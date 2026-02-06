PixelPlex builds shared, permissioned records of consent and care events for patients, providers, payers, and researchers, without exposing protected health information on a public ledger. Our healthcare blockchain development services cover discovery, architecture, engineering, integration, testing, launch, and support.
A hospital, a specialist, and a lab each hold a piece of the same patient's history, and no record shows the whole picture. Reconciling it still falls to a phone call or a fax.
A patient revokes access for one provider, but a records request had already been sent through a different integration before the change propagated. Confirming who currently holds permission takes more than a signed form.
The EHR holds the chart, the lab holds results, and the payer holds eligibility, each in its own system. Every integration between EHR, EMR, HIE, and payer systems is its own project, and none of them agree on what counts as current.
A shipment changes hands two or three times before it reaches a hospital pharmacy, and a counterfeit batch can enter at any handoff. Serial numbers get checked against a paper manifest instead of a shared record.
A provider's license gets verified once for network enrollment, then re-verified for every payer, every renewal, and every prior authorization. Each check is a manual call to a registry that already confirmed it.
A clinical trial protocol changes twice during a study, and reviewers need to know exactly when and by whom, without seeing unrelated patient data. That version history usually lives across email threads and shared drives.
Blockchain development services for healthcare start from what you're already running: the organizations involved, the data flows between them, and the systems a ledger would need to reach.
Blockchain healthcare app development rarely stands alone. We build it inside a broader healthcare software development engagement: patient portals, provider workflows, integration, and reporting handled by the same team as the ledger.
Before any engineering starts, our blockchain consulting team maps who's involved, what each must verify, and whether a ledger beats a shared database. What comes back is a recommendation and a roadmap.
A patient, a provider, and an administrator rarely need the same screen. As a blockchain development company, we scope dashboards, provider tools, and patient apps around each role, then build the consent and permission logic underneath.
When membership must be vetted and terms stay confidential (e.g., between rival hospital systems) private blockchain development fits, with participation rules, access roles, and node topology defined around that consortium on Hyperledger-compatible architecture.
Consent capture and revocation, claims rules, credential checks, and research permissions run as smart contract development instead of policy documents, with defined paths for whatever a rule doesn't anticipate.
A ledger is only as useful as what feeds it: EHR, EMR, HIE, PACS, payer and lab systems, plus the medical devices and wearables your team already reads, through blockchain integration.
Patients control which providers see specific records, and when. Records stay encrypted in your own storage; the ledger holds only the permission events, via our data security services.
A recorded consent event can be checked by any party without a call to confirm it's current. Decentralized identity lets providers and researchers prove who they are without a shared registry, via our Web3 development services.
A serialized identifier gets scanned at every handoff, so a counterfeit batch or recall list surfaces as a query, which is one of the clearest cases for blockchain healthcare app development. Sensor data feeds the record through our IoT development software integration work.
Eligibility checks and claims rules run against conditions already recorded and verifiable, so exceptions route to a person faster. Evidence for an approval or denial comes from the record via our insurance software development.
A provider's license or credential sits in one permissioned record that a hospital, payer, and state board can each verify without a fresh request. Selective disclosure lets a verifier confirm only what they need, delivered via a custom in-house integration like DocFlow.
The projects below include a live blockchain health-data platform, a strategy and tokenomics engagement, a transferable traceability proof of concept, and a broader healthcare software delivery. Each shows a different answer to the same architecture questions.
Patientory is a health-data platform built around the client's private blockchain, storing users' health records and connecting to an Ethereum-mainnet wallet for token-based rewards. PixelPlex built the mobile app and the wearable integrations.
PixelPlex's blockchain consulting team built the ICO launch strategy and tokenomics model for MediChainX. It’s a healthcare data-privacy platform built on Web3 principles. The engagement produced a technical vision and smart contract specifications for token, staking, vesting, ICO, and referral.
Blockverify is a supply chain proof of concept. It’s included here because the mechanism maps onto pharmaceutical and device traceability. Each unit carries an NFC tag scanned at every handoff, on a Graphene-based blockchain with a timestamped, immutable transfer history to the point of sale.
Doctime is a scheduling marketplace letting medical centers publish availability and pricing while patients book directly and receive discounts. PixelPlex built the patient and admin panels, the partial-prepayment system, and integrations with clinics' software and bank payment processing.
As a healthcare blockchain software development company, we've already run into the places these builds stall, such as key management, consensus tuning, and audit prep, so your team isn't learning those lessons on your project's timeline.
Adding a hospital system, a payer, or a research partner to a live consortium is a configuration change, because node topology and permissions get designed for growth from the start.
A permissioned network, a public-chain component, and an off-chain data store combine differently for a hospital consortium than for a single-payer claims platform. The architecture follows your stakeholders and regulatory footprint.
