adam Greenwood

Co-Founder & COO, Uforika

PixelPlex has not only helped us with our smart contract functionality, but they’ve also helped us get those smart contracts audited. The most successful result of our engagement is that PixelPlex has created a fully working prototype from scratch.

5.0Rating 5.0
Clutch

Why choose PixelPlex as your ICO development agency

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Full-stack ICO engineering

Every ICO development company claims full-stack capability and PixelPlex has the shipped contracts to prove it across FinTech, gaming, real estate and other domains.

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Security-first smart contract practices

Every contract is internally reviewed and coordinated for independent third-party audit before mainnet: formal testing frameworks, scenario scripting, and penetration-tested components included.

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Regulatory-aware token structuring across jurisdictions

Token models, whitepaper content, and investor documentation structured in alignment with MiCA, SEC guidance, and Asia-Pacific requirements, reducing legal exposure before your campaign opens.

17+

years in the technology industry

450+

projects completed

$1.2B

raised by our clients

50M

end-users onboarded across our clients’ dApps

1M+

smart contracts on mainnet

3Unicorn icon

unicorns exceeding $1B in value

  • clutch badge

    Top Clutch Bi Big Data Company New York City 2026

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    Top Clutch Blockchain Company New York City 2026

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    Top Clutch Cybersecurity Company New York City 2026

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    Top Clutch Decentralized Finance Company Poland 2026

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    Top Clutch Smart Contract Development Company New York City 2026

Key benefits of our ICO development solutions

1.

De-risk your token launch

Vulnerabilities caught pre-deployment cost a fraction of what they cost once investors have committed capital, in financial and reputational terms alike.

2.

Prevent post-sale token value collapse

A properly modeled token economy with enforced vesting schedules and clear utility design gives your token the structural conditions to retain value long after the sale window closes.

3.

Regulatory defensibility from day one

Receive a structured technical and compliance trail supporting EU AML, MiCA, and jurisdiction-specific regulatory reviews, built into your token architecture before the campaign opens.

4.

Protocol-specific smart contract engineering

Token contract vulnerabilities that generic audit tools miss, including multi-sig edge cases, vesting arithmetic errors, and upgrade proxy risks, are caught by engineers who have written production ICO contracts at scale.

5.

Faster time to investor-ready launch

A clean, audited codebase and a fully tested investor platform remove the final deployment blockers for institutional-quality token campaigns on any timeline.

6.

Audit report for investors and partners

Demonstrate contract integrity, tokenomics soundness, and platform security to institutional investors, exchange listing committees, and regulatory reviewers.

ICO development cost

Starting at

$30,000

Scope and pricing for ICO software development depend on token complexity, platform feature set, number of supported chains, and depth of KYC and DeFi integration.

What's included:

  • Tokenomics design and whitepaper consulting
  • Custom token smart contracts with audit coordination
  • KYC-integrated ICO investor portal and admin dashboard
  • Multi-currency payment gateway integration
  • One post-launch vesting management and support cycle

Schedule a call to receive a scoped estimate within 24 hours.

How we deliver your ICO development service

From the first discovery session to post-sale ecosystem management, we cover every phase.

1. Discovery & scoping

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2. Tokenomics & legal framework

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3. Token & smart contract engineering

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4. ICO platform build

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5. Security audit & testing

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6. Launch & post-ICO support

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Discovery & scoping

One discovery session to align on your capital goals, token utility concept, target investor profile, and technical requirements, NDA signed on day one if required.

Deliverables

  • Agreed project scope and requirements document
  • Tokenomics brief and initial parameter targets
  • Timeline and dedicated team assignment

Tokenomics & legal framework

We model your token supply, distribution schedule, vesting architecture, and utility design, then map jurisdiction requirements and structure your whitepaper and compliance documentation.

Deliverables

  • Tokenomics model and investor distribution schedule
  • Whitepaper structure and content outline
  • Compliance checklist for target jurisdictions

Token & smart contract engineering

Our team develops your token on the chosen blockchain, writes all sale, presale, and vesting contracts, and performs an internal security review before coordinating external audit.

Deliverables

  • Deployed token contracts on testnet
  • ICO, presale, and vesting smart contracts
  • Internal QA and pre-audit security review report

ICO platform build

We engineer the investor-facing portal with KYC/AML integration, multi-currency payment gateway, real-time allocation tracking, whitelist management, and a full admin dashboard.

Deliverables

  • Investor portal (testnet-ready)
  • KYC/AML onboarding flow and whitelist configuration
  • Admin dashboard with campaign analytics

Security audit & testing

All smart contracts and platform components undergo coordinated external security audit, penetration testing, and end-to-end scenario testing across multi-party execution paths.

Deliverables

  • Third-party security audit report
  • Penetration testing and remediation log
  • End-to-end scenario test scripts

Launch & post-ICO support

We coordinate your token sale launch, monitor contract performance in real time, and remain engaged for vesting management, exchange listing technical prep, and platform evolution.

Deliverables

  • Launch readiness checklist and go-live sign-off
  • Real-time sale monitoring and incident support
  • Post-sale vesting management and exchange listing documentation

Blockchain platforms we work with

TON

TON

The Telegram-native network with 900M+ user reach — useful for ICO projects that want bot-driven investor onboarding and token distribution built directly into Telegram mini-apps.

TON development
Canton Network

Canton Network

A privacy-by-default institutional network for regulated token offerings requiring strict data partitioning between investors and jurisdictions, without sacrificing auditability.

