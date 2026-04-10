PixelPlex is a seasoned ICO development company that covers everything from tokenomics design and smart contract engineering to KYC-integrated investor platforms and post-sale vesting.
SEC, MiCA, and Asia-Pacific regimes can each classify your token differently. Launching without jurisdiction-specific legal design built into the architecture creates liability no post-launch remediation can fully resolve.
ICO contracts are irreversible on mainnet — an unchecked arithmetic error or missing refund condition is an exploitable attack vector. Unaudited smart contracts have drained millions from projects with otherwise sound fundamentals.
A token that raises capital on day one but loses 90% of its value within the quarter destroys credibility faster than any technical failure. Vesting schedules and utility models must be stress-tested before distribution, not patched after.
Cross-chain deployments introduce bridge risks, contract incompatibility, and liquidity fragmentation that single-chain projects never face. Our blockchain development services team maps every dependency before a line of mainnet code is written.
KYC failures, unsupported currencies, and slow whitelist pipelines convert interested investors into abandoned registrations, costing you capital before the sale window even closes.
Most projects don't begin exchange listing coordination until after the raise closes — by which point DEX listing timelines, market maker requirements, and lockup schedules are already creating the price gaps that trigger early holder selloffs.
As an ICO development agency, we structure every engagement to address every layer with the rigor institutional participants expect.
We define your token supply model, distribution structure, vesting schedule, and utility mechanics, all stress-tested against market scenarios before any code is written.
ERC-20, BEP-20, SPL, and custom token standards — ICO sale contracts, presale mechanics, refund logic, and multi-sig governance written and internally reviewed before mainnet deployment.
A KYC-integrated, multi-currency investor dApp platform with real-time allocation tracking, whitelist management, and a full admin dashboard built for your token sale mechanics.
Investor identity verification, AML screening, accreditation workflows, and jurisdiction-specific onboarding rules embedded directly into your ICO platform, not bolted on after the fact.
Every smart contract and platform component reviewed for vulnerabilities before mainnet, coordinated with independent auditors and delivered as a formal audit report for investors and exchange listing committees.
Vesting contract automation, token unlock scheduling, exchange listing technical prep, governance portal deployment, and staking infrastructure, keeping your ecosystem active after the raise closes.
Here are some of the recent success stories we're proud of:
A synergistic Ethereum-powered crowdfunding and ICO platform built on smart contracts, featuring the KickCoin token, an on-chain ICO contract generator, and smart contract-level token dividend distribution.
An ICO platform for Singapore-based D1 Mint Ltd. that pegs each token to authenticated natural diamonds via the proprietary D1 Matrix pricing algorithm, with 5 ICO stages, multi-currency acceptance, and full KYC verification.
A blockchain-powered plastic recycling network powered by the Circularr Plastic Coin ($CIRP), comprising a mobile user wallet, track & trace app, admin panel, and reverse vending machine integration.
Co-Founder, Circularr, Ltd
What really stands out about PixelPlex is their deep understanding of blockchain technologies, solutions, and assets. It doesn't feel like they're a third-party contractor; they're like an extension of our own team.
Ernst & Young AG
PixelPlex knew a lot about using blockchain technology, the platforms, and how to integrate that in the process. They showed us how we really should use the platform and the benefits the platform really gives us.
Co-Founder & COO, Uforika
PixelPlex has not only helped us with our smart contract functionality, but they’ve also helped us get those smart contracts audited. The most successful result of our engagement is that PixelPlex has created a fully working prototype from scratch.
Every ICO development company claims full-stack capability and PixelPlex has the shipped contracts to prove it across FinTech, gaming, real estate and other domains.
Every contract is internally reviewed and coordinated for independent third-party audit before mainnet: formal testing frameworks, scenario scripting, and penetration-tested components included.
Token models, whitepaper content, and investor documentation structured in alignment with MiCA, SEC guidance, and Asia-Pacific requirements, reducing legal exposure before your campaign opens.
17+
years in the technology industry
450+
projects completed
$1.2B
raised by our clients
50M
end-users onboarded across our clients’ dApps
1M+
smart contracts on mainnet
3
unicorns exceeding $1B in value
Top Clutch Bi Big Data Company New York City 2026
Top Clutch Blockchain Company New York City 2026
Top Clutch Cybersecurity Company New York City 2026
Top Clutch Decentralized Finance Company Poland 2026
Top Clutch Smart Contract Development Company New York City 2026
Vulnerabilities caught pre-deployment cost a fraction of what they cost once investors have committed capital, in financial and reputational terms alike.
