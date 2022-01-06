Skip the generic templates and build an NFT ecosystem with real staying power. With our NFT consulting services, you get custom token mechanics and monetization frameworks that drive lasting user engagement.
We strategize and build the utility roadmap that transforms your NFTs into community access keys, loyalty rewards, in-game assets, or digital twins tied to real-world value.
Smarter resale logic and contract design make monetization resilient. Revenue flows are planned around actual trading behavior, not assumptions, so royalties hold up after launch.
Whether your product requires ERC-721 for unique assets, ERC-1155 for scalable bundles, or a custom protocol for dynamic data, we lock in the correct technical foundation before development even begins.
The best NFT experience is the one users actually need. Consulting helps choose between a full marketplace and a leaner format before the wrong product model becomes expensive to fix.
No one should need a crypto tutorial just to buy an NFT. The consulting stage maps a smoother path from first click to completed purchase, with wallet access and payment logic designed around real users.
By auditing contract logic and strengthening how NFT media is stored and verified, we reduce the vulnerabilities that bad actors target, helping protect your brand reputation and users’ assets.
Backed by years of Web3 experience, our NFT consulting services help you make the right decisions before development starts, so your idea becomes a clear product plan with real utility and reliable on-chain logic.
Define the role your NFT should play before development begins. A structured NFT consulting service provides a clear roadmap with product logic, user value, and launch priorities aligned to your business goals.
Shape how your NFTs should behave once they are minted. PixelPlex uses NFT smart contract development to plan ownership rules and royalty logic before launch.
Plan the marketplace around the exact way your NFTs should sell and resell. NFT marketplace development then brings the strategy into minting flows, wallet-based purchases, and trading features.
Connect your NFT experience to the Web3 tools users need to buy and own assets. Our blockchain integration streamlines wallet access, payments, and storage into one smooth path.
Review your NFT contract logic before launch through a focused smart contract audit. PixelPlex checks key transaction flows so weak spots are easier to catch early.
See how NFT consulting shapes resilient digital assets that deliver real results. Explore our case studies to learn how contract logic and architecture drive enterprise value.
A strategic consulting blueprint for connecting hospitality brands with Web3 utility. The framework maps how conventional restaurant loyalty programs can become functional NFTs.
An optimization and security review for an Ethereum-based digital art platform. The analysis resolved transaction vulnerabilities while keeping the trading flow intact.
A Flow-powered marketplace for tokenized opals featuring three NFT types and a broader Opalverse vision. The platform linked gemstone ownership to trading, escrow, and delivery.
Clients trust PixelPlex to bring clarity and execution to complex projects. See how our consulting and development services made their ideas real.
Co-Founder & COO, Uforika
PixelPlex has not only helped us with our smart contract functionality, but they’ve also helped us get those smart contracts audited. Their team has also helped us scope, design, and build a custom wallet and a marketplace for buying and selling NFTs. The most successful result of our engagement is that PixelPlex has created a fully working prototype from scratch.
Co-Founder, Circularr, Ltd
What really stands out about PixelPlex is their deep understanding of blockchain technologies, solutions, and assets. Through their knowledge and experience, they help us understand the pitfalls, benefits, and drawbacks of every framework and approach. It doesn’t feel like they’re a third-party contractor; they’re like an extension of our own team.
Ernst & Young AG
From the beginning, they were leading us in the right direction. PixelPlex knew a lot about using blockchain technology, the platforms, and how to integrate that in the process. They showed us how we really should use the platform and the benefits the platform really gives us.
PixelPlex’s NFT consulting services have shaped products from creator marketplaces to tokenized asset platforms. With 98% of scopes moving straight to build, early ideas are turned into clear launch plans.
As an NFT consulting firm with over 1M smart contracts on mainnet, PixelPlex brings proven insight into how ownership functions and royalties are enforced while ensuring NFTs behave reliably on-chain.
By building an NFT analytics platform that processed 154M NFTs and 2M collections, PixelPlex brings sharp insight into authenticity checks and marketplace trust for NFT products.
1M+
smart contracts on mainnet
450+
projects completed
$1.2B
raised by our clients
50M
end-users onboarded across our clients’ dApps
0
exploits since day 1
3
unicorns exceeding $1B in value
Top Clutch Blockchain Company New York City 2026
Top Clutch Smart Contract Development Company New York City 2026
Top Clutch Tokenization Company New York City 2026
Top Clutch Web3 Development Warsaw 2026
Top Clutch Decentralized Finance Company Poland 2026
Reduce the chance of costly smart contract issues before users start minting or trading. NFT consulting services review how NFT logic behaves in real scenarios, making weak points easier to catch before launch.
Plan how your NFT product should earn after the first sale before contracts or marketplace flows are built. NFT consulting helps shape a resale model that fits real trading behavior instead of relying on royalty assumptions alone.
Map the buying path before development begins. NFT consulting helps shape wallet access around real buyer behavior and keeps the payment flow clear from the first click to ownership.
Prioritize the features your NFT product actually needs before the build gets too heavy. Instead of chasing every possible marketplace function, the scope stays focused on what should launch first and what can safely wait.
Define why someone should keep your NFT after the drop is over. A consulting-led utility plan gives the asset a role beyond minting, helping ownership feel useful long after the first wave of buyers arrives.
Starting at
$12,000
Know exactly what your NFT should do before development begins. NFT consulting services define every decision from contract logic to marketplace flow to holder incentives, reducing costly missteps later.
What's included:
Tell us your digital asset vision and the features you want to explore, and we’ll create a consulting plan and estimate that fits your business.