Canton Network development
Hyperledger

Hyperledger

Enterprise permissioned infrastructure for consortium-based token projects and private investment rounds where chain access, validator identity, and compliance controls must be enforced at the protocol level.

Hyperledger development
Ethereum

Ethereum

The dominant network for token launches, ERC-20 remains the investor standard, with the deepest DEX liquidity, widest exchange support, and largest developer tooling ecosystem.

Ethereum development
Polkadot

Polkadot

Multi-chain architecture with shared security and native interoperability, suited for ICO projects that need parachain-level customization without sacrificing cross-chain reach.

Polkadot development
Solana

Solana

Sub-second finality and low transaction fees make Solana a practical choice for high-volume ICO platforms handling large investor pools or SPL token distributions at scale.

Solana development
Avalanche

Avalanche

Subnet architecture lets ICO projects deploy custom validator sets and compliance rules while remaining composable with the broader Avalanche DeFi and exchange ecosystem.

Avalanche development
Cardano

Cardano

UTXO-based smart contracts with Plutus and Aiken, and a growing institutional presence in LATAM and APAC, increasingly used for regulated token offerings in emerging markets.

Cardano development
Substrate

Substrate

A modular framework for projects that need a sovereign chain rather than a shared network, chosen when token mechanics, governance, and validator economics must be fully customized.

Substrate development
Polygon

Polygon

Ethereum-compatible with significantly lower gas costs — a fit for ICO platforms that need full EVM tooling without pricing out smaller investors on high-traffic sale days.

Polygon development
Hedera

Hedera

Hashgraph consensus with enterprise-grade finality and transparent governance, used for regulated token issuance where auditability and compliance reporting are non-negotiable.

Hedera development
Stellar

Stellar

Payment-optimized with native multi-currency support and fast cross-border settlement, suited for ICO projects targeting international investor flows across fiat and crypto.

Stellar development
Algorand

Algorand

Pure Proof-of-Stake with sub-4-second finality and the native ASA token standard, chosen for institutional tokenization platforms and regulated ICOs requiring deterministic settlement.

Algorand development
Flow

Flow

A resource-oriented chain built for consumer-scale applications — a fit for ICO projects in gaming, entertainment, and collectibles where token utility is tied to digital ownership.

Flow development
Bitcoin

Bitcoin

Layer 2 infrastructure and the Ordinals/BRC-20 ecosystem have opened token issuance paths on Bitcoin, relevant for projects that want Bitcoin-native exposure without migrating to EVM or Solana.

Bitcoin development
Solidity

Solidity

The primary smart contract language for all EVM-compatible chains — our engineers write gas-optimized, audit-ready ICO contracts deployable across Ethereum, Polygon, Avalanche, and BNB Chain.

Solidity development

Our signature domains

Blockchain

450+ delivered projects across every major chain — ICO-grade smart contracts, multi-chain investing platforms, all powered by ledger.
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Blockchain domain background

Tokenization

From utility tokens to asset-backed instruments — issuance standards, distribution mechanics, and vesting structures designed to hold value beyond the sale window.
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Tokenization domain background

Data science

On-chain analytics and tokenomics stress-testing to validate your token model before capital is committed, not after markets react.
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Data science domain background

Machine learning

Fraud detection and KYC anomaly recognition embedded into your ICO platform, flagging suspicious activity before it reaches your contracts.
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Machine learning domain background

Your path to a successful token launch

STEP 1

Reach out — no pressure

  • Tell us about your token project. We respond within 24 hours.
STEP 2

Scoping call

  • One call to align on tokenomics depth, platform scope, and deliverables.
STEP 3

Build & launch

  • Full ICO development in 2-6 months depending on scope.
STEP 4

Post-sale support

  • Vesting management, listing prep, and ecosystem evolution — we stay available.

FAQ

What does an ICO development company do?

An ICO development company handles tokenomics, Web3 platform engineering, smart contracts, KYC onboarding, and post-sale vesting under one team.

What ICO development services does PixelPlex offer?

Our ICO development services cover cryptocurrency development, smart contracts, KYC-integrated investor portals, security audit coordination, and post-sale ecosystem management.

What makes PixelPlex a reliable ICO software development company?

As an ICO software development company with 12+ years in blockchain and $1.2B raised by clients — audited contracts, regulatory-aware tokenomics, milestone-based delivery.

How does ICO development differ from IEO or IDO?

ICO = full platform control. IEO = exchange-backed raise with built-in user base. IDO = decentralized launchpad, permissionless and on-chain. We advise on the right model and build all three.

Which blockchains do you support for token launches?

Ethereum, BNB Chain, Solana, Polygon, Avalanche, Tron, Base, Polkadot, and others. Blockchain consulting is part of discovery, we advise based on investor profile, gas costs, and DeFi fit.

Can you build an exchange for our token post-raise?

Yes. Our DeFi exchange development covers AMM pools, order book DEXes, and listing integrations — giving your token liquid markets from the first post-ICO trading session.

Can you build post-ICO governance for the token community?

Yes. We provide DAO development (on-chain governance, proposal voting, and treasury contracts) as a post-raise extension of your token ecosystem.

Can you tokenize real-world assets for an ICO?

Yes. Our asset tokenization practice covers RWA-backed tokens with accreditation, transfer restrictions, and compliance rules at the contract level.

Do you provide support after the token sale ends?

Every ICO development service engagement includes vesting management, token unlock scheduling, exchange listing prep, governance rollout, and ongoing platform upgrades.

Do you build IEO platforms?

Yes. Our IEO development practice covers launchpad API integration, KYC routing through the exchange's compliance layer, and token contracts prepared to exchange listing standards.

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