A properly modeled token economy with enforced vesting schedules and clear utility design gives your token the structural conditions to retain value long after the sale window closes.
Receive a structured technical and compliance trail supporting EU AML, MiCA, and jurisdiction-specific regulatory reviews, built into your token architecture before the campaign opens.
Token contract vulnerabilities that generic audit tools miss, including multi-sig edge cases, vesting arithmetic errors, and upgrade proxy risks, are caught by engineers who have written production ICO contracts at scale.
A clean, audited codebase and a fully tested investor platform remove the final deployment blockers for institutional-quality token campaigns on any timeline.
Demonstrate contract integrity, tokenomics soundness, and platform security to institutional investors, exchange listing committees, and regulatory reviewers.
Starting at
$30,000
Scope and pricing for ICO software development depend on token complexity, platform feature set, number of supported chains, and depth of KYC and DeFi integration.
What's included:
Schedule a call to receive a scoped estimate within 24 hours.
From the first discovery session to post-sale ecosystem management, we cover every phase.
One discovery session to align on your capital goals, token utility concept, target investor profile, and technical requirements, NDA signed on day one if required.
Deliverables
We model your token supply, distribution schedule, vesting architecture, and utility design, then map jurisdiction requirements and structure your whitepaper and compliance documentation.
Deliverables
Our team develops your token on the chosen blockchain, writes all sale, presale, and vesting contracts, and performs an internal security review before coordinating external audit.
Deliverables
We engineer the investor-facing portal with KYC/AML integration, multi-currency payment gateway, real-time allocation tracking, whitelist management, and a full admin dashboard.
Deliverables
All smart contracts and platform components undergo coordinated external security audit, penetration testing, and end-to-end scenario testing across multi-party execution paths.
Deliverables
We coordinate your token sale launch, monitor contract performance in real time, and remain engaged for vesting management, exchange listing technical prep, and platform evolution.
Deliverables
The Telegram-native network with 900M+ user reach — useful for ICO projects that want bot-driven investor onboarding and token distribution built directly into Telegram mini-apps.
A privacy-by-default institutional network for regulated token offerings requiring strict data partitioning between investors and jurisdictions, without sacrificing auditability.
Enterprise permissioned infrastructure for consortium-based token projects and private investment rounds where chain access, validator identity, and compliance controls must be enforced at the protocol level.
The dominant network for token launches, ERC-20 remains the investor standard, with the deepest DEX liquidity, widest exchange support, and largest developer tooling ecosystem.
Multi-chain architecture with shared security and native interoperability, suited for ICO projects that need parachain-level customization without sacrificing cross-chain reach.
Sub-second finality and low transaction fees make Solana a practical choice for high-volume ICO platforms handling large investor pools or SPL token distributions at scale.
Subnet architecture lets ICO projects deploy custom validator sets and compliance rules while remaining composable with the broader Avalanche DeFi and exchange ecosystem.
UTXO-based smart contracts with Plutus and Aiken, and a growing institutional presence in LATAM and APAC, increasingly used for regulated token offerings in emerging markets.
A modular framework for projects that need a sovereign chain rather than a shared network, chosen when token mechanics, governance, and validator economics must be fully customized.
Ethereum-compatible with significantly lower gas costs — a fit for ICO platforms that need full EVM tooling without pricing out smaller investors on high-traffic sale days.
Hashgraph consensus with enterprise-grade finality and transparent governance, used for regulated token issuance where auditability and compliance reporting are non-negotiable.
Payment-optimized with native multi-currency support and fast cross-border settlement, suited for ICO projects targeting international investor flows across fiat and crypto.
Pure Proof-of-Stake with sub-4-second finality and the native ASA token standard, chosen for institutional tokenization platforms and regulated ICOs requiring deterministic settlement.
A resource-oriented chain built for consumer-scale applications — a fit for ICO projects in gaming, entertainment, and collectibles where token utility is tied to digital ownership.
Layer 2 infrastructure and the Ordinals/BRC-20 ecosystem have opened token issuance paths on Bitcoin, relevant for projects that want Bitcoin-native exposure without migrating to EVM or Solana.
