We guide DeFi projects from concept to market with a security-first strategy and institutional-grade risk management. No matter what solution you are planning to build (DEX, lending protocol, yield aggregator, etc.), we help you navigate the complexities.
We begin with understanding your goals, target audience, and market landscape. Through competitive analysis and feasibility assessment, we define product-market fit, select the right blockchain infrastructure, and build a strategic roadmap that aligns technical execution with business objectives.
DeFi demands flawless security. We guide you through smart contract audit coordination, operational security best practices, and threat modeling. Our approach ensures risks are identified and mitigated before they become liabilities.
Navigating the global regulatory landscape is one of the biggest barriers to DeFi adoption. We help you assess jurisdiction options, understand compliance requirements (MiCA, SEC, FinCEN, etc.), and structure your protocol or entity to operate within legal frameworks.
Liquidity is the engine of any DeFi protocol. We advise on liquidity incentive structures, pool parameter optimization, and partnerships with market makers and ensure deep and stable liquidity that attracts users and minimizes impermanent loss exposure.
We help you design and prioritize yield-generating mechanisms such as lending, staking, liquidity mining, and vault strategies. Our focus is on creating a cohesive system where strategies complement each other without introducing unintended risks or user confusion.
Our team brings deep expertise in automated market maker models, collateralized debt positions, algorithmic interest rate curves, and complex incentive mechanisms. We offer specialized R&D services, translating sophisticated financial logic into production-ready infrastructure.
We provide strategic and technical guidance for every stage of your DeFi development path. Our blockchain consulting services are tailored to the specific needs and goals of your business.
We provide end-to-end consulting that covers technology selection, architecture design, development vendor management, and quality assurance. We help you avoid costly missteps and implement security best practices.
Our consultants advise on dApp architecture that balances functionality with accessibility. Your solutions will provide your clients with convenient front-end experiences, turning them into engaged users.
We provide specialized consulting on smart contract architecture, development practices, and security validation. Our experts help you navigate complex financial logic, from AMM formulas to lending pool mechanics, and ensure your contracts are built for gas efficiency, upgradeability, and resilience against common attack vectors.
You get the staking infrastructure design your project needs. It may be a single-asset pool or a complex multi-tiered system. Our consulting covers validator node economics, dynamic APY models, and reward distribution mechanisms.
We provide consulting on algorithmic interest rate models, collateral management systems, and liquidation engines. Our expertise helps you design lending markets that remain solvent under stress, offer competitive rates, and provide a seamless experience for both lenders and borrowers.
Our DeFi consulting services cover a wide range of business domains. We are proud to bring significant results to our customers.
PixelPlex developed a strategic plan for a DeFi launchpad platform aimed at accelerating blockchain and metaverse ventures.
We developed a strategic roadmap for the world's first globally compliant decentralized multi-asset marketplace. It is designed to serve traders and investors worldwide, from seasoned DeFi experts to newcomers entering the space.
PixelPlex engineered a non-custodial lending platform tailored for USDC, giving users access to predictable fixed-yield returns on their deposits. The project framework emphasizes sustainable growth while keeping the client's initial development budget firmly in view.
A dApp optimized for efficient capital provisioning and yield generation. Participants can access loans by depositing collateral or contributing to liquidity pools. They generate passive income and earn protocol tokens in return.
PixelPlex led the creation of a complete DeFi ecosystem, providing secure, advanced financial services designed for scalability and cross-chain connectivity.
We view each protocol as a financial mechanism. Our consulting services help you architect end-to-end ecosystems that combine high-performance smart contracts with intuitive analytics dashboards, robust governance frameworks, and seamless mobile-responsive interfaces.
We guide you in implementing multi-layered security controls (multi-signature treasury systems, time-locked protocol upgrades, and decentralized oracle networks like Chainlink) to fortify your protocol against price manipulation and other vulnerabilities.
Our consultants bring deep knowledge of the current DeFi landscape and appearing trends. We help you leverage concentrated liquidity models, delta-neutral strategies, and privacy-preserving transactions to differentiate your protocol in a competitive market.
17+
Years of experience in blockchain and Web3
3
Unicorns transformed their domains right from the start
10M+
Users scaled in the first 18 months
1M+
Secure smart contract executions facilitated
450+
Projects completed
50M
Happy users for our clients
Top Clutch Blockchain Company New York City 2026
Top Clutch Smart Contract Development Company New York City 2026
Top Clutch Blockchain Consulting Company 2024
Top Clutch Systems Integration Company New York City 2024
Top Clutch IT Services Company Real Estate New York City
We help you extend financial services to a global audience around the clock. Our consultants advise on governance frameworks, regulatory alignment, and go-to-market strategies that remove friction and preserve the core tenets of decentralization.
