Our expertise spans multiple blockchain platforms

Cardano development We provide guidance on incorporating Cardano's native asset framework into multi-chain DeFi strategies and enable user interaction with ADA, Cardano-based lending protocols, and staking mechanisms. Cardano development

Polkadot development We guide clients in building Polkadot-native solutions that leverage native cross-chain messaging. Our expertise helps you orchestrate assets across parachains, implement on-chain governance, and unify fragmented liquidity. Polkadot development

Ethereum development We offer strategic counsel for Ethereum-based protocols with deep composability. Our expertise spans wallet connectivity standards, ERC token implementations, and integrations with platforms such as Aave, Uniswap, and Compound. Ethereum development

Hyperledger development We advise institutions on building permissioned DeFi solutions using Hyperledger Fabric. Clients optimize business processes through controlled, enterprise-grade decentralized workflows. Hyperledger development

Solana development We provide strategic guidance for Solana-based solutions designed for near-instant transaction finality and minimal fees. Our expertise covers SPL tokens, swap aggregation, and stake pool integrations. Solana development

BNB development We help clients architect BNB Chain-integrated protocols with native BEP-20 token support, liquid staking features, and connections to leading ecosystems like PancakeSwap and Venus. BNB development

Polygon development We guide clients in utilizing Polygon and its zkEVM rollup infrastructure for cost-effective transactions, native cross-chain bridging, and access to Polygon's growing DeFi landscape. Polygon development

Flow development We offer strategic direction for DeFi solutions, gaming platforms, and NFT marketplaces built on Flow, with expertise in Cadence smart contract architecture. Flow development

Bitcoin development We assist in extending DeFi functionality to Bitcoin holders through Layer 2 solutions, including RSK, Stacks, and the Lightning Network. Learn more

TON development As official TON partners, we provide strategic guidance for scalable DeFi applications and Telegram Mini Apps leveraging TON's asynchronous architecture and mass-market infrastructure. TON development

Hedera Hashgraph development As official Hedera partners, we guide enterprises in building DeFi applications on Hedera's high-throughput, fair consensus network for reliable performance and predictable costs. Hedera Hashgraph development

INTMAX We provide expertise on integrating INTMAX's stateless zkRollup technology into DeFi strategies, enabling gas-free transactions and private DeFi interactions on Ethereum Layer 2.

DAML development We assist clients in building rights-aware DeFi applications using DAML, enabling sophisticated multi-party workflows that operate consistently across multiple ledger platforms. DAML development