Our food delivery app development covers the whole triangle: the customer app, the restaurant side, and the driver on the road, tied together in real time. Whether it is on demand food delivery app development for a single city or a multi-brand platform, we build it to hold up when everyone orders at once.
An app that feels fine in testing can buckle the moment a dinner-time surge hits, and a crash at peak is the most expensive kind. Load has to be planned for the busiest hour, not the average one.
Without real dispatch and routing, couriers zigzag across town and orders show up late and cold. The driver app is where a delivery business quietly wins or loses money.
When the customer app, the kitchen, and the courier are out of sync, orders get missed, doubled, or stranded. Everything has to move on one shared, real-time state.
Building the whole platform before testing real demand is how budgets vanish, which is why we start with a focused software product discovery instead of a leap of faith. Proof first, full build second.
Vague delivery times frustrate customers faster than almost anything else, and bad tracking turns one late order into a lost user. Accurate ETAs are a feature, not a nice-to-have.
Adding a city, a cuisine, or a new payment method should be routine, but a rigid build turns each one into a project, which is where a proper digital transformation of the stack pays for itself. Growth should not mean a rebuild.
We build every side of a delivery business, not just the pretty customer screen. These food delivery app development services stay focused on the on-demand world.
We build the app your diners love to order from, with fast search, saved favorites, and a checkout that does not lose them at the last step. Our food delivery mobile app development makes the whole flow feel effortless on any phone.
We give kitchens and merchants a clear panel to accept orders, update menus, and manage busy periods without chaos. Fewer missed orders, calmer service.
We build the courier app that handles assignment, navigation, and proof of delivery, so on-demand food delivery app development actually reaches the door on time. Drivers get a tool that works with them, not against them.
We wire in live location, smart order assignment, and route optimization so every order has an accurate ETA. Customers watch it come, and dispatch stops being a guessing game.
We build fast, secure checkout with the wallets, cards, and split-payment options your market expects. Money moves cleanly between customers, restaurants, and couriers.
We give operators one place to run the whole show and see what is actually happening, from peak-hour demand to driver performance. Decisions get made on numbers, not hunches.
A few ordering and delivery products from our portfolio, the kind of on-demand work this service is built for.
Green Delivery is a grocery delivery app where shoppers browse thousands of products, grab coupons, and pick delivery or self-pickup. We built the cross-platform app, the loyalty system, and the admin panels running behind it.
ProCoffee lets people order coffee ahead and skip the queue, with a barista-side app that manages every order as it lands. We built both the customer and vendor apps end to end.
Green Hypermarket is an end-to-end grocery platform covering the full journey from order to doorstep, built in eight weeks. We delivered the customer apps, the dispatch center, and the delivery routing that ties them together.
Kooper is a smart grocery app that learns shopping habits and suggests what to buy next across 17 retail networks. We built the app, the recommendation engine, and the shared-list sync behind it.
We would rather you hear it from the retail and delivery teams we have shipped with.
Deputy Retail Director, Green
We thank PixelPlex for their quality and dynamic work and appreciate their personal initiative and experience invested in the project.
CEO & Co-Founder, SCARGOS
PixelPlex took time to discover the right implementation and helped find the best solution. We were very happy with the design and functionality of the final product.
CEO & Founder, Qtum Foundation
They've built websites and mobile applications as well as conducted blockchain research and handled front- and backend development. They're talented developers who write good code and tackle challenging projects.
As an online food delivery app development company, we have put grocery, coffee, and marketplace apps into real users’ hands, so you get a team that already knows where these projects trip up. Less learning on your budget, more building on ours.
We build the customer, restaurant, and driver apps on a single connected backend, so orders never fall out of sync mid-delivery. Picking an on-demand food delivery app development company that also does real restaurant software development means we understand how a kitchen actually runs, not just how an app should look.
We plan for the promo that suddenly triples your orders, so a good day never turns into downtime. Growth is designed in, not scrambled for after the first big rush.
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A fast, friendly ordering flow with saved favorites and smart defaults turns a one-time try into a weekly habit. Convenience is the whole product, so we sweat it.
The customer, the kitchen, and the courier all move on the same real-time state, so orders never get lost in a gap between apps. One source of truth keeps the whole operation honest.
With native mobile app development, the app stays quick and smooth even while maps, payments, and live updates all run at once. Speed is what keeps a hungry, impatient user from bailing.
Not everyone wants to install something, so we pair the apps with web development for browser ordering that works just as cleanly. You catch the customers an app-only setup would lose.
Our machine learning development powers recommendations, demand forecasting, and sharper ETAs, so the platform gets better the more it runs. Full food delivery app development solutions, not just a shiny front end.
Clear analytics on orders, peaks, and driver performance mean you spot problems before they cost you. The app becomes a decision tool, not just a storefront.
Starting at
$30,000
Where you land depends on how many apps you need, how much real-time tracking and payment handling is involved, and how far the logistics go.
What's included:
As an on demand food delivery app development company, we can scope anything from a single-restaurant app to a full multi-brand platform, and every build ships hardened by our QA and software testing team, so the final number follows your requirements.
A delivery app is really three apps and a backend leaning on each other, so our food delivery app development moves in short, reviewable steps.
We map your market, your delivery model, and the three apps it needs, so the plan fits how your business actually runs. Getting this right early keeps the build from wandering.
Deliverables
We design ordering, kitchen, and driver flows that feel obvious under pressure, with UI/UX design that keeps a rushed user from getting lost. Usability is decided here, not patched later.
Deliverables
We build the customer, restaurant, and driver apps in tested sprints, covering the Google side with dedicated Android app development so it feels native there too. You review working software every sprint.
Deliverables
We connect maps, payments, POS systems, and messaging, and tune the database development so it stays fast as orders pile up. Everything talks to everything, in real time.
Deliverables
We test the full order journey across devices and peak load, then ship to the stores with monitoring in place. The first busy night stays calm.
Deliverables
After launch we tune ETAs, add features, and act on the order data, so the platform keeps improving as you scale. Live delivery apps need a living team.
Deliverables
A delivery app is mostly the part users see, but the interesting problems sit underneath. These are four areas we reach for when a food delivery build needs real muscle behind it.
A few reads from our team on building apps people order from again and again.
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