Healthcare blockchain development services preview

Healthcare Blockchain Development Services

Records that patients, providers, and payers can verify

PixelPlex builds shared, permissioned records of consent and care events for patients, providers, payers, and researchers, without exposing protected health information on a public ledger. Our healthcare blockchain development services cover discovery, architecture, engineering, integration, testing, launch, and support.

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Challenges we solve

Number 1

Patient records split across systems that don't reconcile

A hospital, a specialist, and a lab each hold a piece of the same patient's history, and no record shows the whole picture. Reconciling it still falls to a phone call or a fax.

Number 2

Consent that's hard to verify or revoke consistently

A patient revokes access for one provider, but a records request had already been sent through a different integration before the change propagated. Confirming who currently holds permission takes more than a signed form.

Number 3

Systems that were never designed to talk to each other

The EHR holds the chart, the lab holds results, and the payer holds eligibility, each in its own system. Every integration between EHR, EMR, HIE, and payer systems is its own project, and none of them agree on what counts as current.

Number 4

Counterfeit medicines and devices entering distribution

A shipment changes hands two or three times before it reaches a hospital pharmacy, and a counterfeit batch can enter at any handoff. Serial numbers get checked against a paper manifest instead of a shared record.

Number 5

Claims and credentialing that repeat the same checks

A provider's license gets verified once for network enrollment, then re-verified for every payer, every renewal, and every prior authorization. Each check is a manual call to a registry that already confirmed it.

Number 6

Research and audit records without a tamper-evident history

A clinical trial protocol changes twice during a study, and reviewers need to know exactly when and by whom, without seeing unrelated patient data. That version history usually lives across email threads and shared drives.

Healthcare blockchain development services we provide

Blockchain development services for healthcare start from what you're already running: the organizations involved, the data flows between them, and the systems a ledger would need to reach.

Healthcare blockchain development services preview

End-to-end healthcare software and blockchain engineering

Blockchain healthcare app development rarely stands alone. We build it inside a broader healthcare software development engagement: patient portals, provider workflows, integration, and reporting handled by the same team as the ledger.

Blockchain strategy and feasibility assessment

Before any engineering starts, our blockchain consulting team maps who's involved, what each must verify, and whether a ledger beats a shared database. What comes back is a recommendation and a roadmap.

Custom healthcare blockchain platforms and applications

A patient, a provider, and an administrator rarely need the same screen. As a blockchain development company, we scope dashboards, provider tools, and patient apps around each role, then build the consent and permission logic underneath.

Private and consortium blockchain networks

When membership must be vetted and terms stay confidential (e.g., between rival hospital systems) private blockchain development fits, with participation rules, access roles, and node topology defined around that consortium on Hyperledger-compatible architecture.

Smart contract workflow automation

Consent capture and revocation, claims rules, credential checks, and research permissions run as smart contract development instead of policy documents, with defined paths for whatever a rule doesn't anticipate.

Blockchain integration with healthcare infrastructure

A ledger is only as useful as what feeds it: EHR, EMR, HIE, PACS, payer and lab systems, plus the medical devices and wearables your team already reads, through blockchain integration.

Healthcare blockchain solutions we build

Healthcare blockchain solutions preview

Patient-controlled health record and data exchange platforms

Patients control which providers see specific records, and when. Records stay encrypted in your own storage; the ledger holds only the permission events, via our data security services.

Consent management and decentralized identity solutions

A recorded consent event can be checked by any party without a call to confirm it's current. Decentralized identity lets providers and researchers prove who they are without a shared registry, via our Web3 development services.

Pharmaceutical and medical device traceability platforms

A serialized identifier gets scanned at every handoff, so a counterfeit batch or recall list surfaces as a query, which is one of the clearest cases for blockchain healthcare app development. Sensor data feeds the record through our IoT development software integration work.

Claims, billing, and insurance workflow automation

Eligibility checks and claims rules run against conditions already recorded and verifiable, so exceptions route to a person faster. Evidence for an approval or denial comes from the record via our insurance software development.

Provider credentialing and medical document verification platforms

A provider's license or credential sits in one permissioned record that a hospital, payer, and state board can each verify without a fresh request. Selective disclosure lets a verifier confirm only what they need, delivered via a custom in-house integration like DocFlow.

Case studies

The projects below include a live blockchain health-data platform, a strategy and tokenomics engagement, a transferable traceability proof of concept, and a broader healthcare software delivery. Each shows a different answer to the same architecture questions.

Encrypted health-data storage and rewards on a private blockchain

Patientory is a health-data platform built around the client's private blockchain, storing users' health records and connecting to an Ethereum-mainnet wallet for token-based rewards. PixelPlex built the mobile app and the wearable integrations.