The primary smart contract language for all EVM-compatible chains — our engineers write gas-optimized, audit-ready ICO contracts deployable across Ethereum, Polygon, Avalanche, and BNB Chain.
Services
BlockchainBlockchain consulting
Strategy, architecture, feasibilityCrypto wallet development
Self-custody, MPC, cards on topCryptocurrency exchange development
Trading venues, liquidity and protocolsTokenization services
RWA, funds, collateralCrypto payments development
Accept, settle and pay out in cryptoSmart contracts development
Design, build, auditBlockchain integration dApp development DeFi development NFTs Tokens Web3 development All blockchain services All services
NetworksCanton development
Daml apps, wallets, settlement, validators
Official PartnerEthereum development
Smart contracts, L2s and dAppsSolana development
High-throughput programs and dAppsTON development
Mini apps, wallets, Telegram ecosystem
Official PartnerHedera development
Hashgraph apps and token services
Exclusive PartnerHyperledger development
Permissioned networks for enterprises
Certified PartnerCardano Algorand Stellar Avalanche Bitcoin Polygon All networks All services
AI & MLAI agents development
Connect tools and automate multi-step workflowsRAG development
Find answers across your company’s documents and systemsAI copilot development
Add useful assistance to your product or internal toolsLLM development
Custom and fine-tuned models for your domainPrivate AI deployment
Run models in your own environmentAI consulting
Use cases, feasibility and a roadmapGenerative AI development Machine learning development Computer vision Chatbot development ChatGPT integration Deep learning development All AI services All services
Data & analyticsData engineering
Pipelines that keep your data reliableData platform development
One source of truth for analyticsAnalytics & dashboards development
BI your teams actually usePredictive analytics
Forecasts built on your own historyData strategy
Where data can pay off firstData visualization
Dashboards and visual stories from your dataData science development Development of data marts All data services All services
SoftwareProduct discovery
Validate scope and cost before you buildMVP development
A launch-ready first releaseWeb application development
Platforms, portals and internal toolsMobile app development
iOS, Android and cross-platformSaaS development
Multi-tenant products that scaleSoftware integration
Connect the systems you already runInfrastructure & cloud cost UI/UX design IT consulting QA & software testing R&D Serverless development All software services All services
Security & complianceSmart contract audits
Find vulnerabilities before launchTransaction monitoring development
Intercepta inside your systems and processesSecurity assessments
Test apps, infrastructure and processesData security services
Protect sensitive data across its lifecycleCloud security services
Secure cloud workloads and configurationsDAML smart contract audit
Review DAML contracts before they go liveAll security services All services
Solutions
Products, APIs and platforms
New
Products and engineering to build and operate on Canton.
In production 55M API requests served in 8 monthsCrypto API
Blockchain data for your applications.
Power in numbers 6 TB Data storage. 500K Tokens indexedRWA platform
A foundation for your asset tokenization platform.
Time to launch 2–4 weeks Branding & setup. 90% more cost-efficientDocFlow
Blockchain-based document management.
Use case & value 100% Secure workflows. Zero third-party risks.OTC Hawk Arbitrage Bot Book a solution consult
Work
450+ projects. 250+ clients. 3 unicorns in portfolio
The first non-custodial wallet built natively for CantonTON ecosystem
A series of improvements for The Open NetworkMining platform
Environmentally friendly web platform for Bitcoin pool miningMantra DAO
Community-governed DeFi: 60+ staking pools, $23M TVLCanton TON Web3 & DeFi Digital Assets & Tokenization AI & Data Intelligence IoT & Edge Computing Consulting See all projects
Industries
Trusted by startups, small businesses, and enterprises
Banking, payments, lending, insurance, capital marketsReal estate software development
Investment, property operations, tokenizationRetail & commerce software development
Commerce, loyalty and fulfillmentSupply chain software development
Traceability and connected operationsHealthcare software development
Patient services, data and connected systemsBanking software development
Core banking, digital channels, paymentsFitness Education Oil & Gas Insurance Construction Travel
Company
From R&D to launch, we bring any of your ideas to life
Engineering partner. Product builder. Since 2007.
Technical experience 19+ years All competencies on board. Scalable team.Achievements
Industry recognition & awards.
Delivering real value 4.9 Clutch ratings. 150+ awardsContact us
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