Every transaction, loan, and reward distribution lives permanently on-chain. We guide you in architecting protocols that foster user confidence through real-time solvency verification and fully auditable operations.
Your protocol can seamlessly connect with the broader DeFi landscape. We help you identify and integrate with established platforms like Yearn, Aave, or Curve to deliver enhanced functionality and diversified yield opportunities to your users.
Replace traditional operational overhead with automated contract logic. We advise on system architectures that minimize administrative costs, eliminate manual settlement errors, and translate efficiency gains into better rates for end users.
Transition your project to community-led governance with confidence. We guide you through voting mechanism design, treasury management structures, and community engagement strategies that build lasting decentralized ownership.
Starting at
$6,000
Your path to a competitive DeFi protocol starts with a clear, milestone-driven consulting partnership tailored to your unique requirements.
What’s included:
Seeking specialized guidance on cross-chain infrastructure, custom oracle solutions, or algorithmic stablecoin design? We offer tailored consulting scopes to match your needs.
We assist you in shaping the core financial mechanics of your protocol. Our consultants evaluate bonding curves, interest rate models, collateralization thresholds, and reward mechanisms to ensure long-term viability.
Deliverables
We transform your economic model into a detailed technical roadmap. Our experts guide your technology selection, data flow design, and protocol architecture. We care about scalability and seamless integration with existing DeFi systems.
Deliverables
Our designers know how to transform complex financial data into intuitive dashboards, streamlined swap interfaces, and clear risk indicators. We prioritize user safety and transaction clarity.
Deliverables
We provide technical guidance for your development team or external vendors in crafting gas-efficient and secure contract logic. Our consultants emphasize execution speed, cost optimization, and the use of battle-tested, audited libraries.
Deliverables
We help you connect your protocol to external data sources with secure oracle networks and integrate essential DeFi building blocks (wallets, bridges, and indexing solutions) to ensure full ecosystem interoperability.
Deliverables
We guide you through rigorous testing protocols to ensure your protocol is battle-ready for substantial total value locked. Our experts prepare your project for a seamless mainnet deployment.
Deliverables
As a trusted DeFi consulting firm, we bring deep strategic knowledge across the leading blockchain ecosystems powering decentralized finance.
Ethereum
Solana
BNB Smart Chain
Polygon
Avalanche
Cardano
Polkadot
Hedera
Flow
TON
Hyperledger
Canton Network
We provide guidance on incorporating Cardano's native asset framework into multi-chain DeFi strategies and enable user interaction with ADA, Cardano-based lending protocols, and staking mechanisms.
We guide clients in building Polkadot-native solutions that leverage native cross-chain messaging. Our expertise helps you orchestrate assets across parachains, implement on-chain governance, and unify fragmented liquidity.
We offer strategic counsel for Ethereum-based protocols with deep composability. Our expertise spans wallet connectivity standards, ERC token implementations, and integrations with platforms such as Aave, Uniswap, and Compound.
We advise institutions on building permissioned DeFi solutions using Hyperledger Fabric. Clients optimize business processes through controlled, enterprise-grade decentralized workflows.
We provide strategic guidance for Solana-based solutions designed for near-instant transaction finality and minimal fees. Our expertise covers SPL tokens, swap aggregation, and stake pool integrations.
We help clients architect BNB Chain-integrated protocols with native BEP-20 token support, liquid staking features, and connections to leading ecosystems like PancakeSwap and Venus.
We guide clients in utilizing Polygon and its zkEVM rollup infrastructure for cost-effective transactions, native cross-chain bridging, and access to Polygon's growing DeFi landscape.
We offer strategic direction for DeFi solutions, gaming platforms, and NFT marketplaces built on Flow, with expertise in Cadence smart contract architecture.
We assist in extending DeFi functionality to Bitcoin holders through Layer 2 solutions, including RSK, Stacks, and the Lightning Network.
As official TON partners, we provide strategic guidance for scalable DeFi applications and Telegram Mini Apps leveraging TON's asynchronous architecture and mass-market infrastructure.
As official Hedera partners, we guide enterprises in building DeFi applications on Hedera's high-throughput, fair consensus network for reliable performance and predictable costs.
We provide expertise on integrating INTMAX's stateless zkRollup technology into DeFi strategies, enabling gas-free transactions and private DeFi interactions on Ethereum Layer 2.
We assist clients in building rights-aware DeFi applications using DAML, enabling sophisticated multi-party workflows that operate consistently across multiple ledger platforms.
We offer strategic guidance for institutional-grade DeFi infrastructure on regulated networks, helping clients integrate with Canton's validator ecosystem and embed necessary compliance controls.