  • Private PTOYMatrix blockchain
  • Wallet bridging PTOYMatrix and Ethereum
  • Multi-provider health record aggregation
  • Apple Watch and Fitbit integration
  • HIPAA-focused risk assessment
Encrypted health-data storage and rewards on a private blockchain case preview

Blockchain strategy and tokenomics for a patient-privacy platform

PixelPlex's blockchain consulting team built the ICO launch strategy and tokenomics model for MediChainX. It’s a healthcare data-privacy platform built on Web3 principles. The engagement produced a technical vision and smart contract specifications for token, staking, vesting, ICO, and referral.

  • ICO launch strategy
  • Tokenomics framework
  • Ethereum blockchain recommendation
  • Smart contract specifications
  • Technical architecture vision
Blockchain strategy and tokenomics for a patient-privacy platform case preview

Anti-counterfeit traceability, applied to pharmaceutical distribution

Blockverify is a supply chain proof of concept. It’s included here because the mechanism maps onto pharmaceutical and device traceability. Each unit carries an NFC tag scanned at every handoff, on a Graphene-based blockchain with a timestamped, immutable transfer history to the point of sale.

  • NFC tags scanned at every handoff
  • Web platform for origin and transfer history
  • Mobile app for field authenticity checks
  • Digital identities for every chain participant
  • Public or private storage by participant access
Anti-counterfeit traceability, applied to pharmaceutical distribution case preview

Appointment platform connecting patients, providers, and payments

Doctime is a scheduling marketplace letting medical centers publish availability and pricing while patients book directly and receive discounts. PixelPlex built the patient and admin panels, the partial-prepayment system, and integrations with clinics' software and bank payment processing.

  • Patient-facing booking with partial prepayment
  • Admin panel for scheduling and pricing
  • Loyalty and discount management across clinics
  • Integration with medical centers' existing software
  • Integration with bank payment processing
Appointment platform connecting patients, providers, and payments case preview

Why work with PixelPlex

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Pitfalls we've already hit, so you don't have to

As a healthcare blockchain software development company, we've already run into the places these builds stall, such as key management, consensus tuning, and audit prep, so your team isn't learning those lessons on your project's timeline.

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Room to grow without a rebuild

Adding a hospital system, a payer, or a research partner to a live consortium is a configuration change, because node topology and permissions get designed for growth from the start.

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Your consent model instead of a template

A permissioned network, a public-chain component, and an off-chain data store combine differently for a hospital consortium than for a single-payer claims platform. The architecture follows your stakeholders and regulatory footprint.

17+

Years of software development experience

3Unicorn icon

Unicorns among our clients

10M+

Users scaled in the first 18 months

1M+

Smart contract executions completed

450+

Projects delivered

50M

Happy users for our clients

  • Top Clutch Blockchain Company New York City 2026

    Top Clutch Blockchain Company New York City 2026

  • Top Clutch Smart Contract Development Company Warsaw 2026

    Top Clutch Smart Contract Development Company Warsaw 2026

  • Top Clutch Tokenization Company New York City 2026

    Top Clutch Tokenization Company New York City 2026

  • Top Clutch Web3 Development Warsaw 2026

    Top Clutch Web3 Development Warsaw 2026

  • Top Clutch Cybersecurity Company New York City 2026

    Top Clutch Cybersecurity Company New York City 2026

Key benefits

1.

Costs that hold once the scope is set

A fixed-scope roadmap and milestone-based delivery keep the numbers close to the original estimate, so healthcare blockchain development doesn't turn into a string of change orders finance didn't plan for. Complexity gets priced during discovery.

2.

Reusable components instead of a build from zero

Consent modules, identity patterns, and audit-log components built for earlier blockchain engagements get adapted, which shortens the timeline for workflows most healthcare projects need in some form: consent capture, credential checks, access logging.

3.

An early build instead of months of specification

Our experts develop a usable MVP in around a month, and most engagements follow a similar shape: an early, testable build that real users can react to, rather than months of specification before anything runs.

4.

Traceability that turns a recall into a lookup

A serialized medicine or device carries its handoff history, so a suspect batch becomes a lookup instead of a week of calls to the manufacturer, distributor, and pharmacy. The record only reflects what a scan reported, so accuracy at entry still matters.

5.

Protected health data that never touches the ledger

The ledger holds a hash, a consent event, or an approval, and never the record itself. Protected health information stays in encrypted, access-controlled storage that a provider, payer, or regulator reaches only through the permissions their role actually grants.

