Food delivery app development services preview

Food Delivery App Development Services

Order-to-doorstep apps that stay fast when the dinner rush hits

Our food delivery app development covers the whole triangle: the customer app, the restaurant side, and the driver on the road, tied together in real time. Whether it is on demand food delivery app development for a single city or a multi-brand platform, we build it to hold up when everyone orders at once.

Where food delivery apps fall apart

Number 1

The Friday-night rush takes it down

An app that feels fine in testing can buckle the moment a dinner-time surge hits, and a crash at peak is the most expensive kind. Load has to be planned for the busiest hour, not the average one.

Number 2

Drivers flying blind

Without real dispatch and routing, couriers zigzag across town and orders show up late and cold. The driver app is where a delivery business quietly wins or loses money.

Number 3

Three apps that do not talk

When the customer app, the kitchen, and the courier are out of sync, orders get missed, doubled, or stranded. Everything has to move on one shared, real-time state.

Number 4

No idea if anyone wants it

Building the whole platform before testing real demand is how budgets vanish, which is why we start with a focused software product discovery instead of a leap of faith. Proof first, full build second.

Number 5

Guesswork ETAs and cold food

Vague delivery times frustrate customers faster than almost anything else, and bad tracking turns one late order into a lost user. Accurate ETAs are a feature, not a nice-to-have.

Number 6

Stuck on a platform that cannot grow

Adding a city, a cuisine, or a new payment method should be routine, but a rigid build turns each one into a project, which is where a proper digital transformation of the stack pays for itself. Growth should not mean a rebuild.

Food delivery app development services

We build every side of a delivery business, not just the pretty customer screen. These food delivery app development services stay focused on the on-demand world.

Food delivery app development services preview

Customer ordering app

We build the app your diners love to order from, with fast search, saved favorites, and a checkout that does not lose them at the last step. Our food delivery mobile app development makes the whole flow feel effortless on any phone.

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Restaurant and merchant dashboards

We give kitchens and merchants a clear panel to accept orders, update menus, and manage busy periods without chaos. Fewer missed orders, calmer service.

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Driver and courier apps

We build the courier app that handles assignment, navigation, and proof of delivery, so on-demand food delivery app development actually reaches the door on time. Drivers get a tool that works with them, not against them.

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Real-time tracking and dispatch

We wire in live location, smart order assignment, and route optimization so every order has an accurate ETA. Customers watch it come, and dispatch stops being a guessing game.

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Payments and checkout

We build fast, secure checkout with the wallets, cards, and split-payment options your market expects. Money moves cleanly between customers, restaurants, and couriers.

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Admin panel and delivery analytics

We give operators one place to run the whole show and see what is actually happening, from peak-hour demand to driver performance. Decisions get made on numbers, not hunches.

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Case studies

A few ordering and delivery products from our portfolio, the kind of on-demand work this service is built for.

Green Delivery

  • Mobile App
    • eCommerce
  • Grocery Delivery
  • React Native
  • Loyalty

Green Delivery is a grocery delivery app where shoppers browse thousands of products, grab coupons, and pick delivery or self-pickup. We built the cross-platform app, the loyalty system, and the admin panels running behind it.

  • Catalog of 15,000+ products
  • Regular, touch-free, and pickup modes
  • Built-in loyalty and family accounts
  • One-click and multiple payment options
  • Push notifications and live order status
Green Delivery case preview

ProCoffee

  • Mobile App
  • HoReCa
  • On-Demand Ordering
  • Payments
  • Loyalty

ProCoffee lets people order coffee ahead and skip the queue, with a barista-side app that manages every order as it lands. We built both the customer and vendor apps end to end.

  • Order-ahead with barista notifications
  • Contactless and QR-code payments
  • Location-based shop discovery
  • Deposit system and loyalty
  • Real-time order status and pickup
ProCoffee case preview

Green Hypermarket

  • Web + Mobile
    • eCommerce
  • Delivery Logistics
  • Dispatch
  • Route Optimization

Green Hypermarket is an end-to-end grocery platform covering the full journey from order to doorstep, built in eight weeks. We delivered the customer apps, the dispatch center, and the delivery routing that ties them together.

