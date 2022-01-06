Challenges we solve

Not sure what your NFT should do after the sale? We strategize and build the utility roadmap that transforms your NFTs into community access keys, loyalty rewards, in-game assets, or digital twins tied to real-world value.

Worried your royalty model will not work outside your own platform? Smarter resale logic and contract design make monetization resilient. Revenue flows are planned around actual trading behavior, not assumptions, so royalties hold up after launch.

Confused about ERC-721, ERC-1155, or custom protocol setups? Whether your product requires ERC-721 for unique assets, ERC-1155 for scalable bundles, or a custom protocol for dynamic data, we lock in the correct technical foundation before development even begins.

Unsure if you need a full marketplace or a simpler NFT experience? The best NFT experience is the one users actually need. Consulting helps choose between a full marketplace and a leaner format before the wrong product model becomes expensive to fix.

Afraid users will get lost between wallets, payments, and gas fees? No one should need a crypto tutorial just to buy an NFT. The consulting stage maps a smoother path from first click to completed purchase, with wallet access and payment logic designed around real users.