Healthcare blockchain development costs

Starting at

$20,000

Pricing is driven by network complexity, such as participating entities and system connections. Because of this, a brief consultation allows us to provide a reliable estimate.

What we deliver:

  • Requirements gathering and system design
  • Distributed ledger infrastructure and access controls
  • Primary smart contracts and API endpoints
  • Essential system connections and vulnerability assessments

Your ultimate investment is calculated based on stakeholder count, user permissions, contract logic, external connections, front-end apps, credential management, security audits, and hosting infrastructure.

Our development process

Healthcare blockchain development moves through six stages. Unclear integration scope and unresolved consent models cause most overruns, so both get addressed first.

1. Discovery and blockchain-fit assessment

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2. Stakeholder, workflow, consent, and data mapping

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3. Network architecture, privacy, and permission design

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4. Smart contract and integration engineering

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5. App development and compliance-focused testing

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6. Deployment and optimization

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Discovery and blockchain-fit assessment

Providers, payers, researchers, and patients each want something different from the record, so that gap is the starting point. This stage decides whether a database, a permissioned ledger, or a hybrid fits; a conventional architecture is a legitimate answer.

Deliverables

  • Stakeholder and use-case map
  • Blockchain-fit recommendation
  • Trade-off comparison of architecture options
  • Prioritized roadmap

Stakeholder, workflow, consent, and data mapping

Who records an event, what proves it, and which system holds the source protected health information get answered for every workflow that matters. That's where on-chain and off-chain boundaries and consent capture points get marked.

Deliverables

  • Consent and event workflow model
  • Data-ownership matrix
  • On-chain/off-chain boundary map
  • Integration inventory

Network architecture, privacy, and permission design

How many organizations, how sensitive their data, and how many transactions decide network type, node topology, and consensus. Permissions get built per role, so a provider's access looks nothing like a researcher's.

Deliverables

  • Node and network architecture
  • Permission model by role
  • Key-management approach
  • Deployment topology

Smart contract and integration engineering

The consent, claims, and credentialing rules mapped earlier become contract logic here, tested against real records. Each EHR, EMR, HIE, or payer connection gets its own spec.

Deliverables

  • Working smart contracts
  • API and integration adapters
  • Contract test-coverage report
  • Exception-handling rules

App development and compliance-focused testing

Interfaces get built in increments you can review, with QA running in parallel, not at the end. Security testing, permission testing, and a HIPAA-focused architecture review close out before launch.

Deliverables

  • Web and mobile applications
  • Role-based admin/provider/patient interfaces
  • Security and QA test reports
  • Compliance testing documentation

Deployment and optimization

Node deployment, onboarding, and a tested rollback path happen before anything goes live. Afterward, we watch transactions and integrations, fix what the data reveals, and leave your team the documentation to run it.

Deliverables

  • Go-live and onboarding plan
  • Ongoing transaction and node monitoring
  • Operational runbook and documentation
  • Training for administrators and participants

Our expertise spans multiple blockchain platforms

Protocol choice follows the privacy, throughput, and participation requirements set during architecture design. Here's how the networks we work with most often map to healthcare-specific requirements.

Hyperledger Fabric

Hyperledger Fabric development

Permissioned membership and private channels make Fabric the default for hospital and payer consortiums that need negotiated rates or utilization data invisible to other members. Role-based access follows from the same channel structure.

Hyperledger Fabric development
Ethereum

Ethereum development

Public verification and broad tooling suit consumer-facing checks, like a pharmacist confirming a medication's authenticity against an open record. Our Patientory work interacts with Ethereum for this kind of event; gas cost and throughput are the trade-off, usually addressed with a Layer 2.

Ethereum development
Hedera Hashgraph

Hedera Hashgraph development

Predictable fees and fast finality suit continuous, high-volume logging, such as cold-chain sensor readings on a temperature-sensitive shipment. Cost stays flat even when the write volume doesn't.

Hedera Hashgraph development
Substrate

Substrate development

When a consortium's governance or privacy rules don't map to an existing chain, Substrate builds one to spec — suited to a regional health information exchange with rules particular to its members, at the cost of a longer build.

Substrate development
Polygon

Polygon development

Polygon carries high-volume consumer verification, such as patients scanning a medication's QR code, at a fraction of mainnet cost while keeping Ethereum-compatible tooling. It earns its place once scan volume would otherwise mean a mainnet transaction per check.

Polygon development
Avalanche

Avalanche development

Subnets let a hospital network or regional consortium run an isolated, configurable chain while using public-chain-style tooling. Choose it when the group wants that tooling without sharing a chain with unrelated participants.

