Protocol choice follows the privacy, throughput, and participation requirements set during architecture design. Here's how the networks we work with most often map to healthcare-specific requirements.

Hyperledger Fabric development Permissioned membership and private channels make Fabric the default for hospital and payer consortiums that need negotiated rates or utilization data invisible to other members. Role-based access follows from the same channel structure. Hyperledger Fabric development

Ethereum development Public verification and broad tooling suit consumer-facing checks, like a pharmacist confirming a medication's authenticity against an open record. Our Patientory work interacts with Ethereum for this kind of event; gas cost and throughput are the trade-off, usually addressed with a Layer 2. Ethereum development

Hedera Hashgraph development Predictable fees and fast finality suit continuous, high-volume logging, such as cold-chain sensor readings on a temperature-sensitive shipment. Cost stays flat even when the write volume doesn't. Hedera Hashgraph development

Substrate development When a consortium's governance or privacy rules don't map to an existing chain, Substrate builds one to spec — suited to a regional health information exchange with rules particular to its members, at the cost of a longer build. Substrate development

Polygon development Polygon carries high-volume consumer verification, such as patients scanning a medication's QR code, at a fraction of mainnet cost while keeping Ethereum-compatible tooling. It earns its place once scan volume would otherwise mean a mainnet transaction per check. Polygon development

Avalanche development Subnets let a hospital network or regional consortium run an isolated, configurable chain while using public-chain-style tooling. Choose it when the group wants that tooling without sharing a chain with unrelated participants. Avalanche development

Polkadot development A manufacturer's traceability chain, a hospital's consent chain, and a regulator's audit chain can run independently and still exchange proofs as parachains. That suits organizations that won't share one network but still need to interoperate. Polkadot development

Cardano development Cardano's layered architecture and peer-reviewed changes suit a multi-site clinical trial consortium that wants contract logic audited before deployment, since an error is costly to unwind mid-study. The trade-off is a slower upgrade cadence. Cardano development

Solana development High throughput and low per-transaction cost fit large-payer claims adjudication or continuous remote-monitoring data, where event counts run into the millions. Confirmation times measured in seconds also suit real-time verification. Solana development

Algorand development Instant finality removes the ambiguity a reversed transaction would create in a real-time eligibility or prior-authorization decision. Predictable throughput also suits recurring attestations that need to settle without a retry. Algorand development

DAML development DAML models rights and obligations directly, so a data-use agreement between research institutions carries explicit rules about who may see or use what. That fits consent agreements where disclosure is contractual, rather than technical. DAML development