  • Customer web and mobile ordering
  • Supervisor order-management center
  • Delivery app with mobile payments
  • Automated picking and route optimization
  • Integrations with CRM, ERP, and SMS
Green Hypermarket case preview

Kooper

  • Mobile App
  • Grocery
  • AI & ML
  • Personalization
    • Retail

Kooper is a smart grocery app that learns shopping habits and suggests what to buy next across 17 retail networks. We built the app, the recommendation engine, and the shared-list sync behind it.

  • Personalized shopping suggestions
  • Integration with 17 retail networks
  • Location-based deal alerts
  • Shared lists with cross-device sync
  • Purchase-history autocomplete
Kooper case preview

Client reviews

We would rather you hear it from the retail and delivery teams we have shipped with.

Anton Semenenko, Deputy Retail Director, Green

Anton Semenenko

Deputy Retail Director, Green

We thank PixelPlex for their quality and dynamic work and appreciate their personal initiative and experience invested in the project.

5.0Rating 5.0
Clutch
Bogdan Tagaev, CEO & Co-Founder, SCARGOS

Bogdan Tagaev

CEO & Co-Founder, SCARGOS

PixelPlex took time to discover the right implementation and helped find the best solution. We were very happy with the design and functionality of the final product.

5.0Rating 5.0
Clutch
Patrick Dai, CEO & Founder, Qtum Foundation

Patrick Dai

CEO & Founder, Qtum Foundation

They've built websites and mobile applications as well as conducted blockchain research and handled front- and backend development. They're talented developers who write good code and tackle challenging projects.

5.0Rating 5.0
Clutch

Why choose PixelPlex for food delivery app development

delivery truck icon

We have shipped real ordering and delivery apps

As an online food delivery app development company, we have put grocery, coffee, and marketplace apps into real users’ hands, so you get a team that already knows where these projects trip up. Less learning on your budget, more building on ours.

puzzle piece icon

One backend, all three sides

We build the customer, restaurant, and driver apps on a single connected backend, so orders never fall out of sync mid-delivery. Picking an on-demand food delivery app development company that also does real restaurant software development means we understand how a kitchen actually runs, not just how an app should look.

growth chart icon

Built to survive going viral

We plan for the promo that suddenly triples your orders, so a good day never turns into downtime. Growth is designed in, not scrambled for after the first big rush.

17+

years in the technology industry

450+

projects completed

$1.2B

raised by our clients

50M

end-users onboarded across our clients’ dApps

1M+

smart contracts on mainnet

3Unicorn icon

unicorns exceeding $1B in value

  • Top Clutch Bi Big Data Company New York City 2026

    Top Clutch Bi Big Data Company New York City 2026

  • Top Clutch Bigcommerce Company Warsaw 2026

    Top Clutch Bigcommerce Company Warsaw 2026

  • Top Clutch Shopify Company Warsaw 2026

    Top Clutch Shopify Company Warsaw 2026

  • Top Clutch Identity And Access Management 2026

    Top Clutch Identity And Access Management 2026

  • Top Clutch Account Takeover Prevention 2026

    Top Clutch Account Takeover Prevention 2026

Key benefits of expert food delivery app development

1.

An app people actually reorder from

A fast, friendly ordering flow with saved favorites and smart defaults turns a one-time try into a weekly habit. Convenience is the whole product, so we sweat it.

2.

Every side on one live system

The customer, the kitchen, and the courier all move on the same real-time state, so orders never get lost in a gap between apps. One source of truth keeps the whole operation honest.

3.

Native speed where it counts

With native mobile app development, the app stays quick and smooth even while maps, payments, and live updates all run at once. Speed is what keeps a hungry, impatient user from bailing.

4.

A web door as well as an app

Not everyone wants to install something, so we pair the apps with web development for browser ordering that works just as cleanly. You catch the customers an app-only setup would lose.

5.

Smarter with every order

Our machine learning development powers recommendations, demand forecasting, and sharper ETAs, so the platform gets better the more it runs. Full food delivery app development solutions, not just a shiny front end.

6.

Numbers you can run the business on

Clear analytics on orders, peaks, and driver performance mean you spot problems before they cost you. The app becomes a decision tool, not just a storefront.

Food delivery app development cost

Starting at

$30,000

Where you land depends on how many apps you need, how much real-time tracking and payment handling is involved, and how far the logistics go.