Avalanche development
Polkadot

Polkadot development

A manufacturer's traceability chain, a hospital's consent chain, and a regulator's audit chain can run independently and still exchange proofs as parachains. That suits organizations that won't share one network but still need to interoperate.

Polkadot development
Cardano

Cardano development

Cardano's layered architecture and peer-reviewed changes suit a multi-site clinical trial consortium that wants contract logic audited before deployment, since an error is costly to unwind mid-study. The trade-off is a slower upgrade cadence.

Cardano development
Solana

Solana development

High throughput and low per-transaction cost fit large-payer claims adjudication or continuous remote-monitoring data, where event counts run into the millions. Confirmation times measured in seconds also suit real-time verification.

Solana development
Algorand

Algorand development

Instant finality removes the ambiguity a reversed transaction would create in a real-time eligibility or prior-authorization decision. Predictable throughput also suits recurring attestations that need to settle without a retry.

Algorand development
DAML

DAML development

DAML models rights and obligations directly, so a data-use agreement between research institutions carries explicit rules about who may see or use what. That fits consent agreements where disclosure is contractual, rather than technical.

DAML development
Canton Network

Canton Network development

Canton keeps sub-transaction data visible only to the parties involved while staying interoperable across separate applications. It suits a health information exchange spanning several hospital systems and payers that must settle shared events without exposing each other's full records.

Canton Network development

Our signature domains

Our experts work in several specialized areas. Some connect directly to patient and provider platforms, others reflect where our teams have depth.

Blockchain

We build the shared ledgers behind consent, traceability, and multi-party workflows, so a permission check holds up under real transaction volume.
Explore blockchain development servicesmore-content
Blockchain domain background

Tokenization

Where a credential or a research contribution needs a digital representation, we build the infrastructure to issue, verify, and transfer it, without speculative token models that don't fit a clinical context.
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Tokenization domain background

Data science

Clinical, claims, operational, device, and research data rarely arrive in one shape. We design the pipeline underneath, then the reporting and analysis that clinical and operations teams actually use.
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Data science domain background

Machine learning

Our models handle medical image analysis, anomaly detection, and predictive healthcare analytics, extending to patient-facing support and clinical documentation.
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Machine learning domain background

Your journey with PixelPlex starts here

STEP 1

Reach out – no pressure

  • Drop us a line, call, or fill out our form. Tell us what's on your mind, no obligation.
STEP 2

Deep dive: consultation

  • Let's discuss your goals, budget, and timeline. We want to fully grasp your vision and needs.
STEP 3

Project plan & estimate

  • Receive a clear roadmap, scope of work, and investment estimate.
STEP 4

Kickoff & development

  • Once aligned, we’ll sign the agreement and launch your project.

FAQ

What does healthcare blockchain development include?

Full engagements cover use-case validation, consent and data mapping, network and permission design, smart contracts, web and mobile applications, integrations, QA and software testing, deployment, and support. Smaller projects take a defined subset.

When does a healthcare system need blockchain instead of a conventional database?

When several independent organizations (a hospital, a payer, and a research partner) must agree on one event history and none of them should unilaterally control it. If one organization owns the data and others simply read it, a well-built database with clear APIs is usually cheaper and faster. We test that question during discovery rather than assuming blockchain is the answer.

Can the platform integrate with EHR, EMR, HIE, payer, laboratory, medical-device, and cloud systems?

Yes, and integration mapping happens during discovery. We confirm which APIs each system exposes, how often synchronization runs, and what happens when a dependency is unavailable. Device and scanner input still needs validation rules, because a ledger records what it is given.

Should the solution use a public, private, consortium, or hybrid blockchain?

It depends on who participates, what must stay private, and how many transactions the network carries. Permissioned and consortium networks suit validated membership and confidential clinical or commercial terms. Hybrid designs keep protected health information off-chain and anchor hashes, consent events, and proofs on a private or public chain.

How are protected health information, consent, permissions, encryption, and off-chain storage handled?

Protected health information stays encrypted in controlled databases or cloud storage; the ledger holds hashes, permissions, consent events, and verification proofs. Access is governed by role, key management, and organizational policy, and is designed to support compliance requirements. Specific regulatory obligations, including HIPAA-focused architecture and testing, should be confirmed with your legal and compliance teams.

Who owns the code, smart contracts, data model, repositories, and deployment assets?

Clients normally retain rights to code, smart contracts, data models, and designs delivered under the project agreement, with NDAs covering the engagement. Repository access, deployment credentials, and documentation are transferred at handover, so nothing depends on continued work with us. Exact terms, including any shared consortium governance, are set in the contract.

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