Our NFT consulting expertise spans multiple industries, helping teams shape NFT use cases around the ownership models and business goals that matter most in their sector.
NFT consulting services help financial institutions shape tokenization frameworks that improve asset liquidity while building compliance and risk controls into the product logic.
Strategically deploy NFTs to strengthen customer loyalty, link physical merchandise to digital assets, and create experiences that increase lifetime value.
Use NFT consulting to design provenance systems that connect physical goods with verifiable digital records, helping logistics teams improve visibility and mitigate counterfeiting risks.
Patient-focused design helps medical networks plan tokenized frameworks that support privacy, auditable access, and regulatory readiness for sensitive health records.
Digital asset fractionalization helps property managers unlock broader market access by turning real estate assets and ownership records into compliant, tradable digital tokens.
Decentralized economy modeling helps game studios turn virtual items into player-owned digital assets. NFT gaming platform development gives those assets a clearer role in engagement and secondary markets.
Successful NFT launches depend on the right strategy behind the right technical choices. PixelPlex consults across these core domains to help teams build with more clarity and scale with confidence.
Services
BlockchainBlockchain consulting
Strategy, architecture, feasibilityCrypto wallet development
Self-custody, MPC, cards on topCryptocurrency exchange development
Trading venues, liquidity and protocolsTokenization services
RWA, funds, collateralCrypto payments development
Accept, settle and pay out in cryptoSmart contracts development
Design, build, auditBlockchain integration dApp development DeFi development NFTs Tokens Web3 development All blockchain services All services
NetworksCanton development
Daml apps, wallets, settlement, validators
Official PartnerEthereum development
Smart contracts, L2s and dAppsSolana development
High-throughput programs and dAppsTON development
Mini apps, wallets, Telegram ecosystem
Official PartnerHedera development
Hashgraph apps and token services
Exclusive PartnerHyperledger development
Permissioned networks for enterprises
Certified PartnerCardano Algorand Stellar Avalanche Bitcoin Polygon All networks All services
AI & MLAI agents development
Connect tools and automate multi-step workflowsRAG development
Find answers across your company’s documents and systemsAI copilot development
Add useful assistance to your product or internal toolsLLM development
Custom and fine-tuned models for your domainPrivate AI deployment
Run models in your own environmentAI consulting
Use cases, feasibility and a roadmapGenerative AI development Machine learning development Computer vision Chatbot development ChatGPT integration Deep learning development All AI services All services
Data & analyticsData engineering
Pipelines that keep your data reliableData platform development
One source of truth for analyticsAnalytics & dashboards development
BI your teams actually usePredictive analytics
Forecasts built on your own historyData strategy
Where data can pay off firstData visualization
Dashboards and visual stories from your dataData science development Development of data marts All data services All services
SoftwareProduct discovery
Validate scope and cost before you buildMVP development
A launch-ready first releaseWeb application development
Platforms, portals and internal toolsMobile app development
iOS, Android and cross-platformSaaS development
Multi-tenant products that scaleSoftware integration
Connect the systems you already runInfrastructure & cloud cost UI/UX design IT consulting QA & software testing R&D Serverless development All software services All services
Security & complianceSmart contract audits
Find vulnerabilities before launchTransaction monitoring development
Intercepta inside your systems and processesSecurity assessments
Test apps, infrastructure and processesData security services
Protect sensitive data across its lifecycleCloud security services
Secure cloud workloads and configurationsDAML smart contract audit
Review DAML contracts before they go liveAll security services All services
Solutions
Products, APIs and platforms
New
Products and engineering to build and operate on Canton.
In production 55M API requests served in 8 monthsCrypto API
Blockchain data for your applications.
Power in numbers 6 TB Data storage. 500K Tokens indexedRWA platform
A foundation for your asset tokenization platform.
Time to launch 2–4 weeks Branding & setup. 90% more cost-efficientDocFlow
Blockchain-based document management.
Use case & value 100% Secure workflows. Zero third-party risks.OTC Hawk Arbitrage Bot Book a solution consult
Work
450+ projects. 250+ clients. 3 unicorns in portfolio
The first non-custodial wallet built natively for CantonTON ecosystem
A series of improvements for The Open NetworkMining platform
Environmentally friendly web platform for Bitcoin pool miningMantra DAO
Community-governed DeFi: 60+ staking pools, $23M TVLCanton TON Web3 & DeFi Digital Assets & Tokenization AI & Data Intelligence IoT & Edge Computing Consulting See all projects
Industries
Trusted by startups, small businesses, and enterprises
Banking, payments, lending, insurance, capital marketsReal estate software development
Investment, property operations, tokenizationRetail & commerce software development
Commerce, loyalty and fulfillmentSupply chain software development
Traceability and connected operationsHealthcare software development
Patient services, data and connected systemsBanking software development
Core banking, digital channels, paymentsFitness Education Oil & Gas Insurance Construction Travel
Company
From R&D to launch, we bring any of your ideas to life
Engineering partner. Product builder. Since 2007.
Technical experience 19+ years All competencies on board. Scalable team.Achievements
Industry recognition & awards.
Delivering real value 4.9 Clutch ratings. 150+ awardsContact us
Discuss your project.
Quick response 30 min Average reply time. Offices in 6 countriesBlog
Dive into the latest software trends.
Fresh insights 500+ Articles in blockchain, AI, big data, AR/VRTeam Careers Social responsibility Glossary
Building functional digital assets takes more than following trends. Our insights on NFT strategy and smart contract security provide a clear path for planning products with confidence.