What's included:

  • Discovery and UX design
  • Customer, restaurant, and driver builds
  • Payments, maps, and integrations
  • QA and a launch-ready release

As an on demand food delivery app development company, we can scope anything from a single-restaurant app to a full multi-brand platform, and every build ships hardened by our QA and software testing team, so the final number follows your requirements.

How we build your delivery app

A delivery app is really three apps and a backend leaning on each other, so our food delivery app development moves in short, reviewable steps.

Discovery and planning

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UX and design

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Build

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Integrations

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Testing and launch

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Grow and optimize

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Discovery and planning

We map your market, your delivery model, and the three apps it needs, so the plan fits how your business actually runs. Getting this right early keeps the build from wandering.

Deliverables

  • Market and model map
  • Feature and app scope
  • Delivery roadmap

UX and design

We design ordering, kitchen, and driver flows that feel obvious under pressure, with UI/UX design that keeps a rushed user from getting lost. Usability is decided here, not patched later.

Deliverables

  • Wireframes and flows
  • Visual design
  • Clickable prototype

Build

We build the customer, restaurant, and driver apps in tested sprints, covering the Google side with dedicated Android app development so it feels native there too. You review working software every sprint.

Deliverables

  • Working app builds
  • Automated tests
  • Code reviews

Integrations

We connect maps, payments, POS systems, and messaging, and tune the database development so it stays fast as orders pile up. Everything talks to everything, in real time.

Deliverables

  • Maps and payment integrations
  • POS and messaging hooks
  • Optimized data layer

Testing and launch

We test the full order journey across devices and peak load, then ship to the stores with monitoring in place. The first busy night stays calm.

Deliverables

  • Full-journey QA
  • Store release
  • Live monitoring

Grow and optimize

After launch we tune ETAs, add features, and act on the order data, so the platform keeps improving as you scale. Live delivery apps need a living team.

Deliverables

  • Feature updates
  • Performance tuning
  • Ongoing support

Our signature domains

A delivery app is mostly the part users see, but the interesting problems sit underneath. These are four areas we reach for when a food delivery build needs real muscle behind it.

Blockchain

When loyalty points, payments, or a transparent record of where an order has been needs to be tamper-proof, our blockchain team wires that in cleanly.
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Blockchain domain background

Tokenization

Loyalty rewards, gift credits, and franchise assets can live on-chain as tokens, and we build the rules that make them worth something to your customers.
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Tokenization domain background

Data science

Every order is a signal about demand, timing, and taste, and we turn that flood into forecasts and dashboards you can run the kitchen and fleet by.
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Data science domain background

Machine learning

From recommendations to demand prediction and sharper delivery-time estimates, ML is what makes a delivery app feel like it is one step ahead of the customer.
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Machine learning domain background

How a delivery project starts with us

Drop us a line

  • Tell us about the delivery business you want to build. We reply within a day.

A call to dig in

  • We talk through your model, your markets, and the apps you need.

A costed plan

  • We map the build and come back with a clear estimate and timeline.

Build and grow

  • We build, test, launch, and stay on as your order volume climbs.

FAQ

What is food delivery app development?

It is building the connected apps behind an ordering business, usually a customer app, a restaurant or merchant panel, and a driver app, all running on one real-time backend.

Do you build all three apps – customer, restaurant, and driver?

Yes, and we keep them on one shared system through custom software development so an order never falls through a gap between them.

Do you cover both iOS and Android?

We do, with full iOS app development for Apple users alongside Android and a browser option, so no customer gets left out.

How fast can we launch?

Often in a few months, because we start with an MVP development that gets a real, orderable app live before you fund every feature.

Can customers track orders live?

Yes, live location, accurate ETAs, and status updates are core to what we build, so the customer always knows where dinner is.

Can the app handle support on its own?

It can, and we add chatbot development so common questions and order issues get handled instantly without a support queue.

Do you help validate the idea before a full build?

Definitely, a short software product discovery up front tells you what is worth building before the budget goes in.

How much does a food delivery app cost?

Most projects start around $30,000, and the final figure depends on how many apps, integrations, and delivery features you need.

Explore our blog

A few reads from our team on building apps people order from again and again.

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