We pair our blockchain advisory capabilities with deep expertise in artificial intelligence, machine learning, and data analytics. You are free to share your most ambitious concepts with us.
Services
BlockchainBlockchain consulting
Strategy, architecture, feasibilityCrypto wallet development
Self-custody, MPC, cards on topCryptocurrency exchange development
Trading venues, liquidity and protocolsTokenization services
RWA, funds, collateralCrypto payments development
Accept, settle and pay out in cryptoSmart contracts development
Design, build, auditBlockchain integration dApp development DeFi development NFTs Tokens Web3 development All blockchain services All services
NetworksCanton development
Daml apps, wallets, settlement, validators
Official PartnerEthereum development
Smart contracts, L2s and dAppsSolana development
High-throughput programs and dAppsTON development
Mini apps, wallets, Telegram ecosystem
Official PartnerHedera development
Hashgraph apps and token services
Exclusive PartnerHyperledger development
Permissioned networks for enterprises
Certified PartnerCardano Algorand Stellar Avalanche Bitcoin Polygon All networks All services
AI & MLAI agents development
Connect tools and automate multi-step workflowsRAG development
Find answers across your company’s documents and systemsAI copilot development
Add useful assistance to your product or internal toolsLLM development
Custom and fine-tuned models for your domainPrivate AI deployment
Run models in your own environmentAI consulting
Use cases, feasibility and a roadmapGenerative AI development Machine learning development Computer vision Chatbot development ChatGPT integration Deep learning development All AI services All services
Data & analyticsData engineering
Pipelines that keep your data reliableData platform development
One source of truth for analyticsAnalytics & dashboards development
BI your teams actually usePredictive analytics
Forecasts built on your own historyData strategy
Where data can pay off firstData visualization
Dashboards and visual stories from your dataData science development Development of data marts All data services All services
SoftwareProduct discovery
Validate scope and cost before you buildMVP development
A launch-ready first releaseWeb application development
Platforms, portals and internal toolsMobile app development
iOS, Android and cross-platformSaaS development
Multi-tenant products that scaleSoftware integration
Connect the systems you already runInfrastructure & cloud cost UI/UX design IT consulting QA & software testing R&D Serverless development All software services All services
Security & complianceSmart contract audits
Find vulnerabilities before launchTransaction monitoring development
Intercepta inside your systems and processesSecurity assessments
Test apps, infrastructure and processesData security services
Protect sensitive data across its lifecycleCloud security services
Secure cloud workloads and configurationsDAML smart contract audit
Review DAML contracts before they go liveAll security services All services
Solutions
Products, APIs and platforms
New
Products and engineering to build and operate on Canton.
In production 55M API requests served in 8 monthsCrypto API
Blockchain data for your applications.
Power in numbers 6 TB Data storage. 500K Tokens indexedRWA platform
A foundation for your asset tokenization platform.
Time to launch 2–4 weeks Branding & setup. 90% more cost-efficientDocFlow
Blockchain-based document management.
Use case & value 100% Secure workflows. Zero third-party risks.OTC Hawk Arbitrage Bot Book a solution consult
Work
450+ projects. 250+ clients. 3 unicorns in portfolio
The first non-custodial wallet built natively for CantonTON ecosystem
A series of improvements for The Open NetworkMining platform
Environmentally friendly web platform for Bitcoin pool miningMantra DAO
Community-governed DeFi: 60+ staking pools, $23M TVLCanton TON Web3 & DeFi Digital Assets & Tokenization AI & Data Intelligence IoT & Edge Computing Consulting See all projects
Industries
Trusted by startups, small businesses, and enterprises
Banking, payments, lending, insurance, capital marketsReal estate software development
Investment, property operations, tokenizationRetail & commerce software development
Commerce, loyalty and fulfillmentSupply chain software development
Traceability and connected operationsHealthcare software development
Patient services, data and connected systemsBanking software development
Core banking, digital channels, paymentsFitness Education Oil & Gas Insurance Construction Travel
Company
From R&D to launch, we bring any of your ideas to life
Engineering partner. Product builder. Since 2007.
Technical experience 19+ years All competencies on board. Scalable team.Achievements
Industry recognition & awards.
Delivering real value 4.9 Clutch ratings. 150+ awardsContact us
Discuss your project.
Quick response 30 min Average reply time. Offices in 6 countriesBlog
Dive into the latest software trends.
Fresh insights 500+ Articles in blockchain, AI, big data, AR/VRTeam Careers Social responsibility Glossary
We regularly share our thoughts and insights regarding the latest trends in our blog. Discover the source for inspiration.