Where food delivery apps fall apart

The Friday-night rush takes it down An app that feels fine in testing can buckle the moment a dinner-time surge hits, and a crash at peak is the most expensive kind. Load has to be planned for the busiest hour, not the average one.

Drivers flying blind Without real dispatch and routing, couriers zigzag across town and orders show up late and cold. The driver app is where a delivery business quietly wins or loses money.

Three apps that do not talk When the customer app, the kitchen, and the courier are out of sync, orders get missed, doubled, or stranded. Everything has to move on one shared, real-time state.

No idea if anyone wants it Building the whole platform before testing real demand is how budgets vanish, which is why we start with a focused software product discovery instead of a leap of faith. Proof first, full build second.

Guesswork ETAs and cold food Vague delivery times frustrate customers faster than almost anything else, and bad tracking turns one late order into a lost user. Accurate ETAs are a feature, not a nice-to-have.