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A fixed-scope roadmap and milestone-based delivery keep the numbers close to the original estimate, so healthcare blockchain development doesn't turn into a string of change orders finance didn't plan for. Complexity gets priced during discovery.
Consent modules, identity patterns, and audit-log components built for earlier blockchain engagements get adapted, which shortens the timeline for workflows most healthcare projects need in some form: consent capture, credential checks, access logging.
Our experts develop a usable MVP in around a month, and most engagements follow a similar shape: an early, testable build that real users can react to, rather than months of specification before anything runs.
A serialized medicine or device carries its handoff history, so a suspect batch becomes a lookup instead of a week of calls to the manufacturer, distributor, and pharmacy. The record only reflects what a scan reported, so accuracy at entry still matters.
The ledger holds a hash, a consent event, or an approval, and never the record itself. Protected health information stays in encrypted, access-controlled storage that a provider, payer, or regulator reaches only through the permissions their role actually grants.
Starting at
$20,000
Pricing is driven by network complexity, such as participating entities and system connections. Because of this, a brief consultation allows us to provide a reliable estimate.
What we deliver:
Your ultimate investment is calculated based on stakeholder count, user permissions, contract logic, external connections, front-end apps, credential management, security audits, and hosting infrastructure.
Healthcare blockchain development moves through six stages. Unclear integration scope and unresolved consent models cause most overruns, so both get addressed first.
Providers, payers, researchers, and patients each want something different from the record, so that gap is the starting point. This stage decides whether a database, a permissioned ledger, or a hybrid fits; a conventional architecture is a legitimate answer.
Deliverables
Who records an event, what proves it, and which system holds the source protected health information get answered for every workflow that matters. That's where on-chain and off-chain boundaries and consent capture points get marked.
Deliverables
How many organizations, how sensitive their data, and how many transactions decide network type, node topology, and consensus. Permissions get built per role, so a provider's access looks nothing like a researcher's.
Deliverables
The consent, claims, and credentialing rules mapped earlier become contract logic here, tested against real records. Each EHR, EMR, HIE, or payer connection gets its own spec.
Deliverables
Interfaces get built in increments you can review, with QA running in parallel, not at the end. Security testing, permission testing, and a HIPAA-focused architecture review close out before launch.
Deliverables
Node deployment, onboarding, and a tested rollback path happen before anything goes live. Afterward, we watch transactions and integrations, fix what the data reveals, and leave your team the documentation to run it.
Deliverables
Protocol choice follows the privacy, throughput, and participation requirements set during architecture design. Here's how the networks we work with most often map to healthcare-specific requirements.
Permissioned membership and private channels make Fabric the default for hospital and payer consortiums that need negotiated rates or utilization data invisible to other members. Role-based access follows from the same channel structure.
Public verification and broad tooling suit consumer-facing checks, like a pharmacist confirming a medication's authenticity against an open record. Our Patientory work interacts with Ethereum for this kind of event; gas cost and throughput are the trade-off, usually addressed with a Layer 2.
Predictable fees and fast finality suit continuous, high-volume logging, such as cold-chain sensor readings on a temperature-sensitive shipment. Cost stays flat even when the write volume doesn't.
When a consortium's governance or privacy rules don't map to an existing chain, Substrate builds one to spec — suited to a regional health information exchange with rules particular to its members, at the cost of a longer build.
Polygon carries high-volume consumer verification, such as patients scanning a medication's QR code, at a fraction of mainnet cost while keeping Ethereum-compatible tooling. It earns its place once scan volume would otherwise mean a mainnet transaction per check.
Subnets let a hospital network or regional consortium run an isolated, configurable chain while using public-chain-style tooling. Choose it when the group wants that tooling without sharing a chain with unrelated participants.
A manufacturer's traceability chain, a hospital's consent chain, and a regulator's audit chain can run independently and still exchange proofs as parachains. That suits organizations that won't share one network but still need to interoperate.
Cardano's layered architecture and peer-reviewed changes suit a multi-site clinical trial consortium that wants contract logic audited before deployment, since an error is costly to unwind mid-study. The trade-off is a slower upgrade cadence.
High throughput and low per-transaction cost fit large-payer claims adjudication or continuous remote-monitoring data, where event counts run into the millions. Confirmation times measured in seconds also suit real-time verification.
Instant finality removes the ambiguity a reversed transaction would create in a real-time eligibility or prior-authorization decision. Predictable throughput also suits recurring attestations that need to settle without a retry.
DAML models rights and obligations directly, so a data-use agreement between research institutions carries explicit rules about who may see or use what. That fits consent agreements where disclosure is contractual, rather than technical.
Canton keeps sub-transaction data visible only to the parties involved while staying interoperable across separate applications. It suits a health information exchange spanning several hospital systems and payers that must settle shared events without exposing each other's full records.
Our experts work in several specialized areas. Some connect directly to patient and provider platforms, others reflect where our teams have depth.
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